'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Mike and Natalie still together? Has the '90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' couple broken up? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/16/2021
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple Natalie Mordovtseva and Mike Youngquist can't seem to stop fighting on Season 6 of the series, so did their relationship work out? Are Mike and Natalie still married -- and living happily ever after -- or have they broken up recently? What do the latest 90 Day Fiance spoilers reveal about their relationship?
[90 Day Fiance Spoiler Warning: This report contains spoilers that reveal whether Natalie and Mike are still together now or have split up.]
Mike was a 35-year-old from Sequim, Washington, when he met Natalie, who was a 35-year-old from Kyiv, Ukraine, through a mutual friend, and they first starred on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance.
Mike believed Natalie was his dream girl, and so he filed for a K-1 visa.
Mike and Natalie, however, had major differences to work through, such as Natalie being a religious vegetarian and Mike living as an atheist meat-eater who believes in aliens.
Natalie also begged Mike to have children right away, which was a stage of life he wasn't quite ready for emotionally or financially.
The couple had their biggest fight in the Ukraine when Natalie gave her engagement ring back to Mike because she said she wasn't in love anymore -- and Mike said he felt "lost."
On 90 Day Fiance's Season 7 Tell-All special, Natalie accused Mike of cheating on her by spending the night with an alleged female friend, Sarah. Mike, however, insisted the incident was totally innocent and he never lied about it.
The couple's romance continued on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance, when Natalie arrived to America and had to adjust to Mike's "cold" home and her "basic housewife" role.
When Natalie felt hurt and ignored, she lashed out at Mike and called him "stubborn," overweight and a "low-class drunk." As for Mike, he felt constantly disrespected and once told Natalie her beauty was "ugly" if she doesn't act beautiful on the inside.
Mike ultimately gave Natalie her engagement ring back, but the couple's April 3, 2020 wedding was delayed due to coronavirus.
And on the couple's rescheduled big day, Mike woke up and had a major change of heart. Mike called off the wedding and Natalie insisted their romance was "over" three days before her K-1 visa was about to expire.
Mike explained to Natalie that he just came down with a serious case of cold feet and still loved her and wanted her to stay in the United States, and so Natalie decided to forgive him.
In the end, Mike chose to go through with the wedding in April 2020, even though he didn't feel totally ready to be Natalie's husband.
On Part 1 of 90 Day Fiance's Tell-All event, Mike and Natalie arrived in separate cars and Mike confessed their relationship was stressful at times. The couple barely looked at or spoke to one another.
Natalie said she couldn't pretend that everything was fine, and Mike acknowledged he was "used to" the silent treatment so it wasn't a really big deal.
Natalie wasn't wearing her engagement ring to the Tell-All but she claimed she had left the ring at home so it wouldn't get stolen -- which more than half of the Season 8 cast didn't believe.
Mike admitted he felt "horrible" and like "a piece of sh-t" for initially canceling their wedding and he had no excuse.
"Natalie thought I went off and cheated the night before. And that was weighing on my head," Mike revealed.
Natalie explained Mike had suddenly disappeared the night before their wedding and didn't return home until after 4AM, but Mike insisted he just went for a drive into the woods to be by himself and think.
Mike's mother Trish then joined the conversation and accused Natalie of trying to change Mike's life and being too jealous. Trish called Mike's romance "sketchy" and "a mess."
Trish apparently had such serious reservations about Natalie and Mike getting married that she had asked Mike's neighbor Tamara to stand up at the wedding and reject to the couple's union.
Tamara claimed she couldn't go through with Trish's request after seeing Mike and Natalie's love for each other on their wedding day.
Despite his "mixed feelings" on the subject, Mike said he loved both his mother and his wife and he's never choose one over the other.
On Part 2 of the Tell-All special, Shaun brought up Natalie and Mike's fight over his best friend Sarah. Mike had slept at Sarah's house the night before Sarah's wedding, and Natalie accused him of cheating on her with Sarah that night.
Mike promised he had never hooked up with Sarah, but Natalie said she had FaceTimed with Mike that evening and he was shirtless in Sarah's house before Sarah had shouted that she was about to get into the shower.
"My husband was supposed to be there but unfortunately plans change and he ended up staying at his place," Sarah said.
Sarah said she had a house full of people and so it wouldn't have been strange for her to yell out that she was going to hop in the shower. She also apparently didn't remember Mike ever being shirtless in her house.
Sarah insisted she and Mike had never been intimate or romantic, and Mike echoed that sentiment and explained that Sarah is like a sister and best friend to him.
Sarah then dropped a bombshell when explaining her opinion of Natalie.
"[She] asked me if all American women were whores or if it was just me," Sarah told Shaun.
Natalie denied ever saying that, and Mike wouldn't pick a side in the disagreement.
After the segment, it appeared Natalie wouldn't talk to Mike, and she confessed they weren't in the greatest place at the moment.
Mike, however, said he was still in love with Natalie and planned to continue working on things with her. Mike noted he was willing to do whatever it takes to be with Natalie.
On the sixth-season premiere of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s sixth season, Mike and Natalie had been married for six months by the time cameras starting rolling for the new season.
Natalie surprised Mike in Seattle after work and the couple decided to pay for a hotel room so they could spend a romantic evening together.
But Natalie complained to Mike that he wasn't wearing his wedding ring and she was worried he wasn't taking their marriage seriously.
Natalie wore her wedding ring -- which apparently only cost her three dollars -- all the time and she gushed about being "so proud of it." Natalie wanted to buy Mike a wedding ring, but he said he couldn't wear it to work because it could catch on things and be dangerous for him.
"It's not about the ring; it's about love and marriage, you know?" Mike vented in a confessional.
"Sometimes I do get frustrated with Natalie. I made a major commitment that you could possibly do with anyone you love by getting married. Sometimes I often think it may not be enough for her."
Since Natalie felt "insecure" about Mike not wearing a ring after their April 15 wedding, which also made her question their future together, Mike agreed to go ring shopping with his wife.
Natalie picked a ring out for Mike and dropped down on one knee and jokingly proposed marriage to her husband. She said she loved, admired and respected him.
Natalie then suggested to Mike they should travel and do a honeymoon. Mike recommended spending some time with his mother so Natalie and his mom could bond and enjoy quality time, but Natalie was nervous and a little uncomfortable about the idea.
Mike acknowledged his mother is a strong, opinionated person but he wanted Natalie to communicate with her and feel free to ask questions and be open and honest. Mike wanted the two women in his life to build a friendship.
Natalie told the cameras that Mike is "a mommy's boy" who listens to whatever his mom has to say, and due to what happened in the past, Natalie acknowledged a reunion with Mike's mom was scary to her.
However, Natalie put on a brave face for Mike and acted like she was looking forward to the reunion. Natalie also hoped to meet some of Mike's friends since she hadn't yet.
Mike admitted to Natalie she could come across as "harsh" sometimes and couldn't just attack people. Mike said his friends are polite and family oriented.
"Maybe they shouldn't send naked pictures to you, then I will be polite," Natalie snapped.
Mike angrily left the dinner, which was supposed to be a birthday celebration.
Natalie claimed a girl from Nevada had sent Mike a picture of her breasts.
So are Natalie and Mike still married and together now or has the 90 Day Fiance couple split up?
According to online records, Mike and Natalie tied the knot in Clallam County, Washington on April 15, 2020, In Touch Weekly reported.
Natalie confirmed her relationship status on May 24, 2020 when she posted on Instagram, "We Get Married!"
A few days later, Natalie captioned another photo of the couple, "Love is very meaningful for us."
However, Mike and Natalie have recently separated, according to Mike's uncle Beau Lawrence, In Touch reported.
Not only is there no trace of Natalie on Mike's Instagram account and vice versa, but 51-year-old Beau told the magazine on March 23, 2021, "She has not been home for a couple of months now. [Natalie] can stay away for all I care."
When asked if he believes Mike and Natalie's relationship is over for good, Beau replied, "I'm really hoping so. I pray to God, yes."
Natalie appeared to confirm her split from Mike on April 27 by sharing a link on Instagram Stories asking her followers to vote her onto the cover of Maxim magazine, In Touch reported.
In the original biographical information she posted on her voting page, Natalie hinted at her breakup with Mike by listing herself as a cast member of 90 Day: The Single Life, the new 90 Day Fiance spinoff which features single or divorced former 90 Day Fiance stars searching for love and navigating post-relationship life.
However, it appears Natalie has since deleted 90 Day: The Single Life mention.
Given the first season of 90 Day: The Single Life is already currently airing on Discovery's new discovery+ streaming service, it appears Natalie may have signed on to an as-of-yet unannounced second season of the new spin off.
Natalie describes herself as "an actress and reality TV star" in her bio blurb and also lists the other shows she has appeared on.
"I wrote a book about life in [the] U.S.," Natalie also wrote in the bio -- an apparent reference to her previously announced plans to write a tell-all book.
Uncle Beau then drove home the fact Mike is currently single after his split from Natalie in early May.
"Mikey and I are having fun again now that I'm single too. That's right, well there's more fish in the sea," Uncle Beau, 51, told In Touch.
The guys apparently enjoyed a boys' night out in which they had a barbecue, drank beers and sat by a bonfire.
"Live life to the fullest. Everyday is a great day to live. #life#saturdayvibes #bondfire#goodfood#friendsandfamily#90daysfiance," Mike captioned two video clips on Saturday, one of which showed his new husky dog that Natalie has also posed with on her own Instagram account.
But back in Spring 2020, it seemed Mike and Natalie's relationship was going strong after their wedding.
In June 2020, Natalie reportedly posted a photo of herself cuddling up to Mike while viewing a beautiful night sky together.
"This is how we spend our time," she captioned the snapshot, according to In Touch.
On June 22, 2020, Natalie posted a photo with Mike and wrote, "Amazing #dinner with #lovely husband! thanks for #90dayfiance #love #faith #nataliemordovtseva #mikeyoungquist #couplegoals."
Two days later, Natalie captioned a funny photo of the pair driving, "#driving like crazy with my #husband #mikeyoungquist #nataliemordovtseva #natalie90dayfiance #90dayfiance."
And on June 25, Natalie wrote alongside a selfie of the couple by the water, "This is how we spend our time together #90dayfiance #natalie90dayfiance #nataliemordovtseva #mike90dayfiance #mikeyoungquist #love #couple #couplegoals."
But in August 2020, Natalie reportedly wiped her Instagram clean, and around that same time, Mike deleted an account and created a new one.
There was speculation Mike and Natalie were still a couple in February 2021 when they both posted individual photos in Los Angeles, CA.
Even though they didn't appear in each other's photos, many fans assumed they had taken a trip together and checked out the Griffith Observatory as well as the iconic Hollywood sign.
However, the trip to Los Angeles appears to have been sparked by the filming of 90 Day Fiance Season 8's Tell All reunion, not a reconciliation.
Natalie's Instagram mainly just shows modeling photos and selfies now.