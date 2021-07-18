The couple met face to face for the first time when Angela decided to travel to Nigeria, but her loved ones were worried Michael was trying to scam her for money or an eventual Green Card.
While getting to know one another better, Angela struggled with the couple's age difference and her jealousy and trust issues. The pair broke up and made up multiple times after explosive arguments.
However, Angela applied for a K-1 visa anyway, which unfortunately resulted in a denial.
Angela therefore let go of her dream to have an American wedding and decided to tie the knot with Michael in Nigeria. Following the ceremony, Angela applied for Michael's K-1 visa, as shown on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
Angela and Michael anticipated the visa would take 9-18 months to be approved and they could eventually have a second wedding in America.
But marriage didn't solve the couple's problems. Michael still desperately wanted a biological child, and Angela was told giving birth would be a serious risk to her health and she has no eggs.
And Michael also seemed to assume Angela would take on the traditional housewife role like the typical Nigerian wife -- cooking and cleaning the home -- but Angela said she'd never be a submissive partner.
Seven months after their wedding, Angela, weighing 273 pounds at the time, decided to undergo weight-loss surgery against Michael's wishes, as shown on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
Michael explained in a confessional that he liked Angela the way she was, her curvy body and all, and the idea of pushing back their timeline on having a child upset him.
"If Angela decided not to have kids at all, I think I will have to divorce her. That makes me feel so sad and upset because I love her so much," Michael told the cameras.
When Michael finally saw Angela's chest post-surgery, he appeared upset and deflated, which made Angela feel even more insecure.
Upon learning about Angela's desire to have a facelift as well, Michael expressed his rage and claimed, "If you do the facelift now, I don't support you... I am putting my foot down. She is not doing any more surgeries."
But Angela didn't seem to care about Michael's opinion and told the cameras that she was going to do whatever she wanted to her body -- including the $25,000 procedure.
As the weeks progressed, Angela complained that Michael never checked on her or reached out to her during recovery. She didn't think her husband cared about her, and Angela vented about Michael slacking and not supporting her.
Meanwhile, Michael questioned Angela's priorities since he knew having a baby and potentially going through IVF would be very expensive and Angela was spending a ton of cash on surgeries.
Michael admitted he was giving Angela the silent treatment because she wasn't listening to him or considering his input when making big decisions. Michael wished they could act as one body and one mind.
"After the surgery, all Angela and I do is fight, fight, fight. At this point, I don't know if I'll ever be happy being married to Angela," Michael confessed.
Angela said Michael essentially "disappeared" on her, and she accused her husband of making up excuses and lying.
"If I can't trust you, I want no part of you. And all the sneaky sh-t he's doing this time in our relationship might be [irreparable], that's why I'm going to get somebody to [hack] his phone. And if I'm right, he hasn't seen the wrath of me yet!" Angela revealed.
Angela met with an IT specialist asking to put a GPS tracker on Michael's phone, but she was told that would be illegal.
Angela learned, however, she could find out Michael's "live location" on WhatsApp, the forum in which Angela and Michael often communicate when they are in different countries.
Angela then called Michael and called him "a nasty son of a b-tch" in front of the IT specialist. Michael yelled back at his wife and told her to never talk to him that way.
Angela yelled about how Michael had "conned" her into marrying him, and she said if Michael continued to act this way, he'd be staying in Nigeria forever. Angela repeatedly called Michael "a son of a b-tch," and Michael replied, "Who do you think you are? Are you God?!"
"I didn't get married to have these problems. We don't need to be married, do we? If he was in America, we'd be divorced," Angela confessed to the IT specialist.
She added, "I never thought in my wildest dreams Michael would be treating me like this. Maybe Michael didn't marry me for the right reasons, because ever since we got married, he's treated me different than he did before we got married."
Angela didn't think Michael cared about her at all and so she FaceTimed him again and accused him of mistreating her for two months and being "such a child."
Angela told Michael that she didn't want to be married to him at this moment and had lost all romantic feelings for him.
"You need to be with someone who is stupid and desperate, and you are an idiot, you are a joke, and you are not for me!" Angela shouted. "I should have left you when I found out your penis wasn't what you said it was. You lied from the beginning!"
Angela didn't allow Michael to speak, but he insisted he's not a baby.
"I'm done!" Angela vented. "We're not getting nowhere. He doesn't give a sh-t at this moment, and you know what? I don't either!"
Angela told Michael that their relationship was about done, and then Michael suddenly asked about her health. Michael said he had called his wife many times, but she just laughed at him.
Michael apologized, but that wasn't enough for Angela, who called her husband "a punk." Angela said Michael pretended to be a nice and sweet guy and she didn't want to be married anymore.
Angela told Michael that she was setting him free and their relationship had ended, and Michael surprisingly replied by saying, "I'm not going to beg you." He was tired of the yelling and screaming.
Angela claimed Michael had put her through "hell" and so she was ready to cut her ties. She was convinced Michael would come to regret his actions and said she wasn't going to allow her husband to keep kicking her when she's down.
Michael then shared in a confessional, "I am going to live my life as a single man and do what I want without letting Angela know," Michael shared in a confessional.
Michael later revealed to his friends how Angela had broken up with him and they were no longer talking or communicating.
Michael's friend Bode said it made him happy to see Michael put his foot down and be "the man of the house."
"I still love my wife. I still love her, but I am tired now," Michael lamented. "I just want things to change and to be able to understand each other."
Michael admitted to the cameras he felt sad, confused and unhappy.
"Maybe it's time for me to stand up for myself and tell [Angela] what I want. I just don't know if she will take me seriously and let me be a part of making decisions from now on. But that is the only way for me to be happy being married to her," Michael explained.
Angela was then shown consulting with an attorney, Lew, saying, "I want a divorce. I have had enough."
She and Michael hadn't spoken since their breakup a few days ago, and Angela said it was because Michael never even tried to reach out.
"We are done... [I want to] officially divorce Michael here in the United States and Nigeria, because I'm not playing with this man! Oh, hell no!" Angela said in a confessional.
Angela said Michael was treating her poorly and she may have made a mistake by marrying him, but Lew noted how Angela had invested a lot of time, energy and money into this marriage.
Lew said Angela just needed to dissolve the marriage and would be able to leave with everything she had brought into the marriage. Lew said Michael needed to be served with papers and then they could get the divorce granted.
The couple's spousal visa would then be withdrawn, which would make it very difficult for them to get back together and apply for another visa. It would raise major red flags for immigration, and so Angela realized she didn't have a light decision to make.
"I don't know if it's worth it anymore. I have invested a lot," Angela vented.
If Angela ultimately decided to bring Michael to the United States, she would be financially responsible for him, and so Lew explained it would be better to file for divorce sooner rather than later.
"I still love him... I need to make sure I've looked at every option and make sure this is what I want to do before I file, because once I file, that's it," Angela acknowledged.
Michael then apparently began blowing up Angela and her daughter Skyla's phones, but Angela said he should have been doing that for weeks and it was too little, too late.
Angela said she had decided against divorce but was still not ready to talk to and forgive Michael.
"He's not being the man that I fell in love with. I've had major surgery done, and not to have my partner there really hurt me to my heart. What he's showing me now, not being supportive of me, I never would have married him," Angela confessed.
After days, if not weeks, of no communication, Angela finally FaceTimed Michael. Angela yelled at Michael and wouldn't let him speak, and Michael admitted he was afraid for his marriage.
Angela said Michael had not called her for nine weeks and got away with way too much.
"If you don't have my feelings in your mind at all times, I don't need you. That's why I didn't want a man. But you told me you were going to do this and this... People think I'm crazy [because] of the way I treat you, b-tch, they don't know how you are!" Angela said.
Angela accused Michael of swearing at her back during arguments and calling her "a b-tch," for example. Michael replied, "That's because you deserve it."
Angela said Michael deserved a slap in the mouth, and Michael just laughed at his wife's anger. Angela also accused Michael of making her smoke cigarettes due to the stress in their relationship.
Angela insisted she was ready to move on and find a man who would be willing to take care of her. Angela told a producer that she was not going to "give in" to Michael when being in a long-distance relationship was hard enough already.
Angela wanted an apology from Michael, but her husband continued to stand his ground.
"He doesn't give a f-ck in this moment, and you know what? I don't either!" Angela vented.
So are Angela and Michael still together now or has the 90 Day Fiance couple broken up?
Angela and Michael got married on January 27, 2020 in Nigeria, but the wedding bliss apparently didn't last long.
Angela has said her long-distance relationship with Michael has been "hell."
"At one point, I was telling Michael, 'You've changed since we got married and we're not even living together yet. Don't take that for granted because there's always a damn divorce court right around the corner,'" Angela recalled in an April 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight.
"I feel like he married me and then he [changed]," she added.
Like viewers have seen on the show, Angela alleged Michael wasn't supportive after she underwent a gastric sleeve reduction, liposuction on her back, and a breast reduction in August 2020.
The surgeon also addressed two hernias she had and so Angela was under general anesthesia for five to six hours.
Angela, who has lost about 100 pounds since her procedures, said her grandchildren were her "main support" through the long recovery process, which really caused some real tension between Michael and herself.
"I can tell you he was a butt," Angela admitted.
"He was a total ass. I can tell you a little bit, that I was in this alone... You know, I did my boobs and he loved my boobs. I don't know if it was just him not being a part of it because he was over there [in Nigeria] at the time or what, but we went through it."
Angela confessed divorce "definitely" crossed her mind during that time of struggle and she even discussed breaking up with Michael with her lawyer, who gave some "good advice."
"I told my lawyer, 'I'm definitely not going to put up with this. If he's like this all the way over there, then what's he going to be like here [in the United States?]'" Angela lamented.
Angela suggested Michael has a way of bringing out the worst in her.
"Michael always gives me a reason to explode. I think he likes it when I get upset because it shows I care about him in some crazy way," Angela explained.
"He put me through hell while I was healing and it's all real. The struggle was real!"
But despite the obstacles they've faced as a married couple, Angela confirmed she and Michael are still together and working things out.
Angela recently posted an Instagram Story that showed her FaceTiming with Michael while she was out for drinks, and she posted photos and videos with Michael on Instagram in early May 2021.
Angela captions many of her posts of Michael with red-heart emojis.
For example, Angela posted a photo with Michael and her mother-in-law to wish Michael's mom a Happy Mother's Day, and she also recently shared a side-by-side TikTok video of Michael and Angela dancing to the same song.
In addition, Michael's bio on his own Instagram account reads, "I LOVE MY WIFE ANGELA," and his profile picture features his wife.
Angela told ET that she hopes Michael can move to the United States soon, especially since the international travel ban has been lifted amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"I'm hoping and praying. We've got my lawyer looking into it and I've contacted Congress," Angela revealed.
"Hopefully we'll see what's taking so long because we've been waiting for three-and-a-half years... We're going to have an American wedding [once he arrives]!"