Once Tania returned home, Tania fought with Syngin, a self-declared free spirit, over how he wasn't trying to pursue any of his job goals, such as being a woodworker or fireman.
But Syngin nearly called it quits on his relationship with Tania after she admitted he wasn't her soul mate. The revelation stressed Syngin out and made him worry he and Tania weren't compatible.
But Tania apologized and convinced Syngin that he was The One for her, so the couple decided to go through with a wedding in Connecticut by renting an Air BnB with a big backyard decorated with candles and flowers.
The pair symbolically connected their love through matching tattoos instead of rings. They both had the Sagittarius symbol tattooed on their left hand's ring finger to represent travel and the power of their relationship.
On Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, which premiered June 14, Tania and Syngin apparently considered moving away from Connecticut since Syngin would prefer a warmer climate and being near the beach, but then Tania broke a bone in her foot in a car accident.
Since Tania has health care in Connecticut, she wanted to stay at home in order to continue her physical therapy. The couple therefore moved out of Tania's mother's she-shed and into a house of their own.
Tania, who had to stop bartending temporarily because of her foot, got Syngin's work permit expedited, and so Tania said they'd be fine as long as Syngin could find a job and make money for them.
Syngin hoped to find a job as a bartender, but Tania worried about Syngin working around alcohol, claiming he got drunk a lot and his drinking "raised a lot of red flags" for her.
Syngin, however, snapped, "If I want to have a beer, I'll have a beer!... But I'm not going to sabotage my chance of working in the states."
Syngin then failed to get hired at a local Irish pub, and Tania was informed around the same time she might never be able to bartend again because the job requires a person to be on his or her feet for an entire shift.
To make matters worse, Tania was also struggling to communicate and be vulnerable with her husband.
"Sometimes I feel like I am married to two different people," Tania told her friend, "like this person who wants to be an adult and someone who wants to have this big life, but other times I feel like I'm married to someone who just wants to party and doesn't care."
"That's how he views his freedom, and then he'll be like, 'This is just who I am!'... I want to help you be a better person and be the man you want to be," she added.
Tania's patience was wearing thin and she believed her marriage had become stagnant, while Syngin confessed he was feeling "pressure" and "a little suffocated" over the couple's finances and bills building up.
Syngin was also disappointed he and Tania stopped traveling and enjoying adventures because of Tania's accident.
A conversation during a nice dinner out then brought all tension to a head.
"I didn't come here to make my life here," Syngin told his wife, before explaining to the cameras he had been willing to live in South Africa and have Tania move there instead.
He added, "I just don't think America is where I want to raise kids... I don't know why. It's a great country and everything is awesome, but I just don't feel it's going to work here."
Tania grew anxious and worried, asking in a confessional, "What are you doing here with me then? I am confused."
Tania began crying at the dinner table because she thought Syngin was being a little aggressive. Syngin said it just didn't make sense to him that Tania wanted to make future plans with him when he supposedly wasn't her soul mate.
Tania said she wanted to make a one to three-year plan with Syngin and start a new chapter, but Syngin admitted he wasn't totally ready to be committed and begin that next chapter of their lives together.
"I'm scared of having children and being tied down to certain things and not being able to express my true self," Syngin said, adding that he didn't want to be stuck somewhere or in something.
Syngin called the situation "complicated" and admitted their futures didn't exactly align.
"I sometimes think, like, if we know this now, why are we still continuing with the relationship now?" Syngin asked his wife.
Syngin said he was rushed into marriage because of the K-1 visa and he was feeling homesick.
Syngin hoped he and Tania could find a compromise in which they'd both be happy or else he admitted "that'll be the end of us."
"I know change really needs to happen or else this ain't gonna work," Syngin told Tania.
Syngin planned to visit his family in South Africa soon because his brother was suffering from a blood clot, and Tania worried Syngin's reunion with his loved ones might influence him to leave her and move back home.
Before heading to the airport, Tania told Syngin that she didn't want to see him party hard with his friends and get drunk in South Africa, but Syngin told her not to worry about him or fight with him in front of his friends.
"I feel like I'm not being heard, or if I am being heard, I am not being taken seriously," Tania said.
The couple bickered before their trip, and Syngin admitted they can say "mean" things to each other sometimes which makes a situation "really toxic."
"I think definitely this trip to South Africa will show me some type of clarity if I'm [making] the right decision in staying in America and the wrong decision leaving -- but that has yet to be determined," Syngin told the cameras.
Tania, however, said she and Syngin loved each other and always worked things out after having tense conversations.
Syngin and Tania then reunited with Syngin's loved ones, and Syngin gushed in a confessional, "It feels like I'm coming home; it feels like I never left."
Tania was apparently annoyed and a little worried Syngin was so excited.
"Syngin being away is actually quite tough," Syngin's mother told the cameras. "He says he's been going through a rough patch, and he deserves to be happy. But I'm going to find out soon."
Syngin spent the next day shopping with his mother and sister and explained how there was a lot of tension in his marriage to Tania. Syngin admitted he and Tania were just very "different people" in that Tania wanted children sooner rather than later and she didn't like his drinking habits.
Syngin said he felt pressure to please his wife all the time when he had given up so much to be with her, and his family worried Tania was changing him into a different person -- a person he didn't want to be.
"We make each other happy, but we make each other angry and sad as well," Syngin pointed out. "But I want to just make each other happy... I don't want to waste any more time."
Syngin didn't want to stay with Tania for two more years just to break up at that point, and so he confessed he was "confused" and didn't know where he stood.
Syngin's family thought Syngin and Tania just got married too fast and rushed into things.
Did Syngin break up with Tania and leave her or is the 90 Day Fiance couple still together?
In early August, Tania posted a selfie of her driving with Syngin in the car, following by a sweet photo of the couple posing in each other's arms.
"Lovin life by his side," Tania captioned the photo, clearly giving away they are still married. "#90dayfiance #taniaandsyngin #lovinlife #naturelovers."
In mid-July, Tania posted a photo of herself cuddling up to Syngin in a pool. While the photo was an ad intended to sell sunglasses, it appears the photo was taken recently this summer, and she added the hashtag "#taniaandsyngin" to the post.
Tania also made it clear Syngin is still her husband on July 7 when discussing their upcoming one-year wedding anniversary.
Along with a throwback photo from their wedding, Tania wrote in the caption, "Our wedding aired last night in #Italy. Fitting because @syngin_colchester and I are looking into options for our 1 year anniversary celebration."
"Tag below your favorite hotel, bed & breakfast, Inn, glamping, Yurt, tree house, orday boat rentals in New England... #90dayfiance #90dayhappilyeverafter #anniversary #newenglandfineliving #airbnb #taniaandsyngin #travelwithme #TravelWithT #TravelWithTania #newengland #beachrental #lakehouserental," she added.
And on that same day, Tania revealed she and Syngin went out for pizza and will "def be going" to the same place again.
"We also matched by accident and I couldn't have been more disgustingly cheesy happy about it," Tania wrote in the caption in Instagram, before asking people to wear their masks when out in public amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
In a June 21 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Syngin said he and Tania were "doing well," and Tania shared they're still living in Connecticut "in our new place."
"We are both in a good place of mind and have a good mindset," Syngin said after he and Tania both declined to confirm flat out whether they're still together.
"We're doing good!... We are quarantining together," Tania added.
As the interview progressed, Tania let down her guard a little bit more and dropped major hints she and Syngin are still a married couple.
"I definitely know our souls were destined to cross paths... Do I see myself with you forever? I do! And do I see you being the father of my children? I do! And do I see us being old and cranky together waiting for kids to come home on the bus? I do," Tania gushed.
"If relationships were built only on love, we'd have the best relationship ever. But we're two individual people with our own habits, likes, dislikes, minds and thoughts. And if we can blend all of that together, then we'll see."
On the topic of having kids, Tania said she'd like to start planning for the future but doesn't want to pressure Syngin to have babies at the same time.
"I'd like to plan that with my husband," Tania said, confirming she's still Syngin's wife.
The couple also aren't shy about showing their feelings for one another on Instagram.
The couple has also shared some cute, nostalgic throwback photos on Instagram in recent weeks.
For example, on June 30, Syngin posted a selfie and captioned it, "A fun night out @mohegansun before covid 19 hit us...#beforecovid19 #COVID-19 #coronavirus #gambling #datenight #casino #funtimes #marriedlife #couple #90dayfiance #tlc #tvshow #realityshow #realitytv #tv #sexy #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #love #instagood #happiness."
And Tania posted a picture with Syngin on May 25 in which they were camping and dubbed themselves "nature lovers."
"After being here for a day, walking around some, no one recognized us and felt kinda good. Then.. late at night we hear 'Good night Tania and Syngin!' We just laughed yelled back good night {insert random names}! So weird, random, and dont think we'll ever get used to it," Tania captioned the picture.
Three days earlier, Syngin teased the couple's upcoming appearance on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth season, hinting they're still in love by writing hashtags such as "#crazylove" and "#sexycouple."
"To all the ups and downs and to the next round hahaha. Here we go season 5 of happily ever after, or is it happily ever after. Are you ready???" Syngin wrote.
"I can tell you that there has been a lot of changes and soooo much has happend, its kinda crazy so stay tuned to see what happens..14th of june 8pm ET... #crazylove #gingerhair #goodtimes #filming #couples #sexycouple #instagood #love."
On April 22, Tania posted photos of herself tubing with Syngin, and they clearly had a great time together.
"When we went tubing and we... put champagne in a ginger beer bottle, lost each other for a while, I fell off at the drop and thought I was gonna drown, brought my phone in a ziplock bag inside of a travel liquid clear bag that survived being submerged more times than I could count," she recalled in her post.
"Oh the fun we had that day!!!...#LazyTubing #90dayfiance #Tubing #SummerFun #FunInTheSun #Summertime #LazyRiver #ItWasntLazy #ItWasWork #synginandtania."
One week earlier, Tania gushed about her husband when posting throwback, pre-quarantine photos of their time in New York together.
"One of my favorite things is to watch Syngin experience something for the first time (well really anytime but firsts are special). He doesnt hold back joy, excitement, amazement, or glee!" Tania explained.
"It brings me so much joy watching him in pure wonder. Him seeing the NY skyline at night like this, was one of those times...#CapturedMoments #MakingMemories #Passion #Love #90dayfiance #Polaroid #taniaandsyngin #NewYorkCity #NYC #TBT #BQ Before Quarantine."
Tania also gushed about Syngin on March 6, when she posted a photo of them out to dinner together in New York.
Tania added hilarious hashtags such as "#givemeyoursperm" and "#isaid3years" to her post.
And back in late February, Tania shared photos from their wedding with a caption that seemingly came straight from her heart.
"The day my human and I said 'I do.' From other lives to this life, I'm so happy our spirits met. I'm excited to explore this realm and planet with you in these human bodies," Tania gushed.
"You have brought me so much joy and laughter, adventures and memories, and I couldnt be more greatful for the wonder of it all. I love you alot alot."