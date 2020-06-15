'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Kenneth and Armando still together or has the '90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' couple split?
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/15/2020
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio are about to begin a life together in Mexico despite the hardships they predict they'll face on Season 2 of the TLC spinoff, so did their relationship last and are they still together?
[90 Day Fiance Spoiler Warning: This article contains spoilers on whether Kenneth and Armando split or are still together, and whether Kenneth is still in Mexico or moved back to the United States].
Kenneth, a 57-year-old from St. Petersburg, FL, and Armando, a 31-year-old from San Felipe, Mexico, are currently starring on the second season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.
Kenneth was born and raised in Toledo, OH. He said he had a very "normal and happy" childhood but left the city because he knew something was happening in him and that he was "different."
Kenneth moved to Florida in attempt to find himself, and he said he found "home" after going out one night to a gay club.
He was 19 years old when he came out in Florida, which was a relief. However, he had to come clean to his family, and his mother is a strong, moral Catholic while his dad was a football coach.
"I wrote an eight-page letter to them, and then I got a call. Their first words were my mom saying, 'Don't worry about it. You're fine.' They didn't have any problem with it. They love their son and it didn't matter," Kenneth shared in tears.
Kenneth and Armando met on a social media page that was a support group for gay fathers, given Armando has a six-year-old daughter Hannah and Kenneth has a 26-year-old son Bricen as well as 23-year-old triplet daughters -- Taylor, Cassidy and Madison -- whom Kenneth welcomed through a friend undergoing in vitro fertilization.
"When we met, we didn't have an agenda, meaning that we weren't looking for each other. We weren't looking for a relationship. We didn't meet on a dating app; we just became friends. So that thought [of romance] was never there for us," Kenneth shared with Entertainment Tonight in a recent joint interview with Kenneth.
Kenneth and Armando eventually met up in Mexico and hung out for a few days.
"It was until a year that we actually met, and then it went from there," Kenneth told ET. "But we were already so close as friends and got to know each other and our sense of humors and things like that just meshed."
Kenneth disclosed Armando was actually the one to make the first move, taking their relationship out of the friend zone.
"So initially, Armando brought it up and he was like, 'You're actually the type of guy I would go for,' or something like that. And I was surprised because of the age difference," Kenneth recalled.
"I said, 'What about our age difference?' And he said, 'I don't care.' And once he didn't care [that was it!] It's been the best relationship I've ever had."
Armando said he and Kenneth laughed together and got along great, plus it doesn't hurt Kenneth looks a lot younger in his photos and in person.
"By the time I found out his age, it didn't matter, you know, we get along great. And I'm an old soul, so we kind of balance each other," Armando said.
As shown on the premiere of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season, which aired last week, Kenneth revealed he planned to move to Mexico in just a couple of weeks to live with the love of his life.
A part of Kenneth was devastated to leave his family, and he predicted he'd face struggles in Mexico given the country is not as accepting and welcoming of the LGBTQ community like America is.
But Kenneth was following his heart and said Armando was "worth everything" to him.
"[Armando] hasn't talked to [his parents] yet. They have no idea he's even moving [four hours away] let alone he's in a relationship with a guy," Kenneth told Madison during a heart-to-heart conversation.
"Hopefully they'll have open hearts and will accept us. All you can do is hope."
Armando apparently told his parents that a documentary was being filmed about life in Mexico, not about his blossoming relationship with Kenny.
Armando admitted to Kenneth that his parents didn't know anything about their romance and he was "worried and scared" about coming out for the second time, but Kenneth gave him hope everything would work out.
Armando revealed he was gay to his parents once before but their emotional reaction and disapproval sent him "back into the closet" for a while.
Armando managed to receive the support of his sister during the premiere episode after a difficult conversation, but he didn't anticipate his parents would respond with as much love and understanding.
So did Kenneth and Armando's romance work out or has the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple broken up?
Kenneth revealed October 27, 2019 on Instagram he was moving to Mexico to be with Armando soon.
"#Countdown, little over a month and our #forever starts. #love him #gaycouple #movingforlove #mexico #maydecember #proudofhim #instagay #lucky," Kenneth captioned a selfie of the couple.
Armando replied, "Can't come soon enough my love! Been waiting for this moment so long, will be the best."
Kenneth's house in Florida sold in July 2019 for close to $350,000, and then he left for Mexico four months later on November 30 with his dog Truffles on a four-day road trip, Starcasmreported.
"When I left my hometown of Toledo Ohio when I was 19, I was running away from something, running from who I couldn't be... in Florida I found myself and who I was meant to be! Tomorrow I am running again, not away, but towards something, to love, #lovewins #loveislove," Kenneth reportedly wrote in part on Instagram at the time.
According to hints made by Kenneth's daughter Cass Niedermeier in late April, Kenneth and Armando are still together, in love and living in Mexico.
"Seriously missin my daddy.... can't believe you moved to Mexico almost 5 months ago, life is not the same around here w/ out you, I miss seeing your face and hearing your voice all the time," Cass wrote April 28 on Instagram in a since-deleted post.
"Literally in tears right now writing this, my daddy is my best friend and although I am so happy he's livin his best life in Mexico with the love of his life, my heart isn't the same without him around."
"And with this quarantine canceling my trip to see you at the end of March, and not knowing when I can book another plane ticket, it's got me feeling emotional. I love you with all my heart daddy!!!" she added.
The heartfelt message served as the caption to a photo of Cass and her father posing for a picture together in Rosarito, Mexico, which suggests Cass had visited Kenneth at his new home at some point.
According to Starcasm, Kenneth replied to the post, "Oh Cass, you have made tears come down my face...you will never understand how much my life has been about you, your sisters, brother and Coop, why my move was so hard, you guys have been my world...it was so painful and my heart was so sad when I moved... my love for you all has no boundaries, always know that."
"You will visit sooner than later I know that!" he added. "You are my child twin, the Apple definitely didn't fall far from the tree with you! Love your to life my beautiful daughter."
And just last week, Armando and Cassidy made it clear they've become extremely close!
Cass captioned a promo video for90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, "The time is now!! Get to know my family and hear my dads story airing TONIGHT at 9/8c on @tlc for the official premier of @90dayfiance:the other way @kenneth_90day @armando_90day."
Armando replied with an emoticon that has stars for eyes and then Cassidy wrote to him, "@armando_90day I love love love you! So excited."
Armando sweetly responded, "@cultivation.and.inspiration love youuuu!! Here we go!"
Armando has also commented on other photos posted on Cassidy's Instagram page recently.