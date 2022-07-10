'90 Day Fiance' Spoilers: Are Mohamed and Yvette still together? Did the '90 Day Fiance' couple break up or get married? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/10/2022
90 Day Fiance couple Yvette "Yve" Arellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed have been shown disagreeing on how to raise their hypothetical future child, so did the Season 9 couple break up or stay together and get married -- and are Yve and Mohamed still together now and living in the U.S.?
ADVERTISEMENT
[90 Day Fiance spoilers warning: This report contains spoilers about Yvette and Mohamed's relationship and if the 90 Day Fiance couple is still together.]
Yve, a 48-year-old acupuncturist and massage therapist from Albuquerque, NM, and Mohamed, a 25-year-old from Egypt, introduced themselves on 90 Day Fiance's ninth season.
Yve has a twelve-year-old son named Tharan, who battles autism, Down syndrome and Stage II kidney disease. Yve admitted she had a lot on her plate.
Yve was almost married before. She dated her son's father for eight years but said "different people go through different things" and she didn't feel emotionally supported by her ex. Yve therefore called off their engagement.
Yve said she wasn't interested in dating at all until a man half her age from Egypt slid into her DMs. She bragged about him having a "shredded" body and six-pack of abs.
Yve called Mohamed an amazing person, whom she had videochatted with a couple of days after meeting. They began talking multiple times a day, and Yve said that even though she's 48 years old and he's 25, the age difference didn't matter to them.
After a couple of weeks, the pair expressed love to each other, and then two months after they met, Yve decided to go see Mohamed and purchased a plane ticket.
Yve said once she saw Mohamed in person, all of her fears melted away and their time together was just "magical and perfect."
The couple got engaged right away with a red-ruby ring, and Yve said she never had this type of connection with somebody before.
Once Yve returned from Egypt, she started the K-1 visa process and he was approved for it two years later.
Yve said people questioning her decision and Mohamed's motive for moving to America was "hard" and "heartbreaking." Yve's friends, for instance, worried Mohamed was after a green card and "sugar mama."
In preparation for a Muslim man's arrival in the U.S., Yve tossed out some of her clothes that were too revealing. She had also agreed to only drink alcohol on special occasions.
Yve was worried how Mohamed would adjust to life in America, and while Mohamed loved his new house, he was upset Yve had yet to set up the bidet.
"My perfect in my imagination is the woman will love me as my mother. So, someone [who can] prepare everything for you to make your life easier. That's what I was looking for. Yve makes me feel good... She's older, she's mature and she's taking care of me," Mohamed explained.
After two years of being apart, Yve said she had a night with Mohamed that she had always dreamed of, and the pair agreed it was a very special morning as well.
Mohamed wished he and Yve could have breakfast in bed and explore the area, but Yve had to go to work in order to provide for Mohamed and her son.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I'm trying to understand, but I didn't want to spend my first morning in America by myself," Mohamed complained, adding, "I expected her to cook for me because my mom cooks for me and watches my needs... I expected Yve to do the same. This is not what I was expecting for my future wife."
Later that day, Yve introduced Mohamed to her son Tharan, and the guys hugged. Tharan said Mohamed being in America was "so cool," and it was such an adorable moment.
Yve hoped Mohamed would essentially be Tharan's babysitter, sometimes for full days, but Mohamed didn't want to have "a female role" in his relationship in America.
Yve later learned she's not allowed to be alone in a room with a man or wear see-through clothing, and she worried Mohamed wouldn't be flexible with his rules and boundaries stemming from his Islamic faith.
After Mohamed met Yve's friends and the meeting was a little tense, Mohamed and Yve got into a fight over Yve once wearing a bikini instead of a one-piece bathing suit. Mohamed said Yve had agreed to change her ways for him, but Yve called that "bullsh-t."
Mohamed asked Yve, "Are you going to choose a bikini over me?"
Mohamed said he wouldn't be a part of Yve's life if she wanted to dress like her girlfriends and act like them. Mohamed said he would return to Egypt before the 90 days were up if Yve chose to live that kind of lifestyle.
"I don't want to be told what to do," Yve said in a confessional. "I don't think that I go out looking slutty... I am proud of the way I look."
Yve added, "I'm not gonna live my life feeling controlled and feeling like I'm a bad person for just being who I am. As much as I love him, I won't get married if we can't figure this out."
In order to show she cared and respected Mohamed's beliefs, she later took him to a mosque.
Mohamed told Yve that she looked more beautiful in a hijab, but she didn't like it and had no intention of converting to Islam -- a decision Mohamed called "very disappointing."
"I wouldn't marry a person who doesn't prioritize my needs," Mohamed told the cameras. "Maybe she needs to become a Muslim for this relationship to work out."
ADVERTISEMENT
Yve -- who admitted she was "super stressed" -- vented her frustrations to her friends. She hated how Mohamed seemed to have a rule for everything.
Yve, a very independent woman who had taken care of herself most of her life, didn't want to lose herself in a relationship, and her friends didn't want to lose Yve to a man.
Mohamed had no intention to change himself, and he told the cameras that if Yve wasn't going to accept him for who he is, then he would leave America. He accused Yve of wasting his time, which appeared to really upset her.
Yve and Mohamed hadn't been seeing eye to eye, and she said they needed to find a middle ground or else their relationship wasn't going to work out.
Yve wanted to get back to a place of connection, love and romance, and so she took Mohamed to the gym so they could work out together and let off some steam.
Yve thought Mohamed would be a great father, and Mohamed said he'd love to have a child with Yve. Given Yve's age, however, Mohamed said it wouldn't be a dealbreaker if they couldn't have a baby together.
The couple the discussed how they would raise their child and in what religion, and Mohamed said he'd like to take his son or daughter to the mosque and that he didn't want Yve to "confuse" his future child.
"It's very simple. My child will be Muslim," Mohamed said.
"It's not that simple because I'm not Muslim," Yve fired back.
Mohamed didn't want to see his child drink alcohol or party, and he thought Yve had been raised with too much freedom. He didn't want his child to behave like Yve, apparently.
"Let me be very straight with you: if my child will not be a Muslim, I prefer not to have a child," Mohamed noted.
ADVERTISEMENT
Yve admitted to the cameras that she was totally shocked and Mohamed didn't have "a realistic perspective on that." Yve wasn't sure if she was okay with this.
The only time Yve and Mohamed seemed to stop arguing was when they were in the presence of Tharan. Yve melted at the sight of Mohamed bonding with her son and said family is what matters most to her.
But the pair couldn't even agree on when to have their wedding.
Yve believed they should push their wedding back a month so they could book her dream venue and have a proper wedding, but Mohamed just wanted to wed as soon as possible, even if it meant exchanging vows in a courthouse.
Mohamed wanted to obtain his work visa and be able to fly back to see his mother as soon as possible.
"Maybe you don't want to get married," Mohamed noted. "Let me know."
"If you're going to act like that, maybe I should think about it," Yve said.
Mohamed pointed out how he could pack his bags, and Yve called him "rude" and didn't think he cared about her desires at all. Yve had been dreaming about her wedding her whole life.
Mohamed then vented to a new friend, Rafay, how Yve was being "selfish" and "holding paperwork over [his] head."
Mohamed therefore wondered if he could find another sponsor in the U.S. to speed things along.
Did Yve and Mohamed stay together, and if so, is the 90 Day Fiance couple still together now?
On June 9, Yve posted a sweet video montage featuring Mohamed, suggesting they are still an item. She set the video to "Thank You" by Dido.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I've shared some seemingly interesting ideas & #dreams with this man. He doesn't roll his eyes; though a few of these dreams may cause a slight arch of his eyebrow. One thing many don't know about this man, is that he is ready to #support me in whatever endeavor I undertake," Yve captioned her posting.
"We both are very different people, we have vast differences. It's those differences that make the synchronicity and our #connection and bond so intense. Thank you @mo_90day_fiance for your #love and #support, unweathered resilience, and joining me on this incredible #journey. #90dayfiance #tlc #discovery #discoveryplus #beforethe90days."