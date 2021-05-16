'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Ronald and Tiffany still together? Has the '90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' couple broken up? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/16/2021
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Tiffany Franco is planning her life without Ronald Smith as she considers divorce on Season 6 of the series, so did Tiffany actually break up with Ronald or is the couple still married and together? What do the latest 90 Day Fiance spoilers reveal about Tiffany and Ronald's relationship?
[90 Day Fiance Spoiler Warning: This report contains spoilers that reveal if Tiffany and Ronald are still together now or if the 90 Day Fiance couple has broken up.]
Tiffany was a 27-year-old from Frederick, MD, and Ronald was a 29-year-old from South Africa when they initially starred on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's first season in 2019.
After getting engaged, Tiffany discovered Ronald had a criminal past and gambling addiction.
Once Ronald completed a six-month rehab program in South Africa, he wanted Tiffany to move with her eight-year-old son Daniel and live with him in his native country.
Tiffany did, in fact, take a risk for love and fly to South Africa again on a Tourist Visa with Daniel. She said she was committed to Ronald but didn't know if her visit was going to become a permanent move.
"Unfortunately, the only Ronald I know is the Ronald that loves me but also the Ronald that put me through hell and hurt me and lied to me," Tiffany lamented.
Tiffany hoped Ronald wouldn't relapse and disappoint her family again. She also needed to make sure Daniel would love his life in South Africa and feel safe, comfortable and happy.
As the couple lived in South Africa together, they hit some bumps in the road -- including Ronald's wild bachelor party and Tiffany worrying his gambling addiction might turn into something else, such as alcoholism.
The pair's financial situation was also pretty dire as Ronald struggled to find a well-paying, full-time job post-rehab.
But Tiffany's heart belonged to Ronald and so she decided to marry him despite their hardships.
Tiffany got pregnant with her second child but decided she'd rather give birth in an American hospital, even though Ronald would miss the delivery. She also thought South Africa was too dangerous for her children.
Tiffany therefore determined instead of moving her whole family to South Africa, she'd return home and apply for a spousal visa.
After giving birth to the couple's daughter Carley in Summer 2019, Tiffany revealed on Part 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's Tell-All special -- which aired in October 2019 -- that life in the U.S. was "so much harder" than she could have ever anticipated without her husband by her side.
When Carley was three months old, Tiffany said she was able to book tickets to South Africa so Ronald could meet his daughter for the first time. Tiffany recalled it being a magical moment, but she said that soon after that, Ronald became "very hot and cold" about eventually moving to the United States.
Ronald had allegedly told Tiffany that he didn't want to waste money trying for another visa -- given he had been denied a K-1 visa before due to his criminal record -- but then Tiffany revealed she went ahead and applied for a spousal CR-1 visa for Ronald.
"COVID has really put my marriage through the wringer," Tiffany explained.
"The last time Ronald and I were physically together, it was eight months ago, and I am all alone -- left to face everything and be responsible for everything. Ronald, right now, is not emotionally supportive and he's not financially supportive."
Tiffany said Ronald never offered to send money for clothes or diapers, and Tiffany vented, "I didn't make this baby alone!"
Tiffany was then shown meeting with an attorney, Christopher Role, and said she was expecting a response for the spousal visa in one to three months.
Tiffany admitted she was no longer sure if she wanted to make things work with Ronald because she was allegedly the only person trying in their relationship.
"I have moments when I wonder if this marriage is right for me," Tiffany confessed. "Ronald doesn't know this, but I think I want a divorce."
Tiffany lamented she was feeling miserable every day and had reached "a breaking point" and feared there was "no other choice but to get divorced" because things might only get worse once Ronald arrived to the U.S.
Christopher advised Tiffany not to take divorce lightly because the process would be challenging, and so he suggested the couple should attempt therapy and counseling first.
"In order for me to think this could work out long-term, I need Ronald to get a job. I need Ronald to save money and I need Ronald to put in as much effort as I'm putting in," Tiffany explained. "This will no longer be all on me."
Meanwhile, Ronald said he was sad and lonely to be away from his family, and he admitted to fighting with Tiffany pretty frequently.
Ronald insisted he was making "small strides" and "ends meet" by doing odd jobs -- such as painting rooms -- since overcoming his gambling addiction.
"It's not easy having a wife who is always doubting that you are doing the right thing," Ronald explained. "I want Tiffany to see that I can be the husband I know I can be for her and this family."
Suddenly, Tiffany revealed to Ronald on Zoom she had decided to cancel her family's plane tickets to South Africa. Tiffany said it wasn't fair she was always paying for things and if Ronald wanted to see her and the kids, he'd cough up the dough.
Tiffany also reminded Ronald that he had spent $3,000 to fix his motorcycle instead of helping his children, but Ronald said his money isn't worth much in the U.S. due to the exchange rate.
Tiffany insisted that she was killing herself for their family, but Ronald disagreed and noted how it was "unbearable" to miss milestones in Carley's life and watch her grow up through a computer screen.
Tiffany and Ronald apparently got into "a huge heated" fight over the canceled tickets.
Tiffany ultimately used the money as a down payment for a new apartment so she and the kids could move out of her mother's house.
Tiffany said she was finally realizing that her own happiness matters and she had "wasted too much time putting Ronald first" when he allegedly got to sit around and play video games all day.
Tiffany said she needed to live in the moment for her kids and was tired of focusing on her future with Ronald and always asking, "What's next?"
Tiffany's mother Maggie told the cameras that Ronald didn't matter to her, before mentioning to Tiffany how there's "nothing special" about Ronald. Maggie thought Tiffany could be her "best happy" as a single mother, without Ronald in her life.
"This feels like deja vu. I've already had a kid with someone who didn't show up, who never did their part. I'm tired of being walked on, I'm tired of being taken advantage of," Tiffany explained.
"So I'm doing my best to try to push Ronald to be the dad that I know he can be, because I love him enough to know that he's capable."
But if things didn't work out between the couple, Tiffany now had an apartment as well as a backup plan for her life and her kids.
So are Ronald and Tiffany still together now or has the 90 Day Fiance couple split up?
Ronald and Tiffany announced they were "separating" in January 2020 and seemed to be headed for a divorce.
Tiffany accused Ronald of "adultery" and manipulation and claimed he had suffered multiple relapses of the gambling addiction he had once sought treatment for before in a rehab facility.
On January 28, 2020, Tiffany told her Instagram followers in regards to her marriage "some things are just irreparable," and Ronald claimed on social media at the time he'd be "filing for divorce in South Africa" after a year-and-a-half of marriage.
"Tiff only tried to do good, not really control me but more protect me from wrong [people], places and temptations, and the more I think about it now, it makes sense..." Ronald wrote on Instagram during.
"She was more the victim and I'll admit here I was a dick to her at times, worrying about me, me, me and not looking after her feelings or needs."
"We got married over a year ago, but we only applied for his spousal visa four months ago. The coronavirus has affected the whole process of the visa. This virus is stopping everything, including my family being together," Tiffany told the cameras.
Meanwhile, Ronald was living in Victoria, South Africa, and apparently FaceTimed or Skyped with his family in America often. Ronald said he desperately missed his family in the United States.
On top of the distance and coronavirus "craziness," Tiffany said there were trust issues in her relationship but she and Ronald were working with a counselor to get past them.
Tiffany and Ronald then reunited for the holidays in December 2020 after a tumultuous year.
Tiffany apparently brought her two kids, her son Daniel from a previous relationship and Ronald's daughter Carley, to South Africa to visit her husband for Christmas.
Tiffany had posted a family photo of Ronald, Daniel, Carley and herself outdoors on a bench and she captioned it, "Family," along with a red heart emoticon.
"Such amazing holidays with the family," she captioned another photo of herself and Ronald at the time.
Ronald also confirmed on his own Instagram account the pictures were not "old" or throwbacks.
"Merry Christmas to everyone and your family hope you all enjoy it as much as i do," Ronald wrote.
"Just wanted to show everyone how blessed i am to be with my family and to be able to spend such a happy time with them and make memories, having fun, playing around, and just spending quality time as a family together hehe."
There is little evidence on social media in 2021 that indicates the couple is still together now; however, Tiffany confirmed she still loves Ronald on April 4, 2020.
Ronald posted a beautiful tribute to Tiffany's son Daniel, whom Ronald also considers and calls his son.
In addition to complimenting the young boy on his maturity, cleverness and being well-mannered, Ronald wrote, "I just really hope that the connection we have I hope it never dies as you get older now I'm proud to have you as my son but also I'm a bit sad not being able to be there to celebrate it with you."
Ronald, who made it clear he's still living in South Africa, continued, "But make the best of it my boy just know you are in my thoughts and I wish I was there may you have a blessed year and many more and you guys better call me when your blow the candles lol."
Ronald added of Tiffany, "Last thing so tell your mom @tiffanyfrancosmith its your yes day and make the best of it... you know what i mean my boy! love your dad."
Tiffany actually commented in reply on Ronald's post, "Aw love you. I'm showing him."