[90 Day Fiance Spoiler Warning: This report contains spoilers that reveal if Angela and Michael are still together now or if the 90 Day Fiance couple has broken up.]
Angela, a 53-year-old nursing assistant from Hazlehurst, GA, and Michael, a 31-year-old from Lagos, Nigeria, met online and then saw each other face-to-face for the first time a few months later in Nigeria.
Angela's friends and family worried Angela was being scammed and would get hurt, but Angela chose to follow her heart.
However, she had trust issues and insecurities regarding the couple's age difference, and although she grew to love Michael, she wondered if he was just trying to use her to come to America.
The couple broke up and made up multiple times, and then Michael was denied for a K-1 visa to come to the United States seemingly because a sincere romance with Angela was hard to believe.
As a result, Angela agreed to marry Michael in Nigeria on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, even though it meant losing the American wedding of her dreams.
Michael promised to stay with Angela after receiving a Green Card in the United States and told the cameras, "I am truly in love with her, and I want to be with her -- Green Card or not."
The couple applied for a K-3 spousal visa after tying the knot, which they anticipated would take nine to 18th months to be approved, and Angela planned to have a second wedding in the United States once Michael was able to move.
But another problem still lingered after the wedding: Michael desperately wants a biological child and Angela was told giving birth would be a serious risk to her health and she had no eggs.
Another issue the couple had to overcome was Michael thinking Angela would take on the role of a traditional Nigerian wife, cooking and cleaning the home.
Angela, however, still didn't have full trust in Michael once she went back to her old life in the United States following the wedding.
Angela joked on the Season 5 Tell-All for90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? that she required Michael to even carry his phone into the bathroom so she could reach him at all times.
During 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s sixth-season premiere, Angela revealed she hadn't seen Michael in seven months and couldn't fly to Nigeria whenever she wanted for a visit due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The pair was still waiting for Michael's spousal visa to be approved and Angela intended to go under the knife for weight-loss surgery despite Michael's approval.
Michael admitted he got emotional whenever Angela, who weighed 273 pounds at the time, talked about her weight-loss surgery.
"It's not that I don't care about what Michael thinks," Angela told the cameras.
"I thought that marrying Michael would make my worries go away, but actually, they've gotten worse. He's going to be 33, I'm going to be 55. My skin's going to change, and I'm going to start to look older than I am."
"And Michael is still going to be as young as he looked the day I married him," she continued. "So if I'm not young, I need to at least look the damn part and it starts with my weight."
But Michael told his wife, "You know I like big things. I love you the way you are."
In turn, Angela assured her husband she'd still have "big boobs and a big butt" after the surgery.
"I've tried to convince you over and over," Michael said. "I never for once [liked the idea of] this surgery."
Michael then explained in a confessional, "People have lost their [lives] getting this kind of surgery here in Nigeria. I feel she want to risk it all. You know, she just wants a quick result, so she had to go for the bigger surgeries."
Michael also worried about his future with Angela considering he wants to become a father so badly.
"If Angela decided not to have kids at all, I think I will have to divorce her. That makes me feel so sad and upset because I love her so much," Michael told the cameras.
Michael also feared Angela's new sexy look would attract men and she might leave him.
Angela said if Michael really wanted to do something for himself, she'd be "right there beside him," and so she was a little disappointed her husband wasn't being more supportive and compassionate.
Angela was then shown meeting with a bariatric surgeon, Dr. Samuel Kashani, for a consultation in Beverly Hills. Angela said she would only work with the best and this was ultimately a test for the doctor.
Angela learned she wouldn't be able to have the surgery if she kept smoking, and she admitted she was "in hell." Angela also discovered going under general anesthesia at her weight is risky and she could face heart attack, stroke, blood clots and more.
Dr. Kashani asked Angela to exercise and "tone up" before the procedure. Angela also never thought about needing skin-removal surgery after losing the weight.
Angela worried Michael would arrive in the U.S. and she'd have loose skin and look "like an 80 year old woman." Angela started questioning whether she should go through with the weight-loss surgery at all.
Angela then met with a handsome plastic surgeon, Dr. Michael Obeng, whom she flirted with at her consultation. Angela -- who wondered if Dr. Obeng was single and thought he smelled good -- joked, "I don't know if the universe is trying to give me a gift or get my ass into trouble."
Dr. Obeng told Angela that she'd probably lose 40 to 50 pounds and so she'd have loose skin under her chin, around her breasts and more. The doctor discussed Angela having a breast reduction and lift as well as liposuction to remove extra skin.
Dr. Obeng said he tried to keep it professional but he considered Angela to be a beautiful woman.
Angela said Michael liked her breasts the way they are and so she worried about changing them. Dr. Obeng said they could address the skin on Angela's stomach, thighs and more once she reached her weight-loss goal.
"My family is already worried to death about just the weight-loss surgery. Now I've got to tell them that I've got more news for them, and oh God, it seems like it never ends," Angela lamented in a confessional.
Prior to her surgery, Angela FaceTimed Michael from her hotel room in California and revealed her surgeon from Ghana had "medically handled" and "examined" her breasts during a consultation, which resulted in her decision to also undergo a breast reduction.
Angela said her breasts would be perky but he could no longer pull on them like he enjoyed.
"I'm not happy with all this surgery... There's nothing I can say now. But just do it. I wish I could talk to the doctor about you adjusting your boob size and all that," Michael said.
Angela complained that Michael seemed more worried about her losing her big boobs "to play with" than he was worried about her breathing and overall health. Michael insisted he just wanted his wife to be okay and would be praying for her.
Michael was then shown meeting up with his brother Yekini, one of Michael's 16 siblings, and Michael shared how Nigerian men value big boobs and Angela's chest is one of the things that initially attracted him to Angela.
Michael wished Angela was concerned about his opinion, but American women are different from Nigerian women, who allow their husbands to 100 percent control their lives, according to Yekini.
Michael feared Angela would become skinny and beautiful and then attract other men and potentially cheat on him.
Michael didn't think Angela would leave him for someone else, but Yekini put ideas in Michael's head and advised his brother to be very careful because Angela seemed independent and strong-willed.
"I want to trust my wife that she's faithful and is going to wait for me to get my visa and travel down to the United States... but I really feel concerned," Michael said.
So are Michael and Angela still together now or has the 90 Day Fiance couple split up?
Angela and Michael got married on January 27, 2020 in Nigeria.
Angela gushed about being Michael's wife after her big day on Instagram and wrote, "'True love stands by each other's side on good days and stands closer on bad days.' Happy Married Life to us! Thank you all for your prayers and support. #wed27thjan20 #happyeverafter."
Angela also posted photos in which she and Michael signed their marriage certificate after the wedding.
But the wedding bliss apparently didn't last long.
Angela has admitted her long-distance relationship with Michael has been "hell."
"At one point, I was telling Michael, 'You've changed since we got married and we're not even living together yet. Don't take that for granted because there's always a damn divorce court right around the corner,'" Angela recalled in an April 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight.
"I feel like he married me and then he [changed]. We literally went through hell and it was bad, and you'll see that."
For instance, Angela alleged Michael wasn't supportive after she underwent a gastric sleeve reduction, liposuction on her back, and a breast reduction in August 2020.
The surgeon also addressed two hernias she had and so Angela was under general anesthesia for five to six hours.
Angela, who has lost 100 pounds since her procedures, said her grandchildren were her "main support" through the long recovery process, which really caused some tension between Michael and herself.
"I can tell you he was a butt," Angela admitted.
"He was a total ass. I can tell you a little bit, that I was in this alone... You know, I did my boobs and he loved my boobs. I don't know if it was just him not being a part of it because he was over there [in Nigeria] at the time or what, but we went through it."
Angela confessed divorce "definitely" crossed her mind during that time of struggle and she even discussed breaking up with Michael with her lawyer, who gave some "good advice."
"I told my lawyer, 'I'm definitely not going to put up with this. If he's like this all the way over there, then what's he going to be like here [in the United States?'" Angela lamented.
Angela suggested Michael has a way of bringing out the worst in her.
"Michael always gives me a reason to explode. I think he likes it when I get upset because it shows I care about him in some crazy way," Angela explained.
"He put me through hell while I was healing and it's all real. The struggle was real!"
But despite the obstacles they've faced as a married couple, Angela confirmed she and Michael are still together and working things out.
Angela has posted photos and videos with Michael on Instagram as recently as early May 2021, and she captions many of her posts with red-heart emojis.
For example, Angela posted a photo with Michael and her mother-in-law to wish Michael's mom a Happy Mother's Day, and she also recently shared a side-by-side TikTok video of Michael and Angela dancing to the same song.
In addition, Michael's bio on his own Instagram account reads that he loves his wife Angela.
Angela told ET that she hopes Michael can move to the United States soon, especially since the international travel ban has been lifted amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"I'm hoping and praying. We've got my lawyer looking into it and I've contacted Congress," Angela revealed.
"Hopefully we'll see what's taking so long because we've been waiting for three-and-a-half years... We're going to have an American wedding [once he arrives]!"