After starring on Seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, the pair also appeared on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.
Paul and Karine got married in 2017 but their wedding didn't air until 2018.
Paul and Karine also proudly announced in October 2018 that Karine was pregnant after she had suffered multiple miscarriages. The couple were ecstatic to have a baby boy on the way.
But shortly before baby Pierre was born on March 22, Karine threatened to file for divorce from Paul because she was tired of fighting with him, and she believed Paul had some major trust and jealousy issues. She also didn't consider him to be a good provider.
Karine wanted to feel supported and taken care of, but Paul repeatedly insisted he was doing everything he could to be a good father and husband. Paul believed his efforts were never enough for his wife.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's first season even featured Karine and her mother leaving Paul behind in Tonantins and traveling to Manaus via boat to file for divorce shortly before Pierre was born.
However, Karine decided to give Paul another chance because she loved him and thought he'd be a good father to her son.
Paul and Karine had been married for two years by the time Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way filmed. The couple had been in Brazil for over a year but Paul said they were "barely getting by."
Paul and Karine therefore planned to move to the United States so Paul could get a job and make more money. He also wanted to give Pierre a better life.
"It took a lot, but I was able to sponsor Karine on a CR-1 visa, which is a spousal visa and allows Karine to apply and get a two-year Green Card before she even enters America," Paul told the cameras.
"She already has her Green Card approved; she is a complete permanent resident."
A lot of people thought Karine was using Paul when they got together, but Paul said Karine was actually dead-set on living in Brazil. Karine even said she wouldn't mind raising their son together from different countries, but Paul hoped their relationship wouldn't come down to that.
"If Paul doesn't keep his promises, I don't know for how long I'll continue here in America," Karine said in a confessional.
Karine arrived in America with bright eyes, but she was immediately disappointed when she discovered Paul's car was a mess and his mother had no intention of helping them out. Paul had also used up most of his savings in Brazil.
A U.S. grocery store didn't impress Karine, and she was disgusted with living options when Paul took her to a trailer park.
"If Paul doesn't find a beautiful house, Pierre and I will come back to Brazil without him," Karine said in a confessional.
Since Karine didn't like any of the options in the trailer park, Paul found his wife a tiny home on the same lot as the trailer park. The one-bedroom "studio," which appeared to be a renovated shed, had a little front porch and Paul cleaned it for his wife.
"It's good. I like it here," Karine said, adding that all she wanted was a house with walls, a bathroom and enough space for her family.
"Paul is really trying to make me happy. This house is the first step for me to feel comfortable here in the U.S. And right now, it makes me happy."
Paul felt "so relieved" Karine liked the place, but they could only live there temporarily.
And in the latest episode, Paul said Karine was no longer happy. Paul had trouble landing a job due to his criminal record and having been charged with an arson felony.
Paul told his mother Mary that Karine was homesick and often complained about her body.
"I wouldn't want to be with somebody who is kind of like a deadbeat," Mary admitted to her son.
Did Karine leave Paul and return to Brazil or did she stick it out in the United States?
Karine obtained her CR-1 spousal visa a few months after giving birth to Pierre and then moved to Louisville, KY, to start a new life with Paul.
Karine and Paul documented their time together in America over the course of several months on social media, and they appeared to be a happy family last summer.
But in early September 2019, Paul made an Instagram Stories posting claiming Karine was threatening him with divorce.
"Doing a poll strictly out of curiosity. For someone I know very well...... Should a wife divorce her husband over his mother buying gifts daily spoiling their son?" he wrote in the Instagram Story.
"Should a grandmother be banned from seeing her grandchildren over spoiling them. And a husband be divorced for defending his mother's actions?"
Although Paul seemingly tried to play it off like the scenario was happening to some other couple, most of his Instagram followers knew better as the couple's social-media postings openly showed they were living near Paul's mother in the Louisville at the time with Pierre.
As a result, it appeared Karine was angry with Paul's mother for "spoiling" her son as well as Paul for taking his mom's side.
"Over the course of our Christmas dinner Paul and Karine broke up, got back together, broke up, got back together, broke up and this just in -- are back together. Stay tuned for more on this developing story,"90 Day Fiance Instagrammer John Yates posted on December 25.
In December 2019, Paul alleged Karine had taken off with their baby and was with a new man named Blake. He also said Karine was demanding a divorce again at the time.
So are Paul and Karine still together or has the 90 Day Fiance couple split up?
Paul and Karine's relationship has been an absolute roller coaster.
In July, Paul lashed out at Karine on Instagram for allegedly calling Paul a "horrible father and husband" and threatening to move their son Pierre back to Brazil.
Paul took to Instagram on July 15 with the angry message to Karine and quickly deleted it afterward, but Yates captured a screenshot of the rant and posted it on his own account.
Paul blasted Karine in saying, "Yelling at me in public calling me horrible father and husband. We spend every penny we have on bills and designer [clothes] and video games for you. I did not buy anything for myself."
"I made sure you and Pierre had everything you all could possibly want and I bought nothing for myself. I try to show my family USA History and I get shunned. Because only your country and culture matter," Paul continued.
"I take you to the hospital and stay by your side, make sure [you're] at all your doctors appointments and let you spend all your money only on what you want -- but I am a Bad Father and Husband you yell in public."
Paul also insisted he's the one who changes "every poopy diaper" Pierre has.
"Even when I am not home and you call me to come home just to change his diaper because the smell of poop makes you sick. But I am the terrible husband and father. I also never ever cheated on you," Paul wrote.
"But I understand you want to take Pierre to Tonantins and live because I am such a horrible person," he concluded.
The pair then appeared to briefly reconcile for about two weeks, but then things changed and exploded dramatically.
On July 30, Paul posted a lengthy Instagram Live video in which he and Karine had a huge fight in which they made assault allegations, called the police, and Paul said he may file for full custody of their son Pierre after Karine allegedly cheated on Paul and violated a Child Protective Services case against her.
During the Instagram Live video, an apparent friend of Karine's also told the police Karine wanted to be taken to a "shelter" where someone could "help her."
The woman said Karine depended on Paul -- who seemed to be holding Karine's passport and other documents -- for everything, including money, and so Karine basically didn't have a way out.
Later that night, at around 4AM on Friday, Paul posted another video on his Instagram Stories and seemed to claim the police were called again.
"I apologize to you guys for earlier. It's been crazy here. I did not get arrested. The cops did come back," Paul said.
"We had a storm and Karine got on her cell phone and called the police because the WIFI disconnected. She said I was halting her communications... which didn't make any sense to me because she had her phone the whole time and the WIFI just randomly went out."
"Sometimes Internet goes out in our houses -- it happens right?! But you're going to call the cops? For that? The cops weren't too happy about it."
Paul added it's "been stressful" for the couple and they "need prayers."
"That's the big thing," Paul noted. "Everybody, pray for us. And like I said... I don't want Pierre in dangerous situations. Pierre has been in a very dangerous situation before and that's why things happened."
Then, later on Friday, Paul reportedly made additional Instagram postings in which he claimed Karine had gone "missing" with Pierre while he was in the hospital being treated for a STD. He seemed to blame the STD allegation on Karine for allegedly cheating on him after she arrived in Kentucky.
"I've never cheated on Karine, ever, but apparently I've tested positive for an STD and they are giving me treatment for me," Paul said in one video.
"I'm not allowed to be around her or my son, within 500 feet of them at all," he said.
In the handwritten alleged application he shared, Karine made an array of shocking allegations against Paul -- including claims that he has sexually assaulted and "forcefully rapes me," "hold[s] my Green Card and all my documents," monitors her phone, has "cameras around the house" that he uses to monitor her on his phone when he is not home, has forced her to drink beer while pregnant, and has forbidden Karine's doctor from prescribing contraception to her.
According to her application, Karine claims she only came to America to "visit my in-laws, and now he do not let me go back... when I ask to go back to my family he threats to take my son away."
"I am terrified he will hurt me or hurt my son because I runned away from him and am even afraid to go back to Brazil now because he can go to Brazil and hurt us."