'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Kenneth and Armando still together? Has the '90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' couple broken up?
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/29/2020
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Armando Rubio just came out to his parents on Season 2, so did he and Kenneth Niedermeier work out and stay together after Kenneth moved to Mexico, or has the pair split since filming the TLC spinoff?
[90 Day Fiance Spoiler Warning: This report contains spoilers that reveal if Kenneth and Armando split or if the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple is still together].
Kenneth, a 57-year-old from St. Petersburg, FL, and Armando, a 31-year-old from San Felipe, Mexico, are the second same-sex couple to ever appear on the 90 Day Fiance franchise and the first pair of gay men to star on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.
Kenneth, born and raised in Toledo, OH, revealed he had a very "normal and happy" childhood but left the city because he knew he was "different" and needed to find himself.
Kenneth therefore moved to Florida and said he found "home" after going out to a gay club one night.
Kenneth was 19 years old when he came out in Florida, which he found to be a huge relief. But coming out to his parents was apparently difficult given Kenneth's mother is a strong, moral Catholic and his dad was a football coach.
"I wrote an eight-page letter to them, and then I got a call. Their first words were my mom saying, 'Don't worry about it. You're fine.' They didn't have any problem with it. They love their son and it didn't matter," Kenneth shared in tears.
Kenneth met Armando on a social media page that served as a support group for gay fathers.
Armando has a six-year-old daughter Hannah and Kenneth has a 26-year-old son Bricen as well as 23-year-old triplet daughters -- Taylor, Cassidy and Madison -- whom Kenneth welcomed with a friend who had agreed to undergo in vitro fertilization.
"When we met, we didn't have an agenda, meaning that we weren't looking for each other. We weren't looking for a relationship," Kenneth shared with Entertainment Tonight in a recent joint interview with Armando.
"We didn't meet on a dating app; we just became friends. So that thought [of romance] was never there for us."
Kenneth and Armando met face to face in Mexico about a year after they began chatting online, and feelings apparently developed in no time because they had already become friends and their personalities just "meshed."
Kenneth shared that Armando was actually the one to make the first move, which took their friendship to a romantic level.
"So initially, Armando brought it up and he was like, 'You're actually the type of guy I would go for,' or something like that. And I was surprised because of the age difference," Kenneth recalled.
"I said, 'What about our age difference?' And he said, 'I don't care.' And once he didn't care [that was it!] It's been the best relationship I've ever had."
On the premiere of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season, which aired earlier this month, Kenneth revealed his plans to move to Mexico in just a couple of weeks.
A part of Kenneth was devastated to leave his family, and he predicted he'd face struggles in Mexico given the country is not as accepting and welcoming of the LGBTQ community like America is.
But Kenneth was following his heart and said Armando was "worth everything" to him.
"[Armando] hasn't talked to [his parents] yet. They have no idea he's even moving [four hours away] let alone he's in a relationship with a guy," Kenneth told Madison during a heart-to-heart conversation.
"Hopefully they'll have open hearts and will accept us. All you can do is hope."
Armando apparently told his parents that a documentary was being filmed about life in Mexico, not about his blossoming relationship with Kenny.
Armando admitted to Kenneth that his parents didn't know anything about their romance and he was "worried and scared" about coming out for the second time.
Armando revealed he was gay to his parents once before but their emotional reaction and disapproval sent him "back into the closet" for a while. However, Kenneth had optimism Armando's parents would eventually come around.
Kenneth was leaving for Mexico around Thanksgiving 2019, and he told his family he had already purchased an engagement ring and intended to ask Armando to marry him.
Kenneth's daughters worried Kenneth was taking things too fast, but Kenneth said he had known Armando for three-and-a-half years even though they hadn't spent much time together in person.
During a lunch with his parents Virginia and Armando Sr. in Mexico in Episode 3, Armando decided to come out to them for the second time. Armando hadn't talked to them in three years about being gay because they didn't want to see it or accept it the first time.
"I don't know what to expect. I just don't want them to keep denying it," Armando said.
Armando explained he had spent his whole life hiding who he really is and he got married -- which probably confused his parents -- just to please his parents. Armando said he got married so people wouldn't gossip about his family, and then his mother broke down into tears.
Armando's father said he couldn't have known how Armando was feeling since he chose not to talk to them, so Armando admitted maybe it was his mistake for not bringing this up sooner. Armando's mother was crying, but she walked over to hug her son.
"How can you think I don't love you? I'm your mother," Virginia wept in her son's arms.
Armando said the hug was something he had wanted for a very long time and it was beautiful to hear Virginia still loved him and considered him her son. Armando Sr. also held his son's hand and said, "You're my son and I see you the same."
Armando Sr. confessed his pride in being Mexican prevented Virginia and himself from seeing reality, that their son is gay.
"I felt that the world was falling apart because it was something very difficult for me," Virginia said in a confessional.
Armando also told his parents that he had a partner from Florida, who just sold his house to move to Mexico so they could live with each other. Armando added that he was moving several hours away.
Armando felt the need to move so he and Kenneth could have privacy and live open and free. Armando told his parents that Hannah was happy about the move and they were going to do it as a family.
Virginia said it was painful to think about her son being farther away, and she said she would accept Kenneth as his partner. However, Armando Sr. noted he would "need some time" to come around to the idea.
"I do plan on making a life with Kenny, and if he's not accepted her, I feel like I not accepted myself," Armando shared with the cameras.
So are Kenneth and Armando still together, or did obstacles get in the way and break the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple up?
Kenneth revealed October 27, 2019 on Instagram he was moving to Mexico to be with Armando soon.
"#Countdown, little over a month and our #forever starts. #love him #gaycouple #movingforlove #mexico #maydecember #proudofhim #instagay #lucky," Kenneth captioned a selfie of the couple.
Armando replied, "Can't come soon enough my love! Been waiting for this moment so long, will be the best."
Kenneth's house in Florida sold in July 2019 for close to $350,000, and then he left for Mexico four months later on November 30 with his dog Truffles on a four-day road trip, Starcasm reported.
"When I left my hometown of Toledo Ohio when I was 19, I was running away from something, running from who I couldn't be... in Florida I found myself and who I was meant to be! Tomorrow I am running again, not away, but towards something, to love, #lovewins #loveislove," Kenneth reportedly wrote in part on Instagram at the time.
According to hints made by Kenneth's daughter Cass Niedermeier in late April, Kenneth and Armando are still together and in love -- and living in Mexico.
"Seriously missin my daddy.... can't believe you moved to Mexico almost 5 months ago, life is not the same around here w/ out you, I miss seeing your face and hearing your voice all the time," Cass wrote April 28 on Instagram in a since-deleted post.
"Literally in tears right now writing this, my daddy is my best friend and although I am so happy he's livin his best life in Mexico with the love of his life, my heart isn't the same without him around."
"And with this quarantine canceling my trip to see you at the end of March, and not knowing when I can book another plane ticket, it's got me feeling emotional. I love you with all my heart daddy!!!" she added.
The heartfelt message served as the caption to a photo of Cass and her father posing for a picture together in Rosarito, Mexico, which suggests Cass had visited Kenneth at his new home at some point.
According to Starcasm, Kenneth replied to the post, "Oh Cass, you have made tears come down my face...you will never understand how much my life has been about you, your sisters, brother and Coop, why my move was so hard, you guys have been my world...it was so painful and my heart was so sad when I moved... my love for you all has no boundaries, always know that."
"You will visit sooner than later I know that!" he added. "You are my child twin, the Apple definitely didn't fall far from the tree with you! Love your to life my beautiful daughter."
And as recently as late June, Kenneth posted a photo of himself and Armando wearing matching #LoveWins shirts while taking a hike together.
Even if the picture was a throwback, Kenneth's caption suggested he was proud of Armando for coming out to his parents and they're still a happy couple.
"Last Monday night on TLC. Love won! #lovewins #comingout #acceptance. #90dayfiancetheotherway #90dayfiance #throwback," Kenneth wrote in regards to the June 22 episode.
About a week earlier, Armando and Cassidy also made it clear they've become extremely close!
Cass captioned a promo video for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, "The time is now!! Get to know my family and hear my dads story airing TONIGHT at 9/8c on @tlc for the official premier of @90dayfiance:the other way @kenneth_90day @armando_90day."
Armando replied with an emoticon that has stars for eyes and then Cassidy wrote to him, "@armando_90day I love love love you! So excited."
Armando sweetly responded, "@cultivation.and.inspiration love youuuu!! Here we go!"
Armando has also commented on other photos posted on Cassidy's Instagram page recently.