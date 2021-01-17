'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Mike Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina still together or did the '90 Day Fiance' couple break up? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/17/2021
90 Day Fiance couple Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina believe they have set a wedding date on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance, but did they actually go through with the wedding? What do 90 Day Fiance spoilers reveal about Brandon and Julia's relationship and if they are still together and happy?
ADVERTISEMENT
[90 Day Fiance Spoiler Warning: This report features spoilers about Brandon and Julia and if the 90 Day Fiance couple is still together and living in America.]
Brandon, a 27-year-old pest-control technician who helps to run his parents' farm in Dinwiddie, VA, and Julia, a 26-year-old go-go club dancer from Krasnodar City, Russia, are currently starring on the TLC's new season of 90 Day Fiance.
Brandon had never been in a serious relationship before meeting Julia, who also competes in beauty pageants and bodybuilding competitions.
Brandon said he fell in love with Julia at first sight when they initially videchatted because she was "the most beautiful" girl he ever saw and he couldn't stop thinking about her.
"My first message to her was, 'You look like my future wife,' and that was six hours after meeting her on video chat," Brandon revealed.
"From that point, we were on the phone every possible second we could be. After a few weeks, I flew over there to ask her to be my girlfriend."
The couple then applied for a Tourist Visa so Julia could visit him in the United States, but once the consulate learned Brandon was her boyfriend, she was told to apply for a K-1 visa instead.
Since Brandon couldn't stand the thought of living without Julia, after only five months of a long-distance relationship, he invited her to join him in Iceland -- and that's where he proposed marriage to her.
The couple then traveled to France where both of their families met for the first time.
"At first, my parents [Ron and Betty] weren't sure about Julia. They weren't sure if she wanted a Green Card or money," Brandon said.
Brandon told Julia over videochat they needed to live with his parents to save some money because he had burned through their savings from the trips they had taken as well as the K-1 visa process. Brandon said he had spent almost $10,000 in seven months.
Julia also wouldn't be able to get a job in the United States for a while, so Brandon knew he had to support her.
Julia worried about living with Brandon's parents for too long, but he promised they'd leave at some point and not stay forever.
"My mother can be overbearing, which is why I kind of think they will butt heads and clash," Brandon explained in a confessional.
Betty was apparently concerned about Julia's career as a dancer, saying she hoped she was never a prostitute, stripper or call-girl. Betty also hoped Julia, a city girl, could embrace living on a farm and help out with chores that needed to be done.
"This is probably the first time in a relationship I've been this vulnerable," Brandon shared. "I don't know how sure I am that we're meant to be together, but I know how sure I am that I want to be with her."
Brandon, however, had yet to tell Julia they were going to sleep in separate bedrooms while staying in his parents' house, and Betty was pushing Brandon to get Julia on birth control to prevent a surprise pregnancy even though Julia had been against the idea all along.
Julia explained that while she didn't want to welcome children for another two or three years, she never had an accident before with her serious ex-boyfriend.
Brandon admitted Julia -- whom he dubbed "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde" -- has the tendency to have mood swings, so he hoped everything would go perfectly upon her arrival.
ADVERTISEMENT
Once at the airport, Julia ran into Brandon's arms and she called Brandon "perfect." She appeared ecstatic to be reunited with her long-distant love.
"I'm going to take a Green Card and stay here! Just joking," Julia told the cameras.
Although Julia was happy to be with Brandon, Betty came across overbearing with her talk of birth control and keeping the couple in separate rooms during the 90 days of Julia's K-1 visa.
Julia said she was ready to "explode" and that conversation was just too much for her.
"If I try fixing the situation, we have fighting with his parents 100 percent. Him lie [to] me... We don't marry if [he starts lying] to me more, more and more," Julia told the cameras.
Julia went to bed angry her first night in America, and Brandon apparently didn't get lucky.
But during Julia's first day in America, she had a nice time taking in "all the sights" -- a day Brandon's mother had completely planned out.
Julia wished she and Brandon had more "romantic" time together, and Brandon wished he had been more honest and upfront with Julia about their living situation ahead of time.
"I know, but I think we have problems with each other," Julia told Brandon. "So if we leave, we have problems with money and we have fighting. If we not leave, we'll have a problem with your mother and we'll have fighting."
Julia was also shocked to hear Brandon had spent all of his money and had none left for their future together.
Julia said she didn't want to repeat her mistakes given she didn't get along with her ex's parents when they all lived together in Russia.
"I can't control my mother. I can't control how they will interact. They both have really strong personalities, and I just feel like they're going to clash," Brandon lamented in a confessional.
Julia wanted to be No. 1 in Brandon's life as well as his top priority, and Julia demanded that Brandon fix the situation or else.
Brandon and Julia then packed up their belongings and headed to the farm in Virginia.
Julia learned how to feed the horses and the chickens, and Brandon said Julia had "an awesome reaction" to the farm. Brandon said Julia's positive attitude made him feel "80 percent sure" they'd make it as a couple.
Julia said she likes animals a lot and enjoys petting them, but at the same time, she noted she wasn't ready to take care of them.
Julia was also a little bothered by Brandon's mother essentially barking orders at her to do things, because Julia told the cameras she didn't envision her job being at the farm.
"I don't know what I love more. I love Brandon but I love a nice life. I need to make [a] choice. I give it one month. If after one month, if I don't love this place, I say him, 'We need to go.' And we live in city. If we live in city, fine," Julia explained.
Julia said she didn't feel comfortable and struggled to understand the English language. She also told Betty and Ron that she was afraid to sleep alone -- but they still didn't change their minds about the living arrangement.
With 88 days to wed, Brandon had to go to work and said Julia would be on the farm by herself all day since his parents also have day-jobs and needed to go to work.
Julia wasn't happy about sleeping in a separate room from Brandon, but she apparently snuck into his room the previous night for a little alone time.
When Julia got out of bed, she retrieved eggs from the chickens, and Brandon's family friend was there to help and told Julia that she needed to wake up at 7AM to feed all the animals.
ADVERTISEMENT
Julia said she hates waking up early since she's a night-person and was used to staying up until 6AM sometimes as a go-go dancer. Julia slept until noon at Brandon's home, and she didn't exactly love the farm chores. Julia, in fact, was afraid of the pigs.
"I don't want this. This is not the life [of] my dreams. Brandon say we need to stay here before we marry, but I say to him, 'No, Brandon, this is not going to work.' I need to leave," Julia vented in a confessional.
When Brandon got home from work, Julia said he didn't hug or kiss her. She said it was like Brandon had forgotten about her already.
When Julia sat down with Brandon, she said she hated living on the farm and would no longer take care of the pigs. Julia already thought about going home, and Brandon thought she was being ridiculous because she had only spent one day at his parents' home.
"I wish she would see this as an opportunity and just give life on the farm a chance," Brandon told the cameras.
Julia at least wanted to spend some alone time with Brandon that night, but Brandon brought Julia to meet his grandparents, who were very excited to see Julia and get to know her.
Brandon and Julia announced at the dinner with Brandon's parents and grandparents that they planned to get married on May 9, which Betty pointed out was Mother's Day weekend. Brandon's father agreed May 9 would be "a terrible wedding day."
Brandon liked choosing a date that made Julia happy, even though Betty wasn't happy about it. Ron pushed for May 2, but Julia wanted May 9 because Brandon first contacted her with a sweet message on the ninth of a different month.
When asked whether she likes living in Virginia, Julia responded, "I guess you'll watch the episode to see how I'm enjoying it."
When an Instagram user called Julia and Brandon "the cutest couple," Julia replied, "Thank you so much."
Julia also revealed she currently has a great relationship with Brandon's parents, although there is tension between them on the currently-airing season of 90 Day Fiance.
A fan asked how Julia essentially puts up with her "parents-in-law," and Julia responded, "I love my parents a lot because my parents want what is best for me. If I could choose other parents I would never choose other parents because my parents are the best and I love them a lot."
ADVERTISEMENT
Julia also said she hopes she can "start working" soon and put her degree in design to good use in either apartments or homes.
As far as her favorite experience in the United States goes, Julia revealed, "I like people in America because everyone smiles and everyone tries to help. You never ask for help but people try. This is so cool."
When asked whether she likes Russia or America better, Julia said there are some things she likes better in Russia and other things she likes better in the United States.
She noted the countries are just "different." For example, Julia said she cannot drive yet in America while she has her license back in Russia.