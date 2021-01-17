The couple met through a mutual friend, and after they met in person, Mike considered Natalie to be his dream girl.
Mike therefore filed for a K-1 visa after visiting Natalie in the Ukraine, but after six months of waiting for it to be approved, Mike decided to take another trip to see his love.
But Mike discovered he and Natalie didn't have much in common during his trip, and the pair seemingly fought more than they had fun together.
Natalie is a religious vegetarian, for example, while Mike is an atheist meat-eater who believes in aliens. Natalie also wanted to welcome children right away, but Mike was struggling financially and wanted to wait a while.
Mike wanted Natalie to accept him for who he is, and the biggest fight sparked once Natalie claimed she wasn't in love with Mike yet due to their differences. Natalie even gave Mike her engagement ring back, which made Mike feel "lost."
Mike said he and Natalie didn't speak much after the trip and Natalie's behavior was "unacceptable."
And the couple were still at odds on 90 Day Fiance Season 7's Tell-All special, which featured Natalie accusing Mike of cheating on her by spending the night with an alleged female friend. Mike, however, insisted he was totally innocent and never lied about it.
Natalie said she was "out of the relationship" at the time due to her lack of trust in Mike, and she admitted she'd be "cautious" with her love going forward.
"I don't want to go through another divorce. And I told him a million times that. And there was a moment he hurt me a lot, and Michael knows what was the moment. I'm not going to discuss it here," Natalie explained.
"I have feelings for Michael but I love myself more."
In the Season 8 premiere of 90 Day Fiance, Mike and Natalie were trying to work things out, and Natalie's K-1 visa had yet to be approved -- which actually made Mike feel a bit relieved.
Suddenly, however, Natalie revealed to Mike over videochat her visa had been approved, and Mike said he felt "happy and excited" although he wasn't prepared to marry within 90 days of Natalie's arrival.
Mike confessed he was experiencing good and bad emotions at the same time because he and Natalie had issues.
Natalie said the visa only lasted a certain time and so she needed to travel to the United States within 20 days, which was "very, very fast" for Mike, who apparently thought he'd have more time to prepare.
Mike explained the couple had a lot to talk about and figure out -- including their communication, anger and jealousy. Mike said he wasn't ready to get married but this was the "Hail Mary" and the pair at least needed to try.
Mike hoped the couple could discover themselves in the 90 days and truly fall in love, but he acknowledged, "We have sh-t to work through."
When the couple reunited in the United States, Natalie jumped into Mike's arms and they hugged and kissed. Mike gave Natalie flowers and she expressed glee over being in America, despite her exhaustion and fatigue from her long traveling day.
The couple stayed in Seattle for one night, which surprised Natalie because Mike had previously told her that he was $30,000 in debt. However, Mike said he was able to pay off a lot of his debt prior to Natalie's arrival.
While out to lunch the next day, Natalie explained her K-1 visa status to the waiter and said she's "a fiancee," but then she pointed out to the cameras how it was awkward to say considering she had no engagement ring on her finger as evidence.
"It feels like Michael is not ready to give me my ring back. I feel insecure... My status is unclear. I would feel more comfortable to have a ring. I would feel better," Natalie explained.
Mike and Natalie then headed back to Sequim, and Natalie said the long drive in the middle of nowhere seemed to be like something out of a horror movie. Mike wasn't sure Natalie was going to like his home.
"Michael lives in the woods and no one is around -- only me and trees," Natalie said.
Mike welcomed Natalie "home," and she giggled with nervousness. Natalie met Mike's cat and said she's more of a dog person, and then Mike showed her how he had cleared some of his closet for her.
Natalie said the house was small and the walls were very cold, but Mike said Natalie just needed some time to appreciate and get used to her surroundings.
"If Natalie ends up not liking the town or just the rural living, it's obviously going to put a strain on the relationship for us," Mike told the cameras.
Natalie asked Mike to be patient with her as she slowly adapted to her new environment, explaining that arriving to Mike's home in the wintertime made things more difficult.
Mike wasn't sure Natalie would be okay on her own, and he predicted she was going to get stressed out.
Natalie admitted in a confessional she was unhappy and displeased Mike had not stocked his house with healthy foods, including many fruits and vegetables, for her.
"House is cold, extremely cold, and I only eat certain things for food and Mike didn't have the time to buy me what I like," Natalie lamented to the cameras.
"I, like, didn't eat. So he wasn't prepared for me at all. I'm not really okay with it... I have no idea how I'll get him to understand that. I'll just eat my carrot in the corner."
Mike then drove Natalie through the city, and Natalie was disappointed to see the small town with few shops and restaurants. Natalie also asked to see a waterfall, but Mike noted it was three hours away and they'd have to save that adventure for a future weekend.
Natalie said Mike didn't have much time for her and she wished she was his priority.
While driving around, Natalie suddenly got quiet and told Mike that she needed some time to herself.
Mike attempted to comfort Natalie and then she broke down into tears, and Mike begged her to talk to him and communicate with him.
Natalie told the cameras she was frustrated because Mike's life was totally different from what she was used to in the Ukraine.
Mike assured Natalie that everything was going to be okay, but Natalie admitted she wasn't convinced everything was going to be fine.
Mike dreaded going back to work as a branch manager at a construction-supplies company and leaving Natalie home by herself.
Mike's goal was to make Natalie as comfortable as possible, but Natalie just didn't feel at home and complained about new things she was learning about Mike every day.
For example, Natalie didn't appreciate Mike setting off fireworks because she believed the loud noises might kill the fish in Mike's little pond in the backyard.
Natalie said Michael was fun in the Ukraine but he seemed like a different person in his life in the United States. Natalie didn't think Mike listened to her or cared about what she thought.
Natalie also said she only trusted Mike "a little bit" after their break or separation when she had allegedly caught Mike in a lie.
Natalie admitted she wasn't fully happy with Mike because he needed to earn back her full trust. She was sad about the possibility her relationship might not work out.
Natalie later realized Mike's job was "crazy" because he woke up at 3AM every day, worked until about 2:30PM and then drove three hours home. Natalie didn't understand why Mike would want to commute like that, and she said she wished they could move somewhere else together.
Natalie was stuck doing "basic housewives work," and she looked forward to doing something new and fresh.
"I've been thinking a lot about our problems, and I want to work on things [with Mike]. I don't know how he is going to react," Natalie explained in a confessional.
About a week after Natalie arrived in America, he took her out for a nice dinner at a hotel in Sequim Falls, where he also planned for them to stay the night.
Natalie didn't like watching Mike eat a big steak, but he said he likes vegetables as well. She asked Mike to compromise to show that he respected her, and so Natalie offered to cook fish for Mike more often to eat.
Mike also agreed to eat meat for a week and then take one week off, but he wasn't going to let anybody tell him what he could or could not eat.
Mike then took Natalie to see the waterfall, and she gushed about how beautiful it was. The couple then ate lunch at a brewery, and Natalie wasn't thrilled with the idea of dining at "a beer place" or "bar."
Natalie ordered a vegetarian dish, but then Mike ordered brisket. Mike said his no-meat challenge started the following week, but Natalie argued it was supposed to start that very day. Natalie wasn't happy Mike wasn't changing for her.
"I would like to be respected by my man," Natalie said.
While eating, Natalie brought up the wedding and said she'd like to set a date for it. Mike said he couldn't say for sure, yes or no, whether he was ready to marry Natalie, but she wanted to make plans and not spend the rest of her 90 days feeling insecure.
Mike said Natalie needed to listen to him more and be more open-minded. He said it was necessary to blend their beliefs, values and culture because he had no intention of changing everything about himself for a woman.
Mike didn't think one person doing all the compromising is a true partnership.
After Mike took Natalie to the waterfall, Natalie said Mike truly cared for her and showed his love -- but she still wasn't feeling "at home" in his house after two weeks of being in America. Natalie was used to a totally different life and house in the Ukraine.
Natalie had yet to unpack her suitcases, and she admitted, "Some part of me thought it would be easier to take luggage if it's unpacked. I wouldn't forget anything."
But Natalie had "hope" about her relationship with Mike and wanted to put effort into it, especially since he had apparently agreed to a new, healthier diet to please her.
Natalie, however, complained Mike's closet smelled bad and he wasn't giving her enough shelving or dresser room for her clothes.
"Now, Mike is my priority, and I would like the same back," Natalie told the cameras.
Later on, Natalie vented about how doing household chores like a typical housewife was very "boring." Natalie missed getting her nails done and having a reason to dress up.
Natalie had yet to make any friends either, and so she was struggling in this new life. Mike was also hesitant to put an engagement ring back on Natalie's finger.
Natalie told her mother over FaceTime that Mike probably planned to surprise her with the ring but they weren't planning a wedding yet. Natalie revealed Mike just wanted a small, intimate wedding for just the two of them.
Natalie's mother hoped to travel to the United States so she could attend Mike and Natalie's wedding.
"I would like Michael to give me the ring back, because it represents his strong feelings for me," Natalie said.
"But I don't know if Michael will be able to talk about marriage [in] this small amount of time. I don't even know, will we have wedding? Won't we have wedding? I don't know. I feel like it's his choice."
Based on a trailer showing what's to come on90 Day Fiance's eighth season, things don't look good for the couple.
Mike is shown apologizing to Natalie, who cries, "You're sending me home!"
"I don't know what to say," Mike replies.
Natalie then says in a confessional, "I'm honestly scared, but I have to leave the country because I'm illegal here."
After Mike apologizes for the second time, Natalie vents, "Michael is a monster!"
It then appears Mike's mom drives Natalie away, presumably to the airport, with Natalie sobbing and breaking down in the passenger seat.
Did Mike and Natalie split up after Natalie came to America or is the 90 Day Fiance couple still together?
After Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance wrapped, Mike and Natalie were spotted together in the United States several times in January 2020.
At one of the sightings, Mike was spotted waiting at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport with flowers in his hands and a camera crew nearby.
The next day, the Instagram account Fraudedbytlc posted a photo of Mike and Natalie walking side-by-side at Seattle's historic Pike Place Market as a camera crew filmed them, which was obviously for the currently-airing eighth season of 90 Day Fiance.
Natalie's 90-day stay on her K-1 visa therefore began in January 2020, and she clearly hoped to marry so she could stay in the United States permanently with Mike, as long as they got along well.
Natalie confirmed her relationship status on May 24, 2020 when she posted on Instagram, "We Get Married!" (But the wedding must have taken place beforehand per the 90 day-requirement).
A few days later, Natalie captioned another photo of the couple, "Love is very meaningful for us."
On June 22, 2020, Natalie posted a photo with Mike and wrote, "Amazing #dinner with #lovely husband! thanks for #90dayfiance #love #faith #nataliemordovtseva #mikeyoungquist #couplegoals."
Two days later, Natalie captioned a funny photo of the pair driving, "#driving like crazy with my #husband #mikeyoungquist #nataliemordovtseva #natalie90dayfiance #90dayfiance."
And on June 25, Natalie wrote alongside a selfie of the couple by the water, "This is how we spend our time together #90dayfiance #natalie90dayfiance #nataliemordovtseva #mike90dayfiance #mikeyoungquist #love #couple #couplegoals."
In 2021, there is no sign of Mike on Natalie's Instagram account, but she tends to just post modeling photos and selfies.
On January 5, 2021, she posted with a husky puppy, so it appears she -- and maybe Mike -- now have a dog.