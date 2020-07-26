'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Paul and Karine still together? Did the '90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' couple split up?
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/26/2020
90 Day Fiance star Karine Martins wasn't impressed by what her life would be like in America during her first few days in the United States, so did she change her mind or did she return to Brazil without Paul -- and is the Season 5 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple still together?
[90 Day Fiance Spoilers Warning: This report includes spoilers which reveal whether Paul and Karine are still together or if the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple has broken up.]
Paul, a 35-year-old from Louisville, KY, and Karine, a 23-year-old from Tonantins, Brazil, met on a dating app and communicated for over a year before Paul finally flew to Brazil to meet her in person.
The couple first appeared on Seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, followed by Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, which wrapped in late October 2019.
Paul and Karine had to work through some differences, but they quickly fell in love and eventually get married in 2017. Their wedding aired the following year on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.
Paul and Karine then proudly announced in October 2018 that Karine was pregnant after she had suffered devastating miscarriages. Not long after, Paul disclosed they had a baby boy on the way.
But shortly before baby Pierre was born on March 22, Karine threatened to file for divorce from Paul because of his ongoing trust and jealousy issues. The pair seemed to fight more than they got along.
Karine said she was fed up with Paul's temper, and the fact the pair were in dire financial straits didn't help and just created more stress and tension.
Karine wanted to feel supported and taken care of, but Paul repeatedly insisted he was doing everything he could to provide for his family and be a good father and husband. Paul felt his efforts were never enough for his wife.
"I really want a divorce. I am tired of what Paul does to me," Karine said in a confessional during an episode of the series.
"He lives in the past and too many fights make a relationship fall apart. There's no more hope. I'm thinking of my son now."
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's first season even featured Karine and her mother leaving Paul behind in Tonantins and traveling to Manaus via boat to file for divorce shortly before Pierre was born.
However, Karine decided to give Paul another chance since she still loved him and he definitely stepped up as a man in the delivery room when she welcomed Pierre into the world.
Paul and Karine had been married for two years by the time Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way filmed. The couple had been in Brazil for over a year but Paul said they were "barely getting by."
Paul and Karine therefore planned to move to the United States so Paul could get a job and make more money.
"It took a lot, but I was able to sponsor Karine on a CR-1 visa, which is a spousal visa and allows Karine to apply and get a two-year Green Card before she even enters America," Paul told the cameras.
"She already has her Green Card approved; she is a complete permanent resident."
A lot of people thought Karine was using Paul when they got together, but Paul said Karine was actually dead-set on living in Brazil and he hoped he could convince her to like America.
Karine told Paul it wouldn't be a problem if he lived and worked in America while she and Pierre stayed in Brazil, but Paul hoped it wouldn't have to come down to that.
"If Paul doesn't keep his promises, I don't know for how long I'll continue here in America," Karine said in a confessional.
Paul's mother, however, refused to let her son and daughter-in-law stay with her in order to light a fire under Paul's feet and make him step up like a man.
Karine then had a tearful goodbye from Brazil with a one-way plane ticket in her hand. Her mother Gracilene was well aware Karine and Paul fought all the time, and so she was worried about Paul treating her daughter right.
After arriving in America, things got off to a bad start when Paul bickered with his mother in the car over Karine pulling Pierre out of his car seat.
Karine liked Paul's mother but was rubbed the wrong way that she didn't want to help them more.
Karine found herself disappointed again when she saw Paul's car and that it was a total "mess" with food, trash, clothing and work supplies scattered about.
Karine refused to get inside because she thought it wasn't safe enough for her and the baby.
Paul thought Karine's expectations were really high and said their life wasn't going to be perfect right away, especially since he had used up most of his savings in Brazil.
Karine was already missing her family and how much they helped her with Pierre, and she admitted, "I don't know why I left Brazil to come to America."
Paul thought he could impress Karine with a bigger and better grocery store in the United States, but Karine wasn't impressed and said there were similar stores back in Brazil.
Paul then took Karine to a trailer park to hopefully find a home for them. The first trailer they viewed needed a lot of work and was a mess. There was a toilet but no air conditioning, and Karine told Paul, "It's not happening."
The house was falling to pieces and Karine said she would never let her son live there.
The pair then looked at another mobile home and it had plumbing with a regular bathroom. Karine wasn't happy with either of the options and said she preferred her place in Brazil.
The rent was "doable," according to Paul, but Karine wasn't happy. Karine told Paul that he wasn't being a good husband and her ideal home would have two bedrooms, some space, a kitchen and a yard where their baby could run and play.
"If Paul doesn't find a beautiful house, Pierre and I will come back to Brazil without him," Karine said in a confessional.
Did Karine leave Paul and return to Brazil or is the 90 Day Fiance couple still together and married?
Karine obtained her CR-1 spousal visa a few months after giving birth to Pierre and then moved to Louisville, KY, to start a new life with Paul.
Karine and Paul documented their time together in America over the course of several months on social media, and they appeared to be a happy family last summer.
But speculation the 90 Day Fiance couple's volatile relationship was once again on the rocks first began in early September when Paul had made an Instagram Stories posting claiming Karine was threatening him with divorce -- again.
"Doing a poll strictly out of curiosity. For someone I know very well...... Should a wife divorce her husband over his mother buying gifts daily spoiling their son?" he wrote in the Instagram Story.
"Should a grandmother be banned from seeing her grandchildren over spoiling them. And a husband be divorced for defending his mother's actions?"
Although Paul seemingly tried to play it off like the scenario was happening to some other couple, most of his Instagram followers knew better as the couple's social-media postings openly showed they were living near Paul's mother in the Louisville at the time with Pierre.
As a result, it appeared Karine was angry with Paul's mother for "spoiling" her son as well as Paul for taking his mom's side.
Paul claimed Karine had "started divorce proceedings in Manaus," and Karine told Us Weekly on November 12 that she was "looking for a lawyer."
"Over the course of our Christmas dinner Paul and Karine broke up, got back together, broke up, got back together, broke up and this just in -- are back together. Stay tuned for more on this developing story," 90 Day Fiance Instagrammer John Yates posted on December 25.
In December 2019, Paul alleged Karine had taken off with their baby and was with a new man named Blake. He also said Karine was demanding a divorce again at the time.
So did Paul and Karine make things work or get divorced?
Paul and Karine were still together by late June, when Karine posted a photo of Paul playing with Pierre and captioned it, "Happy Father's Day." She also added a blue heart to her post.
And Paul posted an Instagram video on May 19 of a bike he had purchased and was putting together for Karine.
Paul also took to Instagram in early May to announce Karine is pregnant with the couple's second child!
It appeared Karine was already several months along into her pregnancy at the time.
It wouldn't be surprising, however, if Karine wanted to keep her pregnancy under wraps for the first few months of her pregnancy considering she has a history of miscarriage and could be superstitious.
The baby's gender and due date have yet to be announced.
However, Paul and Karine's relationship is now back on the rocks and maybe even on the outs.
Paul lashed out at Karine on Instagram for allegedly calling Paul a "horrible father and husband" and threatening to move their son Pierre back to Brazil.
Paul took to Instagram on July 15 with the angry message to Karine and quickly deleted it afterward, but Yates captured a screenshot of the rant and posted it on his own account.
Paul blasted Karine in saying, "Yelling at me in public calling me horrible father and husband. We spend every penny we have on bills and designer [clothes] and video games for you. I did not buy anything for myself."
"I made sure you and Pierre had everything you all could possibly want and I bought nothing for myself. I try to show my family USA History and I get shunned. Because only your country and culture matter," Paul continued.
"I take you to the hospital and stay by your side, make sure [you're] at all your doctors appointments and let you spend all your money only on what you want -- but I am a Bad Father and Husband you yell in public."
Paul also insisted he's the one who changes "every poopy diaper" Pierre has.
"Even when I am not home and you call me to come home just to change his diaper because the smell of poop makes you sick. But I am the terrible husband and father. I also never ever cheated on you," Paul wrote.
"But I understand you want to take Pierre to Tonantins and live because I am such a horrible person," he concluded.
The pair may have reconciled, however, because Paul posted a video to his Instagram Stories on July 21 of Pierre eating an apple and Karine can be heard in the background happily repeating, "Yummy!"
The video makes it clear Paul and Karine were at least in the same room at the time and not in different countries.