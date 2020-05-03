[90 Day Fiance Spoilers Warning: This report contains spoilers revealing if Lisa and Usman are still together and whether the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple got married].
Lisa, a 52-year-old hospice caregiver from York, PA, and Usman "SojaBoy," a 30-year-old rapper from Nigeria, are currently starring on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season, which premiered in February on TLC.
Lisa previously divorced an unfaithful and verbally-abusive man, so she worked hard to support her 15-year-old daughter. Lisa wasn't sure if she'd fall in love again, but then she met Usman, an entertainer in Nigeria who has over 20,000 followers on Instagram.
Usman had contacted her on Facebook two years before filming90 Day Fiance began, but Lisa didn't understand why a Nigerian celebrity would be interested in her.
However, Usman said he wrote Lisa a love song, and that solidified their relationship and Usman's intentions in Lisa's mind.
Once they got to know each other a little bit better, Lisa planned a trip to Nigeria -- her first trip out of the United States -- so they could meet face to face.
Although their relationship was supposedly built on trust, Lisa had an issue with the "thirsty" women who followed him on social media.
Lisa didn't like women constantly reaching out to and calling Usman. She therefore asked him to tighten up his social-media profiles after seeing some flirty comments had been left by fans, such as heart emojis.
"I just have to try to tolerate her," Usman said in a confessional, before telling his pals he had already decided to be with Lisa forever and always.
Lisa and Usman were already engaged, so they planned to wed during her stay in Nigeria and then apply for a spousal visa so Usman could move to the United States.
Lisa was warned by friends and family Usman would tell her anything she wanted to hear in order to come to America and receive a Green Card. After all, Usman admitted to cameras his dream was to become the king of hip-hop and R&B in America.
But Lisa believed otherwise and thought this was her opportunity to experience a love like never before.
"If my life is one week [or] one month with this man, I've lived a full life," Lisa told her friends before she left America.
Lisa's friends were worried about her safety in Nigeria and being kidnapped or something along those lines.
But Lisa gushed, "If I die in Nigeria, I'll die a happy woman because I'll be with the man I love... He's absolutely the man of my dreams. If this is a scam, it's going to break my heart and I will not recover from it."
Once Lisa arrived in Nigeria, Usman told the cameras he was "in heaven" and in "paradise" holding his love, and Lisa expressed how Usman was "so damn hot."
But Usman admitted Lisa had "a bit more belly" than he was expecting. He said he would've liked her to have a bigger chest with a little waist and big hips, but he said Lisa had a big heart and that's what mattered most.
Once Lisa and Usman made it to the hotel, a producer asked Usman if he was looking forward to having sex with Lisa for the first time.
Usman admitted Lisa is not the kind of woman he's typically attracted to, and after the pair made love for the first time -- unprotected -- Usman said the encounter was "70 percent good," which was enough for him.
Lisa and Usman then flew to Sokoto to visit with his mother, whom Lisa needed approval from in order to marry her son.
While in the hotel one night, Usman suddenly disappeared after he told his fiancee he was going to walk a friend to his car and say goodbye.
Lisa wasn't okay with Usman leaving her alone in a foreign country, but he said it wasn't okay for him to apologize to her day and night for things.
"You are not a god," Usman said. "You are not up to 10 days in Nigeria and how many times have I said, 'I'm sorry?' I can't even count."
Lisa told Usman not to be a "drama queen," but he wasn't about to let Lisa control his life.
Usman thought it was ridiculous Lisa got mad at him for just escorting his friend out of the hotel, and he told Lisa they had a serious problem.
"I guarantee you tomorrow we'll have [another] problem. I cannot live in that kind of life," Usman told Lisa.
"Because it's better to live in prison... I can't put myself in prison just to make you happy all the time. If this is how you want me to be, then I think it's better for you to just go your way and let me go my way."
Usman said in a confessional he had been complying with Lisa and finally had enough. Usman was ready to make a decision about the future of his relationship, and he wasn't sure his future included Lisa being his wife.
"If this is how it's going to continue, we don't need to get married," Usman told the cameras.
After their big fight, Usman took off for a while and wouldn't speak to Lisa. He said Lisa was bossier than he had ever expected. He dreamed of being a famous musician in the United States, but he didn't want to sacrifice too much just to make his dream come true.
Lisa felt everything she did for Usman wasn't enough, and she insisted no one is perfect and Usman had to make up his mind about her quickly.
Usman told Lisa that he never insulted her for two years and he had so much respect for her but he worried about how she would treat him in the United States when he'd have no family or friends to run to.
Lisa called her stay "very stressful," but Usman was scared to move to America because of how Lisa had been acting.
Lisa said her behavior was a result of not sleeping well and being in a foreign country, so she asked Usman for another chance and to move on with the next chapter of their life together.
"I love Lisa and I want to make her happy, but if we get married, we need a plan to fix our problems," Usman said in a confessional.
Lisa had taken a risk for love and feared returning to America alone. She said the breakup would destroy the both of them.
However, Lisa and Usman talked through their issues, and Lisa was proud of how they were able to handle arguments and adversity.
After Lisa dressed in traditional Nigerian attire called Hausa and bought a goat as a gift, she finally met Usman's mother Fatimatu, hoping to receive her support and blessing to marry Usman.
When Lisa finally met Fatimatu and his elders, they were shocked to see how old Lisa was. Usman told his mother that Lisa was a doctor in America although she's a hospice caregiver.
Fatimatu ideally wanted him to marry a local Muslim woman, but Usman assured his mother that Lisa loved him and they wanted to get married. Usman revealed his intentions to move to America, and his mother shook her head, "No."
Fatimatu excused herself from the conversation, and Usman said her walking away was one of the worst signs that she didn't approve of his relationship.
"I disagree with his choice to marry Lisa. That's why I left the gathering earlier. It scares me because Lisa is obviously much older and also that she will take him abroad," Fatimatu told the cameras.
"I'm afraid of how they will treat him since the whites don't like the blacks over there."
At this point, Lisa and Usman couldn't get married, and Lisa wished Usman had better prepared himself for this conversation with his mother.
Lisa was very frustrated and noted, "At this point, our relationship could be over."
The couple therefore resorted to Plan B and decided to meet with Usman's brother's Muhammed for some advice on how to proceed.
Usman said Fatimatu always listened to Muhammed because he's the eldest of her children. Usman felt he was under some serious pressure and hoped Muhammed would talk to their mother and convince her everything was going to be okay.
Usman assured Muhammed he loved Lisa and the economy in America is "so strong" and he wanted to move to "the No. 1 country in the world."
And Lisa said she was desperate to marry her "destiny, [her] everything," so Muhammed decided to defend their love and try his best to win his mother over.
However, Muhammad was not able to convince his mother to give Lisa and Usman her blessing, so Lisa was stressed about the clock ticking. She and Usman were running out of time.
Muhammad suggested Usman and Lisa should pray at a mosque since Fatimatu is a devout Muslim, and Fatimatu did eventually show up and join them. Fatimatu told the camera she was worried Lisa would turn Usman into a servant in America.
The religious experience was quite different for Lisa, who did everything in her power to blend in and follow the rules, including dressing the part.
But Usman's mother continued to insist Lisa was too old for him after the service, and Lisa admitted that was "heartbreaking." Lisa said she couldn't approve of her son marrying an older woman for that reason.
"It's looking grim, and at this point, our relationship could be over," Lisa told the cameras.
Lisa and Usman eventually had only one day left to receive Fatimatu's blessing because Lisa had to leave Nigeria. Lisa felt like she had done everything possible to win Fatimatu over and she was out of options.
Lisa and Usman then headed to see Fatimatu again, and Usman griped about how they probably only had a one percent chance of receiving his mother's blessing to have a wedding.
Usman promised his mother that Lisa was going to help him find work in America after getting married and he'd still visit her in Nigeria often.
"I will have more chances of success there," Usman assured his mother, adding that he'd be safe in the United States with Lisa and loved her.
"I will think about it," Fatimatu replied.
"Mommy, you should have accepted it by now," Usman noted.
Lisa could tell by the look on Usman's face he was not receiving good news, but then suddenly, Fatimatu -- after a long moment of silence -- said, "I have accepted it now."
"She said, 'Yes!'" Usman told Lisa, who celebrated with joy and couldn't believe it.
Fatimatu told the cameras, "It had become clear to me she and Usman will love together in love and peace. I'm thinking he will come with Lisa here to Nigeria, and I'm happy about it."
Usman said he felt totally relieved but he and Lisa still had problems they needed to discuss and work out before getting married. Usman, for example, wanted Lisa to work on her jealousy and controlling ways.
Later on, Usman picked out a wedding ring for Lisa, who wanted something simple. Usman said rings in Nigeria tend to be large and flashy, so he anticipated Lisa was going to complain about his pick.
Usman purchased the simplest ring he could find and seemed happy with it, but she said he didn't want to spend his marriage fighting.
Usman therefore told Lisa that a Hausa man controls the house and he wanted to be in control of their relationship. Usman was tired of Lisa commanding him to do things, saying that's the husband's role in a marriage.
Lisa said a man telling her what to do would be "disrespectful," but Usman wanted to be in charge. Lisa told the cameras an American woman is not going to be obedient.
"If there are two kings in a kingdom, there will definitely be war," Usman said in a confessional.
Usman said Lisa could advise him or suggest ways to act -- but not tell him what to do, and with that being said, Lisa walked away from him and flipped him the middle finger.
So are Lisa and Usman still together? Did the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple end up getting married?
Based on posts Lisa has made on Facebook, she and Usman reportedly began dating in June 2018.
And the couple did reportedly get married during Lisa's stay in Nigeria!
Photos of what appeared to be Lisa and Usman's wedding ceremony leaked online last year by Starcasm, and it appears they tied the knot on August 30, 2019.
One picture appeared to show the couple holding their Nigerian marriage certificate.
Lisa reportedly chose not to wear any makeup on her wedding day at Usman's request, and Lisa changed her name to Usman's mother's name when she got married.
Lisa also reportedly converted to a different religion.
Lisa admitted to In Touch Weekly in late April that Usman was really mad at her and the world on April 21, which resulted in Usman claiming on Angela Yee's Lip Service podcast Lisa had previously threatened to commit suicide. (Lisa totally denied the claim).
However, days later, Lisa posted a video on Instagram of Usman dancing with her and captioned it with a kissing emoticon. It therefore appears Lisa is still together with and loves Usman.
Going back to April 16, Lisa also hinted she and Usman are still a couple through an Instagram post.
Lisa shared an image that read, "If another woman steals your man, there's no better revenge than letting her keep him. Real men can't be stolen."
She captioned the image, "Since all the negative Nelly's have put me in a snarky ass mood if you think you can take my baby love @officialsojaboy just remember it will turn around and the exact same thing will happen to you but I don't think he's gonna do that to me so hate on hate on and hell yes I'm turning off the comments."
"Karma's a bad ass bitch my sisters remember that BGL," she added.
Not only did Lisa call Usman her "baby love," but she also insisted Usman would never leave or hurt her, which suggests they are still an item.
She also posted a message to fans about staying strong during difficult times on April 1 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and her location was tagged as Kaduna, Nigeria, implying she's either visiting Usman or living with him in Nigeria.
While rumors have circulated that Lisa and Usman split and got divorced some time after their wedding, Lisa also posted a collage of photos of Usman and herself on March 20 on Facebook.
In addition, it also appears Lisa converted to Islam.
Usman shared a post on Facebook in December 2019 that showed a screenshot of a text message Lisa had sent him in which she talked about converting to Islam, Starcasm reported.
"Wasn't for your mom or anyone in our lives, not even you," Lisa allegedly wrote, "this was a decision that I made for myself."
Lisa reportedly received her fair share of backlash on social media after revealing she's married to Usman, and some people are claiming Usman has cheated on her. But it doesn't seem to phase the feisty Lisa!
When one fan reportedly wrote to Lisa, "I wish you were faithful tho," she reportedly replied, "What do you mean my husband is faithful to me. Keep moving."
Lisa then went off at the online troll and, according to Starcasm, wrote, "She is a typical Nigerian b*tch an ppl from my husband area wonder why he married a WHITE AMERICAN WOMAN. FACT STANDS I AM A GOOD WOMAN SO LET MY HATERS COME @USMAN SERIOUSLY ILL F**KING MAKE HER CRY."