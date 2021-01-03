Rebecca, who has three kids, first starred on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with Zied.
Rebecca confessed her first two marriages were with "average, run-of-the-mill American men" and her third marriage turned out to be a disaster because the Moroccan man -- whom she had brought to America on a spousal visa -- became too jealous and controlling once he arrived in the United States.
Rebecca was convinced, however, her romance with Zied was going to last and he truly loved her.
Rebecca therefore traveled over 15 hours to Tunisia with the goal of meeting Zied's family, getting engaged and falling deeper in love.
However, Rebecca's third divorce had yet to be finalized by the time of her trip since she and the Moroccan man had signed the divorce papers but not filed them.
Rebecca and Zied's relationship got off to a wonderful start in Tunisia, except for the fact Zied -- who was apparently car-less at the time -- asked Rebecca to pay for a rental car for the couple to use during her stay.
Rebecca also later discovered Zied was a jealous man who had no work history listed in his background check. In addition, Zied once randomly asked Rebecca for $200.
In the back of Rebecca's mind, she wondered if her family and friends were correct about Zied potentially using her for a Green Card once he came to the United States.
However, Rebecca later learned Zied had borrowed the money just to buy her an engagement ring that he couldn't afford on his own.
Although Rebecca took her time in coming clean to Zied that she was still technically a married woman and once had a same-sex relationship that Zied's family would never approve of, Zied never seemed to change the positive opinion he had of Rebecca.
Zied insisted he'd be willing to do whatever it takes to keep his relationship with Rebecca strong, and so he proposed marriage to Rebecca during a romantic picnic in the Sahara Desert.
Rebecca called Zied "perfect" although their time together in Tunisia had been a bit of a roller coaster, and she noted the marriage proposal was something straight out of her dreams.
Once Rebecca returned to America, she filed for the K-1 visa and expected it would take six to eight months for it to be approved.
Rebecca acknowledged the possibility Zied could change once he came to America, just like her ex from Morocco did, but Zied insisted on the Season 3 Tell-All special for 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days that he wanted to work and didn't like just sitting at home.
Rebecca also said Zied could work in a restaurant near her house or go back to school once came to America.
Rebecca pointed out there were no red flags with Zied despite warnings and concerns from her friends and family, and Zied later insisted he was making his own money and supporting himself in November 2019.
On the premiere of 90 Day Fiance's eighth season, Rebecca was working hard to make and save money by managing a local fast-food restaurant, but she was still waiting for the K-1 visa to be approved.
Zied had to prove in his final interview that he was in his relationship with Rebecca for the right reasons.
Rebecca planned to crash with her daughter Tiffany for a while since the lease on her apartment was about to expire, but she quickly began looking for a new place since Zied would be uncomfortable with Rebecca living with her daughter's fiance.
"It was a very difficult decision for me to take the risk and do this again, and if it turns out that I'm wrong about Zied, I don't know if I'll ever trust my judgment again or be able to be in a relationship again," Rebecca shared.
It then became time for Zied's K-1 visa interview, but first, Rebecca went shopping for a game system so Zied could play video games while she's at work in America.
After Zied's K-1 visa interview, Zied FaceTimed with Rebecca and revealed his passport had been taken away and no one told him whether he had been approved for the visa. Zied said he was asked many questions and told to return for his passport about a week later.
Rebecca was in shock and didn't know what this meant. Rebecca said she hated the idea of having to wait another week, and Zied admitted he was "nervous" but "okay" at the same time.
Rebecca and Zied had been engaged for a year, and she said it was hard to be apart from him. Rebecca anticipated the longest week of her life was ahead of her.
Five days after Zied's final K-1 visa interview, Rebecca said it had been "absolute torture" waiting for a response from the Tunisian Embassy. Rebecca admitted it was "really tough" not knowing what the future held.
However, after seemingly refreshing the government website dozens of times, Rebecca finally learned Zied's K-1 visa had been approved.
"I need to call Zied. Oh my God, I'm shaking! He's going to be in America now! I am so happy! I don't remember the last time I was this happy," Rebecca gushed in a confessional.
Rebecca then shared with Zied on the phone how his K-1 visa had been approved, and Zied exclaimed, "That is amazing! I am so happy!... Thank you for the news, baby!"
This moment was the culmination of two years of paperwork and phone calls and being patient. Rebecca said it finally felt real that she and Zied were going to become a family and would be able to see each other every single day.
Rebecca wondered how Zied would mesh with her family and friends, but the next step was moving into a new place so Zied would have a home once he arrived in the United States.
Zied was then shown buying Rebecca a nice bracelet. He had saved money that would apparently last him in America for a few months and wanted to show Rebecca how much he loved her.
Zied's parents hoped for a better life for Zied, but they were upset Rebecca is not Arabic and doesn't share their religious views.
Zied's father asked Zied to stay connected with him and try his best to succeed and be happy, but the whole family was sad about being split up.
In the trailer for what's to come on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance, Rebecca is shown checking out Zied's new tattoos and telling her man, "Welcome to America!"
But then Zied tells Rebecca he's not going to stay with her if she doesn't agree to marry him in the United States before Ramadan.
"Zied seems dead set about getting married as quickly as possible," Rebecca tells the camera, "and it's making me question his motives."
Did Zied and Rebecca tie the knot or split up -- and is the 90 Day Fiance couple still together now?
In March 2020, TLC released a short-form Season 4 episode of 90 Day Fiance: What Now?, the 90 Day Fiance spinoff available on the network's TLC GO streaming service, that updated viewers on Rebecca and Zied's relationship.
During the 90 Day Fiance: What Now? episode, Rebecca announced her divorce from her third husband had been finalized and Zied's K-1 visa had been approved.
Rebecca and her ex-husband finalized their divorce on July 9, 2019, according to divorce documents obtained by In Touch Weekly.
According to Rebecca, Zied's visa was approved less than four months after they applied for it. Zied was therefore granted a 90-day period to marry Rebecca upon his entry into the United States in order to live in America permanently.
"We were expecting to wait anywhere from six months to a year or more, but Zied's visa has been approved -- we just found out!" she said.
"Zied could be here within the next two months. It has been almost one year since Zied and I have been together."
One scene in the What Now? episode also showed Rebecca househunting so she and Zied could live together once he arrived.
Around the time the couple's 90 Day Fiance: What Now? episode was released, Rebecca denied split rumors on social media and confirmed she and Zied were still "happily in love."
Rebecca explained she was simply too busy with work and moving to a new house to constantly post about their relationship on social media.
Rebecca told Us Weekly in a late December interview the K-1 visa process "wasn't too bad" after all.
"We were very fortunate at that time... He got here and within two days, COVID hit and everything was locked down. So we just [got him to America] under the wire," Rebecca said.
Rebecca and Zied reportedly obtained their marriage license on April 14.
Rebecca and Zied exchanged vows and got married in Lumpkin County, GA, on April 19, 2020, according to a representative from the Probate Court in Cherokee County, In Touch reported.
Zied therefore did in fact move from Tunisia to the United States, and now that he's a married man, he's likely living with Rebecca and her daughter in Canton, GA.
Zied gushed about Rebecca on May 29 writing on Instagram, "I love your sexy eyes and your face babyy @tlc_90day_rebecca."
Rebecca later showed their relationship was still in a good place when she posted a picture of her man on Instagram and captioned it, "I'm so in love. Those eyes. #ilovehim #beautfuleyes #rebeccaandzied #90dayfiance."
Zied hinted about his reality TV return with Rebecca in early June.
"Hello, everyone. I hope everyone is okay and stay home and stay safe with this coronavirus. I'm sorry about George Floyd, I know that's a big problem in America now. I'm sorry my friends, Zied said in an Instagram video at the time.
"I just want to say I can't answer the question if I am in America or [not]. Just wait until next season of 90 Day Fiance and you will understand everything, my friends! Bye!"
90 Day Fiance Instagrammer John Yates re-posted the video on his own Instagram account and captioned it, "So looks like Rebecca and Zied will be back on the show in some capacity. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceBeforeThe90Days."
Although Zied wouldn't confirm whether he was in the United States this past summer, it was apparent he and Rebecca were still going strong in June.
On June 10, Rebecca posted a photo of Zied on Instagram and added the following hashtags to her post: "sexy" and "mine."
And on July 16, Rebecca shared a picture of Zied lying in bed on a pink pillow.
"#sexyaf #mine #rebeccaandzied #90dayfiance @tlc_90day_zied I love you more than all the sand in the Sahara," Rebecca wrote with many heart and kissing emojis.
Rebecca later gushed about Zied in mid-August by posting a photo of the couple on Instagram with "I love you forever" written across the image.
"I love you so much @tlc_90day_zied. Thank you for making every day of my life since April 24, 2018, happy and so full of hope for the future," Rebecca captioned her post.
"I'm so thankful I found you. You are the extraordinary, crazy kind of love that only happens once in a lifetime. I'll spend the rest of my life making you happy. Wallah #90dayfiance #rebeccaandzied #mylove."
Zied also spilled a spoiler on October 15 that he and Rebecca were still happy and in love.
Zied posted a photo of Rebecca kissing him on the cheek when they were both wearing winter hats.
"I love you so much my love @tlc_90day_rebecca #tlc #90dayfiance #rebeccaandzied," he wrote alongside the picture with numerous heart-eyes emoticons.
Rebecca then replied in the comments section, "Babyyy I love you more. Mahboulla bik habibii."
Although Rebecca and Zied stopped posting spoilers at that point, Rebecca uploaded many throwback photos of Zied and herself that suggested they still love each other. Rebecca made it a bit obvious through her mushy and reminiscent captions.
Zied and Rebecca's main Instagram photos also feature one another.
But Rebecca admitted Zied didn't adjust well to life in America at first.
"He's never been married before. He's never been in a long-term relationship before. He's never been to another country before... He basically said, 'This is not what I thought it was going to be,' and he was very unhappy," Rebecca shared with Us in her December interview.
"He missed his family and it was really hard. It was a struggle."
Rebecca also said "a rather large argument" made matters worse when Zied and Rebecca were trying to adjust to life together in America shortly after Zied's arrival.
"I know if I were going to Tunisia and I was going to live there, I would have something in my head of what [to expect]," Rebecca said.
"I don't know what it would be, but I guarantee you sitting in quarantine wouldn't have crossed my mind. That's not something that's in your toolbox to consider."
Rebecca noted Zied just sat around and couldn't drive or go anywhere, and she admitted life didn't get any easier in subsequent months after Zied's big move.
"If I were in any -- literally almost any -- other field of work, this would have been a blessing in disguise," Rebecca told Us, referencing how she manages a fast-food restaurant.
"Can you imagine [if] I would have gotten the stimulus checks and probably gotten unemployment to stay home? We would have thought it was written just for us. We would have gotten to stay together, like, 'This is amazing!' Or we would have killed each other, I don't know."
Rebecca continued, "But you know, because of my job, it was just the worst possible scenario. So it wasn't the best... It was really bad."
Rebecca had been hoping to travel with Zied -- including stops in Miami and New York -- before the coronavirus pandemic, and so she said life recently has been "a bit of a letdown."