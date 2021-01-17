'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Stephanie and Ryan still together? Did the '90 Day Fiance' couple get married? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/17/2021
90 Day Fiance couple Stephanie Davison and Ryan Carr appear to fighting all the time and already on the outs on Season 8 of the series, so what do 90 Day Fiance spoilers reveal about if Stephanie and Ryan are still together now?
[90 Day Fiance Spoiler Warning: This report includes spoilers that reveal if Stephanie and Ryan got married and if the 90 Day Fiancecouple is still together.]
Stephanie is a 52-year-old career-focused woman who owns and operates two medical spas from Grand Rapids, MI.
"I have been a lifelong bachelorette. I have never had the dream of the big wedding, the white picket fence, the man who comes in and sweeps me off my feet. But then I met the hottest guy I've ever dated -- and the youngest guy I've ever dated," Stephanie revealed on the show.
Stephanie met Ryan, a 27-year-old from Belize, during her vacation to Belize, and the pair dated for three years before Stephanie applied for a K-1 visa and the couple signed up for 90 Day Fiance. Stephanie said she had no problem being called a "cougar."
"He has a phenomenal personality," Stephanie gushed of her man. "He is extremely funny. I feel something about Ryan that I haven't felt for others in the past."
Ryan's K-1 visa had been pre-approved at the time the pair began filming Season 8; however, the Belize native still had to go through the K-1 visa interview process and the embassy remained closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Stephanie admitted she had trust issues in their long-distance relationship, mainly due to their large age gap, but also because she had caught Ryan texting multiple women as well as an ex-girlfriend in the past.
"When I was there a year-and-a-half ago, I caught him on the phone with three different women," Stephanie said.
"I threw Ryan out that night and I was crying. Right after his cousin Harris called me, and I slept with his cousin. Basically, it was over between Ryan and I. I'm just such an honest person, and I never would have slept with his cousin had I not found all of those texts and everything."
Stephanie had been keeping this secret from Ryan, and she knew it had the potential to rip them apart and ruin their relationship forever.
Stephanie planned to visit Ryan in Belize again right when the borders opened. She anticipated Ryan would formally propose marriage during her trip because he had asked her to bring the ring her mother had worn when she married Stephanie's father.
At this point, Stephanie said she had invested $500-$1300 a month into her relationship by paying for Ryan's rent, groceries -- and work wages!
"I happen to have a friend that owns a resort [in Belize]. So I called and said, 'Everyone is sitting around and no one is working, so give [Ryan] the job and I'll pay his wages,'" Stephanie explained to her cousins.
"He doesn't know that. But better that than I send his family money. This way, he has self-esteem... I love him enough that I'm willing to take this risk, bottom line. It's my choice. This is who I choose... He's the man I want to build a life with."
But then Stephanie couldn't get ahold of her fiance when she wanted to hash out their future plans.
"I have not seen him in nine months... And on top of the borders being closed, we are still waiting for a date for the K-1 visa interview," Stephanie shared. "It is so important that I go to Belize because not seeing Ryan for months definitely lost the connection."
Stephanie said there was "a lot missing" and she and Ryan seemed to be "growing further and further apart."
An angry Stephanie continued to call Ryan but just reached his voicemail, and she complained she was in an extremely frustrating situation.
"I want him to share in my grief right now! I want to see he is as upset as I am... We are hanging on by a thread right now, and that thread is going to f-cking break any single second," Stephanie lamented.
Stephanie said she had called Ryan about 14 times before he finally answered, and Ryan snapped, "Every day you would call me and b-tch about something."
Stephanie shared with Ryan how the borders were not opening, but he didn't seem phased.
"Why are you acting like this is not a big deal? You know I've been putting in the effort to try to make this whole thing work, and I bend over backwards to try to make you happy and give you what you need, whether it be new clothes or help with rent," Stephanie said.
Ryan said he never asked Stephanie for those things and he's happiest when he's working and making his own money.
But Stephanie accused Ryan of sitting on his ass for a long time and asking her for money once every three days.
"I haven't seen you in a long time and I feel like we're fighting more and more," Stephanie noted.
Ryan replied, "This wouldn't be happening if you didn't have trust issues. I'll never change."
Stephanie confessed she was exhausted and nearly ready to throw in the towel. She asked Ryan whether he truly wanted their relationship to continue, but Ryan said Stephanie was the one who needed to think about it.
"And your sweet plan is what? You want to come over to America and start screwing women?" Stephanie asked.
Ryan then said he was born in Belize and would die in Belize, although it would be nice to see America and "the other side of the world."
"So you want to come over here for a little joy ride? You didn't say one thing about me. You said you'd like to see America," Stephanie said.
Ryan explained he was excited to move to the United States for her at first but his excitement was waning because she was "far past crazy" and acting ridiculous.
Stephanie threatened to cancel Ryan's K-1 visa, and he told her to do whatever she wanted because she's "the boss" and called the shots.
"If you have nothing but bad [things to say] after all the good stuff I do for you and your family, then you know what? Why are we engaged? Why are we engaged then?" Stephanie questioned.
"I don't know," Ryan replied.
Stephanie told the cameras if she and Ryan were going to end their relationship, they needed to do it in person. The other option was to hang tough and give their romance another chance once Ryan arrived on the K-1 visa for 90 days.
The pair, however, weren't getting along at all, and Stephanie wasn't sure whether their relationship was going to work.
So are Stephanie and Ryan still together or did the 90 Day Fiance couple break up?
There is no sign of Ryan on Stephanie's Instagram page, and there appears to be no evidence the couple is still together.
Stephanie recently made jaw-dropping allegations about her time filming Season 8, claiming she had been raped and that TLC forced her to film during a bug infestation that put her life in danger.
On January 13, the Instagram account Mommy_says_bad_words posted the cover of a book titled Never Get Ghosted Again: 15 Reasons Why Men Lose Interest and How to Avoid Guys Who Can't Commit by Bruce Bryans.
The Instagram account wrote above the image, "If only Stephanie had read this before she met Ryan," and the post was captioned, "She needs this book ASAP."
In the comments section of the post, Stephanie completely unloaded her frustrations and publicly announced she had a terrible 90 Day Fiance experience.
"My new motto after this reality tv stuff.....ONLY believe half of what you see and hear!!" Stephanie wrote.
Stephanie also added the following shocking hashtags to her comment: "#theycangofuckthemselves #paymewhatyouoweme #careaboutyourcast #manipulatedbeyondbelief #seeyouincourt."
Stephanie then expressed pride in her strong hashtags and explained why she's so angry.
"These clusterf-cks that work for this company are going to wish they never deceived me. I not only was raped while filming, but manipulated to keep filming after I begged to get off set after being bitten hundreds of times by sandflies," Stephanie claimed.
"But no, they just needed a romantic dinner filmed with Ryan."
While Stephanie didn't get into details about the alleged rape incident, she complained about how all of those bug bites were life threatening and TLC allegedly did nothing to help her.
"I spend have my time in a hospital now hooked to IV's for the inflammation from the allergic reactions I had," Stephanie wrote.
"They are unwilling to pay all my medical expenses. My attorney started legal action today...stay tuned!!"
The Instagram account noted Stephanie's medical bills should absolutely be taken care of, at the very least.
"Yes!" Stephanie agreed. "This show has ruined my health, I wish I had never heard of this show."