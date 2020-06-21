[90 Day Fiance spoilers warning: This report features spoilers that reveal if Karine and Paul are still together and married, as well as the latest on the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple's relationship].
TLC announced Paul and Karine will be part of Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? in a teaser promo video posted to 90 Day Fiance's official Twitter account in late May.
"After living as a family in Brazil, Paul and Karine are starting over in the states! Follow their journey on the new season of #90DayFiance: Happily Ever After, premiering Sunday June 14 at 8/7c," the show tweeted.
Paul and Karine appeared on Seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and then also returned for a new spinoff, the debut season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, which wrapped in late October 2019.
Paul and Karine fell in love in Brazil and married in 2017, but their wedding didn't air until the following year on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.
After two devastating miscarriages, Paul and Karine happily announced in October 2018 that Karine was pregnant again. And later that month, Paul revealed they had a son on the way.
Right before baby Pierre was born on March 22, however, Karine threatened to file for divorce from Paul because of his ongoing trust issues.
Karine couldn't stand how Paul frequently lost his temper and would argue with her over other men, and the pair's dire financial situation always put more stress on them and created tension.
Karine wanted to feel loved, supported and taken care of, but Paul repeatedly insisted he was doing everything he could to provide for his family and be a good father and husband and that it was never enough for Karine.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's first season even featured Karine and her mother leaving Paul behind in Tonantins and traveling to Manaus via boat to file for divorce shortly before Pierre was born.
Paul and Karine's relationship has been full of ups and downs ever since meeting in person, with multiple breakups and makeups along the way.
However, Karine opted to give Paul another chance since she still loved him and he stepped up in the delivery room and was there for her when she was in labor with Pierre.
In a trailer released in late May for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth season, Paul told the cameras, "Me and Karine decided to move to America. I'm hoping things go positive, but then again, things could go terribly wrong."
Paul was then shown saying he and Karine had been "through a lot" together.
But speculation the 90 Day Fiance couple's volatile relationship was once again on the rocks first began in early September when Paul had made an Instagram Stories posting claiming Karine was threatening him with divorce -- again.
"Doing a poll strictly out of curiosity. For someone I know very well...... Should a wife divorce her husband over his mother buying gifts daily spoiling their son?" he wrote in the Instagram Story.
"Should a grandmother be banned from seeing her grandchildren over spoiling them. And a husband be divorced for defending his mother's actions?"
Although Paul seemingly tried to play it off like the scenario was happening to some other couple, most of his Instagram followers knew better as the couple's social-media postings openly showed they were living near Paul's mother in the Louisville at the time with Pierre.
As a result, it appeared Karine was angry with Paul's mother for "spoiling" her son as well as Paul for taking his mom's side.
Things seemed to go back to normal until late September, when Paul suggested, once again, the couple's marriage was ending and Karine had initiated a divorce.
According to the comments, Karine told Paul that she didn't want him in her life anymore and had retained a divorce lawyer.
"Over the course of our Christmas dinner Paul and Karine broke up, got back together, broke up, got back together, broke up and this just in -- are back together. Stay tuned for more on this developing story,"90 Day Fiance Instagrammer John Yates posted on December 25.
In December 2019, Paul alleged Karine had taken off with their baby and was with a new man named Blake. He also said Karine was demanding a divorce again at the time.
Although Paul and Karine have broken up and gotten back together numerous times throughout the course of their relationship, it appears they are still married and living together in Kentucky.
Paul just posted an Instagram video on May 19 of a bike he had purchased and was putting together for Karine.
Paul is nowhere to be seen on Karine's Instagram account in recent months, but it's likely he's been the one taking most of her photos.
It appeared Karine was already several months along into her pregnancy at the time.
It wouldn't be surprising, however, if Karine wanted to keep her pregnancy under wraps for the first few months of her pregnancy considering she has a history of miscarriage and could be superstitious.
The baby's gender and due date have yet to be announced.