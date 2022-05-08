'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Miona and Jibri still together? Did the '90 Day Fiance' couple get married? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/08/2022
90 Day Fiance couple Jibri Bell and Miona have just been shown moving in with Jibri's parents on the show's ninth season, so did the couple end up calling it quits or did they get married -- and is Jibri and Miona still together now?
[90 Day Fiance Spoilers: This report contains spoilers that reveal if Jibri and Miona got married and if the 90 Day Fiance couple is still together now.]
Jibri, a 28-year-old band frontman from Rapid City, SD, was living in Los Angeles, CA, when he met Miona, a 23-year-old makeup artist from Nis, Serbia, while touring with his band called Black Serbs, who create "space punk music," in Serbia.
Jibri called Miona a sexy fireball and said they got engaged in Thailand during the ninth-season premiere of 90 Day Fiance that aired on April 17.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jibri stopped touring and his creative work was put on hold.
Jibri also had to pay for Miona's K-1 visa, and so the self-described "goofy" and "wild" artist decided to move back home and live with mother and stepdad in Rapid City to save money.
"Miona's K-1 visa getting approved was the best thing that's happened to me since the pandemic started. And after not seeing her for months, Miona is coming here very soon, and I really want her to feel welcome in South Dakota," Jibri explained in a confessional.
Jibri admitted Miona was not excited about South Dakota, which he called "a hidden gem," and she'd prefer to live in Los Angeles, CA.
"Now that I'm older... I've realized, 'This is my home and this did turn me into who I am and who I'm growing to be as a man... I hope it's going to be okay," Jibri said.
Jibri's mother worried Miona would try to pressure her son into moving to California, especially because Jibri may not be able to afford that kind of Beverly Hills life.
Jibri told his mom not to fret because he's "a hustler" and could "sell meat to a vegan," and he believed only one good song would put him back on the map.
Jibri's mom said her son tended to jump right into water rather than testing it first, and his stepdad was a little nervous about having multiple strong personalities in one household.
Jibri new the living dynamic was going to be "interesting," and he anticipated a lot of conflict even though he was going to remain optimistic about the situation.
"I definitely can't provide for the Kardashian lifestyle Miona is used to," Jibri lamented. "Historically, I haven't been smart with my money, and so that's something I'm really trying to work on for the next year."
Jibri told the cameras that Los Angeles could maybe happen one day, but not any time soon.
Jibri asked Miona to give South Dakota a try during a FaceTime conversation, but she wasn't onboard with the idea.
"I really don't want to come to America and live like a 50 year old. I'm sorry," Miona told her fiance.
Jibri said he envisioned living in South Dakota for six to 12 months and possibly getting married there, which Miona said sounded "even worse." She wanted to her wedding day to be really special and on a beach.
"I don't want to live there, Jibri," Miona vented.
"I really don't. I don't know what's the nicer way to say this but, if I wanted a small city life, I could have stayed just here in Nis," she said.
Miona insisted she really loved Jibri, but he was concerned about her lack of patience. He also hoped Miona would respect his mother, who lived a modest lifestyle and didn't want Miona to dress really sexy in her home.
While Jibri was waiting for Miona's arrival, his band was trying to get back together and make new music. Jibri's best friend David was curious if his love was going to "hold out," and Jibri said it hurt to not have full support from his friends.
David apparently thought Miona came across rude and arrogant when he first met her in Serbia, but Jibri thought the real issue was that he wasn't able to dedicate 100 percent of his time to their music and his business partners weren't thrilled about that.
Jibri felt he was in this alone and everyone was against him, but David assured his friend that he didn't want to see Jibri's talent "slow down or be destroyed" because of a girl.
"This 90 days does seem crazy to me... but f-ck it! I loved Miona since the moment I laid eyes on her, so I feel ready," Jibri said.
Miona then finally arrived in America, and Jibri said it felt amazing to be reunited with the love of his life. He even pulled out a red carpet for her to walk on through the airport.
"America is usually always represented as a perfect life and chasing the American dream, so I definitely expect a better standard and way of living. And Jibri promised that we would move to [Los Angeles]. If that doesn't happen, then I would want to leave," Miona said in a confessional.
Jibri brought Miona to his red pickup truck and surprised his love with cowgirl boots.
"Jibri's gifts are so thoughtful, and he always knows what I'm going to need. But I still don't want to live in Rapid City.
Jibri proceeded to give Miona a tour through Rapid City, but she noted, "There is nothing."
Miona thought the countryside looked nice, but she was not impressed by the downtown area. She was used to more people walking the city streets as well as taller buildings.
Miona admitted she was nervous to live with Jibri's mom because she really wanted to be liked and not feel any "weird energy," and Jibri advised Miona to just be herself. Miona had been warned that Jibri's mother was very "direct."
Miona then noted how she didn't want to be living in South Dakota come the winter, but Jibri's plans were to stay in his hometown for as long as possible.
"Miona is very stubborn. She has a hard time compromising, which is very hard for me to deal with because I'm stubborn as well and I have a hard time compromising," Jibri explained.
"So I think it's going to be tough for us to come to agreements, especially on where to live... and when [we move]. Miona has always dreamed of living in America and a big city, but I hope she can come down to reality and realize that we've got to work to make these dreams come true."
Jibri said neither he or Miona seemed to know what they had gotten themselves into.
Jibri and Miona were then shown arriving home, and Miona gave his parents -- Brian and Mahala -- a big hug. Mahala said she liked Miona right off the bat, and Brian agreed how she seemed nice and sweet.
The family sat down for a lasagna dinner, and Miona immediately made it known how she didn't want to stay in South Dakota for long. It was the fall at this point, and Miona announced how she hoped to move to California -- where it was warm -- by December.
Jibri said he wanted to spend Christmas at home with his family, and so Miona said they could move after that. However, Jibri said he wanted to spend Easter at home too, which Miona argued was way too long to stay in his hometown.
Mahala noticed communication between the couple wasn't great and they didn't appear to be on the same page.
Mahala also set some ground rules, including having Jibri and Miona cook once or twice a week. Mahala found Jibri's parents pretty strict.
Miona shared how she'd like to start a business in America and also continue working as a makeup artist.
Jibri wanted his parents to relax because Miona was tired from her flight, and Miona admitted the tense conversation had thrown her off a little bit.
Jibri also wished his parents had more encouraging words for Miona rather than concerns, rules and requests. Jibri realized living with his parents may be more difficult that he ever could have imagined.
"Before we get married, we're definitely going to have to get our own house and move from here, whether he likes it or not," Miona said in a confessional.
So did Miona and Jibri get married or split, and is the 90 Day Fiance couple still together now?
Miona, who revealed on Facebook in December 2021 that she "moved to the USA almost 3 months ago," according to In Touch Weekly, is definitely still dating Jibri.
Not only do the couple share the same last name on Instagram, indicating they've tied the knot and gotten married, but Jibri also posted a video of Miona trying Starbucks drinks for the first time on May 5, 2022.
Miona gushed about loving her coffee and dragonfruit lemonade before kissing Jibri on the lips.
On May 4, Miona wrote about her new American life on Instagram Stories, "I can't eat a lot of American food. My stomach gets messed up, so we are coming to Balkan store regularly."
And before that, Jibri uploaded a photo of the couple looking chic in attire Jibri called "Dakota Boho."
Miona also uploaded a video of herself having a pillow fight with Jibri on April 20.
"We are both so stubborn," Miona captioned the video.
It appears the couple is still living in South Dakota. Miona and Jibri, who are very active on Instagram TikTok and YouTube, often post videos featuring a prairie landscape in the background. Jibri also tagged his location as South Dakota in early May.
In late April, Jibri posted a video of himself dancing on the beach with Miona and kissing her.
"We all deserve love! #love #90dayfiance," he captioned the video.
Jibri also posted a video of himself flipping a coin to determine whether he and Miona should purchase a $700 above-ground pool. Miona won, and so Jibri later posted a video of her floating on it.
Jibri has shared photos with Miona going back months and months.
According to Miona and Jibri's Instagram accounts, they got engaged in December 2019.
"She said YES!!!" Jibri captioned a photo of the couple posing at sunset in Thailand.
"For those of you who truly know me know that I'm usually not nervous or scared to do anything... but this had my palms sweating... I'm talking almost dropped the ring and put it on the wrong finger!"
He added, "Thank you for inspiring me and speaking to my heart. Today marks a new chapter for both of us."
Six months after the couple got engaged, Jibri referred to Miona as his "wife" when speaking with a Serbian news publication, Telegraf, in June 2020.
"It's always been my second home, a home away from home for me," Jibri said at the time of Serbia.
He added, "My wife's Serbian, and my life's Serbian, and everything Serbian to me is right. Serbia is my second home and I want everyone to see and see how open and friendly it is here."