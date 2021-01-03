The couple met through a mutual friend and began texting back and forth, which resulted in a friendship and then Mike booking a flight to Ukraine so they could meet in person and help each other through their divorces.
Mike felt Natalie was The One after only two weeks of dating, and so he returned to the United States and filed for a K-1 visa so Natalie could hopefully move to the United States and be with him.
After six months of waiting and not seeing Natalie, Mike decided to visit Natalie in the Ukraine to keep their relationship strong and thriving.
But Mike's trip didn't exactly go as planned, as he and Natalie fought pretty frequently.
Natalie is a religious vegetarian, for example, while Mike is an atheist meat-eater who believes in aliens. Natalie also wanted to welcome children right away, but Mike was struggling financially and wanted to wait a while.
Mike wanted Natalie to accept him for who he is, and the biggest fight sparked once Natalie claimed she wasn't in love with Mike yet due to their differences. Natalie even gave Mike her engagement ring back, which made Mike feel "lost."
Mike said he and Natalie didn't speak much after the trip and Natalie's behavior was "unacceptable."
And the couple were still at odds on 90 Day Fiance Season 7's Tell-All special, which featured Natalie accusing Mike of cheating on her by spending the night with an alleged female friend. Mike, however, insisted he was totally innocent and never lied about it.
Natalie said she was "out of the relationship" at the time due to her lack of trust in Mike, and she admitted she'd be "cautious" with her love going forward.
"I don't want to go through another divorce. And I told him a million times that. And there was a moment he hurt me a lot, and Michael knows what was the moment. I'm not going to discuss it here," Natalie explained.
"I have feelings for Michael but I love myself more."
Mike revealed Natalie's K-1 visa was still processing, but she was afraid to move to the United States if their fighting and bickering was just going to continue.
Mike hoped to work things out, but Natalie said she wasn't prepared to move to America for a man who had allegedly made many mistakes.
In the Season 8 premiere of 90 Day Fiance, Mike said he'd never cheat on Natalie and after doing a lot of talking, the pair were trying to work on things.
Natalie's K-1 visa had yet to be approved, however, and Mike said Natalie's outbursts made him take a step back and be cautious.
Suddenly, Natalie revealed to Mike over videochat her visa had been approved, and Mike said he felt "happy and excited" but wasn't prepared for such news so early. Mike admitted he was experiencing good and bad emotions at the same time because he and Natalie had issues.
Natalie said the visa only lasted a certain time and so she needed to travel to the United States within 20 days, which was "very, very fast" for Mike, who apparently thought he'd have more time to prepare.
Mike explained the couple had a lot to talk about and figure out -- including their communication, anger and jealousy. Mike said he wasn't ready to get married but this was the "Hail Mary" and the pair at least needed to try.
Mike hoped the couple could discover themselves in the 90 days and truly fall in love.
Beau then moved out of Mike's house so Mike and Natalie could have some privacy, and Natalie was shown traveling to the United States on the show.
Natalie's mom also liked Mike a lot and was optimistic about her daughter's romance, which gave Natalie hope things might work out after all.
Natalie put a lot of faith into her mother's beliefs and opinions, explaining to the cameras, "She cannot be mistaken."
Natalie was scared to leave her whole life behind for love, and she also felt bad about leaving her mother behind given Natalie is her only child.
Mike acknowledged, "We have sh-t to work through," but he intended to make "the best of" Natalie's visit.
When the couple reunited, Natalie jumped into Mike's arms and they hugged and kissed. Mike gave Natalie flowers and she expressed glee over being in America, despite her exhaustion and fatigue from her long traveling day.
The couple planned to stay in Seattle for the night, which surprised Natalie because Mike had previously told her that he was $30,000 in debt. However, Mike said he was able to pay off a lot of his debt prior to Natalie's arrival.
Mike was also able to save money and put some aside, and so he wanted to make Natalie's first night in America very special. Natalie was so impressed and thought the view from her hotel room was beautiful.
Mike thought he and Natalie were having a wonderful evening and that their relationship was in a much better place than it had been before, and Natalie was joyful about the idea of being with her man and starting a new life.
After waking up in the U.S. together, Natalie said she had mixed feelings about meeting Uncle Beau because she and Mike had just reconnected and still had some issues to work out. Natalie also noticed that Mike didn't try to give Natalie her engagement ring back.
While out to lunch with Mike and Beau, Natalie explained her K-1 visa status to the waiter and said she's "a fiancee," but then she pointed out to the cameras how it was awkward she had no engagement ring to show for it.
"It feels like Michael is not ready to give me my ring back. I feel insecure... My status is unclear. I would feel more comfortable to have a ring. I would feel better," Natalie explained.
Mike and Natalie then headed back to Sequim, and Natalie said the long drive in the middle of nowhere seemed to be like something out of a horror movie. Mike wasn't sure Natalie was going to like his home.
"Michael lives in the woods and no one is around -- only me and trees," Natalie said.
Mike welcomed Natalie "home," and she giggled with nervousness. Natalie met Mike's cat and said she's more of a dog person, and then Mike showed her how he had cleared some of his closet for her.
Natalie said the house was small and the walls were very cold. She didn't feel comfortable and clearly didn't like the place, but Mike said Natalie just needed some time to appreciate to get used to her surroundings.
"If Natalie ends up not liking the town or just the rural living, it's obviously going to put a strain on the relationship for us," Mike told the cameras.
Natalie asked Mike to be patient with her as she slowly adapted to her new environment, explaining that arriving to Mike's home in the wintertime made things more difficult.
Mike told Natalie that she could watch movies and relax after unpacking because he had to go to work. Mike wasn't sure Natalie would be okay on her own, and he predicted she was going to get stressed out.
Natalie admitted in a confessional she was unhappy and displeased Mike had not stocked his house with healthy foods, including many fruits and vegetables, for her.
"House is cold, extremely cold, and I only eat certain things for food and Mike didn't have the time to buy me what I like," Natalie lamented to the cameras.
"I, like, didn't eat. So he wasn't prepared for me at all. I'm not really okay with it... I have no idea how I'll get him to understand that. I'll just eat my carrot in the corner."
Mike then drove Natalie through the city, and Natalie was disappointed to see the small town with few shops and restaurants. Natalie also asked to see a waterfall, but Mike noted it was three hours away and they'd have to save that adventure for a future weekend.
Natalie said Mike didn't have much time for her and she wished she was his priority.
While driving around, Natalie suddenly got quiet and told Mike that she needed some time to herself.
Mike attempted to comfort Natalie and then she broke down into tears, and Mike begged her to talk to him and communicate with him.
Natalie told the cameras she was frustrated because Mike's life was totally different from what she was used to in the Ukraine.
Mike assured Natalie that everything was going to be okay, but Natalie admitted she wasn't convinced everything was going to be fine.
And things don't look good for the couple based on a trailer recently released by TLC for the rest of the show's eighth season.
Mike and Natalie apparently quickly started fighting once Natalie arrived in America, which resulted in Natalie refusing to unpack her suitcases.
The next day, the Instagram account Fraudedbytlc posted a photo of Mike and Natalie walking side-by-side at Seattle's historic Pike Place Market as a camera crew filmed them, which was obviously for the currently-airing eighth season of 90 Day Fiance.
Natalie's 90-day stay on her K-1 visa therefore began in January, and she clearly hoped to marry so she could stay in the United States permanently with Mike, as long as they got along well.
Natalie confirmed her relationship status on May 24 when she posted on Instagram, "We Get Married!" (But the wedding must have taken place beforehand per the 90 day-requirement).
A few days later, Natalie captioned another photo of the couple, "Love is very meaningful for us."
On June 22, 2020, Natalie posted a photo with Mike and wrote, "Amazing #dinner with #lovely husband! thanks for #90dayfiance #love #faith #nataliemordovtseva #mikeyoungquist #couplegoals."
Two days later, Natalie captioned a funny photo of the pair driving, "#driving like crazy with my #husband #mikeyoungquist #nataliemordovtseva #natalie90dayfiance #90dayfiance."
And on June 25, Natalie wrote alongside a selfie of the couple by the water, "This is how we spend our time together #90dayfiance #natalie90dayfiance #nataliemordovtseva #mike90dayfiance #mikeyoungquist #love #couple #couplegoals."