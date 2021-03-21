'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Rebecca Parrott and Zied Hakimi still together and married or did the '90 Day Fiance' couple break up? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/21/2021
90 Day Fiance's eighth season showed Rebecca Parrott questioning if she should call off her wedding to Zied Hakimi since he was suddenly in a big rush to marry, so did the couple break up or go through with the wedding? What do 90 Day Fiance spoilers reveal about whether Rebecca and Zied are still together?
[90 Day Fiance Spoilers Warning: This report contains spoilers that reveal if Rebecca and Zied decided to end their relationship or are still together.]
Rebecca was a 47-year-old private investigator when she fell hard and fast for Zied, a then-26 year old from Tunisia whom she had met online. The pair first starred on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.
Rebecca said her first two marriages were with "average, run-of-the-mill American men" and her third marriage turned out to be a nightmare because the Moroccan man -- who moved to America to be with her on a spousal visa -- became overly jealous and controlling once he arrived in the U.S.
Rebecca was sure, however, her relationship with Zied would be different and Zied is a better man with the right intentions.
Rebecca therefore traveled over 15 hours to Tunisia with the goal of getting engaged to Zied, but her third divorce had yet to be finalized. (Rebecca hadn't filed the paperwork although both she and her ex signed the papers).
Despite their differences and past mistakes, Rebecca and Zied determined that they wanted to be together forever -- and so Zied proposed marriage during a picnic in the Sahara Desert.
Rebecca thought the marriage proposal was "perfect," and then she returned to America and filed for the K-1 visa.
On the premiere of 90 Day Fiance's eighth season, Zied's K-1 visa was finally approved -- and Rebecca was absolutely ecstatic.
Zied's parents hoped for a better life for Zied, it was an extremely sad goodbye both for Zied and his beloved family.
When Zied finally arrived in America, he and Rebecca hugged tight because they had both been waiting for this for two years. Zied told Rebecca that he missed her so much and was so happy to be with her again.
"We've been through this before, where she's met foreign men who are half her age pretty much, and it just always goes bad," Rebecca's daughter Tiffany complained in a confessional.
"It's like she's a love-sick teenager. But we still don't know his intentions."
Zied said he was looking forward to making his own money, but he couldn't work for six months. Rebecca said Zied is certified in plumbing repair but would be open to pretty much anything.
Zied struggled to adjust to life in America given he felt so distant from his loved ones. He showered Rebecca, however, with love and affection. For example, he gave Rebecca a bracelet he had purchased for her in Tunisia.
"Zied is absolutely the most romantic, thoughtful and caring man I've ever been in a relationship with. He surprises me constantly!" Rebecca gushed.
"I want to feel like Zied is ready to be my husband and build a life here with me. As homesick as he is, if Zied isn't happy here, I don't know if this marriage will even happen," Rebecca shared.
Rebecca's friend Melanie acknowledged there were similarities between Zied and Rebecca's Moroccan ex who had crushed her heart. Melanie also spilled the beans to Zied that Rebecca had previously lived in the same apartment complex with her third ex-husband.
"The same home. I hate this," Zied admitted. "She is my fiancee now. Of course that makes me jealous -- any man in the world [would be]. But I don't like to see Rebecca upset [and cry]."
Zied therefore comforted Rebecca and said he was tired of people comparing him to Rebecca's ex.
Rebecca said Melanie was borderline disrespectful to Zied but she was just thankful Zied had handled the situation so well.
But Rebecca and Zied had to work through other issues as well, such as Rebecca getting jealous when pretty American women would talk to Zied. In addition, Rebecca -- who has five grandchildren -- can't have anymore children after undergoing a partial hysterectomy due to a tumor.
Rebecca asked Zied if he was sure that he wouldn't want children of his own someday because she felt guilt about taking that possibility away from him.
Zied said he was totally okay with not having children, but Rebecca worried Zied might change his mind in the future since he was only 27 years old.
Rebecca told Zied that she wouldn't allow him to divorce her if he woke up one day and realized having a child was very important to him.
Rebecca later took Zied to a venue where they could have their wedding. She surprised him with a horse-drawn carriage, and Rebecca said her goal was to make Zied excited about planning their wedding.
Zied told Rebecca that while she wanted a big and beautiful wedding, coronavirus was spreading and he needed to get married quickly.
"I'm disappointed Zied is willing to settle so quickly on just having a regular courthouse wedding," Rebecca shared with the cameras.
"Despite the fact I've been married three times before, to be honest, this feels like the first time I'm getting married and this is going to be my last wedding. So I want it to be special!"
Rebecca desired a "normal" wedding, but Zied told Rebecca that he wanted to marry her before Ramadan, which is the biggest holiday for people who practice Islam and started in a few weeks from that point.
The holiday lasts about a month long, and Rebecca wondered why Zied hadn't brought this up earlier.
"So if I don't marry you quickly, you do home?" Rebecca asked.
"Yeah," Zied replied.
Zied said his visa was going to expire one week after Ramadan and if Rebecca chose to wait until then, they'd have to live apart.
With 67 days left to wed on Zied's K-1 visa, Rebecca admitted to Zied that she was really stressed out.
"It's possible he could be playing me just like my ex from Morocco did," Rebecca admitted. "[This situation] makes me feel like telling him, 'Go live somewhere else.'"
Rebecca accused Zied of springing this on her, and she wasn't happy since her work schedule was hectic and they were also in coronavirus times. Rebecca said she wasn't going to rush their marriage and didn't understand why Zied was acting this way.
"I am here for you Rebecca, I am not here for America," Zied insisted.
Zied was frustrated Rebecca still questioned his intentions given he had given up his friends and family to move to America to be with her. Zied admitted he was not happy in the U.S. and didn't know what to do.
Rebecca later sat down for a conversation with Zied and told him that they didn't have the money for Zied to temporarily move out until they could get married. Zied said he couldn't stay in the apartment with Rebecca if they weren't married before Ramadan.
Zied asked Rebecca for a solution, and she replied, "My solution is to not get married before Ramadan and that you would stay with me."
Zied explained it's "so bad" to do anything in the month of Ramadan for his Muslim people, including going out and drinking or staying in the same house with one's girlfriend.
"So you're a strict Muslim one month out of the year?" Rebecca snapped.
Rebecca told Zied that she wanted to spend as much time with him as possible before getting married but the situation had nothing to do with her not wanting to marry him. Rebecca explained that she wanted to take advantage of their time together that the K-1 visa allows.
In the back of her mind, Rebecca still feared Zied was taking advantage of her.
"I have to believe that he loves me, and so am I overreacting?" Rebecca questioned, before adding in a confessional, "This is a lot to take, and I'm not happy about it."
Zied suggested to Rebecca they could have "a beautiful wedding" in Tunisia after coronavirus ends, and Rebecca seemed to come around to the idea of tying the knot sooner rather than later.
At that point, Ramadan was only 12 days away, and due to Rebecca's work schedule, they'd have to marry the weekend before, which cut the deadline down even shorter.
Rebecca said she and Zied only had eight days to get married and they couldn't even wed in a courthouse due to the governor shutting the government down amid COVID-19. Rebecca wasn't even sure there was a way to wed at the time.
"I don't think this is the right thing for me to be doing, but he has been a part of every single day of my life -- a big part, every day for the last two years. And I can't bear to lose him at this point, for any reason," Rebecca said in a confessional.
Rebecca let Zied know that she'd do things his way but she wasn't happy about it.
With only four days left to wed before Ramadan, Rebecca lost her engagement ring and was feeling so rushed, hectic and frazzled. The cabin resort Rebecca and Zied had previously visited, however, agreed to host their wedding.
While Rebecca searched for her engagement ring, Zied was playing video games and didn't seem to care. Rebecca said that marriage proposal was the most romantic moment of her life.
"The person Zied was in Tunisia is not the person I'm seeing right now," Rebecca lamented. "It feels all that matters to Zied is we get married this weekend, and I'm left to do everything for the wedding."
Considering Zied was trying to move up the wedding, Tiffany feared Zied was trying to trap her mother in a marriage and had ulterior motives.
Tiffany wondered if Rebecca losing her engagement ring was "a sign," and Rebecca's wedding dress apparently didn't fit. Zied suggested he and Rebecca could both wear jeans to the ceremony, and that also bothered Rebecca and was a red flag for Tiffany.
Rebecca was fairly convinced her relationship was going to last forever, but Tiffany mentioned how her loved ones had never been wrong about "red flags" before. Tiffany told the cameras Rebecca was "lovestruck" and never thought with her head.
"Honestly, right now, I feel like I'm on a train that's going 90 miles an hour. I honestly kind of feel like I woke up on the train that I never even meant to get on," Rebecca confessed.
"I think getting married should be easy and beautiful, and none of this feels that way. So I don't know if I should get off the train or ride it out."
So are Rebecca and Zied still together now or did the 90 Day Fiance couple call it quits?
Rebecca and her ex-husband from Morocco finalized their divorce on July 9, 2019, according to divorce documents obtained by In Touch Weekly.
According to Rebecca, Zied's visa was approved less than four months after they applied for it, which was a short period of time considering they both anticipated it could take anywhere from six months to a year.
Rebecca told Us Weekly in a late December 2020 interview the K-1 visa process "wasn't too bad" after all.
"We were very fortunate at that time... He got here and within two days, COVID hit and everything was locked down. So we just [got him to America] under the wire," Rebecca said.
Rebecca and Zied reportedly obtained their marriage license on April 14, 2020.
Rebecca and Zied exchanged vows and got married in Lumpkin County, GA, on April 19, 2020, according to a representative from the Probate Court in Cherokee County, In Touch reported.
Zied is therefore now a married man seemingly living with Rebecca in Canton, GA.
The couple expressed love to one another in Summer 2020, showing they were still a happy couple, and then on October 15, Zied posted a photo of Rebecca kissing him on the cheek when they were both wearing winter hats.
"I love you so much my love @tlc_90day_rebecca #tlc #90dayfiance #rebeccaandzied," he wrote alongside the picture with numerous heart-eyes emoticons.
Rebecca then replied in the comments section, "Babyyy I love you more. Mahboulla bik habibii."
Zied and Rebecca's main Instagram photos also feature one another.
But Rebecca admitted Zied didn't adjust well to life in America at first.
"He's never been married before. He's never been in a long-term relationship before. He's never been to another country before... He basically said, 'This is not what I thought it was going to be,' and he was very unhappy," Rebecca shared with Us in her December interview.
"He missed his family and it was really hard. It was a struggle."
Rebecca also said "a rather large argument" made matters worse when Zied and Rebecca were trying to adjust to life together in America shortly after Zied's arrival.
"I know if I were going to Tunisia and I was going to live there, I would have something in my head of what [to expect]," Rebecca said.
"I don't know what it would be, but I guarantee you sitting in quarantine wouldn't have crossed my mind. That's not something that's in your toolbox to consider."
Rebecca noted Zied just sat around and couldn't drive or go anywhere, and she admitted life didn't get any easier in subsequent months after Zied's big move.
"If I were in any -- literally almost any -- other field of work, this would have been a blessing in disguise," Rebecca told Us, referencing how she manages a fast-food restaurant.
"Can you imagine [if] I would have gotten the stimulus checks and probably gotten unemployment to stay home? We would have thought it was written just for us. We would have gotten to stay together, like, 'This is amazing!' Or we would have killed each other, I don't know."
Rebecca continued, "But you know, because of my job, it was just the worst possible scenario. So it wasn't the best... It was really bad."
Rebecca had been hoping to travel with Zied -- including stops in Miami and New York -- before the coronavirus pandemic, and so she said life recently has been "a bit of a letdown."
More recently, Zied dropped huge hints he is still living in the United States, presumably with Rebecca, in January 2021 Instagram posts.
Zied posted a slideshow of images with his family at the airport in early January and captioned them, "I want to say to my mother, father, sister, family and friends @ssen10 @khalilaymen3 and the other goodbye. I promise to come back to see you soon .. I love you all very much .. #90dayfiance #rebeccaandzied #tlc."
Saying he'll "come back" to see his family in Tunisia "soon" indicates he still resides in America.
On January 13, 2021, Rebecca wished Zied a happy birthday on Instagram by posting a photo of the two of them.
"Happy Birthday @tlc_90day_zied I hope you have a wonderful day full of all the blessings you deserve," Rebecca wrote, along with a heart. "#rebeccaandzied #90dayfiance #happybirthday #tlc."
On January 18, Rebecca posted an entire slideshow featuring sweet and affectionate photos of Zied and herself, with many of them apparently having been taken in the United States.
Zied also took to Instagram in late January with a picture of Rebecca and himself wearing cowboy hats.
And in February, Rebecca posted on Instagram suggesting she and Zied remain a team against haters and skeptics.
"I'm so fortunate that [Zied] has been so patient with all the comparisons to you-know-[who] from everyone around me. To everyone who has been telling me I should've stuck up for him, I actually did, it just wasn't shown," Rebecca captioned a video of her friend Melanie calling Rebecca out for having lived in the same apartment complex with her ex-husband.
"And that's okay. I appreciate the many messages I have received since last night. Also please remember I had a tough time meeting his friends and family as well. Everything will work itself out, one way or another."
"Ultimately, we knew our relationship would face a lot of tests," she continued.
"It's how we handle these tests that will determine if we make it or not. But I really wish it were easier for Zied. No matter what, he does not deserve to be compared to anyone else. We really appreciate everyone's support. Thank you."