Rebecca, who has three kids, first starred on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with Zied.
Rebecca confessed her first two marriages were with "average, run-of-the-mill American men" and her third marriage turned out to be a disaster because the Moroccan man -- whom she had brought to America on a spousal visa -- became too jealous and controlling once he arrived in the United States.
Rebecca was certain, however, her romance with Zied would be different and last forever.
Rebecca therefore traveled over 15 hours to Tunisia with the goal of winning over Zied's family and hopefully leaving his country as an engaged woman.
However, Rebecca's third divorce had yet to be finalized by the time of her trip because she had yet to file the paperwork (although both she and her ex had signed the papers).
Rebecca and Zied's time together was great, but there were definitely some problems. Zied, for instance, asked Rebecca to pay for a car rental and loan him $200, and Rebecca figured out that Zied was a pretty jealous guy.
A part of Rebecca wondered if her loved ones were correct in saying Zied was using her for a Green Card and would change once he got to the United States.
However, Rebecca later learned Zied had borrowed the money just to buy her an engagement ring that he couldn't afford on his own.
But Rebecca also shocked Zied by informing him that she was still technically a married woman and once had a same-sex relationship that Zied's family would never approve of.
Despite being a little disappointed in Rebecca keeping secrets from him, Zied promised to love Rebecca always, and so he proposed marriage to Rebecca during a romantic picnic in the Sahara Desert.
Rebecca thought the marriage proposal was "perfect," and then she returned to America and filed for the K-1 visa.
Rebecca pointed out there were no red flags with Zied, who also insisted he wanted to work in the United States and was already making his own money.
On the premiere of 90 Day Fiance's eighth season, Rebecca was working hard to make and save money by managing a local fast-food restaurant, but she was still waiting for the K-1 visa to be approved.
Zied had to prove in his final interview that he was in his relationship with Rebecca for the right reasons.
"It was a very difficult decision for me to take the risk and do this again, and if it turns out that I'm wrong about Zied, I don't know if I'll ever trust my judgment again or be able to be in a relationship again," Rebecca shared.
It then became time for Zied's K-1 visa interview, but first, Rebecca went shopping for a game system so Zied could play video games while she's at work in America.
After Zied's K-1 visa interview, Zied FaceTimed with Rebecca and revealed his passport had been taken away and no one told him whether he had been approved for the visa. Zied said he was asked many questions and told to return for his passport about a week later.
ADVERTISEMENT
Rebecca was in shock and didn't know what this meant. Rebecca said she hated the idea of having to wait another week, and Zied admitted he was "nervous" but "okay" at the same time.
Five days after Zied's final K-1 visa interview, Rebecca finally learned Zied's K-1 visa had been approved.
"I need to call Zied. Oh my God, I'm shaking! He's going to be in America now! I am so happy! I don't remember the last time I was this happy," Rebecca gushed in a confessional.
Rebecca then shared with Zied on the phone how his K-1 visa had been approved, and Zied exclaimed, "That is amazing! I am so happy!... Thank you for the news, baby!"
This moment was the culmination of two years of paperwork and phone calls and being patient. Rebecca said it finally felt real that she and Zied were going to become a family and would be able to see each other every single day.
Rebecca wondered how Zied would mesh with her family and friends, but the next step was moving into a new place so Zied would have a home once he arrived in the United States.
Zied was then shown buying Rebecca a nice bracelet. He had saved money that would apparently last him in America for a few months and wanted to show Rebecca how much he loved her.
Zied's parents hoped for a better life for Zied, but they were upset Rebecca is not Arabic and doesn't share their religious views.
Zied's father asked Zied to stay connected with him and try his best to succeed and be happy, but the whole family was sad about being split up.
Rebecca was then shown moving into a new apartment -- with seemingly only a bed and some dishes -- and she worried Zied wouldn't be happy once he found out she had previously lived in the same apartment building with her Moroccan ex-husband.
Rebecca said she couldn't wait to cook for Zied and make him happy.
ADVERTISEMENT
Rebecca feared how Zied would feel leaving his family because he loved them so much, and so she just hoped Zied wouldn't change his mind about moving.
Zied had a tough time saying goodbye to his family at the airport because he said they mean the world to him, and he admitted he was "so nervous" about starting a new life in America -- although it would probably be a better life.
It had been a little over a year since Rebecca was able to kiss or touch Zied, and she was shown getting ready to pick Zied up at the airport in the United States.
Tiffany had never met Zied in person, so she wanted to take the same car as Rebecca and Zied to and from the airport, which rubbed Rebecca the wrong way because she was getting the feeling Tiffany and Micah wanted to act as chaperones.
Tiffany and Micah said they wanted to get to know Zied better and try to find out his true intentions. But this isn't the type of energy Rebecca wanted in the car since she had been waiting for this day to see Zied for 13 months.
Rebecca wanted her reunion with Zied to go perfectly, and when Zied finally arrived, the couple hugged tight and she said he smelled and looked so good. Zied told Rebecca that he missed her so much and was so happy to be with her again.
Zied took videos of everything as he drove to Rebecca's place in Georgia, and he said he was so excited to see "America like the movies."
The ride was a little awkward given Tiffany and Micah were protective of Rebecca since she's been hurt in the past, and Rebecca decided not to kiss Zied until they were alone.
The group then arrived in Canton and grabbed a bite to eat at a local pub or bar. Tiffany said it was obvious Rebecca completely adored Zied, but he was a bit quiet.
"We've been through this before, where she's met foreign men who are half her age pretty much, and it just always goes bad," Tiffany complained. "It's like she's a love-sick teenager. But we still don't know his intentions."
Tiffany and Micah then asked Zied what he planned to do for work in the United States, which rubbed Rebecca the wrong way since it was only Zied's first day in America.
ADVERTISEMENT
Zied said he couldn't work for six months after getting married but he definitely planned to get a job. Rebecca said Zied is certified in plumbing repair but would be open to pretty much anything, and Rebecca asked her daughter to just trust her.
Zied didn't like being compared to Rebecca's Moroccan ex, but Rebecca's family just didn't want to see her get hurt again.
In the trailer for what's to come on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance, Rebecca is shown checking out Zied's new tattoos and telling her man, "Welcome to America!"
But then Zied tells Rebecca he's not going to stay with her if she doesn't agree to marry him in the United States before Ramadan.
"Zied seems dead set about getting married as quickly as possible," Rebecca tells the camera, "and it's making me question his motives."
Did Zied and Rebecca call it quits on their relationship or is the 90 Day Fiance couple still together?
In March 2020, TLC released a short-form Season 4 episode of 90 Day Fiance: What Now?, the 90 Day Fiance spinoff available on the network's TLC GO streaming service, that updated viewers on Rebecca and Zied's relationship.
During the 90 Day Fiance: What Now? episode, Rebecca announced her divorce from her third husband had been finalized and Zied's K-1 visa had been approved.
Rebecca and her ex-husband finalized their divorce on July 9, 2019, according to divorce documents obtained by In Touch Weekly.
According to Rebecca, Zied's visa was approved less than four months after they applied for it, which was a short period of time considering they both anticipated it could take anywhere from six months to a year.
One scene in the What Now? episode also showed Rebecca house hunting so she and Zied could live together once he arrived.
Around the time the couple's 90 Day Fiance: What Now? episode was released, Rebecca denied split rumors on social media and confirmed she and Zied were still "happily in love."
ADVERTISEMENT
Rebecca explained she was simply too busy with work and moving to a new house to constantly post about their relationship on social media.
Rebecca told Us Weekly in a late December interview the K-1 visa process "wasn't too bad" after all.
"We were very fortunate at that time... He got here and within two days, COVID hit and everything was locked down. So we just [got him to America] under the wire," Rebecca said.
Rebecca and Zied reportedly obtained their marriage license on April 14, 2020.
Rebecca and Zied exchanged vows and got married in Lumpkin County, GA, on April 19, according to a representative from the Probate Court in Cherokee County, In Touch reported.
Zied is therefore now a married man seemingly living with Rebecca in Canton, GA.
Zied gushed about Rebecca on May 29 writing on Instagram, "I love your sexy eyes and your face babyy @tlc_90day_rebecca."
Rebecca later showed their relationship was still in a good place when she posted a picture of her man on Instagram and captioned it, "I'm so in love. Those eyes. #ilovehim #beautfuleyes #rebeccaandzied #90dayfiance."
Zied hinted about his reality TV return with Rebecca in early June.
"Hello, everyone. I hope everyone is okay and stay home and stay safe with this coronavirus. I'm sorry about George Floyd, I know that's a big problem in America now. I'm sorry my friends, Zied said in an Instagram video at the time.
"I just want to say I can't answer the question if I am in America or [not]. Just wait until next season of 90 Day Fiance and you will understand everything, my friends! Bye!"
ADVERTISEMENT
90 Day Fiance Instagrammer John Yates re-posted the video on his own Instagram account and captioned it, "So looks like Rebecca and Zied will be back on the show in some capacity. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceBeforeThe90Days."
Although Zied wouldn't confirm whether he was in the United States this past summer, it was apparent he and Rebecca were still going strong in June.
On June 10, Rebecca posted a photo of Zied on Instagram and added the following hashtags to her post: "sexy" and "mine."
And on July 16, Rebecca shared a picture of Zied lying in bed on a pink pillow.
"#sexyaf #mine #rebeccaandzied #90dayfiance @tlc_90day_zied I love you more than all the sand in the Sahara," Rebecca wrote with many heart and kissing emojis.
Rebecca later gushed about Zied in mid-August by posting a photo of the couple on Instagram with "I love you forever" written across the image.
"I love you so much @tlc_90day_zied. Thank you for making every day of my life since April 24, 2018, happy and so full of hope for the future," Rebecca captioned her post.
"I'm so thankful I found you. You are the extraordinary, crazy kind of love that only happens once in a lifetime. I'll spend the rest of my life making you happy. Wallah #90dayfiance #rebeccaandzied #mylove."
Zied also spilled a spoiler on October 15 that he and Rebecca were still happy and in love.
Zied posted a photo of Rebecca kissing him on the cheek when they were both wearing winter hats.
"I love you so much my love @tlc_90day_rebecca #tlc #90dayfiance #rebeccaandzied," he wrote alongside the picture with numerous heart-eyes emoticons.
ADVERTISEMENT
Rebecca then replied in the comments section, "Babyyy I love you more. Mahboulla bik habibii."
Zied and Rebecca's main Instagram photos also feature one another.
But Rebecca admitted Zied didn't adjust well to life in America at first.
"He's never been married before. He's never been in a long-term relationship before. He's never been to another country before... He basically said, 'This is not what I thought it was going to be,' and he was very unhappy," Rebecca shared with Us in her December interview.
"He missed his family and it was really hard. It was a struggle."
Rebecca also said "a rather large argument" made matters worse when Zied and Rebecca were trying to adjust to life together in America shortly after Zied's arrival.
"I know if I were going to Tunisia and I was going to live there, I would have something in my head of what [to expect]," Rebecca said.
"I don't know what it would be, but I guarantee you sitting in quarantine wouldn't have crossed my mind. That's not something that's in your toolbox to consider."
Rebecca noted Zied just sat around and couldn't drive or go anywhere, and she admitted life didn't get any easier in subsequent months after Zied's big move.
"If I were in any -- literally almost any -- other field of work, this would have been a blessing in disguise," Rebecca told Us, referencing how she manages a fast-food restaurant.
"Can you imagine [if] I would have gotten the stimulus checks and probably gotten unemployment to stay home? We would have thought it was written just for us. We would have gotten to stay together, like, 'This is amazing!' Or we would have killed each other, I don't know."
ADVERTISEMENT
Rebecca continued, "But you know, because of my job, it was just the worst possible scenario. So it wasn't the best... It was really bad."
Rebecca had been hoping to travel with Zied -- including stops in Miami and New York -- before the coronavirus pandemic, and so she said life recently has been "a bit of a letdown."
More recently, Zied dropped a huge hint he is still living in the United States, presumably with Rebecca, in an early January 2021 Instagram post.
Zied posted a slideshow of images with his family at the airport and captioned them, "I want to say to my mother, father, sister, family and friends @ssen10 @khalilaymen3 and the other goodbye. I promise to come back to see you soon .. I love you all very much .. #90dayfiance #rebeccaandzied #tlc."
Saying he'll "come back" to see his family in Tunisia "soon" indicates he still resides in America.
On January 13, 2021, Rebecca also wished Zied a happy birthday on Instagram by posting a photo of the two of them.
"Happy Birthday @tlc_90day_zied I hope you have a wonderful day full of all the blessings you deserve," Rebecca wrote, along with a heart. "#rebeccaandzied #90dayfiance #happybirthday #tlc."