[90 Day Fiance Spoilers Warning: This report contains spoilers revealing whether Stephanie and Erika are still together or if the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple has broken up].
Stephanie, a 29-year-old from Yonkers, NY, and Erika, a 24 year-old from Port Augusta, Australia, are currently starring on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, which premiered its fourth season in February. They are the franchise's first-ever same-sex couple.
Stephanie, who's originally from Czech Republic and moved to America when she was seven years old with her mother, revealed she's been hurt many times before but fell for a woman online, Erika, whom Stephanie called quirky, fun, and gorgeous.
Stephanie said she and Erika are both bisexual and began talking about a year before the 90 Day Fiance season began filming. Stephanie couldn't wait to meet Erika in person, touch her and spend time with her.
Stephanie admitted she wasn't ready for Erika to meet her mother yet because she had kept her bisexuality a secret from most of her family and friends, so she decided to travel to Australia and get to know Erika there before taking such a serious step in her life.
"Erika doesn't deserve to be a secret," Stephanie admitted.
"But I just know for a fact my mom is not going to be thrilled I'm flying to Australia to meet a woman... I don't want anything to come between me and my mom. I just want her to accept my life the way that it is."
Erika, a photographer and self-declared "colorful weirdo," noted there weren't many bisexual women in her small town in "The Outback," and so she was lucky to have met Stephanie.
Erika said her parents just assumed she was gay but she had never officially come out to them.
While they had known each other for a year, Erika told her friends she had only been romantic with Stephanie for four months.
Stephanie had decided to be celibate after her last relationship because she was tired of being hurt and screwed over, but she was willing to sleep with Erika during her trip if the girls discovered they're right for one another.
Stephanie, however, was essentially going to risk her life since she has a severe disorder called aplastic anemia, which is a complete failure of the bone marrow. Certain bacteria can be very dangerous for Stephanie -- even the common cold could kill her.
Stephanie admittedly found herself jealous of Erika's friends and plans pretty often. She said Erika lived a much more exciting life, while she typically sits home and watches TV with her dogs.
Stephanie worried their lifestyle differences might become an issue down the road, and she was right.
After three flights, 30 hours of traveling, and a lot of medications and precautions, Stephanie made it to Australia and the pair had a joyous meeting at the airport.
"She is the most beautiful, best smelling, best dressed, most amazing human being. I probably like her way more than she likes me right now, but it's okay, we'll work on it," Stephanie told the cameras.
The pair stayed in a hotel room that night and kissed, but their relationship didn't go any further physically.
ADVERTISEMENT
But two days into her trip, tension started to build when Stephanie found herself uncomfortable on a date Erika had planned for them in which the girls took their shirts off and made colorful molds of their breasts.
Stephanie thought the activity was "really strange" and "a little too much" for their stage of dating, but Stephanie thought that perspective was ironic since Stephanie was already anticipating she would move to America.
"You're telling me that you want to have this next big relationship [and have me move] and whatever, and then on the other hand, you're essentially telling me you're not ready to be intimate, and that's really confusing," Erika confessed to Stephanie.
The pair had another disagreement during a dinner date that night when Stephanie asked Erika to uninstall a dating app that had been on her phone.
Stephanie asked Erika if she would delete the app, and Erika snapped about Stephanie not trusting her in their relationship.
Stephanie didn't think it was a big deal and that deleting the app would be a sign of respect, so she cried about how Erika had shown her "true colors." But Erika complained about Stephanie's jealousy and control issues and stormed off.
And the arguing didn't stop there. Stephanie's struggle with jealousy and insecurity became increasingly more apparent when she met Erika's friends at a subsequent social gathering.
Erika had hooked up with some of her friends before, including a man named Adam, and so Stephanie put him on the spot and asked if he had lingering feelings for Erika.
Erika was mad Stephanie brought up their problems in front of her friends when they were supposed to be having fun, but Stephanie argued she had every right to ask a couple of questions.
Erika accused Stephanie of yelling at her, and then she said, "I'm done," before storming off.
"This is ridiculous," Erika complained.
At this point, Stephanie was close to giving up on her romance with Erika.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I came here thinking Erika was the person I was going to spend the rest of my life with, that she would be the person that would understand my illness and make me feel more comfortable coming out to my family," Stephanie said in a confessional.
"Now, after all of this, I'm kind of realizing how much I still don't know about her. And I don't see how we're going to make any sort of commitment by the end of this three weeks. I'm not even sure if I want this relationship any more."
After spending the night apart, the girls realized they needed to talk things out and communicate better.
Stephanie apologized and said she had never intended to cause drama and was "a screwed up person" who's not perfect.
Erika admitted it was hard for her not to be affectionate and to be questioned all the time, but Stephanie assured her that she loved her. Erika therefore suggested they start fresh, and the pair bonded over activities such as swimming with great white sharks.
"I'm ready to come out to my parents and introduce [Steph] as my girlfriend," Erika said. "I just hope that one day soon, Steph will do the same, because I don't want to live the rest of my life hiding my relationship."
In the latest episode, Erika did just that, and her parents were completely supportive, encouraging, and kind to both girls.
Erika said she was "extremely proud" of her parents for taking the news so well, and she called it an "amazing" moment in her life.
Stephanie then revealed Erika might possibly move to New York to be with her, and Erika's parents even appeared okay with that because they said they just wanted their daughter to be happy and independent.
So are Stephanie and Erika still together? Did the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple split or are they still together?
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 4 cast Tell-All reunion had reportedly been set to film at a studio in New York City in March similar to past seasons, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, those plans ended up being postponed.
ADVERTISEMENT
Instead, the show ended up filming a reunion remotely, with everyone participating via Skype, during the first weekend of May.
The @FraudedByTLC Instagram account, which is run by a woman named Katrina, also has a podcast called The Fraudcast, which she co-hosts with Hanekawa Dravon, the ex-wife of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 3 star Benjamin Taylor.
During a recent episode ofThe Fraudcast, Katrina revealed details about what went down on the reunion, including the latest on Erika and Stephanie's romance.
"I do have some Tell-All tea about Stephanie and Erika," Katrina said. "They are barely on speaking terms in real life and on the Tell-All!"
"It's not pretty, you guys... A lot of you guys are asking, 'Are they still together?' And not only are they NOT together but they're not even speaking to each other. And that sort of antagonistic fighting with each other continues through the Tell-All."
Katrina also appeared on Katie Joy's "Without A Crystal Ball" YouTube channel on Thursday and revealed additional information about the demise of Stephanie and Erika's partnership.
Katie acknowledged rumors are swirling that Erika already has a new girlfriend, and then Katrina dished, "I think the Stephanie that Erika got in Australia is not the Stephanie that she had been engaging with for the last nine months prior to that."
"They are barely on speaking terms. They are pretty volatile with each other on the Tell-All," Katrina added. "And I don't know that Erika gets any actual closure or answers."
Katrina said Erika will be shown raising her concerns and issues and then Stephanie starts "crying her crocodile tears."
Katrina said Stephanie made it "all about her" at the reunion taping, which prevented Erika from "being heard and getting her point across."
Katie noted Stephanie, on the surface, seems like a good person and maybe she and Erika just weren't a good match.