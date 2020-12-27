Rebecca, who has three kids, first starred on Season 3 of90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with Zied.
Rebecca confessed her first two marriages were with "average, run-of-the-mill American men" and her third marriage turned out to be a disaster because the Moroccan man -- whom she had brought to America on a spousal visa -- became too jealous and controlling once he arrived in the United States.
Rebecca was convinced, however, her romance with Zied was going to last and he truly loved her.
In order to prove that to herself and hopefully others, Rebecca traveled over 15 hours to Tunisia, and her ultimate goal was to leave Tunisia with an engagement ring and a new foreign fiance.
However, Rebecca's third divorce had yet to be finalized by the time of her trip since she and the Moroccan man had signed the divorce papers but not filed them.
Rebecca and Zied's relationship got off to a wonderful start in Tunisia, except for the fact Zied -- who was apparently car-less at the time -- asked Rebecca to pay for a rental car for the couple to use during her stay.
Rebecca also later discovered Zied was a jealous man who had no work history listed in his background check. In addition, Zied once randomly asked Rebecca for $200.
In the back of Rebecca's mind, she wondered if her family and friends were correct about Zied potentially using her for a Green Card once he came to the United States.
However, Rebecca later learned Zied had borrowed the money just to buy her an engagement ring that he couldn't afford on his own.
Although Rebecca took her time in coming clean to Zied that she was still technically a married woman and once had a same-sex relationship that Zied's family would never approve of, Zied said he never stopped loving Rebecca.
Zied insisted Rebecca would always be the woman for him and he'd do anything to make it work, and Rebecca felt the same way.
Zied therefore proposed marriage to Rebecca during a romantic picnic in the Sahara Desert, and she called Zied "perfect" although their time together in Tunisia had been a bit of a roller coaster.
Rebecca said it was the type of proposal every woman dreams about.
A few weeks after Rebecca and Zied had met in person, it became time for Rebecca to get on a plane and head back to America.
Rebecca planned to file for the K-1 visa, but she said it was going to take six to eight months for that to happen.
She worried, in the meantime, Zied would change his mind about moving or his family might talk him out of his relationship.
Zied, however, promised Rebecca that she would see his face for the rest of her life because he was crazy about her. Rebecca assured Zied that she was crazy about him too.
ADVERTISEMENT
During Part 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 3 Tell-All special, Zied said his family would probably be very angry over the fact Rebecca once had a same-sex relationship and not accept it.
"If his family were to find out, he'd have to choose between me or his family," Rebecca revealed.
"Well, you know they're going to find out," Tell-All host Shaun Robinson said.
Rebecca also acknowledged there was a possibility Zied might change as a man when he comes to America, just like her ex from Morocco did.
Zied, however, said he hates sitting at home and not working, and so he argued he'd be nothing like Rebecca's ex.
Rebecca also said Zied could work in a restaurant near her house or go back to school once he's welcomed into America.
Rebecca pointed out there were no red flags with Zied despite warnings and concerns from her friends and family, and Zied later insisted he was making his own money and supporting himself in November 2019.
In March 2020, TLC released a short-form Season 4 episode of90 Day Fiance: What Now?, the90 Day Fiance spinoff available on the network's TLC GO streaming service, that updated viewers on Rebecca and Zied's relationship.
During the 90 Day Fiance: What Now? episode, Rebecca announced her divorce from her third husband had been finalized and Zied's K-1 visa had also recently been approved.
According to Rebecca, Zied's visa was approved less than four months after they applied for it. Zied was therefore granted a 90-day period to marry Rebecca upon his entry into the United States in order to live in America permanently.
"We were expecting to wait anywhere from six months to a year or more, but Zied's visa has been approved -- we just found out!" she said.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Zied could be here within the next two months. It has been almost one year since Zied and I have been together."
One scene in the What Now? episode also showed Rebecca househunting so she and Zied could live together once he arrived.
On the premiere of 90 Day Fiance's eighth season, Rebecca was working hard to make and save money by managing a local fast-food restaurant.
Rebecca needed to make enough money to support Zied once he traveled to the United States, but the couple was still waiting for Zied's K-1 visa to be approved. In fact, Zied was preparing for his big interview.
Zied had to prove he was in his relationship with Rebecca for the right reasons, and Rebecca assumed they were having problems with the K-1 visa because Zied was not her first relationship with a man from an Arab country.
Rebecca said the lease on her apartment was about to expire and so she and Zied were going to stay with her daughter Tiffany and Tiffany's fiance Micah for awhile. Rebecca already had $15,000-20,000 invested in her relationship, so she didn't have much money to spare.
Rebecca planned to look for a new place while living with Tiffany, and Rebecca admitted that Zied was going to be uncomfortable with the living arrangement -- mainly because Rebecca and Micah would be in the same household.
Tiffany tried to be supportive, but she didn't like the idea of Zied trying to control Rebecca.
Micah worried about Zied's cultural differences, and Tiffany feared history was going to repeat itself for her mother. But Rebecca insisted her last marriage would have gone differently had she got to spend 90 days with the man before marrying him.
Rebecca just wished someone could be happy for her and say that she deserved love. Rebecca hoped bringing Zied to the United States wouldn't end up being for nothing.
Rebecca was shown learning some self-defense and working out with her friend and former private-investigator boss Melanie.
ADVERTISEMENT
Melanie pointed out Rebecca and Zied hadn't spent much time together in person and Zied's background check was a little concerning since Zied had no previous jobs listed.
Melanie recalled how it appeared Zied had never worked a day in his life, but Rebecca explained Zied wanted to work in America and always worked odd jobs that paid cash.
Melanie wished Rebecca had found a man who could take care of her this time, considering Rebecca was still recovering from her ex, both financially and emotionally, and she was well aware Zied wouldn't have a work permit in the United States and she'd have to support him for a while.
"It was a very difficult decision for me to take the risk and do this again, and if it turns out that I'm wrong about Zied, I don't know if I'll ever trust my judgment again or be able to be in a relationship again," Rebecca shared.
It then became time for Zied's K-1 visa interview, but first, Rebecca went shopping for a game system so Zied could play video games while she's at work in America.
After Zied's K-1 visa interview, Zied FaceTimed with Rebecca and revealed his passport had been taken away and no one told him whether he had been approved for the visa. Zied said he was asked many questions and told to return for his passport about a week later.
Rebecca was in shock and didn't know what this meant. Rebecca said she hated the idea of having to wait another week, and Zied admitted he was "nervous" but "okay" at the same time.
Rebecca and Zied had been engaged for a year, and she said it was hard to be apart from him. Rebecca anticipated the longest week of her life was ahead of her.
In the trailer for Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance, Rebecca is shown checking out Zied's new tattoos and telling her man, "Welcome to America!"
But then Zied tells Rebecca he's not going to stay with her if she doesn't agree to marry him in the United States before Ramadan.
"Zied seems dead set about getting married as quickly as possible," Rebecca tells the camera, "and it's making me question his motives."
ADVERTISEMENT
Did Zied and Rebecca get married, and if so, are they still together -- or has the 90 Day Fiance couple split?
Around the time the couple's90 Day Fiance: What Now? episode was released, Rebecca denied split rumors on social media and confirmed she and Zied were still "happily in love."
Rebecca explained she was simply too busy with work and moving to a new house to constantly post about their relationship on social media.
Not only were Rebecca and Zied still together, but the pair reportedly obtained their marriage license on April 14.
Rebecca and Zied then exchanged vows and got married in Lumpkin County, GA, on April 19, 2020, according to a representative from the Probate Court in Cherokee County, In Touch Weekly reported.
Zied therefore moved from Tunisia to the United States, and now that he's a married man, he's likely living with Rebecca and her daughter in Canton, GA.
On April 23, Rebecca took to Instagram and gave fans a glimpse into her new apartment, which boasts exposed brick and a lot of natural light.
Given Zied traveled to America on a K-1 visa and married Rebecca, it makes perfect sense the couple is starring on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance rather than a different spinoff on TLC.
Since Zied's arrival in America and the couple's wedding haven't been shown on TV yet, it would be premature for them to star on a future edition of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
Zied gushed about Rebecca on May 29 writing on Instagram, "I love your sexy eyes and your face babyy @tlc_90day_rebecca."
Rebecca later showed their relationship was still in a good place when she posted a picture of her man on Instagram and captioned it, "I'm so in love. Those eyes. #ilovehim #beautfuleyes #rebeccaandzied #90dayfiance."
Zied hinted about his reality TV return with Rebecca in early June.
"Hello, everyone. I hope everyone is okay and stay home and stay safe with this coronavirus. I'm sorry about George Floyd, I know that's a big problem in America now. I'm sorry my friends, Zied said in an Instagram video at the time.
"I just want to say I can't answer the question if I am in America or [not]. Just wait until next season of 90 Day Fiance and you will understand everything, my friends! Bye!"
90 Day Fiance Instagrammer John Yates re-posted the video on his own Instagram account and captioned it, "So looks like Rebecca and Zied will be back on the show in some capacity. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceBeforeThe90Days."
Although Zied wouldn't confirm whether he was in the United States this past summer, it was apparent he and Rebecca were still going strong in June.
On June 10, Rebecca posted a photo of Zied on Instagram and added the following hashtags to her post: "sexy" and "mine."
And on July 16, Rebecca shared a picture of Zied lying in bed on a pink pillow.
"#sexyaf #mine #rebeccaandzied #90dayfiance @tlc_90day_zied I love you more than all the sand in the Sahara," Rebecca wrote with many heart and kissing emojis.
Rebecca later gushed about Zied in mid-August by posting a photo of the couple on Instagram with "I love you forever" written across the image.
"I love you so much @tlc_90day_zied. Thank you for making every day of my life since April 24, 2018, happy and so full of hope for the future," Rebecca captioned her post.
"I'm so thankful I found you. You are the extraordinary, crazy kind of love that only happens once in a lifetime. I'll spend the rest of my life making you happy. Wallah #90dayfiance #rebeccaandzied #mylove."
ADVERTISEMENT
Zied also spilled a spoiler as recently as October 15 that he and Rebecca are still happy and in love.
Zied posted a photo of Rebecca kissing him on the cheek when they were both wearing winter hats.
"I love you so much my love @tlc_90day_rebecca #tlc #90dayfiance #rebeccaandzied," he wrote alongside the picture with numerous heart-eyes emoticons.
Rebecca then replied in the comments section, "Babyyy I love you more. Mahboulla bik habibii."
Although Rebecca and Zied stopped posting spoilers at that point, Rebecca uploaded many throwback photos of Zied and herself that suggested they still love each other. Rebecca made it a bit obvious through her mushy and reminiscent captions.
Zied and Rebecca's main Instagram photos also feature one another.
Zied is Rebecca's fourth marriage. Her last marriage was with a man from Morocco, but when the relationship turned sour, Rebecca and the man signed divorce papers and then she began a romance with Zied.
Rebecca and her ex-husband finalized their divorce on July 9, 2019, according to divorce documents obtained by In Touch.