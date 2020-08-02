[90 Day Fiance Spoilers Warning: This report features spoilers revealing if Paul and Karine are still together or if the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple has split.]
Paul, a 35-year-old from Louisville, KY, and Karine, a 23-year-old from Tonantins, Brazil, met on a dating app and talked for over a year before Paul finally flew to Brazil to meet her in person and see if there was potential for a long-term romance.
After starring on Seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, the pair also appeared on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, which wrapped in late October 2019.
Paul and Karine got married in 2017 but their wedding didn't air until the following year on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.
Paul and Karine then proudly announced in October 2018 that Karine was pregnant after she had suffered multiple miscarriages. The couple were ecstatic to have a baby boy on the way.
But shortly before baby Pierre was born on March 22, Karine threatened to file for divorce from Paul because she was tired of fighting with him, and she believed Paul had some major trust and jealousy issues.
Karine and Paul also struggled financially, and so that added stress and tension to their situation.
Karine wanted to feel supported and taken care of, but Paul repeatedly insisted he was doing everything he could to provide for his family and be a good father and husband. Paul felt his efforts were never enough for his wife.
"I really want a divorce. I am tired of what Paul does to me," Karine said in a confessional during an episode of the series.
"He lives in the past and too many fights make a relationship fall apart. There's no more hope. I'm thinking of my son now."
However, Karine decided to give Paul another chance because she loved him and thought he'd be a good father to her son.
Paul and Karine had been married for two years by the time Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way filmed. The couple had been in Brazil for over a year but Paul said they were "barely getting by."
Paul and Karine therefore planned to move to the United States so Paul could get a job and make more money. He also wanted to give Pierre a better life.
"It took a lot, but I was able to sponsor Karine on a CR-1 visa, which is a spousal visa and allows Karine to apply and get a two-year Green Card before she even enters America," Paul told the cameras.
"She already has her Green Card approved; she is a complete permanent resident."
A lot of people thought Karine was using Paul when they got together, but Paul said Karine was actually dead-set on living in Brazil. Karine even said she wouldn't mind raising their son together from different countries, but Paul hoped their relationship wouldn't come down to that.
"If Paul doesn't keep his promises, I don't know for how long I'll continue here in America," Karine said in a confessional.
Paul's mother, however, refused to lend her son money or let him and Karine stay with her. Paul was forced to step up like a man and make a life for his family on his own.
Karine then had a tearful goodbye from Brazil with a one-way plane ticket in her hand. Her mother Gracilene was well aware Karine and Paul fought all the time, and so she was worried about Paul treating her daughter right.
After arriving in America, things got off to a bad start when Paul bickered with his mother in the car over Karine pulling Pierre out of his car seat.
Karine liked Paul's mother but was rubbed the wrong way that she didn't want to help them more.
Karine found herself disappointed again when she saw Paul's car and that it was a total "mess" with food, trash, clothing and work supplies scattered about.
Karine refused to get inside because she thought it wasn't safe enough for her and the baby.
Paul thought Karine's expectations were really high and said their life wasn't going to be perfect right away, especially since he had used up most of his savings in Brazil.
Karine was already missing her family and how much they helped her with Pierre, and she admitted, "I don't know why I left Brazil to come to America."
Paul thought he could impress Karine with a bigger and better grocery store in the United States, but Karine wasn't impressed and said there were similar stores back in Brazil.
Paul then took Karine to a trailer park to hopefully find a home for them. The first trailer they viewed needed a lot of work and was a mess. There was a toilet but no air conditioning, and Karine told Paul, "It's not happening."
The house was falling to pieces and Karine said she would never let her son live there.
The pair then looked at another mobile home and it had plumbing with a regular bathroom. Karine wasn't happy with either of the options and said she preferred her place in Brazil.
The rent was "doable," according to Paul, but Karine wasn't happy. Karine told Paul that he wasn't being a good husband and her ideal home would have two bedrooms, some space, a kitchen and a yard where their baby could run and play.
"If Paul doesn't find a beautiful house, Pierre and I will come back to Brazil without him," Karine said in a confessional.
Since Karine didn't like any of the options in the trailer park, Paul found his wife a tiny home on the same lot as the trailer park. The house was a one-room studio place with a little front porch.
Paul had to clean the refrigerator and put an air conditioner in a window, and he got the place ready for his family.
When Karine saw her new home in America for the first time, she said, "It's good. I like it here." All she wanted was a house with walls, a bathroom and enough space for her family.
"Paul is really trying to make me happy. This house is the first step for me to feel comfortable here in the U.S. And right now, it makes me happy," Karine said.
Paul felt "so relieved" Karine liked the place, but they could only live there temporarily. Paul hoped to secure a job and help Karine settle into her new life in America?
Did Karine leave Paul and return to Brazil or is the 90 Day Fiance couple still together and married?
Karine obtained her CR-1 spousal visa a few months after giving birth to Pierre and then moved to Louisville, KY, to start a new life with Paul.
Karine and Paul documented their time together in America over the course of several months on social media, and they appeared to be a happy family last summer.
But speculation the 90 Day Fiance couple's volatile relationship was once again on the rocks first began in early September when Paul had made an Instagram Stories posting claiming Karine was threatening him with divorce -- again.
"Doing a poll strictly out of curiosity. For someone I know very well...... Should a wife divorce her husband over his mother buying gifts daily spoiling their son?" he wrote in the Instagram Story.
"Should a grandmother be banned from seeing her grandchildren over spoiling them. And a husband be divorced for defending his mother's actions?"
Although Paul seemingly tried to play it off like the scenario was happening to some other couple, most of his Instagram followers knew better as the couple's social-media postings openly showed they were living near Paul's mother in the Louisville at the time with Pierre.
As a result, it appeared Karine was angry with Paul's mother for "spoiling" her son as well as Paul for taking his mom's side.
Things seemed to go back to normal until late September, when Paul suggested, once again, the couple's marriage was ending and Karine had initiated a divorce.
According to the comments, Karine told Paul that she didn't want him in her life anymore and had retained a divorce lawyer.
Paul revealed the news in a pair of since-deleted Facebook postings from September 27, according to screenshots captured by his followers.
"Karine asked me to remove our photos. And let everyone know that she doesn't want me in her life," he wrote in his first Facebook posting.
Paul then also wrote a subsequent posting in a mix of Portuguese and English. When translated, the text states, "Karine's divorce lawyer called me. Guess I need a lawyer."
Shortly afterward, Paul deleted both postings and removed most photos of Karine from his page.
In October 2019, the cloud seemed to pass because Paul asked fans on Instagram for great haunted-house recommendations in the spirit of Halloween.
Not only did Paul have a date planned for his wife, but he also posted a photo of them smiling at the time.
Paul and Karine also celebrated their second wedding anniversary in early November 2019.
But later that month, the pair openly discussed filing for divorce again.
Paul claimed Karine had "started divorce proceedings in Manaus," and Karine told Us Weekly on November 12 that she was "looking for a lawyer."
"Over the course of our Christmas dinner Paul and Karine broke up, got back together, broke up, got back together, broke up and this just in -- are back together. Stay tuned for more on this developing story," 90 Day Fiance Instagrammer John Yates posted on December 25.
In December 2019, Paul alleged Karine had taken off with their baby and was with a new man named Blake. He also said Karine was demanding a divorce again at the time.
So are Paul and Karine still together or has the90 Day Fiance couple split up?
Paul and Karine's rocky on-again, off-again marriage appeared to be back "on again" as of late July, however things then changed and exploded dramatically.
On July 30, Paul posted a lengthy Instagram Live video in which he and Karine had a huge fight in which they made assault allegations, called the police, and Paul said he may file for full custody of their son Pierre after Karine allegedly cheated on Paul and violated a Child Protective Services case against her.
During the Instagram Live video, an apparent friend of Karine's also told the police Karine wanted to be taken to a "shelter" where someone could "help her."
The woman said Karine depended on Paul -- who seemed to be holding Karine's passport and other documents -- for everything, including money, and so Karine basically didn't have a way out.
Later that night, at around 4AM on Friday, Paul posted another video on his Instagram Stories and seemed to claim the police were called again.
"I apologize to you guys for earlier. It's been crazy here. I did not get arrested. The cops did come back," Paul said.
"We had a storm and Karine got on her cell phone and called the police because the WIFI disconnected. She said I was halting her communications... which didn't make any sense to me because she had her phone the whole time and the WIFI just randomly went out."
"Sometimes Internet goes out in our houses -- it happens right?! But you're going to call the cops? For that? The cops weren't too happy about it."
Paul added it's "been stressful" for the couple and they "need prayers."
"That's the big thing," Paul noted. "Everybody, pray for us. And like I said... I don't want Pierre in dangerous situations. Pierre has been in a very dangerous situation before and that's why things happened."
Then, later on Friday, Paul reportedly made additional Instagram postings in which claimed Karine had gone "missing" with Pierre while he was in the hospital being treated for a STD and he seemed to blame on his allegations that Karine has cheated on him since they arrived in Kentucky.
"I've never cheated on Karine, ever, but apparently I've tested positive for an STD and they are giving me treatment for me," Paul said in one video.
A couple of hours later, Paul then reportedly claimed Karine had filed a "full restraining order" against him and posted photos showing a copy of the order Karine had filed against him.
"I'm not allowed to be around her or my son, within 500 feet of them at all," he said.
In the handwritten alleged application he shared, Karine made an array of shocking allegations against Paul -- including claims that he has sexually assaulted and "forcefully rapes me," "hold[s] my Green Card and all my documents," monitors her phone, has "cameras around the house" that he uses to monitor her on his phone when he is not home, has forced her to drink beer while pregnant, and has forbidden Karine's doctor from prescribing contraception to her.
According to her application, Karine claims she only came to America to "visit my in-laws, and now he do not let me go back... when I ask to go back to my family he threats to take my son away."
"I am terrified he will hurt me or hurt my son because I runned away from him and am even afraid to go back to Brazil now because he can go to Brazil and hurt us."
The latest events represent a dramatic change from the couple's status only weeks earlier.
In late June, Karine had posted a photo of Paul playing with Pierre and captioned it, "Happy Father's Day." She also added a blue heart to her post.
And Paul posted an Instagram video on May 19 of a bike he had purchased and was putting together for Karine.
Earlier in May, Paul had also taken to Instagram to happily announce Karine is pregnant with the couple's second child.
It appeared Karine was already several months along into her pregnancy at the time.
The baby's gender and due date have yet to be announced.
However, Paul and Karine's relationship then began to hit some rocky waters earlier in July.
Paul lashed out at Karine on Instagram for allegedly calling Paul a "horrible father and husband" and threatening to move their son Pierre back to Brazil.
Paul took to Instagram on July 15 with the angry message to Karine and quickly deleted it afterward, but Yates captured a screenshot of the rant and posted it on his own account.
Paul blasted Karine in saying, "Yelling at me in public calling me horrible father and husband. We spend every penny we have on bills and designer [clothes] and video games for you. I did not buy anything for myself."
"I made sure you and Pierre had everything you all could possibly want and I bought nothing for myself. I try to show my family USA History and I get shunned. Because only your country and culture matter," Paul continued.
"I take you to the hospital and stay by your side, make sure [you're] at all your doctors appointments and let you spend all your money only on what you want -- but I am a Bad Father and Husband you yell in public."
Paul also insisted he's the one who changes "every poopy diaper" Pierre has.
"Even when I am not home and you call me to come home just to change his diaper because the smell of poop makes you sick. But I am the terrible husband and father. I also never ever cheated on you," Paul wrote.
"But I understand you want to take Pierre to Tonantins and live because I am such a horrible person," he concluded.
The pair then appeared to briefly reconcile, as Paul posted a video to his Instagram Stories on July 21 of Pierre eating an apple and Karine can be heard in the background happily repeating, "Yummy!"
In addition, Paul posted an ad on July 28 that Karine helped him tape.