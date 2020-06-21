90 Day Fiance couple Paul Staehle and Karine Martins will soon appear on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, but until then, what's the status of their relationship -- is the couple still married and together?

[90 Day Fiance spoilers warning: This report features spoilers that reveal if Karine and Paul are still together and married, as well as the latest on the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple's relationship].

TLC announced Paul and Karine will be part of Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? in a teaser promo video posted to 90 Day Fiance's official Twitter account in late May.

"After living as a family in Brazil, Paul and Karine are starting over in the states! Follow their journey on the new season of #90DayFiance: Happily Ever After, premiering Sunday June 14 at 8/7c," the show tweeted.

Paul and Karine appeared on Seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and then also returned for a new spinoff, the debut season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, which wrapped in late October 2019.

Paul and Karine fell in love in Brazil and married in 2017, but their wedding didn't air until the following year on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

After two devastating miscarriages, Paul and Karine happily announced in October 2018 that Karine was pregnant again. And later that month, Paul revealed they had a son on the way.

Right before baby Pierre was born on March 22, however, Karine threatened to file for divorce from Paul because of his ongoing trust issues.

Karine couldn't stand how Paul frequently lost his temper and would argue with her over other men, and the pair's dire financial situation always put more stress on them and created tension.

Karine wanted to feel loved, supported and taken care of, but Paul repeatedly insisted he was doing everything he could to provide for his family and be a good father and husband and that it was never enough for Karine.

"I really want a divorce. I am tired of what Paul does to me," Karine said in a confessional during an episode of the series.

"He lives in the past and too many fights make a relationship fall apart. There's no more hope. I'm thinking of my son now."

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's first season even featured Karine and her mother leaving Paul behind in Tonantins and traveling to Manaus via boat to file for divorce shortly before Pierre was born.

Paul and Karine's relationship has been full of ups and downs ever since meeting in person, with multiple breakups and makeups along the way.

However, Karine opted to give Paul another chance since she still loved him and he stepped up in the delivery room and was there for her when she was in labor with Pierre.

In a trailer released in late May for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth season, Paul told the cameras, "Me and Karine decided to move to America. I'm hoping things go positive, but then again, things could go terribly wrong."

Paul was then shown saying he and Karine had been "through a lot" together.

"In a lot of ways, it brought us closer together. We decided to go back to America to start a new life there," Paul noted.

But the trailer showed the couple searching for a place to live, and Karine looked disgusted and unhappy with the options Paul had presented her in a trailer park.

After looking at one messy trailer in particular, Karine complained to the cameras, "This place is gross."

Karine rolled her eyes and Paul said of his wife, "She's just not being receptive to anything I'm showing her so far."

And at the end of the most recent episode, Paul was shown venting in a confessional how he didn't think Karine was happy with the life they were building in the United States.

So is the 90 Day Fiance couple still together? What occurred with Paul and Karine after they moved to America together?

A few months after Karine gave birth to Pierre, she obtained a CR-1 spousal visa and moved to the United States to live with Paul in Louisville, Kentucky.

Karine and Paul documented their time together in America over the course of several months, and they appeared to be a happy family last summer.

But speculation the 90 Day Fiance couple's volatile relationship was once again on the rocks first began in early September when Paul had made an Instagram Stories posting claiming Karine was threatening him with divorce -- again.

"Doing a poll strictly out of curiosity. For someone I know very well...... Should a wife divorce her husband over his mother buying gifts daily spoiling their son?" he wrote in the Instagram Story.

"Should a grandmother be banned from seeing her grandchildren over spoiling them. And a husband be divorced for defending his mother's actions?"

Although Paul seemingly tried to play it off like the scenario was happening to some other couple, most of his Instagram followers knew better as the couple's social-media postings openly showed they were living near Paul's mother in the Louisville at the time with Pierre.

As a result, it appeared Karine was angry with Paul's mother for "spoiling" her son as well as Paul for taking his mom's side.

Things seemed to go back to normal until late September, when Paul suggested, once again, the couple's marriage was ending and Karine had initiated a divorce.

According to the comments, Karine told Paul that she didn't want him in her life anymore and had retained a divorce lawyer. 

Paul revealed the news in a pair of since-deleted Facebook postings from September 27, according to screenshots captured by his followers.

"Karine asked me to remove our photos. And let everyone know that she doesn't want me in her life," he wrote in his first Facebook posting.

Paul then also wrote a subsequent posting in a mix of Portuguese and English. When translated, the text states, "Karine's divorce lawyer called me. Guess I need a lawyer."

Shortly afterward, Paul deleted both postings and removed most photos of Karine from his page.

In October 2019, the cloud seemed to pass because Paul asked fans on Instagram for great haunted-house recommendations in the spirit of Halloween.

Not only did Paul have a date planned for his wife, but he also posted a photo of them smiling at the time. 

Paul and Karine also celebrated their second wedding anniversary in early November 2019.

But later that month, the pair openly discussed filing for divorce again.

Paul claimed Karine had "started divorce proceedings in Manaus," and Karine told Us Weekly on November 12 that she was "looking for a lawyer."

"Over the course of our Christmas dinner Paul and Karine broke up, got back together, broke up, got back together, broke up and this just in -- are back together. Stay tuned for more on this developing story," 90 Day Fiance Instagrammer John Yates posted on December 25.

In December 2019, Paul alleged Karine had taken off with their baby and was with a new man named Blake. He also said Karine was demanding a divorce again at the time.

Although Paul and Karine have broken up and gotten back together numerous times throughout the course of their relationship, it appears they are still married and living together in Kentucky.

Paul just posted an Instagram video on May 19 of a bike he had purchased and was putting together for Karine.

Paul is nowhere to be seen on Karine's Instagram account in recent months, but it's likely he's been the one taking most of her photos.

Paul also took to Instagram in early May to announce Karine is pregnant with the couple's second child!

It appeared Karine was already several months along into her pregnancy at the time.

It wouldn't be surprising, however, if Karine wanted to keep her pregnancy under wraps for the first few months of her pregnancy considering she has a history of miscarriage and could be superstitious.

The baby's gender and due date have yet to be announced.

