90 Day Fiance couple Lisa and Usman are planning to meet on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, so what happened between this couple? Are they still together and what's the latest?

[90 Day Fiance Spoilers Warning: This article contains spoilers revealing if Lisa and Usman are still together and if the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days has married].

Lisa, a 52-year-old hospice caregiver from York, PA, and Usman "SojaBoy," a 30-year-old rapper from Nigeria, were featured in the February 23 premiere of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Lisa said Usman had contacted her on Facebook and videochatted with her right away to prove he wasn't a catfish.

After two years of talking, Lisa finally planned a trip to Nigeria so she could meet Usman in person -- and that's where their love story began on the 90 Day Fiance spinoff. Lisa was anticipating her first trip out of the United States.

Lisa divorced four years prior from an unfaithful man, who allegedly verbally abused her in the relationship for years. Lisa said leaving the marriage was the best thing for her and her 15-year-old daughter, whom Lisa said she worked hard to support.

Usman is apparently an entertainer in Nigeria who has over 20,000 followers on Instagram.

Lisa therefore didn't understand why this Nigerian celebrity had feelings for her, but she revealed Usman had written a song for her that confirmed his love.

Lisa said their relationship was built on trust but she had an issue with the "thirsty" women who followed him on social media.

Lisa was not okay with women telling Usman they wanted and admired him. She therefore demanded Usman tighten up his social-media profiles after seeing some flirty comments had been left by women, such as heart emojis. (Sounds like fellow 90 Day Fiance star Angela Deem!)

Lisa revealed Usman had already proposed marriage to her and so they planned to marry once she traveled to Nigeria.

Lisa told the cameras Usman had fulfilled all of her desires other than physical intimacy, and so she knew sex would be great because she was going to have unprotected sex with him. 

Lisa said they loved and trusted each other, and unprotected sex was something he had never experienced before.

"He'll teach me his Nigerian ways, and I'll teach him my American ways," Lisa bragged in a confessional, adding that Usman had been tested for STDs and was clean.

Lisa was warned Usman would tell her anything she wanted to hear in order to come to America and receive a Green Card, but Lisa believed otherwise.

"I feel like this is an opportunity for me to have a love that I have never experienced in my life," Lisa gushed.

"But the one thing I am worried about are his female fans, and I need to make sure he has been faithful to me. But I won't know until I travel to Nigeria and see him face to face."

So are Lisa and Usman still together? Did the 90 Day Fiance get married or split?

Lisa and Usman are reportedly still together and got married!

Starcasm obtained photos of Lisa and Usman late last year at what appeared to be their wedding ceremony.

One picture appeared to show the couple holding their Nigerian marriage certificate.

Lisa reportedly chose not to wear any makeup on her wedding day at Usman's request, and Lisa changed her name to Usman's mother's name when she got married. 

Based on posts Lisa has made on Facebook, she and Usman reportedly began dating in June 2018 and then got married on August 30, 2019.

Usman also shared a post on Facebook in December 2019 that showed a screenshot of a text message Lisa had sent him in which she talked about converting to Islam, Starcasm reported.

"Wasn't for your mom or anyone in our lives, not even you," Lisa allegedly wrote, "this was a decision that I made for myself."

Lisa reportedly received her fair share of backlash on social media after revealing she's married to Usman, but it doesn't really seem to phase her!

Lisa is clearly feisty and won't take insults from anyone.

When one fan reportedly wrote to Lisa, "I wish you were faithful tho," she reportedly replied, "What do you mean my husband is faithful to me. Keep moving."

Lisa then went off at the online troll and, according to Starcasm, wrote, "She is a typical Nigerian b*tch an ppl from my husband area wonder why he married a WHITE AMERICAN WOMAN. FACT STANDS I AM A GOOD WOMAN SO LET MY HATERS COME @USMAN SERIOUSLY ILL F**KING MAKE HER CRY."

The commenter went on to say Usman had been "f-cking around" on her, advising Lisa to get checked for sexual transmitted diseases.

"Jealous much b*tch? Get in line to kiss my white a**," Lisa reportedly responded.

"You mad bc I married Usman Sojaboy no wonder Nigerian men are choosing to marry anyone but a Nigerian woman like you."

In addition to being a musician, Usman is also reportedly an actor in Nigeria.

