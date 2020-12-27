The couple met through a mutual friend and began texting back and forth, which resulted in a friendship and then Mike booking a flight to Ukraine so they could meet in person and help each other through their divorces.
Mike felt they were destined to be together after only two weeks, and so he returned to the United States and began the K-1 visa process.
Mike thought the paperwork would go quick, but after six months of waiting and not seeing her, Mike decided to visit Natalie in the Ukraine to see her again.
But Mike's trip unfortunately was filled with more lows than highs.
Natalie is a religious vegetarian, for example, while Mike is an atheist meat-eater who believes in aliens. Natalie also wanted to welcome children right away, but Mike was struggling financially and wanted to wait a while.
Mike wanted Natalie to accept him for who he is, and the biggest fight sparked once Natalie claimed she wasn't in love with Mike yet due to their differences. Natalie even gave Mike her engagement ring back, which made Mike feel "lost."
Mike said he and Natalie didn't speak much after the trip and Natalie's behavior was "unacceptable."
And the couple were still at odds on 90 Day Fiance Season 7's Tell-All special, with Natalie accusing Mike of betraying her trust by having spent the night over a female friend's place. Mike, however, insisted he was totally innocent.
Natalie and Mike's relationship was therefore "on hold" at the time due to Natalie's lack of trust in her partner.
"I'm out of the relationship," Natalie said, adding that communicating with Mike was like talking to a wall at times.
When the Tell-All host Shaun Robinson flat out asked Natalie if she loved Mike, Natalie responded with, "I'm cautious."
"I don't want to go through another divorce. And I told him a million times that. And there was a moment he hurt me a lot, and Michael knows what was the moment. I'm not going to discuss it here," Natalie explained.
"I have feelings for Michael but I love myself more."
Natalie suggested she had fallen out of love with Mike because he essentially pushed her away with his actions.
Mike revealed Natalie's K-1 visa was still processing, but she was afraid to move to the United States if their fighting and bickering was just going to continue.
Mike said he'd be willing to return to Ukraine and work things out with Natalie and possibly win her back.
And Natalie explained on the Tell-All, "That's why I push him, because I don't understand what to expect from him. I cannot move to America for a man who can do stuff like he did. And I didn't even tell you all."
At the time, Mike planned on traveling to Ukraine soon in order to fix things with Natalie and hopefully salvage their relationship because he wanted to be happily married with children in the near future.
In the Season 8 premiere of 90 Day Fiance, Mike said he'd never cheat on Natalie and after doing a lot of talking, the pair were trying to work on things.
Natalie's K-1 visa had yet to be approved, however, and Mike said Natalie's outbursts made him take a step back and be cautious.
Suddenly, Natalie revealed to Mike over videochat her visa had been approved, and Mike said he felt "happy and excited" but wasn't prepared for such news so early. Mike admitted he was experiencing good and bad emotions at the same time because he and Natalie had issues.
Natalie said the visa only lasted a certain time and so she needed to travel to the United States within 20 days, which was "very, very fast" for Mike, who apparently thought he'd have more time to prepare.
Mike explained the couple had a lot to talk about and figure out -- including their communication, anger and jealousy. Mike said he wasn't ready to get married but this was the "Hail Mary" and the pair at least needed to try.
Mike hoped the couple could discover themselves in the 90 days and truly fall in love.
Beau then moved out of Mike's house so Mike and Natalie could have some privacy, and Natalie was shown traveling to the United States on the show.
Natalie's mom also liked Mike a lot and was optimistic about her daughter's romance, which gave Natalie hope things might work out after all.
Natalie put a lot of faith into her mother's beliefs and opinions, explaining to the cameras, "She cannot be mistaken."
Natalie was scared to leave her whole life behind for love, and she also felt bad about leaving her mother behind given Natalie is her only child.
Mike acknowledged, "We have sh-t to work through," but he intended to make "the best of" Natalie's visit.
When the couple reunited, Natalie jumped into Mike's arms and they hugged and kissed. Mike gave Natalie flowers and she expressed glee over being in America, despite her exhaustion and fatigue from her long traveling day.
The couple planned to stay in Seattle for the night, which surprised Natalie because Mike had previously told her that he was $30,000 in debt. However, Mike said he was able to pay off a lot of his debt prior to Natalie's arrival.
Mike was also able to save money and put some aside, and so he wanted to make Natalie's first night in America very special. Natalie was so impressed and thought the view from her hotel room was beautiful.
Mike thought he and Natalie were having a wonderful evening and that their relationship was in a much better place than it had been before, and Natalie was joyful about the idea of being with her man and starting a new life.
After waking up in the U.S. together, Natalie said she had mixed feelings about meeting Uncle Beau because she and Mike had just reconnected and still had some issues to work out. Natalie also noticed that Mike didn't try to give Natalie her engagement ring back.
While out to lunch with Mike and Beau, Natalie explained her K-1 visa status to the waiter and said she's "a fiancee," but then she pointed out to the cameras how it was awkward she had no engagement ring to show for it.
"It feels like Michael is not ready to give me my ring back. I feel insecure... My status is unclear. I would feel more comfortable to have a ring. I would feel better," Natalie explained.
Mike and Natalie then headed back to Sequim, and Natalie said the long drive in the middle of nowhere seemed to be like something out of a horror movie. Mike wasn't sure Natalie was going to like his home.
"Michael lives in the woods and no one is around -- only me and trees," Natalie said.
Mike welcomed Natalie "home," and she giggled with nervousness. Natalie met Mike's cat and said she's more of a dog person, and then Mike showed her how he had cleared some of his closet for her.
Natalie said the house was small and the walls were very cold. She didn't feel comfortable and clearly didn't like the place, but Mike said Natalie just needed some time to appreciate to get used to her surroundings.
"If Natalie ends up not liking the town or just the rural living, it's obviously going to put a strain on the relationship for us," Mike told the cameras.
And things don't look good for the couple based on a trailer recently released by TLC for the rest of the show's eighth season.
Mike and Natalie apparently quickly started fighting once Natalie arrived in America, which resulted in Natalie refusing to unpack her suitcases.
Later in the preview, Mike apologizes to Natalie, who cries, "You're sending me home!"
"I don't know what to say," Mike replies.
Natalie then says in a confessional, "I'm honestly scared, but I have to leave the country because I'm illegal here."
After Mike apologizes for the second time, Natalie vents, "Michael is a monster!"
It then appears Mike's mom drives Natalie away, presumably to the airport, with Natalie sobbing and breaking down in the passenger seat.
Did Mike and Natalie get married and are they still together now -- or has the 90 Day Fiance couple split?
After Season 7 of90 Day Fiance wrapped, Mike and Natalie were spotted together in the United States several times in January 2020.
At one of the sightings, Mike was spotted waiting at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport with flowers in his hands and a camera crew nearby.
The next day, the Instagram account Fraudedbytlc posted a photo of Mike and Natalie walking side-by-side at Seattle's historic Pike Place Market as a camera crew filmed them, presumably for the upcoming eighth season of 90 Day Fiance.
If Natalie traveled to the United States on a K-1 visa in January, she would have only 90 days to marry him in order to stay in the country permanently.
And Natalie confirmed her relationship status at the time when she shared May 24 on Instagram, "We Get Married!" (But the wedding must have taken place beforehand per the 90 day-requirement).
A few days later, Natalie captioned another photo of the couple, "Love is very meaningful for us."
On June 22, 2020, Natalie posted a photo with Mike and wrote, "Amazing #dinner with #lovely husband! thanks for #90dayfiance #love #faith #nataliemordovtseva #mikeyoungquist #couplegoals."
Two days later, Natalie captioned a funny photo of the pair driving, "#driving like crazy with my #husband #mikeyoungquist #nataliemordovtseva #natalie90dayfiance #90dayfiance."
And on June 25, Natalie wrote alongside a selfie of the couple by the water, "This is how we spend our time together #90dayfiance #natalie90dayfiance #nataliemordovtseva #mike90dayfiance #mikeyoungquist #love #couple #couplegoals."