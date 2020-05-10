[90 Day Fiance Spoilers Warning: This report features spoilers which reveal if Lisa and Usman are still together and spoilers revealing whether the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple got married].
Lisa, a 52-year-old hospice caregiver from York, PA, and Usman "SojaBoy," a 30-year-old rapper from Nigeria, are currently starring on90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season, which premiered in February on TLC.
Lisa, a divorced mother of a 15-year-old daughter, met Usman, an entertainer in Nigeria who has over 20,000 followers on Instagram, on Facebook two years before filming 90 Day Fiance.
Lisa didn't understand why a Nigerian celebrity would be interested in her, but a love song Usman had allegedly written for her sealed the deal in Lisa's mind that their love was real.
Lisa therefore flew to Nigeria -- her first trip out of the United States -- to meet Usman for the first time face to face.
Although their relationship was supposedly built on trust, Lisa had an issue with the "thirsty" women who followed him on social media. She therefore asked him to tighten up his profiles after seeing some flirty comments had been left by fans, such as heart emojis.
"I just have to try to tolerate her," Usman said in a confessional.
Lisa and Usman were already engaged, so they planned to wed during her stay in Nigeria and then apply for a spousal visa so Usman could move to the United States.
Lisa was warned by friends and family that Usman would tell her anything she wanted to hear in order to come to America and receive a Green Card. After all, Usman admitted to cameras his dream was to become the king of hip-hop and R&B in America.
Lisa gushed, "If I die in Nigeria, I'll die a happy woman because I'll be with the man I love... He's absolutely the man of my dreams. If this is a scam, it's going to break my heart and I will not recover from it."
Once Lisa arrived in Nigeria, Usman told the cameras he was "in heaven" and in "paradise" holding his love, and Lisa expressed how Usman was "so damn hot."
But Usman admitted Lisa had "a bit more belly" than he was expecting. He said he would've liked her to have a bigger chest with a little waist and big hips, but he said Lisa had a big heart and that's what mattered most.
Once Lisa and Usman made it to the hotel, a producer asked Usman if he was looking forward to having sex with Lisa for the first time.
Usman admitted Lisa is not the kind of woman he's typically attracted to, and after the pair made love for the first time -- unprotected -- Usman said the encounter was "70 percent good," which was apparently good enough for him.
The pair later drove over to Kaduna, a big city in Nigeria where Usman actually lived and worked in the music industry, and Lisa didn't appreciate people blowing up Usman's phone all the time.
Usman pointed out Lisa was "very jealous" and "even more controlling in person."
Usman spoke to his friends about how he needed to address Lisa's attitude because he didn't want her to do anything that might jeopardize his career or relationship with co-workers and fans.
For instance, Lisa hated that Usman used a young female model in the music video for the song he had written for her, and she didn't like the video director as a result.
Lisa therefore asked Usman to edit the model out of the video, which frustrated people who worked with Usman.
"Changing my video could be bad for my career. I wish Lisa could understand what I sacrifice for her," Usman said in a confessional.
And it turned out his music video was not well-received at the world-premiere party, and Usman began fearing his career was slipping through his fingers.
A couple of Usman's friends also thought Lisa was too controlling, too jealous, and essentially not obedient enough for a Muslim man -- but Usman still carried on with their relationship.
Usman said he really wanted to marry Lisa, have children with her, and then "maintain that status [of] superstar" in the United States. He was willing to do whatever it took to make her happy as a result.
Lisa and Usman then flew to Sokoto to visit with his mother, whom Lisa needed approval from in order to marry her son, and the pair got into another fight about Usman leaving Lisa alone too long.
"You are not a god," Usman said. "You are not up to 10 days in Nigeria and how many times have I said, 'I'm sorry?' I can't even count."
Lisa told Usman not to be a "drama queen," but he wasn't about to let Lisa control his life.
Usman thought it was ridiculous Lisa got mad at him for just escorting his friend out of the hotel, and he told Lisa they had a serious problem and he didn't want to live that kind of life.
"It's better to live in prison... I can't put myself in prison just to make you happy all the time," Usman complained. "If this is how you want me to be, then I think it's better for you to just go your way and let me go my way."
Usman said in a confessional he finally had enough: "If this is how it's going to continue, we don't need to get married."
After their big fight, Usman took off for a while and wouldn't speak to Lisa. He said Lisa was bossier than he had ever expected. He dreamed of being a famous musician in the United States, but he didn't want to sacrifice too much just to make his dream come true.
Lisa felt everything she did for Usman wasn't enough, and she insisted no one is perfect and Usman had to make up his mind about her quickly.
Lisa claimed her behavior was a result of not sleeping well and being in a foreign country, so she asked Usman for another chance and to move on with the next chapter of their life together.
"I love Lisa and I want to make her happy, but if we get married, we need a plan to fix our problems," Usman said in a confessional.
After Lisa dressed in traditional Nigerian attire called Hausa and bought a goat as a gift, she finally met Usman's mother Fatimatu, hoping to receive her support and blessing to marry Usman.
When Lisa finally met Fatimatu and his elders, they were shocked to see how old Lisa was. Usman told his mother that Lisa was a doctor in America although she's a hospice caregiver.
Fatimatu ideally wanted him to marry a local Muslim woman, but Usman assured his mother that Lisa loved him and they wanted to get married. Usman revealed his intentions to move to America, and his mother shook her head, "No."
Fatimatu excused herself from the conversation, and Usman said her walking away was one of the worst signs that she didn't approve of his relationship.
"I disagree with his choice to marry Lisa. That's why I left the gathering earlier. It scares me because Lisa is obviously much older and also that she will take him abroad," Fatimatu told the cameras.
"I'm afraid of how they will treat him since the whites don't like the blacks over there."
At this point, Lisa and Usman couldn't get married, and Lisa wished Usman had better prepared himself for this conversation with his mother.
The couple therefore resorted to Plan B and asked Usman's brother's Muhammed to try to convince Fatimatu to let them get married because they loved each other -- but that plan also failed.
Since Lisa and Usman were running out of time, Muhammad later suggested they should pray at a mosque since Fatimatu is a devout Muslim, and Fatimatu did eventually show up and join them. Fatimatu told the camera she was worried Lisa would turn Usman into a servant in America.
The religious experience was quite different for Lisa, who did everything in her power to blend in and follow the rules, including dressing the part.
But Usman's mother continued to insist Lisa was too old for him after the service, and Lisa admitted that was "heartbreaking."
"It's looking grim, and at this point, our relationship could be over," Lisa told the cameras.
Lisa and Usman eventually had only one day left to receive Fatimatu's blessing because Lisa had to leave Nigeria. Lisa felt she had expired all options.
Lisa and Usman then headed to see Fatimatu one last time, and Usman griped about how they probably only had a one percent chance of receiving his mother's blessing to have a wedding.
Usman promised his mother that Lisa was going to help him find work in America after getting married and he'd still visit her in Nigeria often.
"I will have more chances of success there," Usman assured his mother, adding that he'd be safe in the United States with Lisa and loved her.
"I will think about it," Fatimatu replied.
"Mommy, you should have accepted it by now," Usman noted.
Lisa could tell by the look on Usman's face he was not receiving good news, but then suddenly, Fatimatu -- after a long moment of silence -- said, "I have accepted it now."
"She said, 'Yes!'" Usman told Lisa, who celebrated with joy and couldn't believe it.
Fatimatu told the cameras, "It had become clear to me she and Usman will love together in love and peace. I'm thinking he will come with Lisa here to Nigeria, and I'm happy about it."
Usman said he felt totally relieved but he and Lisa still had problems they needed to discuss and work out before getting married. Usman, for example, wanted Lisa to work on her jealousy and controlling ways.
Later on, Usman picked out a wedding ring for Lisa, who wanted something simple. Usman said rings in Nigeria tend to be large and flashy, so he anticipated Lisa was going to complain about his pick.
Usman purchased the simplest ring he could find and seemed happy with it, but she said he didn't want to spend his marriage fighting.
Usman therefore told Lisa that a Hausa man controls the house and he wanted to be in control of their relationship. Usman was tired of Lisa commanding him to do things, saying that's the husband's role in a marriage.
Lisa said a man telling her what to do would be "disrespectful," but Usman wanted to be in charge. Lisa told the cameras an American woman is not going to be obedient.
"If there are two kings in a kingdom, there will definitely be war," Usman said in a confessional.
Usman said Lisa could advise him or suggest ways to act -- but not tell him what to do, and with that being said, Lisa walked away from him and flipped him the middle finger.
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' latest episode just showed Lisa and Usman getting over their fight and heading to a courthouse in Abuja to get married.
"If I'm going to marry Usman... I'm going to walk right beside him, not behind him. Usman needs to understand that before we're married," Lisa said in a confessional.
Once Lisa and Usman met with a magistrate, they learned they may not be able to get married in Nigeria without a printed copy of Lisa's divorce decree, which she did not bring with her from the United States.
Lisa was running out of time in Nigeria and was furious at Usman for not doing his research on the required documents ahead of time.
Lisa feared a courthouse wedding might not even be possible, venting to the cameras, "I bent over backwards to make sure this wedding happens, and now it might not happen. I feel like I am in a nightmare."
So are Usman and Lisa still together? Did the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple actually end up getting married?
Based on posts Lisa has made on Facebook, she and Usman reportedly began dating in June 2018.
And the couple did reportedly get married during Lisa's stay in Nigeria!
Photos of what appeared to be Lisa and Usman's wedding ceremony leaked online last year by Starcasm, and it appears they tied the knot on August 30, 2019.
One picture appeared to show the couple holding their Nigerian marriage certificate.
"She cannot give [me a] child. Even if we are going to stay together, I must get [a] child," Usman disclosed, according to In Touch.
"And that is to say, I have to get married to another woman. It's definitely not only Lisa, whoever I am going to stay with in my life, if you cannot give me a child, honestly I have to get another wife. That is [a] must."
Usman also insisted on the podcast Lisa had previously threatened to commit suicide towards the beginning of their relationship because he wasn't really in love with her, but Lisa subsequently denied the allegation.
"At no given time did Lisa state she would kill herself, for him or any other man. She is a very independent woman," Rocco told the magazine.
"Lisa doesn't need Sojaboy. She wants Sojaboy! Suicide is something that should not be thrown around lightly. Lisa has a beautiful family and would never do such a thing!"
Lisa insisted to In Touch in late April that Usman was just really mad at her and the world on the day he appeared on the podcast.
Not much later, Lisa posted a video on Instagram of Usman dancing with her and captioned it with a kissing emoticon, showing that everything was fine between them.
Going back to April 16, Lisa hinted she and Usman were still going strong through an Instagram post.
Lisa shared an image that read, "If another woman steals your man, there's no better revenge than letting her keep him. Real men can't be stolen."
She captioned the image, "Since all the negative Nelly's have put me in a snarky ass mood if you think you can take my baby love @officialsojaboy just remember it will turn around and the exact same thing will happen to you but I don't think he's gonna do that to me so hate on hate on and hell yes I'm turning off the comments."
"Karma's a bad ass bitch my sisters remember that BGL," she added.
Not only did Lisa call Usman her "baby love," but she also insisted Usman would never leave or hurt her, which suggests they are still an item.
She also posted a message to fans about staying strong during difficult times on April 1 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and her location was tagged as Kaduna, Nigeria, implying she's either visiting Usman or living with him in Nigeria.
While rumors have recently circulated that Lisa and Usman split and got divorced some time after their wedding, Lisa also posted a collage of photos of Usman and herself on March 20 on Facebook.
In terms of speculation Lisa has changed her religion, Usman shared a post on Facebook in December 2019 that showed a screenshot of a text message Lisa had sent him in which she talked about converting to Islam, Starcasm reported.
"Wasn't for your mom or anyone in our lives, not even you," Lisa allegedly wrote, "this was a decision that I made for myself."
Lisa reportedly received her fair share of backlash on social media after revealing she's married to Usman, and some people are claiming Usman has cheated on her. But it doesn't seem to phase the feisty Lisa!
When one fan reportedly wrote to Lisa, "I wish you were faithful tho," she reportedly replied, "What do you mean my husband is faithful to me. Keep moving."
Lisa then went off at the online troll and, according to Starcasm, wrote, "She is a typical Nigerian b*tch an ppl from my husband area wonder why he married a WHITE AMERICAN WOMAN. FACT STANDS I AM A GOOD WOMAN SO LET MY HATERS COME @USMAN SERIOUSLY ILL F**KING MAKE HER CRY."
The commenter continued to allege Usman had been "f-cking around" on her, advising Lisa to get checked for sexual transmitted diseases.
"Jealous much b*tch? Get in line to kiss my white a**," Lisa reportedly responded.
"You mad bc I married Usman Sojaboy no wonder Nigerian men are choosing to marry anyone but a Nigerian woman like you."