By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/08/2021



ADVERTISEMENT

[ Spoiler Warning: This report contains spoilers revealing if Natalie and Mike are still together now or if the couple has broken up.]

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

So are Mike and Natalie still together and married now or did the couple split up and divorce?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.