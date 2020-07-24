Tania and Syngin met in-person in South Africa when Tania took a spontaneous trip there to meet another guy whom she had met on a dating app.
After her date failed to impress, Tania ditched him in the middle of the night and headed to a local bar, where she lusted for Syngin, who worked as a bartender at the time.
Tania and Syngin assumed they were going to have a one-night stand, but they decided to spend more time together, and their personalities just meshed. Tania said she fell in love with Syngin after just four days.
Tania therefore decided to extend her trip in South Africa, and once she returned home to America, she applied for a K-1 visa so she could be with Syngin forever.
Syngin wanted a future with Tania and so he gave up his life in South Africa to start fresh in the United States, but the couple had a lot of problems to work through in 90 days before getting married.
Tania didn't want to wait more than three years to have a baby and "pump them out" one after the next, but Syngin said he'd prefer waiting 7-10 more years in order to travel together and have fun first.
Tania figured she'd get her way, because she always did, but Syngin felt controlled in their relationship.
"It's almost like you wrote the story and I'm just a character in it," Syngin complained.
Tania then traveled to Costa Rica for three weeks in order to learn herbalism. She took a month-long course about natural medicine and natural remedies so she could start her own business with Syngin.
Syngin admittedly felt "a little abandoned" while his fiancee was away, and he often picked fights with Tania over her failure to call and communicate with him after a night out of partying.
"I came here. I have changed my whole life around. You have not changed much about your life at all," Syngin said over FaceTime. "Do you want a boyfriend who doesn't care?"
"You're not my father," Tania complained, saying that she needed more breathing room. "I love that you care... but I can't give you everything that you need."
Once Tania returned home, Tania fought with Syngin, a self-declared free spirit, over how he wasn't trying to pursue any of his job goals, such as being a woodworker or fireman.
The pair also later fought when Tania confessed she didn't feel like Syngin was her soul mate. Tania believed her first love was actually her soul mate, unless a person can have more than one, and Syngin was left feeling sad, stressed out and depressed.
"I don't even really know what I'm doing here right now. I feel bad," Syngin told Tania of being in America, adding that he worried they weren't "compatible."
But Tania apologized and convinced Syngin that he was The One for her, so the couple decided to go through with a wedding in Connecticut by renting an Air BnB with a big backyard decorated with candles and flowers.
The pair symbolically connected their love through matching tattoos instead of rings. They both had the Sagittarius symbol tattooed on their left hand's ring finger to represent travel and the power of their relationship.
On Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, which premiered June 14, Tania's foot was in a cast because she had broken a toe bone in a car accident.
After their wedding, Tania and Syngin apparently considered moving away from Connecticut since Syngin would prefer a warmer climate and being near the beach, but then the accident happened. Since Tania has health care in Connecticut, she wanted to stay at home in order to continue her physical therapy.
However, the couple found a new place, a house, to move into, and Syngin joked he and Tania would have multiple rooms in which to have sex.
Tania, who had to stop bartending temporarily because of her foot, got Syngin's work permit expedited, and so Tania said they'd be fine as long as Syngin could find a job and make money for them.
Tania thought her accident happened for a reason because it meant she and Syngin would stick around in Connecticut for a while longer, but Syngin felt a lot of pressure to provide for his family and become the breadwinner.
Later on, Tania and Syngin discussed Syngin's career as a bartender, and Tania pointed out Syngin drank before and after work, and so she worried he'd get drunk too often if he landed a bartending job in the United States.
Tania admitted Syngin's drinking "raised a lot of red flags" with her and it was one of her biggest issues with her husband.
Syngin, however, snapped, "If I want to have a beer, I'll have a beer!... But I'm not going to sabotage my chance of working in the states."
Syngin then failed to get hired at a local Irish pub.
And when it rains it pours, because at that time, Tania's orthopedic surgeon told her that she had a lot of bruising in her knee and could develop arthritis over time.
Tania was informed she had to wait six to 12 weeks before trying to get a job as a bartender. The doctor told Tania, in fact, she may never be able to bartend again since the job demands a person to be on his or her feet for an entire shift.
"I couldn't really be vulnerable with Syngin, and so my patience is starting to run thin because I don't feel acknowledged all the time, and it really hurts and it sucks," Tania told the cameras.
Tania felt she and Syngin needed to learn how to communicate better and complained to her pal, "Sometimes I feel like I am married to two different people, like this person who wants to be an adult and someone who wants to have this big life, but other times I feel like I'm married to someone who just wants to party and doesn't care."
"That's how he views his freedom, and then he'll be like, 'This is just who I am!'... I want to help you be a better person and be the man you want to be," she added.
Tania's patience was wearing thin and she believed her marriage had become stagnant, while Syngin confessed he was feeling "pressure" and "a little suffocated" over the couple's finances and bills building up.
Syngin was also disappointed he and Tania stopped traveling and enjoying adventures because of Tania's accident.
A conversation during a nice dinner out then brought all tension to a head.
"I didn't come here to make my life here," Syngin told his wife, before explaining to the cameras he had been willing to live in South Africa and have Tania move there instead.
He added, "I just don't think America is where I want to raise kids... I don't know why. It's a great country and everything is awesome, but I just don't feel it's going to work here."
Tania grew anxious and worried, asking in a confessional, "What are you doing here with me then? I am confused."
Syngin also said it didn't make sense for Tania to ask him to move to the United States and build a family with her when she didn't even recognize Syngin as her soul mate.
Tania argued that wasn't an issue, and she began crying at the dinner table because she thought Syngin was being a little aggressive. Syngin said it just didn't make sense to him that Tania wanted to make future plans with him when he supposedly wasn't her soul mate.
Tania said she wanted to make a one to three-year plan with Syngin and start a new chapter, but Syngin admitted he wasn't totally ready to be committed and begin that next chapter of their lives together.
"I'm scared of having children and being tied down to certain things and not being able to express my true self," Syngin said, adding that he didn't want to be stuck somewhere or in something.
Syngin called the situation "complicated" and admitted their futures didn't exactly align.
"I sometimes think, like, if we know this now, why are we still continuing with the relationship now?" Syngin asked his wife.
Syngin said he was rushed into marriage because of the K-1 visa and he was feeling homesick.
Syngin hoped he and Tania could find a compromise in which they'd both be happy or else he admitted "that'll be the end of us."
In the latest episode, Syngin's heart was hurting and he was in distress because his brother was suffering from a blood clot in South Africa.
Syngin recognized he had "a lot of issues" with Tania "to sort out," but he wanted to put their differences aside at least until his brother's health crisis was over.
Syngin therefore opted to talk things out with Tania over coffee, and Tania was incredibly supportive. Tania told Syngin that if he wanted or needed to fly to South Africa, she'd be totally okay with that despite the cost and her needing him after her accident.
Tania asked Syngin what he wanted from her and out of their future given their last conversation didn't go so well. Tania felt like Syngin just wanted out of their relationship and his responsibilities whenever he wanted, and after two years together, that didn't sit well with Tania.
"I know change really needs to happen or else this ain't gonna work," Syngin told Tania.
Tania worried Syngin being reunited with his family would make him miss them, want to be with them again, and potentially want to move back to South Africa.
So did Syngin and Tania break up or is the90 Day Fiance couple still together now?
In mid-July, Tania posted a photo of herself cuddling up to Syngin in a pool. While the photo was an ad intended to sell sunglasses, it appears the photo was taken recently this summer, and she added the hashtag "#taniaandsyngin" to the post.
Tania made it clear, however, on July 7 that she and Syngin are still married and together when discussing their upcoming one-year wedding anniversary.
Along with a throwback photo from their wedding, Tania wrote in the caption, "Our wedding aired last night in #Italy. Fitting because @syngin_colchester and I are looking into options for our 1 year anniversary celebration."
"Tag below your favorite hotel, bed & breakfast, Inn, glamping, Yurt, tree house, orday boat rentals in New England... #90dayfiance #90dayhappilyeverafter #anniversary #newenglandfineliving #airbnb #taniaandsyngin #travelwithme #TravelWithT #TravelWithTania #newengland #beachrental #lakehouserental," she added.
And on that same day, Tania revealed she and Syngin went out for pizza and will "def be going" to the same place again.
"We also matched by accident and I couldn't have been more disgustingly cheesy happy about it," Tania wrote in the caption in Instagram, before asking people to wear their masks when out in public amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
In a June 21 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Syngin said he and Tania were "doing well," and Tania shared they're still living in Connecticut "in our new place."
"We are both in a good place of mind and have a good mindset," Syngin said after he and Tania both declined to confirm flat out whether they're still together.
"We're doing good!... We are quarantining together," Tania added.
As the interview progressed, Tania let down her guard a little bit more and dropped major hints she and Syngin are still a married couple.
"I definitely know our souls were destined to cross paths... Do I see myself with you forever? I do! And do I see you being the father of my children? I do! And do I see us being old and cranky together waiting for kids to come home on the bus? I do," Tania gushed.
"If relationships were built only on love, we'd have the best relationship ever. But we're two individual people with our own habits, likes, dislikes, minds and thoughts. And if we can blend all of that together, then we'll see."
On the topic of having kids, Tania said she'd like to start planning for the future but doesn't want to pressure Syngin to have babies at the same time.
"I'd like to plan that with my husband," Tania said, confirming she's still Syngin's wife.
The couple also aren't shy about showing their feelings for one another on Instagram.
The couple has also shared some cute, nostalgic throwback photos on Instagram in recent weeks.
For example, on June 30, Syngin posted a selfie and captioned it, "A fun night out @mohegansun before covid 19 hit us...#beforecovid19 #COVID-19 #coronavirus #gambling #datenight #casino #funtimes #marriedlife #couple #90dayfiance #tlc #tvshow #realityshow #realitytv #tv #sexy #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #love #instagood #happiness."
And Tania posted a picture with Syngin on May 25 in which they were camping and dubbed themselves "nature lovers."
"After being here for a day, walking around some, no one recognized us and felt kinda good. Then.. late at night we hear 'Good night Tania and Syngin!' We just laughed yelled back good night {insert random names}! So weird, random, and dont think we'll ever get used to it," Tania captioned the picture.
Three days earlier, Syngin teased the couple's upcoming appearance on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth season, hinting they're still in love by writing hashtags such as "#crazylove" and "#sexycouple."
"To all the ups and downs and to the next round hahaha. Here we go season 5 of happily ever after, or is it happily ever after. Are you ready???" Syngin wrote.
"I can tell you that there has been a lot of changes and soooo much has happend, its kinda crazy so stay tuned to see what happens..14th of june 8pm ET... #crazylove #gingerhair #goodtimes #filming #couples #sexycouple #instagood #love."
On April 22, Tania posted photos of herself tubing with Syngin, and they clearly had a great time together.
"When we went tubing and we... put champagne in a ginger beer bottle, lost each other for a while, I fell off at the drop and thought I was gonna drown, brought my phone in a ziplock bag inside of a travel liquid clear bag that survived being submerged more times than I could count," she recalled in her post.
"Oh the fun we had that day!!!...#LazyTubing #90dayfiance #Tubing #SummerFun #FunInTheSun #Summertime #LazyRiver #ItWasntLazy #ItWasWork #synginandtania."
One week earlier, Tania gushed about her husband when posting throwback, pre-quarantine photos of their time in New York together.
"One of my favorite things is to watch Syngin experience something for the first time (well really anytime but firsts are special). He doesnt hold back joy, excitement, amazement, or glee!" Tania explained.
"It brings me so much joy watching him in pure wonder. Him seeing the NY skyline at night like this, was one of those times...#CapturedMoments #MakingMemories #Passion #Love #90dayfiance #Polaroid #taniaandsyngin #NewYorkCity #NYC #TBT #BQ Before Quarantine."
Tania also gushed about Syngin on March 6, when she posted a photo of them out to dinner together in New York.
Tania added hilarious hashtags such as "#givemeyoursperm" and "#isaid3years" to her post.
And back in late February, Tania shared photos from their wedding with a caption that seemingly came straight from her heart.
"The day my human and I said 'I do.' From other lives to this life, I'm so happy our spirits met. I'm excited to explore this realm and planet with you in these human bodies," Tania gushed.
"You have brought me so much joy and laughter, adventures and memories, and I couldnt be more greatful for the wonder of it all. I love you alot alot."