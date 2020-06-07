[90 Day Fiance Spoilers Warning: This report contains jaw-dropping spoilers, both from the Tell-All reunion and what's happened since then, that reveal if 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple Lisa and Usman are still a married couple].
Lisa, a 52-year-old hospice caregiver from York, PA, and Usman "SojaBoy," a 30-year-old rapper from Nigeria, met on Facebook two years before filming the currently-airing season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.
Lisa, a divorced mother of a 15-year-old daughter, fell for Usman, an entertainer in Nigeria who has over 20,000 followers on Instagram, when he wrote her a love song.
Lisa's friends and family were worried Usman was scamming her to come to the United States and pursue a bigger rap career, but Lisa followed her heart and flew to Nigeria, which marked her first trip out of America.
Usman had already proposed marriage to Lisa, but she didn't think it was official without him doing it in person and giving her a ring.
Lisa therefore went to Nigeria with the hope of getting engaged in person and getting married by the end of her trip so she could return to the United States and file for a spousal visa.
"If my life is one week [or] one month with this man, I've lived a full life," Lisa told her friends before she left America.
Lisa gushed, "If I die in Nigeria, I'll die a happy woman because I'll be with the man I love... He's absolutely the man of my dreams. If this is a scam, it's going to break my heart and I will not recover from it."
But Lisa had to overcome jealousy and trust issues that stemmed from the fact she had been cheated on in past relationships.
Lisa said she couldn't stand the "thirsty" women who followed Usman on social media, and she stewed over women leaving Usman flirty comments on his accounts.
The more Lisa complained, the more Usman said he had to try to "tolerate" her.
Once Lisa arrived in Nigeria, Usman told the cameras he was "in heaven" and in "paradise" holding his love, and Lisa expressed how Usman was "so damn hot."
But Usman admitted Lisa had "a bit more belly" than he was expecting and he would've liked her to have a bigger chest with a little waist and big hips, but he said Lisa had a big heart and that's what mattered most.
Usman admitted Lisa is not the kind of woman he's typically attracted to, and after the pair made love for the first time -- unprotected -- Usman said the encounter was "70 percent good," which was apparently good enough for him.
Lisa, however, continued to be "very jealous," according to Usman, who said she was "even more controlling in person." He feared Lisa's behavior would jeopardize his career or scare some of his fans off.
"You are not a god," Usman told Lisa after one argument. "You are not up to 10 days in Nigeria and how many times have I said, 'I'm sorry?' I can't even count."
Usman griped, "It's better to live in prison... I can't put myself in prison just to make you happy all the time. If this is how you want me to be, then I think it's better for you to just go your way and let me go my way."
Lisa felt Usman was being dramatic, especially since she had done so much for him. Lisa reminded Usman that no one is perfect and she was tired from her travels.
"I love Lisa and I want to make her happy, but if we get married, we need a plan to fix our problems," Usman said in a confessional.
After Lisa dressed in traditional Nigerian attire called Hausa and bought a goat as a gift, she finally met Usman's mother Fatimatu, hoping to receive her support and blessing to marry Usman.
Fatimatu initially rejected the idea of her son marrying Lisa and did not give the couple her approval or permission.
"I disagree with his choice to marry Lisa. It scares me because Lisa is obviously much older and also that she will take him abroad," Fatimatu told the cameras.
"I'm afraid of how they will treat him since the whites don't like the blacks over there."
In a last-ditch effort to win her blessing, Lisa prayed with Fatimatu in a mosque since she's a devout Muslim. She dressed and played the part to the best of her ability.
Finally, the couple won Fatimatu over once Usman assured her that he's find work in America and come back to Nigeria to visit her often.
"I have accepted it now," Fatimatu said. "It had become clear to me she and Usman will love together in love and peace. I'm thinking he will come with Lisa here to Nigeria, and I'm happy about it."
But Usman said he didn't want to spend his marriage fighting. Usman therefore told Lisa that a Hausa man controls the house and he wanted to be in control of their relationship. Usman was tired of Lisa commanding him to do things, saying that's the man's role.
Lisa said a man telling her what to do would be "disrespectful," adding, "If there are two kings in a kingdom, there will definitely be war."
Lisa flipped out and insisted she would never be submissive to a man, but the couple eventually got over their fight and headed to a courthouse in Abuja to get married.
"If I'm going to marry Usman... I'm going to walk right beside him, not behind him. Usman needs to understand that before we're married," Lisa said in a confessional.
The night before their wedding, Lisa and Usman got into another huge fight after Lisa noticed his "whore" and sent him a flirty emoticon on Facebook messenger.
Lisa said she had been watching the woman for months on Facebook and Usman had called her "baby."
"Who the f-ck do you think you're playing with, Usman!?" Lisa vented to the cameras. "I need to make sure he's been faithful to me, because if not, there is going to be no Usman and I."
Usman claimed the woman was just his friend and he had been avoiding her.
Lisa demanded Usman scrape his social media accounts or else they weren't going to get married. She wanted to see Usman block certain women and clean up his page within hours.
"Do you... understand that I've been doing a favor for you to get married to you?" Usman asked Lisa. "I'm doing that."
Lisa told Usman in reply that she didn't want to marry him because she had 50 men in the United States she could marry instead.
Usman responded, "They're not like me," but Lisa countered, "You know what?! You're not that big of a star! You're local talent! Let's get this sh-t straight! You f-cking lied to me. I'm done!... F-ck you and the little boat you've got! Best of luck to you."
Usman asked Lisa to be patient with him and trust him, and so Lisa, out of love, decided to forgive and believe him.
The next day, Usman proposed marriage to Lisa in their hotel room while they were waiting for Usman's relatives to arrive for the wedding.
"Will you marry me Lisa? With peace, with happiness?" Usman asked.
"If we can blend our cultures together, then yes," Lisa replied, before gushing to the cameras, "It was everything I ever wanted... It touched me. It's something I'll remember until the day I die. He's my everything and I am ready to marry this man tomorrow."
The couple later fought again in front of Usman's brothers, but Lisa and Usman still decided to go through with their wedding at a marriage registry in Nigeria, and the wedding aired during the latest episode of the TLC series.
Lisa and Usman celebrated with Usman's family and friends, and Lisa gushed that she felt like Cinderella.
The couple then had to say goodbye, and Lisa cried at the airport before heading back to the United States.
"Usman is my destiny. He is the man I will spend the rest of my life with. But it makes me a little nervous we are going to be 7,000 miles apart. Is he going to be faithful to me?" Lisa asked in a confessional.
"When I get back to the States, I will apply for a spousal visa. I'm hoping that he will be in the United States within six months, but not being together, it will be very difficult."
What happened after Lisa and Usman filmed 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days?
Lisa and Usman got married during Lisa's trip to Nigeria last year, and she posted a screenshot of their marriage certificate May 14 on Instagram. She had obtained the certificate from the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
The marriage certificate says Lisa and Usman got married on August 29, 2019 in Abuja with Usman's brother Mohammed serving as their witness.
Photos of what appeared to be Lisa and Usman's wedding ceremony leaked online last year by Starcasm and one picture showed the couple holding their Nigerian marriage certificate.
Lisa chose not to wear any makeup on her wedding day at Usman's request, and Lisa changed her name to Usman's mother's name, Fatima Lisa Umar, when she got married.
Lisa converted to Islam, Usman's religion, after their wedding. Usman shared a post on Facebook in December 2019 that showed a screenshot of a text message Lisa had sent him in which she talked about the big change in her life.
"Wasn't for your mom or anyone in our lives, not even you," Lisa wrote according to Starcasm, "this was a decision that I made for myself."
Lisa faced backlash at the time from fans claiming Usman was cheating on her, but Lisa stood by her man and called people "trolls."
"Jealous much b*tch? Get in line to kiss my white a**," Lisa reportedly wrote to one hater.
"You mad bc I married Usman Sojaboy no wonder Nigerian men are choosing to marry anyone but a Nigerian woman like you."
In April, Lisa posted a video on Instagram of Usman dancing with her and captioned it with a kissing emoticon, and she also posted about how "real men can't be stolen" by other women.
"Since all the negative Nelly's have put me in a snarky ass mood if you think you can take my baby love @officialsojaboy just remember it will turn around and the exact same thing will happen to you but I don't think he's gonna do that to me so hate on hate on and hell yes I'm turning off the comments," Lisa wrote at the time.
Lisa also posted a message to fans about staying strong during difficult times on April 1 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and her location was tagged as Kaduna, Nigeria, implying she was visiting Usman in Nigeria.
In early May, Lisa told In Touch Weekly that she and Usman were "still together" and she'd be okay if Usman chose to have additional wives.
"In the Islamic religion, it is acceptable for him to take four wives, BUT and I mean BUT, he must be able to provide for all four wives," Lisa said through her representative or promoter, Rocco Straz.
"[This includes] financially, housing, utilities, vehicles, car insurance and medical insurance. At that point, if he is able to do all of that, he may take another wife."
Rocco added on Lisa's behalf, "The wives do not have to contribute their personal finances with him."
Lisa was responding to public comments Usman had made during the April 21 episode of Angela Lee's Lip Service podcast.
Usman revealed at the time he doesn't want to stop at just one wife, admitting, "[Lisa] is not okay with it, but she cannot stop me. Yeah, that is the truth."
"She cannot give [me a] child. Even if we are going to stay together, I must get [a] child," Usman disclosed, according to In Touch.
"And that is to say, I have to get married to another woman. It's definitely not only Lisa, whoever I am going to stay with in my life, if you cannot give me a child, honestly I have to get another wife. That is [a] must."
Lisa then appeared on a mid-May Interview Live session with Nigerian motivational speaker Katung Aduwak and noted Usman was still her "husband" and they were working through their problems. (One of their issues at the time was that Lisa had called Usman the N-word).
Lisa and Usman 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell-All spoilers
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 4 cast Tell-All reunion had reportedly been set to film at a studio in New York City in March similar to past seasons, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, those plans ended up being postponed.
Instead, the show ended up filming a reunion remotely, with everyone participating via videoconference, during the first weekend of May.
About 10 hours of raw footage from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 4 reunion show leaked online, including many segments with Lisa and Usman being interviewed by host Shaun Robinson.
At the end of the Tell-All's filming, Shaun asked Lisa to describe the future of her relationship with Usman, but Lisa pivoted and requested the host ask Usman the same question first.
"The future of our relationship always depends on Lisa," Usman said, before revealing he had done everything possible to prove his love for Lisa, including convincing his mother to accept Lisa so they could get married in Nigeria.
"If that is not the definition of love, then I don't know what is the definition of love," Usman noted.
"I love her and I [got] married to her. When Lisa came down to Nigeria, the intention was for us to get married... I have [no intention] to get another wife, until -- if -- she cannot give me a child."
Earlier in the leaked footage, Usman had repeatedly addressed the topic of whether he wanted multiple wives and explained he would only be interested in having a second wife -- a Nigerian woman from his home village -- if it turned out Lisa was unable to bear him a child.
Lisa had also confirmed she'd be okay with Usman having a second wife for that purpose. But they seemed to disagree on whether the second wife would be considered equal to Lisa. (Usman said she would be, while Lisa -- unsurprisingly -- insisted the woman would not be).
During his closing comments to Shaun, Usman also insisted he's going to continue his music career, which is his passion.
And then Lisa said, "The future of our relationship is off-camera. Him and I discussed a lot of things... Our relationship will proceed from here because it is exactly what we've said. We're blending two people from two different countries and two different cultures."
Lisa said it's "going to take time" for them to find their footing, especially since Usman is only 31 years old.
"He's very young and very naive in terms of what he's been exposed to by doing this show. It's been a shock to him. There's some points that inflated his head more than it should be because it is TV, but he's learning. It's a learning process," Lisa continued.
"We all make mistakes in life... But we continuously move forward."
Lisa said if she and Usman moved forward together and had patience with one another then their relationship would be "a success."
Lisa also suggested at the time she may end up moving to Nigeria to live with Usman and appear on90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.
On that note, Usman repeatedly insisted during the Tell-All via videochat he's not with Lisa just to move to the United States.
"I have no intention to be in the States. Ask Lisa, she will tell you. A lot of people.... [say], 'This guy is young, he wants to marry an old lady from America because he wants a Green Card.' I've been with Lisa for a good three years," Usman began.
"If I wanted to come to the States, I would be in the States by now."
Usman said he wants to stay in Africa like all the other big African rappers have done, adding that he only wants to leave Africa for concerts and shows.
"The only reason why I listened to Lisa about coming to the States was because we discussed the economy [is better in America]," Usman explained.
"I have not had any intention, since we got married -- it's been several months right now -- Lisa has been asking me to send my documents so she can fight for me to come to America... but [as of] today, I did not send the documents."
The documents would have enabled Lisa to file for Usman's spousal visa, but he clearly didn't send them over within their first eight months of being married.
"So I am not desperate to come to America," Usman added. "I don't see anything special in America for my own career, but I believe America is a far better country than my country of Nigeria."
Lisa therefore admitted she was considering moving to Nigeria to be with Usman, which would be the type of storyline featured on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.
"That has been on the table for... The Other Way," Lisa noted.
When asked when she plans to pack her bags and move to Nigeria, Lisa said, "That is something he and I will discuss when cameras are not around. That is something very personal between him and I."
What's gone down with Lisa and Usman since the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell-All filmed last month? Are they still together now?
Lisa and Usman's relationship has taken a shocking, dramatic turn since the reunion, and they have split and are no longer together!
Lisa made the split announcement during an Instagram Live session on her promoter Rocco Straz's Instagram account on May 29 because her own account has been temporarily suspended from doing Lives by Instagram -- a restriction she believes Usman had a hand in.
During a nearly hour-long conversation with Rocco, Lisa said in tears, "My husband has used TLC, his family, his friends, people around the world. And I'm going to apologize to everyone here. I did not know my husband, Sojaboy, was that desperate to become a singer that he would use me, his family and friends, and TLC and the show."
Lisa was reacting to an Instagram Live interview Usman conducted the previous day in which he repeated his earlier claim -- which he originally made in April -- that Lisa had threatened to commit suicide if he didn't marry her.
That was apparently the final straw for Lisa, who previously insisted she would never even consider taking her own life, especially over a man.
"The interviews he's been doing have been nothing but a publicity stunt for you people to buy his music and be his followers. He's blocked me on all his platforms, so I don't know what's going on... I cannot believe Sojaboy is going to try to come off as a saint," Lisa said.
"This man had nothing when I met him, nothing. Sojaboy was never a celebrity in Nigeria. [Usman] doesn't walk on water. He used me! He married me just to be on a TV show so people would recognize his name and he could sell his music."
Lisa continued to vent, "He's posing as what you would call a romance scam, which is illegal in Nigeria... After hearing his interviews, I'm sorry, this Hausa Islamic man is not a man of faith nor is he a husband, nor is he a family person."
Lisa concluded, "If we wouldn't have done the show, things probably would be so different... The way he has done this, it is not fair to me as a wife, a mother, or a reality TV person. Nobody deserves to be used to be on TV -- nobody!"
Usman responded to Lisa's claims on the Domenick Nato Show on May 30 and surprisingly didn't really deny them!
"I love my career and I love my home -- those are the two things I love in my life," Usman replied.
"I pity Lisa and I'm still with Lisa because she loves me more than anything... If Lisa says, 'Usman, I don't want to stay with you any longer, just go ahead,' I'm okay, I have nothing to worry about."
Domenick asked Usman whether he's concerned about the fact he's not actually in love with the woman he's married to.
"I don't want to talk about that honestly, because I don't really want to have to feel bad," Usman said. "But she knows it, she knows everything."
"A lot of people are saying I came to 90 Day Fiance because I want to be a good musician... and there's nothing wrong with that."
Usman added, "I am telling you -- it wasn't 'love for love,' it was 'in love for pity.'"
Domenick asked Usman to clarify that he intended to say his love is out of "pity," and Usman responded, "Yes!"
"I've been hustling all my life. I stuck with Lisa because I want to make her happy, and if I say I'm going to leave Lisa it's going to be a big problem. That is the reason why I did that. But if she says now I'm lying... let's see who is going to survive it," Usman said.
Usman said he does want to come to America -- but only to work with American musicians and advance his musical career, not to build a life with Lisa, a hospice caregiver from Pennsylvania.
"I really want to come to America to meet with great musicians. [There are] a lot of great musicians who have sent an invitation to me," Usman said, before rattling off a list that included Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Miley Cyrus and Chris Brown.
"They are all my fans! So why should I come to America and go for a Green Card if in Nigeria, I can be making it on my own like this? Why should I go for a Green Card? Get it right, I'm not after a Green Card -- I am after my career."
Usman also insisted he's the one who applied to be on 90 Day Fiance, saying, "I used the platform to achieve [my dream]. Is there anything wrong with that? Are you trying to tell me that TLC did not use me too?"
Usman said if things continued down the same road with Lisa and she continued to call him " a scammer," he'd want her to go find her own happiness.
"I don't see any reason why you still want a scammer. If really I'm a scammer, why are you staying with a scammer? You have to leave and find somebody who's not a scammer," Usman noted.
Lisa then reiterated on Rocco's Instagram Live on May 31 she had been scammed.
She suggested Usman was prepared to end their marriage just as the show was about to air its final episode Sunday night on TLC.
"I guess he wanted to remain silent, but he definitely used me. He definitely scammed me," Lisa insisted.
"He [messaged me] and said if I go on my platform and apologize then he'd stay with me, like he would be doing me a favor. Well that didn't sit well with me. The fact being that he thinks I need him. I don't need anyone but my daughter and God in my life."
Lisa determined after hearing Usman's interview that he "does not love" her.
Lisa added that Usman married her "for the show" -- "completely" -- and used his friends and family along the way. She therefore said she needed to take a break for a few days and get away from all the drama, headlines and hardship.