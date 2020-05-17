[90 Day Fiance Spoilers Warning: This report contains spoilers revealing if Lisa and Usman are still together and spoilers that reveal if the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple got married].
Lisa, a 52-year-old hospice caregiver from York, PA, and Usman "SojaBoy," a 30-year-old rapper from Nigeria, are one of the couples starring on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season, which premiered in February on TLC.
Lisa, a divorced mother of a 15-year-old daughter, met Usman, an entertainer in Nigeria who has over 20,000 followers on Instagram, on Facebook two years before filming 90 Day Fiance.
Lisa didn't understand why a Nigerian celebrity would be interested in her, but a love song Usman had allegedly written for her sealed the deal in Lisa's mind that their love was real.
Lisa therefore flew to Nigeria -- her first trip out of the United States -- to meet Usman for the first time face to face.
Although their relationship was supposedly built on trust, Lisa couldn't stand the "thirsty" women who followed Usman on social media. She therefore asked him to tighten up his profiles after seeing some flirty comments had been left by fans, such as heart emojis.
"I just have to try to tolerate her," Usman said in a confessional.
Lisa and Usman were already engaged, so they planned to wed during her stay in Nigeria and then apply for a spousal visa so Usman could move to the United States.
Lisa was warned by friends and family that Usman just wanted to come to America and obtain a Green Card -- after all, Usman admitted to cameras his dream was to become the king of hip-hop and R&B in America.
But Lisa was sure of their love for one another and wanted to pursue it more than ever.
"If my life is one week [or] one month with this man, I've lived a full life," Lisa told her friends before she left America.
Lisa gushed, "If I die in Nigeria, I'll die a happy woman because I'll be with the man I love... He's absolutely the man of my dreams. If this is a scam, it's going to break my heart and I will not recover from it."
Once Lisa arrived in Nigeria, Usman told the cameras he was "in heaven" and in "paradise" holding his love, and Lisa expressed how Usman was "so damn hot."
But Usman admitted Lisa had "a bit more belly" than he was expecting. He said he would've liked her to have a bigger chest with a little waist and big hips, but he said Lisa had a big heart and that's what mattered most.
Usman admitted Lisa is not the kind of woman he's typically attracted to, and after the pair made love for the first time -- unprotected -- Usman said the encounter was "70 percent good," which was apparently good enough for him.
Lisa, however, continued to be "very jealous," according to Usman, who said she was "even more controlling in person."
Usman was afraid Lisa's jealousy would jeopardize his career or scare some of his fans off, and his friends and co-workers seemed to agree Lisa presented a problem and wasn't obedient enough.
Lisa and Usman then flew to Sokoto to visit with his mother, whom Lisa needed approval from in order to marry her son, and the pair got into another fight about Usman leaving Lisa alone too long.
"You are not a god," Usman said. "You are not up to 10 days in Nigeria and how many times have I said, 'I'm sorry?' I can't even count."
ADVERTISEMENT
Lisa told Usman not to be a "drama queen," but he wasn't about to let Lisa control his life.
"It's better to live in prison... I can't put myself in prison just to make you happy all the time," Usman complained. "If this is how you want me to be, then I think it's better for you to just go your way and let me go my way."
Finally, the couple won Fatimatu over once Usman assured her that he's find work in America and come back to Nigeria to visit her often.
"I have accepted it now," Fatimatu said.
"It had become clear to me she and Usman will love together in love and peace. I'm thinking he will come with Lisa here to Nigeria, and I'm happy about it."
Later on, Usman picked out a wedding ring for Lisa, who wanted something simple.
But Usman said he didn't want to spend his marriage fighting. Usman therefore told Lisa that a Hausa man controls the house and he wanted to be in control of their relationship. Usman was tired of Lisa commanding him to do things, saying that's the man's role.
Lisa said a man telling her what to do would be "disrespectful," but Usman wanted to be in charge.
"If there are two kings in a kingdom, there will definitely be war," Usman said in a confessional.
Lisa flipped out and insisted she would never be submissive to a man, but the couple eventually got over their fight and headed to a courthouse in Abuja to get married.
"If I'm going to marry Usman... I'm going to walk right beside him, not behind him. Usman needs to understand that before we're married," Lisa said in a confessional.
Once Lisa and Usman met with a magistrate, they learned they may not be able to get married in Nigeria without a printed copy of Lisa's divorce decree, which she did not bring with her from the United States.
Lisa was running out of time in Nigeria and was furious at Usman for not doing his research on the required documents ahead of time.
ADVERTISEMENT
Lisa feared a courthouse wedding might not even be possible, venting to the cameras, "I bent over backwards to make sure this wedding happens, and now it might not happen. I feel like I am in a nightmare."
So are Lisa and Usman still together? Did the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple end up actually getting married?
Lisa and Usman are officially a married couple! However, they are still living apart and in different countries.
Lisa and Usman got married during Lisa's trip to Nigeria last year, and she posted a screenshot of their marriage certificate May 14 on Instagram. She had obtained the certificate from the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
The marriage certificate says Lisa and Usman got married on August 29, 2019 in Abuja with Usman's brother Mohammed serving as their witness.
Photos of what appeared to be Lisa and Usman's wedding ceremony leaked online last year by Starcasm and one picture showed the couple holding their Nigerian marriage certificate.
Lisa reportedly chose not to wear any makeup on her wedding day at Usman's request, and Lisa changed her name to Usman's mother's name, Fatima Lisa Umar, when she got married.
Lisa also reportedly converted to a different religion.
Lisa confirmed she and Usman are married and "still together" in an early May interview with In Touch Weekly in which Lisa also said she'd be okay if Usman chose to have multiple wives.
"In the Islamic religion, it is acceptable for him to take four wives, BUT and I mean BUT, he must be able to provide for all four wives," Lisa said through her representative, Rocco Straz.
"[This includes] financially, housing, utilities, vehicles, car insurance and medical insurance. At that point, if he is able to do all of that, he may take another wife."
Rocco added on Lisa's behalf, "The wives do not have to contribute their personal finances with him."
ADVERTISEMENT
Lisa was responding to comments Usman had made during the April 21 episode of Angela Lee's Lip Service podcast.
Usman revealed at the time he doesn't want to stop at just one wife, admitting, "[Lisa] is not okay with it, but she cannot stop me. Yeah, that is the truth."
"She cannot give [me a] child. Even if we are going to stay together, I must get [a] child," Usman disclosed, according to In Touch.
"And that is to say, I have to get married to another woman. It's definitely not only Lisa, whoever I am going to stay with in my life, if you cannot give me a child, honestly I have to get another wife. That is [a] must."
Usman also insisted on the podcast Lisa had previously threatened to commit suicide towards the beginning of their relationship because he wasn't really in love with her, but Lisa subsequently denied the allegation.
"At no given time did Lisa state she would kill herself, for him or any other man. She is a very independent woman," Rocco told the magazine.
"Lisa doesn't need Sojaboy. She wants Sojaboy! Suicide is something that should not be thrown around lightly. Lisa has a beautiful family and would never do such a thing!"
Lisa insisted to In Touch in late April that Usman was just really mad at her and the world on the day he appeared on the podcast.
Not much later, Lisa posted a video on Instagram of Usman dancing with her and captioned it with a kissing emoticon, showing that everything was fine between them.
Going back to April 16, Lisa hinted she and Usman were still going strong through an Instagram post.
Lisa shared an image that read, "If another woman steals your man, there's no better revenge than letting her keep him. Real men can't be stolen."
ADVERTISEMENT
She captioned the image, "Since all the negative Nelly's have put me in a snarky ass mood if you think you can take my baby love @officialsojaboy just remember it will turn around and the exact same thing will happen to you but I don't think he's gonna do that to me so hate on hate on and hell yes I'm turning off the comments."
"Karma's a bad ass bitch my sisters remember that BGL," she added.
Not only did Lisa call Usman her "baby love," but she also insisted Usman would never leave or hurt her, which suggests they are still an item.
She also posted a message to fans about staying strong during difficult times on April 1 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and her location was tagged as Kaduna, Nigeria, implying she was visiting Usman in Nigeria.
Lisa also posted a collage of photos of Usman and herself on March 20 on Facebook.
In terms of speculation Lisa has changed her religion, Usman shared a post on Facebook in December 2019 that showed a screenshot of a text message Lisa had sent him in which she talked about converting to Islam, Starcasm reported.
"Wasn't for your mom or anyone in our lives, not even you," Lisa allegedly wrote, "this was a decision that I made for myself."
Lisa reportedly received her fair share of backlash on social media after revealing she's married to Usman, and some people are claiming Usman has cheated on her. But it doesn't seem to phase the feisty Lisa!
When one fan reportedly wrote to Lisa, "I wish you were faithful tho," she reportedly replied, "What do you mean my husband is faithful to me. Keep moving."
Lisa then went off at the online troll and, according to Starcasm, wrote, "She is a typical Nigerian b*tch an ppl from my husband area wonder why he married a WHITE AMERICAN WOMAN. FACT STANDS I AM A GOOD WOMAN SO LET MY HATERS COME @USMAN SERIOUSLY ILL F**KING MAKE HER CRY."
The commenter continued to allege Usman had been "f-cking around" on her, advising Lisa to get checked for sexual transmitted diseases.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Jealous much b*tch? Get in line to kiss my white a**," Lisa reportedly responded.
"You mad bc I married Usman Sojaboy no wonder Nigerian men are choosing to marry anyone but a Nigerian woman like you."
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 4 cast Tell-All reunion had reportedly been set to film at a studio in New York City in March similar to past seasons, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, those plans ended up being postponed.
Instead, the show ended up filming a reunion remotely, with everyone participating via videoconference, during the first weekend of May.
About 10 hours of raw footage from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 4 reunion show leaked online, including many segments with Lisa and Usman being interviewed by host Shaun Robinson.
At the end of the Tell-All's filming, Shaun asked Lisa to describe the future of her relationship with Usman, but Lisa pivoted and requested the host ask Usman the same question first.
"The future of our relationship always depends on Lisa," Usman said, before revealing he had done everything possible to prove his love for Lisa, including convincing his mother to accept Lisa so they could get married in Nigeria.
"If that is not the definition of love, then I don't know what is the definition of love," Usman noted.
"I love her and I [got] married to her. When Lisa came down to Nigeria, the intention was for us to get married... I have [no intention] to get another wife, until -- if -- she cannot give me a child."
Earlier in the leaked footage, Usman had repeatedly addressed the topic of whether he wanted multiple wives and explained he would only be interested having a second wife -- who he said would have to have a Nigerian woman from his home village -- if it turned out Lisa was unable to bear him a child.
Lisa had also confirmed she would be okay with Lisa having a second wife for that purpose, also she and Usman seemed to disagree about whether the second wife would be considered equal to her (Usman said she would be, while Lisa -- unsurprisingly -- insisted the woman would not be).
ADVERTISEMENT
During is closing comments to Shaun, Usman also insisted he's going to continue his music career, which is his passion.
And then Lisa said, "The future of our relationship is off-camera. Him and I discussed a lot of things... Our relationship will proceed from here because it is exactly what we've said. We're blending two people from two different countries and two different cultures."
Lisa said it's "going to take time" for them to find their footing, especially since Usman is only 31 years old.
"He's very young and very naive in terms of what he's been exposed to by doing this show. It's been a shock to him. There's some points that inflated his head more than it should be because it is TV, but he's learning. It's a learning process," Lisa continued.
"We all make mistakes in life... But we continuously move forward."
Lisa said if she and Usman move forward together and have patience with one another then their relationship will be "a success."
Lisa may end up moving to Nigeria to live with Usman and appear on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way
Usman also repeatedly insisted during the Tell-All via videochat he's not with Lisa just to move to the United States.
"I have no intention to be in the States. Ask Lisa, she will tell you. A lot of people.... [say], 'This guy is young, he wants to marry an old lady from America because he wants a Green Card.' I've been with Lisa for a good three years," Usman began.
"If I wanted to come to the States, I would be in the States by now."
Usman said he wants to stay in Africa like all the other big African rappers have done, adding that he only wants to leave Africa for concerts and shows.
ADVERTISEMENT
"The only reason why I listened to Lisa about coming to the States was because we discussed the economy [is better in America]. I have not had any intention, since we got married -- it's been several months right now -- Lisa has been asking me to send my documents so she can fight for me to come to America... but [as of] today, I did not send the documents," Usman explained.
The documents would enable Lisa to file for Usman's K-1 visa, but he has clearly not sent them in over eight months since they got married.
"So I am not desperate to come to America," Usman added. "I don't see anything special in America for my own career, but I believe America is a far better country than my country of Nigeria."
Lisa therefore admitted she's considering moving to Nigeria to be with Usman, which would be the type of storyline featured on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.
"That has been on the table for... The Other Way," Lisa noted.
When asked when she plans to pack her bags and move to Nigeria, Lisa said, "That is something he and I will discuss when cameras are not around. That is something very personal between him and I."