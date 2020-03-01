Lisa said Usman had contacted her on Facebook and videochatted with her right away to prove he wasn't a catfish.
After two years of talking, Lisa finally planned a trip to Nigeria so she could meet Usman in person -- and that's where their love story began on the 90 Day Fiance spinoff. Lisa was anticipating her first trip out of the United States.
Lisa divorced four years prior from an unfaithful man, who allegedly verbally abused her in the relationship for years. Lisa said leaving the marriage was the best thing for her and her 15-year-old daughter, whom Lisa said she worked hard to support.
Usman is apparently an entertainer in Nigeria who has over 20,000 followers on Instagram.
Lisa therefore didn't understand why this Nigerian celebrity had feelings for her, but she revealed Usman had written a song for her that confirmed his love.
Lisa said their relationship was built on trust but she had an issue with the "thirsty" women who followed him on social media.
Lisa was not okay with women telling Usman they wanted and admired him. She therefore demanded Usman tighten up his social-media profiles after seeing some flirty comments had been left by women, such as heart emojis. (Sounds like fellow 90 Day Fiance star Angela Deem!)
Lisa reportedly received her fair share of backlash on social media after revealing she's married to Usman, but it doesn't really seem to phase her!
Lisa is clearly feisty and won't take insults from anyone.
When one fan reportedly wrote to Lisa, "I wish you were faithful tho," she reportedly replied, "What do you mean my husband is faithful to me. Keep moving."
Lisa then went off at the online troll and, according to Starcasm, wrote, "She is a typical Nigerian b*tch an ppl from my husband area wonder why he married a WHITE AMERICAN WOMAN. FACT STANDS I AM A GOOD WOMAN SO LET MY HATERS COME @USMAN SERIOUSLY ILL F**KING MAKE HER CRY."
The commenter went on to say Usman had been "f-cking around" on her, advising Lisa to get checked for sexual transmitted diseases.
"Jealous much b*tch? Get in line to kiss my white a**," Lisa reportedly responded.
"You mad bc I married Usman Sojaboy no wonder Nigerian men are choosing to marry anyone but a Nigerian woman like you."
In addition to being a musician, Usman is also reportedly an actor in Nigeria.