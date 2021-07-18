Mike and Natalie seemed to fall in love in no time, but as they got to know one another better, they discovered some major differences.
Natalie said she wanted to have children right away and is a religious vegetarian, while Mike was hoping to save money for a while and revealed he's an atheist meat-eater.
Natalie also struggled with jealousy issues and mistrust, and the couple had a blowout fight when Natalie decided to give her engagement ring back to Mike, saying she wasn't in love with him anymore.
On the Tell-All special for 90 Day Fiance's seventh season, Natalie accused Mike of cheating on her with his best female friend, Sarah. Mike, however, insisted his relationship with Sarah has always been innocent and platonic, and Sarah later backed Mike up on that.
Season 8 of90 Day Fiance then featured Natalie moving to America on her K-1 visa and struggling to feel comfortable in Mike's home in the middle of the woods. She apparently hated being a "basic housewife" and lashed out at Mike from time to time when she felt ignored.
Natalie once called Mike overweight and a "low-class drunk," and Mike in turn felt constantly disrespected. He even told Natalie at one point that her beauty was "ugly" if she fails to act beautiful on the inside.
However, love was at the root of the couple's relationship, and so Mike eventually decided to give Natalie her engagement ring back and help her plan their wedding.
But Mike came down with a serious case of cold feet on his April 2020 wedding day and decided to call the whole thing off. Natalie therefore insisted her relationship was "over" three days before her K-1 visa was set to expire.
In order to not lose Natalie, however, Mike quickly had a change of heart and decided to go forward with tying the knot.
During the Season 8 Tell-All special, Natalie appeared angry and wasn't wearing her engagement ring again. She claimed she had left the ring at home so it wouldn't get stolen -- which more than half of the Season 8 cast didn't believe.
Natalie and Mike's mother Trish were also butting heads because Trish had asked Mike's neighbor Tamara to object to Mike and Natalie's wedding. Trish thought her son's marriage was just "a mess" and that Natalie was "sketchy."
On the sixth-season premiere of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Mike admitted he felt like nothing he ever did for Natalie was good enough, and she wondered if he was taking their marriage seriously.
Natalie fought with Mike on his birthday about a woman allegedly sending him a picture of her breasts, but she eventually apologized for bringing up the past on a day of celebration.
Mike joked that Natalie was like "a sour patch kid" in that she's sour and then sweet in the end. He was glad Natalie "recognized her faults" from the previous night and would attempt to stop picking fights.
But Trish pushed Natalie's buttons in Oklahoma by suggesting Natalie should get a job as a language interpreter. Trish also poked the bear by telling Natalie she should take on more responsibilities and chores in the home.
Natalie, who wanted to pursue a career in acting, modeling and writing, said she felt unfulfilled in Sequim and didn't appreciate Trish pointing our her weaknesses and flaws.
On Thanksgiving day, Natalie also told Mike that Trish had allegedly called her "a hooker" while they were cooking dinner together.
Mike didn't believe his mother had called Natalie that word and that maybe Natalie had taken something out of context or misunderstood an exchange.
Trish called Natalie "a child" in a confessional and said it didn't seem like Natalie and Mike were made for each other in the long run.
Natalie snapped that she just wanted to leave, and she refused to talk things out with Trish. Mike called Natalie "ridiculous" and "disrespectful," and Trish recommended that Mike give Natalie $5,000 so she could fly home to Ukraine.
Natalie felt like Trish was Mike's priority and she could say or do whatever she wanted and get away with it.
"I feel like sometimes I'm in a bed not with Michael but with Trish, and I'm sorry -- I am done with it," Natalie vented in a confessional.
Mike couldn't believe that Natalie wouldn't even say goodbye to Trish or thank her for being able to stay at her house.
"I think when we get home, I need to look at my life and re-evaluate myself and Natalie. I need to figure sh-t out," Mike said.
Once the pair returned to Mike's home, Mike called Natalie's behavior in Oklahoma "disappointing," but he said he wanted to move on because a discussion with Natalie never really got them anywhere.
Natalie, on the other hand, said she was pissed off that Mike didn't want to talk about things.
The couple continued to argue. Mike said that Natalie didn't listen to anyone and she stepped all over everyone, but Natalie wanted her husband to stand up for her and support her better.
Natalie ultimately decided to say "sorry" to Mike so they would stop fighting, but tension still lingered between them, especially when Natalie dropped a bomb on Mike that she was undergoing "a very expensive" surgical procedure on her nose.
Natalie claimed she was having breathing problems, a lot of pain and wasn't sleeping well.
Mike told the cameras he and Natalie had only discussed surgery as an "option" and so he was surprised to hear she had already scheduled the operation. Mike said he'd support Natalie but didn't understand what was going on in her head.
Mike explained he didn't care about the cost but was frustrated his wife "didn't have the decency" to talk to him about it first and involve him in the decision. Mike called Natalie "selfish."
But to her face, Mike reacted kindly and sweetly -- which Natalie said she didn't trust.
Mike later admitted to his wife that he didn't appreciate being left "in the dark" about her health plans, but Natalie insisted doctors hadn't given her an option on the day or time.
Natalie argued that she had tried to talk to Mike about the operation but he ignored her because he was working. Natalie said Mike put work ahead of their relationship and she didn't feel loved, respected or cared for.
Natalie felt Mike was pointing a finger at her and picking on her, and Mike said he was tired of Natalie "living a lie" and telling people that she's alone in the United States without a shoulder to lean on.
Mike argued that he was taking care of Natalie and putting a roof over her head, and he said he just wanted her to communicate with him better and inform him of things going on in her life.
On the day of Natalie's surgery, Mike said he had no idea where his wife had gone. He said Natalie had some polyps in her nose, which had made it difficult for her to breathe and surgery was the only solution.
Mike told the cameras he had taken some time off from work and planned to take Natalie to Seattle the night before her surgery so she could rest in a nice hotel, but after the pair fought again, Natalie apparently decided to stay at her friend's house instead.
"Natalie has basically ghosted me and she won't answer her phone," Mike said in a confessional. "I don't even know what time she's supposed to be at the hospital. I'm trying to give her everything she needs, support and all that, but it's really tough."
Mike saw his truck in the hospital's parking lot, and so he said he was really upset that he couldn't comfort his wife and be there for her. Mike said Natalie ignoring his calls was "f-cked up, pure and simple."
Since it was clear Natalie didn't want Mike there, he took off in the truck Natalie had driven to her surgery. Mike said if Natalie wanted to leave him out of her plans, "Screw it! Good luck getting back to Sequim."
After driving around for a while, Mike realized leaving Natalie stranded at the hospital wasn't going to solve anything. Mike therefore returned to the hospital to pick Natalie up and be there for her.
Mike then received a phone call and learned Natalie had woken up and was doing fine. About an hour later, he put Natalie in the car and drove her home to Sequim.
Although Mike was angry and frustrated about how Natalie had acted prior to the procedure, he decided not to give her a hard time.
"I just feel like I can't win with her. I try and try and try, and I'm always two steps behind her," Mike lamented.
Mike made Natalie a nice meal once they got home, and Natalie was happy to have her husband's support although she said their relationship was "very hard."
Natalie said that while she and Mike loved each other, they didn't have a mutual understanding. Natalie felt she couldn't even trust her husband the night before her surgical procedure.
So are Mike and Natalie still together and married now or did the 90 Day Fiance couple split up and divorce?
According to online records, Mike and Natalie tied the knot in Clallam County, Washington on April 15, 2020, In Touch Weekly reported.
But the couple's marriage apparently didn't last a full year.
Mike's Uncle Beau Lawrence, 51, told In Touch in late March 2021 that Mike and Natalie had recently separated.
Not only is there no trace of Natalie on Mike's Instagram account and vice versa, but Beau told the magazine at the time, "[Natalie] has not been home for a couple of months now. She can stay away for all I care."
When asked if he believes Mike and Natalie's relationship is over for good, Beau replied, "I'm really hoping so. I pray to God, yes."
Natalie appeared to confirm her split from Mike on April 27, 2021 by sharing a link on Instagram Stories asking her followers to vote her onto the cover of Maxim magazine, In Touch reported.
In the original biographical information she posted on her voting page, Natalie hinted at her breakup with Mike by listing herself as a cast member of 90 Day: The Single Life, the new 90 Day Fiance spinoff which features single or divorced former 90 Day Fiance stars searching for love and navigating post-relationship life.
However, Natalie has since deleted the 90 Day: The Single Life mention.
It appears Natalie may have signed on to an as-of-yet unannounced second season of the new spinoff.
Natalie described herself as "an actress and reality TV star" in her bio blurb and also listed the other 90 Day Fiancespinoffs she has appeared on.
"I wrote a book about life in [the] U.S.," Natalie also wrote in the bio -- an apparent reference to her previously announced plans to write a tell-all book.
Uncle Beau then drove home the fact Mike is currently single after his split from Natalie in early May 2021.
"Mikey and I are having fun again now that I'm single too. That's right, well there's more fish in the sea," Beau told In Touch.
The guys apparently enjoyed a boys' night out in which they had a barbecue, drank beers and sat by a bonfire.
"Live life to the fullest. Everyday is a great day to live. #life#saturdayvibes #bondfire#goodfood#friendsandfamily#90daysfiance," Mike captioned two video clips on Saturday, one of which showed his new husky dog that Natalie has also posed with on her own Instagram account.
And 90 Day Fiance Instagrammer John Yates reported on June 2, 2021 that Mike was spotted out with a different blonde woman.
"Looks like Mike has a new girl in his life and when I asked if they were just friends I was told they definitely looked like a couple -- good for him I guess," John captioned his post.
John apparently posted a message he had received from an alleged eyewitness claiming to have seen Mike with "a lean, thin girl with blonde hair" while hiking in Washington, where Mike lives.
"The area is secluded, danger signs and warning of trespassing on the side they were on," the person wrote to John. "To my surprise, [the] blonde smiled as we approached and said something about taking the more dangerous path [because it] makes [for] the best adventures."
This person said Mike and the blonde woman dangled their legs over a cliff and were "nice and friendly."
Natalie took to Instagram and posted a lengthy message to her followers with the title, "Sunsets Are Not Promised For Two."
"I am romantic and a dreamer. Alas, my castles in the air are not commensurate with reality. I believe that you need to be with a person exactly as long as you love -- as soon as you understand that he annoys you, it is better to part friends and end the relationship. Which I did," Natalie captioned a modeling photo of herself with a cat as well as a picture of a sunset.
"I ended my relationship abruptly and permanently."
Natalie revealed she had left Mike's home in Sequim and their relationship "for nowhere."
"I didn't really think about what society and family would say. I just understood it was impossible for me to be there, and the love that lifted me yesterday is destroying me today," Natalie explained.
"I don't understand how you can kiss a man if you don't want him anymore; if everything within your soul has cooled to the point you feel nothing when he looks at you."
Natalie wrote that "everything should be delightful" in a relationship, which should include "tasty conversations, and exchanges of energy and humor, and divine secrets, only for the two of you, through contact of inner worlds."
"Relationships should be a beautiful game that you want to play, and not a burdensome errand to pull, simply for convenience' sake," Natalie continued in her Sunday Instagram post.
"If you have become for each other something like a family -- it's a pity to throw it away. Pushing problems behind you is not convenient. If you don't want to meet your golden years old age with a painful feeling of regret, you cannot become complacent."
Natalie went on to compare a relationship to a "nine-course meal."
"You certainly never want to say: 'I'm forced, used to it, comfortable.' We live as we choose. I can't stand everyday life, in all its manifestations; I just can't stand it. For me, every day is like a miracle, and my world is very emotional and creative, there is no place for routine in it," Natalie shared.
The reality TV star concluded her post by offering her followers some advice.
"I sincerely believe if you feel bad today, you need to change something. Why meet a beautiful sunset with unfulfilled dreams, hopes or wishes? Every moment of life is a gift, and is no sunset is promised #sunset #story #ladyandacat," the Ukraine native wrote.
On July 7, Natalie appeared to diss her relationship with Mike and hint at why it didn't work out in a lengthy Instagram post.
"Reliable as a rock, strong as a beast, kind as a father.. What kind of woman wouldn't want to have a man like this in her life? We girls are looking for paternal patronage and protection in a man. What kind of father would say rude things to his daughter? What kind of father will ignore when his girl cries and wants love?" Natalie captioned a modeling photo.
"When I am in a relationship, I am completely absorbed in it. That is why indifference, inattention, and carelessness hurts me so much, and betrayal can kill me. That is why I feel good and at peace with God. Prayer gives me a sense of security and endless love -- something I have been striving for all my life."
Natalie, who said she spreads harmony, went on to suggest that she didn't trust Mike and he may have betrayed her, although she didn't name him as the person being referenced.
"For this reason, I do not seek to start a relationship, because in my personal story, everyone loses. I do not know how to forgive and will always choose myself, and my peace of mind. But what is the point of starting anew? To make a relationship a competition?" Natalie continued.
"I am very devoted to work, family, and my ideals, I want the same from my man. If I stop trusting him -- the whole world that I can build for years and the house that I love so much collapses like a house of cards. And looking at the pile of rubble of once was a happy home, I understand there is no point to remain in ruins."
"There is nothing to build again," she added. "It is essential for me to build honest and trusting relationships with no lies, and no ambiguity. I openly disrespect people who cheat and lie. I want to feel loved and protected -- I need these two aspects like air."
But back in Spring 2020, it seemed Mike and Natalie's relationship was going strong after their wedding.
In June 2020, Natalie reportedly posted a photo of herself cuddling up to Mike by the water and she wrote, "This is how we spend our time together #90dayfiance #natalie90dayfiance #nataliemordovtseva #mike90dayfiance #mikeyoungquist #love #couple #couplegoals."
But in August 2020, Natalie reportedly wiped her Instagram clean, and around that same time, Mike deleted an account and created a new one.
Natalie's Instagram mainly just shows modeling photos and selfies now.