'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Paul and Karine still together and married or has the '90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' couple split?
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/28/2020
90 Day Fiance couple Paul Staehle and Karine Martins are prepared to start a new life in the United States together as shown on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, but did their relationship survive the change? Is the couple still together or have they broken up?
[90 Day Fiance spoilers warning: This report contains spoilers revealing whether Paul and Karine are still together and married, as well as the latest about the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple].
TLC announced Paul and Karine will be part of Season 5 of90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? in a teaser promo video posted to 90 Day Fiance's official Twitter account in late May.
"After living as a family in Brazil, Paul and Karine are starting over in the states! Follow their journey on the new season of #90DayFiance: Happily Ever After, premiering Sunday June 14 at 8/7c," the show tweeted.
Paul, a 35-year-old from Louisville, KY, and Karine, a 23-year-old from Tonantins, Brazil, met on a dating app and talked for over a year before Paul finally flew to Brazil to meet her in person.
Their relationship was documented on Seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days as well as Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, which wrapped in late October 2019.
Paul and Karine fell in love in Brazil and got married in 2017, but their wedding didn't air until the following year on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.
After two devastating miscarriages, Paul and Karine happily announced in October 2018 that Karine was pregnant again. And later that month, Paul revealed they were expecting a baby boy.
Right before baby Pierre was born on March 22, however, Karine threatened to file for divorce from Paul because of his ongoing trust issues and their frequent fighting.
Karine couldn't stand how Paul lost his temper and would argue with her over other men, and the pair's dire financial situation always put more stress on them and created tension.
Karine wanted to feel loved, supported and taken care of, but Paul repeatedly insisted he was doing everything he could to provide for his family and be a good father and husband. Paul felt his efforts were never enough.
"He lives in the past and too many fights make a relationship fall apart. There's no more hope. I'm thinking of my son now."
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's first season even featured Karine and her mother leaving Paul behind in Tonantins and traveling to Manaus via boat to file for divorce shortly before Pierre was born.
Paul and Karine's relationship has been full of ups and downs ever since meeting in person, with multiple breakups and makeups along the way.
However, Karine decided to give Paul another chance since she still loved him and he stepped up in the delivery room when she was in labor with Pierre.
Paul and Karine had been married for two years by the time Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way filmed. The couple had been in Brazil for over a year but Paul said they were "barely getting by."
Paul and Karine therefore planned to move to the United States so Paul could get a job and make more money.
"It took a lot, but I was able to sponsor Karine on a CR-1 visa, which is a spousal visa and allows Karine to apply and get a two-year Green Card before she even enters America," Paul told the cameras. "She already has her Green Card approved; she is a complete permanent resident."
A lot of people thought Karine was using Paul when they got together, but Paul said Karine was actually dead set on living in Brazil and wanted to visit America as more of a trial. Karine was upset about having to leave her family in Brazil for so long.
Karine told Paul it wouldn't be a problem if Paul lives and works in America while she stays in Brazil with their son, but Paul hoped it wouldn't have to come down to that.
But Paul's mother wouldn't even let Paul and Karine stay with her; she wanted to see her son land on his own two feet and be a man.
Karine revealed to her mother Gracilene that she and Paul bought one-way tickets to the United States and their plan was to live there long-term, which made Gracilene cry because her daughter had never left Brazil before.
Gracilene was well aware Karine and Paul fought all the time, and so she was worried about Paul treating her daughter right. Karine had faith, however, in Paul.
In a trailer released in late May for the new 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? season, Paul told the cameras, "Me and Karine decided to move to America. I'm hoping things go positive, but then again, things could go terribly wrong."
Paul was then shown saying he and Karine had been "through a lot" together.
"In a lot of ways, it brought us closer together. We decided to go back to America to start a new life there," Paul noted.
But the trailer showed the couple searching for a place to live, and Karine looked disgusted and unhappy with the options Paul had presented her in a trailer park.
After looking at one messy trailer in particular, Karine complained to the cameras, "This place is gross."
Karine rolled her eyes and Paul said of his wife, "She's just not being receptive to anything I'm showing her so far."
Paul expressed concern Karine wasn't going to like their life in America.
So are Paul and Karine still together? What happened after the 90 Day Fiance couple settled down in the United States?
Karine obtained her CR-1 spousal visa a few months after giving birth to Pierre. She planned to move to Louisville, KY, with Paul.
Karine and Paul documented their time together in America over the course of several months on social media, and they appeared to be a happy family last summer.
But speculation the 90 Day Fiance couple's volatile relationship was once again on the rocks first began in early September when Paul had made an Instagram Stories posting claiming Karine was threatening him with divorce -- again.
"Doing a poll strictly out of curiosity. For someone I know very well...... Should a wife divorce her husband over his mother buying gifts daily spoiling their son?" he wrote in the Instagram Story.
"Should a grandmother be banned from seeing her grandchildren over spoiling them. And a husband be divorced for defending his mother's actions?"
Although Paul seemingly tried to play it off like the scenario was happening to some other couple, most of his Instagram followers knew better as the couple's social-media postings openly showed they were living near Paul's mother in the Louisville at the time with Pierre.
As a result, it appeared Karine was angry with Paul's mother for "spoiling" her son as well as Paul for taking his mom's side.
Things seemed to go back to normal until late September, when Paul suggested, once again, the couple's marriage was ending and Karine had initiated a divorce.
According to the comments, Karine told Paul that she didn't want him in her life anymore and had retained a divorce lawyer.
Paul revealed the news in a pair of since-deleted Facebook postings from September 27, according to screenshots captured by his followers.
"Karine asked me to remove our photos. And let everyone know that she doesn't want me in her life," he wrote in his first Facebook posting.
Paul then also wrote a subsequent posting in a mix of Portuguese and English. When translated, the text states, "Karine's divorce lawyer called me. Guess I need a lawyer."
Shortly afterward, Paul deleted both postings and removed most photos of Karine from his page.
In October 2019, the cloud seemed to pass because Paul asked fans on Instagram for great haunted-house recommendations in the spirit of Halloween.
Not only did Paul have a date planned for his wife, but he also posted a photo of them smiling at the time.
Paul and Karine also celebrated their second wedding anniversary in early November 2019.
But later that month, the pair openly discussed filing for divorce again.
Paul claimed Karine had "started divorce proceedings in Manaus," and Karine told Us Weekly on November 12 that she was "looking for a lawyer."
"Over the course of our Christmas dinner Paul and Karine broke up, got back together, broke up, got back together, broke up and this just in -- are back together. Stay tuned for more on this developing story,"90 Day FianceInstagrammer John Yates posted on December 25.
In December 2019, Paul alleged Karine had taken off with their baby and was with a new man named Blake. He also said Karine was demanding a divorce again at the time.
So were Paul and Karine able to turn their relationship around?
Although Paul and Karine have broken up and gotten back together numerous times throughout the course of their relationship, it appears they are still married and living together in Kentucky.
In late June, Karine posted a photo of Paul playing with Pierre and captioned it, "Happy Father's Day." She also added a blue heart to her post.
And Paul just posted an Instagram video on May 19 of a bike he had purchased and was putting together for Karine.
While there aren't many photos of Paul on Karine's Instagram in recent months, it's likely he's been the one taking most of her photos.
Paul also took to Instagram in early May to announce Karine is pregnant with the couple's second child!
It appeared Karine was already several months along into her pregnancy at the time.
It wouldn't be surprising, however, if Karine wanted to keep her pregnancy under wraps for the first few months of her pregnancy considering she has a history of miscarriage and could be superstitious.
The baby's gender and due date have yet to be announced.