[90 Day Fiance spoilers warning: This report contains spoilers revealing if Tania and Syngin are still together and married, as well as the latest on the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple's relationship].
TLC announced in May that Tania from Connecticut and Syngin from South Africa had joined the cast of Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? in a promo that aired during an episode of 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined.
Once Tania and Syngin had a romantic reunion in a New York airport, they explored the city together and spent a couple of nights in a hotel. Tania and Syngin then moved into the "she shed" behind her mother's home in Connecticut.
Tania and Syngin got off to a rough start, as they had a lot of work to do in order to fix up the shed, and the couple disagreed over a timeline for starting a family.
Tania told Syngin that she'd be willing to wait three years to have their first child, but Syngin wanted to wait 7-10 more years. Tania also said she wanted to pump out one kid after the next, so Syngin had his fair share of doubts about getting married.
Syngin wanted to travel and have fun before settling down, but Tania's friends believed he'd end up doing what Tania wanted to do since she allegedly wore the pants in their relationship.
"I couldn't be with someone who doesn't want to have kids. I live to have kids, but I also know that I get my way," Tania said in a confessional on 90 Day Fiance's seventh season.
Tania said she'd love to do it all with Syngin but he needed to be "down with it" or else she'd have to move on.
"It's almost like you wrote the story and I'm just a character in it," Syngin complained, later pointing out Tania had a "controlling personality."
Tania then traveled to Costa Rica for three weeks in order to learn herbalism. She took a month-long course about natural medicine and natural remedies so she could start her own business with Syngin.
Syngin was left alone with Tania's mother and found himself incredibly bored while his fiancee was away, and Tania and Syngin often fought about Tania's lack of communication and refusal to call him after a night out of partying.
Syngin said he felt "a little abandoned" and didn't think Tania's actions showed that she loved and cared for him, but Tania countered by saying she couldn't meet all of Syngin's demands and needed more breathing room.
"I came here. I have changed my whole life around. You have not changed much about your life at all," Syngin said over FaceTime. "Do you want a boyfriend who doesn't care?"
"You're not my father," Tania complained. "I love that you care... but I can't give you everything that you need."
Once Tania returned home, she and Syngin fought about how he wasn't actively working to pursue his many goals for a life in the United States.
Syngin said he didn't have the money to take classes yet, but Tania wanted the self-proclaimed free spirit to be more focused considering he had dreamed of being a fireman, policeman or even a woodworker.
Tania grew concerned Syngin acted like more of a kid than a responsible adult, but Syngin felt unnecessarily attacked.
The pair also later fought when Tania confessed she didn't feel like Syngin was her soul mate. Tania believed her first love was actually her soul mate, unless a person can have more than one, and Syngin was left feeling sad, stressed out and depressed.
"I don't even really know what I'm doing here right now. I feel bad," Syngin told Tania of being in America, adding that he worried they weren't "compatible."
But Tania apologized and understood her man needed some time to heal. She said she was sure about her love for him and didn't want to be with anyone else.
Syngin and Tania therefore decided to go through with a wedding in Connecticut. They had rented an Air BnB with a big backyard and set up chairs, candles and flowers.
Since Tania loves "breaking boundaries," she decided to wear a black lace wedding dress over pink satin instead of a traditional white gown, and Syngin said his bride "looked absolutely stunning" and the emotional ceremony felt "surreal."
In his handwritten vows, Syngin told Tania that he always knew she was going to be more than just a one-night stand to him when they met in South Africa. Syngin told Tania that he loved and respected her and she brought out the best in him.
In reply, Tania promised to call Syngin as often as possible when drunk and tell him how much she loves him. Tania vowed to be patient, softer and more vulnerable, and she said she'd continue breaking down her walls for him.
The pair symbolically connected their love through matching tattoos instead of rings. They both had the Sagittarius symbol tattooed on their left hand's ring finger to represent travel and the power of their relationship.
Tania's mother said she couldn't have asked for a better man to marry her daughter.
And Tania was so happy to start a life with Syngin, who said in a confessional, "It's completely insane to ever think meeting that girl and her sliding her number to me would lead to all of this. We did it! I love you... babe."
In a trailer released in late May for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth season, Tania is showing telling Syngin, "If we have kids, I definitely want to raise them out here in the states."
"You want me to come here and build a family but you don't even recognize me as your soul mate," Syngin replies.
So are Tania and Syngin still married and together despite their differences, or has the 90 Day Fiance couple split since viewers saw them last?
Tania has shared a photo with Syngin as recently as May 25, showing they're still a couple.
Tania and Syngin were camping and she dubbed themselves "nature lovers."
"After being here for a day, walking around some, no one recognized us and felt kinda good. Then.. late at night we hear 'Good night Tania and Syngin!' We just laughed yelled back good night {insert random names}! So weird, random, and dont think we'll ever get used to it," Tania captioned the picture.
Three days earlier, Syngin teased the couple's upcoming appearance on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth season, hinting they're still in love by writing hashtags such as "#crazylove" and "#sexycouple."
"To all the ups and downs and to the next round hahaha. Here we go season 5 of happily ever after, or is it happily ever after. Are you ready???" Syngin wrote.
"I can tell you that there has been a lot of changes and soooo much has happend, its kinda crazy so stay tuned to see what happens..14th of june 8pm ET... #crazylove #gingerhair #goodtimes #filming #couples #sexycouple #instagood #love."
On April 22, Tania posted photos of herself tubing with Syngin, and they clearly had a great time together.
"When we went tubing and we... put champagne in a ginger beer bottle, lost each other for a while, I fell off at the drop and thought I was gonna drown, brought my phone in a ziplock bag inside of a travel liquid clear bag that survived being submerged more times than I could count," she recalled in her post.
"Oh the fun we had that day!!!...#LazyTubing #90dayfiance #Tubing #SummerFun #FunInTheSun #Summertime #LazyRiver #ItWasntLazy #ItWasWork #synginandtania."
One week earlier, Tania gushed about her husband when posting throwback, pre-quarantine photos of their time in New York together.
"One of my favorite things is to watch Syngin experience something for the first time (well really anytime but firsts are special). He doesnt hold back joy, excitement, amazement, or glee!" Tania explained.
"It brings me so much joy watching him in pure wonder. Him seeing the NY skyline at night like this, was one of those times...#CapturedMoments #MakingMemories #Passion #Love #90dayfiance #Polaroid #taniaandsyngin #NewYorkCity #NYC #TBT #BQ Before Quarantine."
And she also posted a picture with Syngin on March 6 in which they were enjoying a nice dinner out together in New York. She added hilarious hashtags such as "#givemeyoursperm" and "#isaid3years."
And back in late February, Tania shared photos from their wedding with a caption that seemingly came straight from her heart.
"The day my human and I said 'I do.' From other lives to this life, I'm so happy our spirits met. I'm excited to explore this realm and planet with you in these human bodies," Tania gushed.
"You have brought me so much joy and laughter, adventures and memories, and I couldnt be more greatful for the wonder of it all. I love you alot alot."