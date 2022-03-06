'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Mike and Ximena still together? Has the '90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' couple broken up and split? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/06/2022
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days featured Ximena Morales Cuellar telling Mike Berk that she's not in love with him during Mike's second trip to Colombia, so what do 90 Day Fiance spoilers reveal about the couple's status now? Did Ximena and Mike break up or are they still together, and if so, did they get married?
[90 Day Fiance Spoiler Warning: This report features spoilers about the current status of Mike and Ximena's relationship and if the 90 Day Fiance couple split up or are still engaged or married now].
On Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Mike, a 34-year-old IT support technician and volunteer firefighter from Thiells, NY, revealed how he had met Ximena, a 24-year-old from Pereira, Colombia, on a dating app after being single for 20 years or so.
Mike hadn't been in a serious relationship since high school and he wanted to find a woman with whom to settle down, get married and welcome children with.
When Mike saw Ximena, he thought she was "the most beautiful woman in the world." The pair went on to communicate for about a year despite the Spanish-language barrier between them.
Regardless, Mike said he couldn't stand to be apart from Ximena any longer and so he had booked a ticket to Colombia and couldn't wait to hold her and be with her in person.
Mike dreamt of Ximena and her two sons, Harold, 3, and Juan, 9, moving in with him in the United States. (Mike lived with his father and grandfather at the time).
Mike then packed his belongings, as well as an engagement ring, for a two-week trip to Colombia. Mike said if he discovered Ximena had been using him the whole time for money, considering he paid her rent and much more, his heart would be broken.
Prior to Mike's arrival, Ximena shared how she lived in Pereira in Colombia with her two boys and being a mother was her joy and main priority.
"Juan's dad was a one-night stand, and that was it," Ximena revealed. "And Harold's dad is in jail. He wanted to defend his uncle and acted without thinking, and so that's what he's paying for now."
Since Harold's dad was going to be locked up for a long time, Ximena said she wanted to find another man who could support her and love her. She was struggling financially as a manicurist amid the coronavirus pandemic, and Mike had been filling up with her place with necessary items such as a stove and refrigerator.
"I stay afloat with what Mike contributes to me," Ximena said. "But Mike is not the kind of guy I'm usually attracted to because I like big men. My ex-boyfriends have been policemen, tattoo artists, farmers, even drug dealers."
Ximena admitted that she didn't find Mike physically attractive but she was attracted to his heart.
When Ximena and Mike met at the airport for the first time, Ximena claimed their kissing wasn't passionate. She also watched Mike struggle when trying to talk to her extended family.
But Mike said his first night with Ximena in bed was "the best time" he's ever had with a woman. He said she "knocked it out of the park" and they did it "over and over again," while Ximena just thought the encounter was "normal" and "nothing out of this world."
Ximena later broke Mike's heart by telling him that she couldn't have any more children.
"I suffered a lot with my two deliveries because to have a child Caesarean is the worst pain a mother could go through," Ximena explained in a confessional. "So I decided to get operated [on] and they cut my tubes and burned them, so that I definitely couldn't have more kids."
Mike wished he had been told this sooner because he didn't like having secrets between them, and he called the news "devastating."
"Forgive me for not being able to give you a child," Ximena requested.
"It's okay," Mike responded. "We can raise Harold and Juan together."
After choosing to stay together, Mike booked a romantic getaway so he could get to know Ximena better and they could have some privacy as well as deep conversation.
When the couple sat in a hot tub together outside of their villa, Ximena opened up about her past "crazy" relationships with "aggressive partners" -- and she once lived with a hitman who claimed to be a tattoo artist!
"He ordered to have me killed. Well, he had me locked up," Ximena revealed.
Mike found this information alarming but chose not to hold Ximena's past against her.
Meanwhile, however, Ximena was finding alarming things about Mike as she lived with him and got to know him better.
She essentially found his habits annoying and "super, super gross."
"He throws clothes everywhere like a kid. He'll let out a fart in front of me," Ximena complained. "And he burps on top of you. So it's like, 'Oh no!' It's funny but infuriating at the same time... Can you imagine three or four years from now?! It's crazy."
Mike told Ximena that he would work on his flaws, but Ximena felt disgusted by her "slob" boyfriend and was disappointed in him.
"If we get married, I don't want a messy husband with no manners. That's not the future I want," Ximena complained to the cameras.
Mike explained to Ximena how he was diagnosed with ADHD in middle school, which affects his concentration and focus and makes him distracted.
Ximena said she felt better knowing Mike had a good reason for behaving the way he did.
Later on, Mike received a blessing from Ximena's father, Jamir, to propose marriage. Jamir understood that Mike was going to take care of Ximena's children like they're his own and be a good husband.
Mike then popped the question during a nice dinner out with Ximena and her close family members.
Ximena gushed to her family about how Mike is a very loving and tender man, but she also worried about rushing into a marriage that should be forever.
However, if Ximena ended her relationship with Mike, she'd also no longer have a way to pay for her apartment and would need to start working again. Ximena also pointed out how her sons would receive a better education in the U.S. and Mike could provide them with a better life.
Ximena therefore agreed to marry Mike and cried tears of joy because he's "sweet, kind and very loving."
"He's won the affection of my family and my kids," Ximena shared. "So why would I say no?"
Mike said Ximena had made all of his dreams come true, and he was thrilled to be getting "an instant family."
It then became time for Mike to leave Colombia, but he planned to return in a couple of months. Mike said he had to go back to work but hated the idea of leaving only hours after proposing.
Mike intended to marry Ximena during his next visit to Colombia, apply for a visa and then move Ximena and her sons to New York, and Ximena said she was excited about starting a life with Mike in the United States.
"I can't put into words how much I will miss her," Mike said.
Ximena then gave Mike a necklace to solidify their love, and he promised that he would come back. Mike had found happiness with Ximena, and he said he trusted her wholeheartedly.
Mike hoped he and his new fiancee wouldn't grow apart, but that's exactly what happened.
Mike said he and Ximena were scheduled to get married in Colombia the following month, and he was working on being more tidy and organized at home to make his future wife happy.
But Mike noticed Ximena was being a little standoffish, and so he planned another trip to Colombia so they could reconnect in person before tying the knot.
Mike told his father and grandfather how Ximena had been "off" and more distant for two weeks. During that time, she apparently asked Mike to pay for a liposuction procedure as well as a breast augmentation.
"I know Ximena and I need to work on our relationship, and that's why I have to go back to Colombia. What I hope happens on this trip is we work out the differences, find out why she changed a little bit and why her texts are different," Mike shared.
"But I'm confident when we're back together, I'm going to feel the same love that we had on the first trip."
Once the pair reunited, they went to a club together, but Mike returned home much earlier than his fiancee.
Mike wondered if Ximena had spent time with another man, but she denied the allegation and got angry at Mike for interrogating her.
Ximena didn't even seem excited about trying on wedding dresses and picking one out.
Ximena called her selection "divine" and thought she looked like a princess in the strapless, A-line gown, but she wasn't happy and told Mike how she wanted plastic surgery more than anything else so she could begin working as a model.
Ximena said she needed Mike's money for her first procedure in a few days and wanted to have the surgery before buying a wedding dress.
"I feel like Ximena is almost giving me an ultimatum, because if I don't pay for the surgery, there is no wedding dress," Mike noted.
"With no wedding dress, there is no wedding. I'm not really for the surgery because different complications can come up, and it also costs $5,000. She should be wanting to use that money for our future together, but that doesn't seem to be on her mind and that really hurts."
Later on, Ximena complained about how Mike was always on top of her. She said Mike followed her everywhere she went, like if she stopped eating, he would stop eating. Ximena called him "weird" and accused him of imitating her.
Ximena thought Mike could be too affectionate, and she didn't like how he said, "I love you," every few minutes. She called Mike's behavior "stressful" and "exhausting," and she admitted having surgery was more important to her than getting married.
Mike promised to give Ximena more space, and then she said, "You don't sleep so you can spy on me... I don't like to be stared at."
Mike said he wasn't spying on Ximena; he was just looking at her because she looked beautiful all the time. But Ximena snapped how those habits were pushing them apart and he could lose her as a result.
"I want space. I want time. I don't want to get married yet," Ximena said. "I do want us to get married, but not yet."
Mike said Ximena seemed like a different person and didn't appear to be invested in their relationship anymore. The visit left Mike feeling confused, and so he flat out asked his fiancee, "Do you love me?"
"No," Ximena replied. "I am not in love with you."
So what's the latest on Mike and Ximena's relationship? Is the90 Day Fiance couple still together or have they split up?
Mike and Ximena appeared to still be together and engaged in early January 2022.
Ximena posted two videos on her TikTok account -- which have since been deleted -- indicating she and Mike were an item at the time.
In the first of two videos Ximena posted that no longer appear on her TikTok account, she showed a picture of Mike holding a ring box as well as her wearing an off-the-shoulder sparkly wedding dress.
"I love you my life. Thank you for so much happiness," Ximena wrote in Spanish, according to Soap Dirt.
In the second video, Ximena shared a picture of another wedding dress hanging up as well as a ring box by itself.
She simply captioned the post, when translated from Spanish to English, "Marry me!"
But on February 17, Ximena posted a new video featuring an entirely different guy!
Ximena was apparently showing off her new boyfriend, indicating that she and Mike have recently broken up.
Ximena quickly deleted the video of this mystery man, presumably because 90 Day Fiance producers saw the spoiler material -- which indicates she's no longer engaged to Mike -- and asked her to take it down.
The video, however, was captured by @90shotzfired and later reposted by 90 Fiance Instagrammer John Yates.
In the video, Ximena spliced together clips of her FaceTiming with the man, and she also included some solo shots of this bearded man. Ximena set the video to the same romantic song she had once in one of her previous TikTok videos that featured Mike.
Shortly after Ximena took down her post, she apparently messaged @90shotzfired on Instagram and tried to explain why her recent video of a mystery man was not a spoiler about whether she and Mike are still together.
But John believes Ximena is just trying to cover her tracks and she's clearly not dating Mike anymore.
John wrote on his Instagram account, "I'm sorry but I'm not buying ANY of this -- if I were Judge Judy I'd say BOLOGNA MADAM! First off she messages Shotz with every excuse in the book -- 'someone stole my account', then the 'video is fake', then 'this was before I met Mike' then it was 'someone stole my phone' -- well WHICH EXCUSE IT IT?"
Mike proceeded to comment on all the drama on Instagram when a fan asked him if he's okay.
"I am fine and just shocked [at] what I am seeing," Mike responded.
But John also criticized Mike's reaction to Ximena's alleged new boyfriend.
"Then you have Mike saying 'I'm so shocked' GTFOH," John complained.
"I have been blogging about this show for a looooong time and here's what happened: Ximena posted the new video of her man on her TikTok... production caught wind of it and told her to take it down but it was too late as the floodgate had already been opened. The end. #90DayFiance."
John also reposted a picture @90shotzfired had uploaded from Ximena's TikTok video. The screenshot shows one of Ximena's FaceTime conversations with her new guy took place in February 2022.
"Sure Ximena, this video was from the past," John captioned the screengrab, clearly calling her out for lying. "The past being 10 days ago. Maybe the dog ate your homework."
A man claiming to be Mike's friend also commented on Ximena's questionable TikTok video featuring the new guy, which @mommysaysbadwordstoo uploaded to its account on February 18.
The man wrote, "Poor friend. He just got back from Columbia yesterday. Treated her and the fam to Cartagena and that dude had a hotel room next door to Mikey's room. She was banging them both and he caught her. What a money hungry b-tch!!!"
In Touch Weekly then confirmed in late February that Mike and Ximena had split.
And on February 21, Ximena took to Instagram to post a photo of her new tattoo that pays tribute to the 2002 Disney movie, Lilo & Stitch. That tattoo on her wrist reportedly appeared to cover up a tattoo she had previously received of Mike's name.
Ximena had previously shown off that Mike tattoo in September 2020 on TikTok, according to the magazine.