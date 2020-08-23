'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Paul Staehle and Karine Martins still together? What's the latest about the '90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' couple?
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/23/2020
90 Day Fiance star Paul Staehle accused wife Karine Martins of having severe mood swings on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, so did Karine give up on Paul and America or is the couple still together now -- and what's the latest on their relationship?
[90 Day Fiance Spoilers Warning: This report features spoilers that reveal if Paul and Karine are still together and the latest about 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple's status.]
Paul, a 35-year-old from Louisville, KY, and Karine, a 23-year-old from Tonantins, Brazil, met on a dating app and communicated for over a year before Paul traveled to Brazil to get to know Karine better.
Paul and Karine tied the knot in 2017, and then Karine got pregnant in 2018 after suffering through several miscarriages. The couple announced their big news in October 2018 and revealed they had a baby boy on the way that same month.
But shortly before baby Pierre was born on March 22, 2019, Karine threatened to file for divorce from Paul because she was tired of fighting with him, and she believed Paul had some major trust and jealousy issues.
Karine didn't feel supported or taken care of, but Paul insisted he was doing everything for his wife. He never thought his efforts were good enough for his wife, but Karine apparently just wanted Paul to land a steady job.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's first season featured Karine and her mother leaving Paul behind in Tonantins and traveling to Manaus via boat to file for divorce shortly before Pierre was born.
However, Karine decided to give Paul another chance because she loved him and thought he'd be a good father to her son. Paul also really stepped it up in the delivery room.
Paul and Karine had been married for two years by the time Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? filmed. The couple had been in Brazil for over a year but Paul said they were "barely getting by."
Paul and Karine therefore planned to move to the United States so Paul could get a job and make more money. He also wanted to give Pierre a better life.
"It took a lot, but I was able to sponsor Karine on a CR-1 visa, which is a spousal visa and allows Karine to apply and get a two-year Green Card before she even enters America," Paul told the cameras.
"She already has her Green Card approved; she is a complete permanent resident."
Karine, however, wasn't happy about leaving Brazil and being so far away from her family.
Once Karine arrived in America, she was immediately disappointed when she discovered Paul's car in Louisville, KY, was a mess and his mother had no intention of helping them out. Paul had also spent most of their savings.
A big U.S. grocery store didn't impress Karine, and she was disgusted with potential living options when she and Paul toured a trailer park together.
"If Paul doesn't find a beautiful house, Pierre and I will come back to Brazil without him," Karine said in a confessional.
Since Karine refused to live in a trailer, Paul found a tiny home for them to live in that was situated on the same lot as the trailer park. The one-bedroom "studio," which appeared to be a renovated shed, had a little front porch and Paul cleaned it for his wife.
"It's good. I like it here," Karine said, adding that all she wanted was a house with walls, a bathroom and enough space for her family.
"Paul is really trying to make me happy. This house is the first step for me to feel comfortable here in the U.S. And right now, it makes me happy."
Paul felt "so relieved" Karine liked the place, but they could only live there temporarily.
And Karine's happiness didn't last long, especially since Paul had trouble landing a job due to his criminal record and having been charged with an arson felony.
Paul told his mother Mary that Karine was homesick and often complained about her body.
"I wouldn't want to be with somebody who is kind of like a deadbeat," Mary admitted to her son.
After one month of being in America, Karine called the adjustment very difficult, but Paul begged her to be patient with him and give it some time.
Karine told Paul to go look for a job, and he insisted he had been networking and connecting with people. Paul said Karine didn't give him enough credit for everything he did for his family because he took care of their food "and everything."
Paul promised Karine everything was going to be alright, but she replied, "I'll give you two months to find a job. Otherwise, I'll pick up Pierre and we'll leave for Brazil."
Paul told Karine that he loved her and wanted to stay together as a family and so he would do his "very best." Paul said Karine's threat broke his heart and shattered it on the floor, adding he would be devastated if Karine and his son moved back to Brazil without him.
"Failure is not an option for me -- whatsoever," Paul noted to the cameras.
Not long after Karine made her threat, Paul said his wife was having "a lot of mood swings lately" and tended to lock herself into a room for like five or six hours at a time.
Paul said Karine was happy one minute and angry the next, and she clearly didn't want to talk to him.
"It's heartbreaking. I don't want my wife to feel like this... I just want to find out what I can do to make things better," Paul explained, before begging his wife to talk to him. "I am emotionally exhausted. It's one thing after the next, and it's really difficult."
Paul acknowledged this was "the worst" he had ever seen Karine and he worried she'd just hop on a plane back to Brazil without him.
Did Karine dump Paul or did she try to work things out with her husband?
Karine and Paul appeared to be a happy family last summer, but in early September 2019, Paul made an Instagram Stories posting claiming Karine was threatening him with divorce.
"Doing a poll strictly out of curiosity. For someone I know very well...... Should a wife divorce her husband over his mother buying gifts daily spoiling their son?" he wrote in the Instagram Story.
"Should a grandmother be banned from seeing her grandchildren over spoiling them. And a husband be divorced for defending his mother's actions?"
Although Paul seemingly tried to play it off like the scenario was happening to some other couple, most of his Instagram followers knew better as the couple's social-media postings openly showed they were living near Paul's mother in the Louisville at the time with Pierre.
As a result, it appeared Karine was angry with Paul's mother for "spoiling" her son as well as Paul for taking his mom's side.
Things seemed to go back to normal until late September, when Paul suggested, once again, the couple's marriage was ending and Karine had initiated a divorce.
According to the comments, Karine told Paul that she didn't want him in her life anymore and had retained a divorce lawyer.
Paul revealed the news in a pair of since-deleted Facebook postings from September 27, according to screenshots captured by his followers.
"Karine asked me to remove our photos. And let everyone know that she doesn't want me in her life," he wrote in his first Facebook posting.
Paul then also wrote a subsequent posting in a mix of Portuguese and English. When translated, the text states, "Karine's divorce lawyer called me. Guess I need a lawyer."
Shortly afterward, Paul deleted both postings and removed most photos of Karine from his page.
In October 2019, the cloud seemed to pass because Paul asked fans on Instagram for great haunted-house recommendations in the spirit of Halloween. He also posted a photo of them smiling at the time.
Paul and Karine then celebrated their second wedding anniversary in early November 2019.
But later that month, the pair openly discussed filing for divorce, once again.
Paul claimed Karine had "started divorce proceedings in Manaus," and Karine told Us Weekly on November 12 that she was "looking for a lawyer."
"Over the course of our Christmas dinner Paul and Karine broke up, got back together, broke up, got back together, broke up and this just in -- are back together. Stay tuned for more on this developing story," 90 Day Fiance Instagrammer John Yates posted on December 25.
In December 2019, Paul alleged Karine had taken off with their baby and was with a new man named Blake. He also said Karine was demanding a divorce again at the time.
So did Paul and Karine's relationship really end or is the 90 Day Fiance couple still together?
In July, Paul lashed out at Karine on Instagram for allegedly calling Paul a "horrible father and husband" and threatening to move their son Pierre back to Brazil.
Paul took to Instagram on July 15 with the angry message to Karine and quickly deleted it afterward, but Yates captured a screenshot of the rant and posted it on his own account.
Paul blasted Karine in saying, "Yelling at me in public calling me horrible father and husband. We spend every penny we have on bills and designer [clothes] and video games for you. I did not buy anything for myself."
"I made sure you and Pierre had everything you all could possibly want and I bought nothing for myself. I try to show my family USA History and I get shunned. Because only your country and culture matter," Paul continued.
"I take you to the hospital and stay by your side, make sure [you're] at all your doctors appointments and let you spend all your money only on what you want -- but I am a Bad Father and Husband you yell in public."
Paul also insisted he's the one who changes "every poopy diaper" Pierre has.
"Even when I am not home and you call me to come home just to change his diaper because the smell of poop makes you sick. But I am the terrible husband and father. I also never ever cheated on you," Paul wrote.
"But I understand you want to take Pierre to Tonantins and live because I am such a horrible person," he concluded.
The pair appeared to briefly reconcile for about two weeks, but then things changed and exploded in the most dramatic of ways.
On July 30, Paul posted a lengthy Instagram Live video in which he and Karine had a huge fight. They both made assault allegations against each other and Karine called the police.
Paul said he wanted to file for full custody of their son Pierre after Karine allegedly cheated on Paul and violated a Child Protective Services case against her.
During the Instagram Live video, an apparent friend of Karine's also told the police Karine wanted to be taken to a "shelter" where someone could "help her."
The woman said Karine depended on Paul -- who seemed to be holding Karine's passport and other documents -- for everything, including money, and so Karine basically didn't have a way out.
Later that night, at around 4AM on Friday, Paul posted another video on his Instagram Stories and seemed to claim the police were called again.
"I apologize to you guys for earlier. It's been crazy here. I did not get arrested. The cops did come back," Paul said.
"We had a storm and Karine got on her cell phone and called the police because the WIFI disconnected. She said I was halting her communications... which didn't make any sense to me because she had her phone the whole time and the WIFI just randomly went out."
"Sometimes Internet goes out in our houses -- it happens right?! But you're going to call the cops? For that? The cops weren't too happy about it."
Paul added it's "been stressful" for the couple and they "need prayers."
"That's the big thing," Paul noted. "Everybody, pray for us. And like I said... I don't want Pierre in dangerous situations. Pierre has been in a very dangerous situation before and that's why things happened."
Paul subsequently made additional Instagram postings, reportedly, in which he claimed Karine had gone "missing" with Pierre while he was in the hospital being treated for a STD. He seemed to blame the STD allegation on Karine for allegedly cheating on him after she arrived in Kentucky.
"I've never cheated on Karine, ever, but apparently I've tested positive for an STD and they are giving me treatment for me," Paul said in one video.
Karine said she wasn't "missing" but needed to be "rescued from an environment" that was no longer healthy for her and her child, adding on Instagram, "Relationships are hard and sometimes it just can't be fixed anymore."
Karine's protective order included an array of shocking claims -- including that Paul had physically assaulted her, sexually assaulted her, and prevented her doctor from prescribing contraception to her.
In the emergency protection order application Paul had shared on social media, Karine claimed Paul "forcefully rapes me," "hold[s] my Green Card and all my documents," monitors her phone, uses cameras to monitor her on his phone when he is not home, has forced her to drink beer while pregnant, and has forbidden Karine's doctor from prescribing birth control to her.
"On multiples occasions in the past 3 weeks the respondent pushed me, grab my breast squ[ee]zing and twisting, hurting me, pushing me to the floor, covering my mouth. He force his penis into my mouth and forcefully rapes me. If I refuse he throws things, he yells, or he threat[ens] to call police," Karine wrote in the handwritten two-page application.
"He currently hold[s] my Green Card and all my documents. I am not allowed to leave the house, he monitor[s] my phone, he [has] cameras around the house and he can see through his phone who arrives and who leaves. He threat[ens] take out son Pierre away if I ever leave. He forced me to drink alcohol by threat[ing] me so I drunk some so he calm down."
Karine continued, with the help of a language translator, "He is constantly on social media making videos of me against my will saying I am crazy, saying I have mental illness. Recently he called [Child Protective Services] and told [them] I was always drunk, aggressive, and abusive to him."
"He post on social media [that] I have [cheated with] several [men] even knowing that he [has] cameras around the house and I can't leave. I have no access to money for my son or myself."
"I went to the doctor to try [and] get contraceptive," she wrote. "In the doctor's office he said 'no' because I would be doing an abortion. The doctor explained the contraceptive was only for preventing [pregnancy] and I would not get pregnant [but] Paul said 'no' and took me home."
According to her application, Paul also refused to let her return home to Brazil but she feared she still wouldn't even be safe in her native country.
"I came to U.S. to visit my in-laws and now he [does] not let me go back. We got married in Brazil, not in U.S.," she wrote. "When I ask to go back to me family he threat[ens] [to] take my son away."
"I am terrified he will hurt me or hurt my son because I runned away from him and I am even afraid to go back to Brazil now because He Can go to Brazil and hurt us."
Karine ended her application by stating she was also afraid of Paul's mother Mary and wanted no contact with any of his family or friends.
"I have my family in Brazil but I don't feel that law enforcement will protect me from him there," she wrote. "I am afraid of him and his mother because his mother knows and sees what he does and she refused [to] report her son. I have witnessed him threat[en] and being violent with his own mother."
"I do not want any contact with or his mother, his friends or family. I do not want them close, I am afraid of them hurt[ing] my son for revenge."
"It truley [sic] breaks my heart it has come to this. I have bent over backwards. I found work. Got a new home. A new car. Let her buy anything she wanted. I did the cooking, cleaning, laundry and took care of Pierre," Paul wrote in his Instagram Stories.
"I have never in my life physically or sexually assaulted anyone."
Paul has claimed for quite some time that Karine has mental health issues, and so he addressed his beliefs in the message to his followers.
"I have made motions to the court for Karine to get mental help. I have had to double up on my therapy to cope with this madness," Paul wrote.
"Her motion against me with false allegations is for a 3 year restraining order against me and both my children. Alimony and child support. But I can not see her or my children at all."
One day later, Paul vented about how social media has basically ruined his life.
"I will be deactivating all my social media accounts soon. My social media addiction has caused me nothing but pain. It is time people put their phones and social media down and focus on your loved ones," Paul wrote.
"Do not allow social media to destroy your relationships and family. I never knew my heart could feel such pain. I always took for granted my son would be around me every day... I never want to date or remarry [or] to ever feel this pain again. To not be a part of your childrens life born and unborn is beyond painful."
Paul continued in his Instagram Stories posting, "I regret oversharing private matters on social media and to other people. I regret taking for granted my family would be together for ever and live happily ever after," Paul lamented.
Paul advised other men to treat their wives and children well and to "listen, forgive" and "not hold grudges" in relationships.
"But most of all, keep your marital problems private," Paul concluded.
"This is a pain no one should have to endure. Not knowing if my children [are] ok. If and when I might see them again. I forgive all those in my life who have ever made false accusations against me."
Paul subsequently made surprising claims about his estranged wife in his own protective order he had filed against Karine on July 30.
"I previously found glass in my food," Paul alleged in court documents obtained by Us. "I found similar glass shards from an item she broke."
Paul also alleged that Karine's friends were calling him with death threats.
"[They are] threatening to come to my home and kill me. They requested I pay them $10,000 or I would never see my son again," Paul reportedly claimed, adding that Karine allowed Pierre to "run in the street [and] get into the chemical cabinets."
"I fear for my wife's safety and mental well-being. I fear for my son's safety," Paul concluded.
A judge therefore reportedly ordered Karine to stop all communication with Paul and stay 500 feet away from him at all times.
As of August 21, the bio in Paul's Instagram account reads, "God please grant me a miracle," but the sentence is written in Portuguese.
The latest events represent a dramatic change from the couple's status only about a month or two earlier.
In late June, Karine had posted a photo of Paul playing with Pierre and captioned it, "Happy Father's Day." She also added a blue heart to her post.
And Paul posted an Instagram video on May 19 of a bike he had purchased and was putting together for Karine.
Earlier in May, Paul had also taken to Instagram to happily announce Karine's pregnancy with Baby No. 2.
It appeared Karine was already several months along into her pregnancy at the time.
The baby's gender and due date have yet to be announced.