'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Kenneth and Armando still together? Did the '90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' couple break up?
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/27/2020
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Kenneth Niedermeier is having trouble adjusting to a new culture in Mexico as shown on Season 2 of the series, so did Kenneth and Armando Rubio break up or are they still together now?
[90 Day Fiance Spoiler Warning: This report contains spoilers revealing whether Kenneth and Armando have broken up or if the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple is still together.]
Kenneth, a 57-year-old from St. Petersburg, FL, and Armando, a 31-year-old from San Felipe, Mexico, are the first pair of gay men to star on the 90 Day Fiance franchise.
Kenneth, born and raised in Toledo, OH, said he had a "normal and happy" childhood and discovered his true self and his sexual preference when he was a teenager and moved to Florida.
Kenneth said he felt at home in a gay nightclub one night and officially came out to his parents at age 19 in a heartfelt letter.
"Their first words were my mom saying, 'Don't worry about it. You're fine.' They didn't have any problem with it. They love their son and it didn't matter," Kenneth recalled on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.
Kenneth and Armando met on a social media page that served as a support group for gay fathers.
Armando has a six-year-old daughter Hannah and Kenneth has a 26-year-old son Bricen as well as 23-year-old triplet daughters -- Taylor, Cassidy and Madison -- whom Kenneth welcomed with a friend who had agreed to undergo in vitro fertilization.
Kenneth told Entertainment Tonight in a recent interview he and Armando weren't looking for love when they began talking online, nor did they begin talking with an agenda to date. The pair just started out as friends and the thought of romance wasn't even there for them.
Kenneth and Armando met in person in Mexico about a year after they started chatting, and feelings apparently developed quickly because their personalities "meshed" and their values aligned.
Kenneth told ET that Armando actually made the first move on him and switched their relationship from friendship to something romantic.
"I said, 'What about our age difference?'" Kenneth shared. "And [Armando] said, 'I don't care.' And once he didn't care [that was it!] It's been the best relationship I've ever had."
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way premiered with Kenneth preparing for a permanent move to Mexico so he could spend the rest of his life with the love of his life.
A part of Kenneth was devastated to leave his family, and he predicted he'd face struggles in Mexico given the country is not as accepting and welcoming of the LGBTQ community like America is.
But Kenneth believed Armando was "worth everything" to him, and so nothing was going to stop him from following his heart.
But Armando had yet to tell his parents he was in a relationship with a man and would be moving several hours away from his family to start a life with this man.
Armando apparently told his parents that a documentary was being filmed about life in Mexico, not about his blossoming relationship with Kenny. He was "worried and scared" to come out for the second time.
Armando revealed he was gay to his parents once before, about three years ago, but their emotional reaction and disapproval sent him "back into the closet" for a while. However, Kenneth had optimism Armando's parents would eventually come around.
Kenneth planned to leave for Mexico around Thanksgiving 2019, and he told his family he had already purchased an engagement ring and was going to ask Armando to marry him.
Kenneth's daughters worried Kenneth was taking things too fast, but Kenneth said he had known Armando for three-and-a-half years even though they hadn't spent much time together in person.
During a lunch with his parents Virginia and Armando Sr. in Mexico in Episode 3, Armando decided to come out to them for the second time.
Armando explained he had spent his whole life hiding who he really is and just got married to a woman to please his parents and prevent community gossip.
"There were nights where I cried alone because of hiding who I was. I know it's a process to accept it, but I just want you to know this is who I am," Armando cried to his mother and father.
"As a son, the only thing that you have more than anything, are your parents. So when you feel like they don't love you, it's hard."
Armando's mother broke down into tears and said she'd love her son no matter what, but the fact he's gay was clearly difficult for her to embrace and understand.
Armando Sr. said, "You're my son and I see you the same," but he felt uncomfortable about the idea of Armando living with a male partner in Mexico and knew he needed some time to come around.
Meanwhile, Kenneth said he felt guilty about leaving his children and grandson and was extremely emotional, joking he "may need psychiatric help after this."
"I didn't think it would be this hard," Kenneth confessed.
Hannah apparently loved "Kenny" very much and wanted to live with him because they had fun and Kenny gave her toys, and so she was ecstatic to live with two dads and have a room of her own.
Kenneth was then shown driving to Mexico, about 11 hours a day for several days, with his 15-year-old dog Truffles. Kenneth adored his dog and said she had traveled all over the country with him.
Armando was admittedly "sick to [his] stomach" about the idea of introducing a man as his partner to his family. He also had an emotional goodbye with his mother and sister and just hoped his family would accept his choices as well as his new partner.
Armando Sr. didn't show up to say goodbye, which left his son "hurting," but the thought of being with Kenny forever made everything worthwhile.
Armando then set up the new place where he was going to live with Kenneth. He decided to make a framed picture for Kenny that showed him leaving the United States and coming from Florida to Mexico.
The message said, "Love has no borders. Welcome home."
Kenneth apparently liked how crafty Armando is and appreciated gifts Armando made with his own two hands. Armando said Kenny never desired gifts from the store and never expected Armando to spend money on him.
Kenneth, who planned to cover the rent for their new apartment, said he was so excited to see Armando after nine months of being apart.
"We both gave up so much to be together, but there's a lot we have to worry about. We have to learn to live together, to co-parent Hannah, his family not accept us, and being gay in Mexico is not widely accepted," Kenneth acknowledged.
When Kenneth finally arrived at Armando's house, Armando was cooking them a nice dinner. Kenneth said he had been waiting for this moment for a long time and he couldn't wait to see his face.
When the men reunited in their new home, Armando yelled, "Baby!" The couple embraced and Kenneth gushed, "You made my dream come true."
"You've made mine," Armando replied.
The couple said "I love you" to each other, and Armando had decorated his house with welcome-home signs. Armando then met Kenneth's old dog Truffles and the pair enjoyed a romantic meal together.
Kenneth and Armando were both thrilled to be together, and Kenneth had given up everything in his life for this relationship.
Armando revealed to Kenneth that his father did not say goodbye, but Kenneth assured Armando he would come around.
"It is difficult to hear that Armando's father was not out to send him off when he left because we are going to be picking Hannah up in a week, and that's when I'm going to be meeting Armando's parents as well," Kenneth said in a confessional.
"I don't know how they're going to feel about me; I don't know if they're going to accept us together. It's just a lot of pressure."
While Kenneth and Armando had picked out their apartment online together, Kenneth quickly came to discover there was no central heat and no air conditioners in the whole place. Armando also had to fix the hot water heater before Kenneth's arrival.
Armando also told Kenneth the closest bank was 40 minutes away, and Kenneth realized he'd have to make a lot of adjustments in Mexico.
"I just hope it won't take me a long time," Kenneth told the cameras with a laugh.
The pair looked forward to being with each other in their own bed that night, and Kenneth then playfully kicked the cameras out.
The next morning, Kenneth said his night with Armando was "amazing" and he was trying to give viewers "a clean version" of what went down in the bedroom.
Kenneth said he woke up extremely happy and well-rested, and then Armando told him it would be important to learn some Spanish, which Armando knew would be "a challenge."
Armando and Kenneth then explored the area, and Kenneth admitted it was difficult driving in Mexico because Stop Signs were not uniform and popped out in random places all the time. Kenneth was in a bit of a "culture shock."
The couple then drove up to a man's candy cart, which Armando was excited about. But Kenneth pointed out the candy -- which was uncovered -- probably had dust and "road dirt" on them. Kenneth is apparently a germophobe, and Armando told the cameras Kenneth just needed to wash his hands and chill.
Kenneth spit out the candy in the street and then appeared less-than-impressed by a local store that looked more like a garage than a convenient store. Armando joked with Kenneth that he was being a little too "picky."
Kenneth also had to learn how to pay with pesos, and he wished he had studied more about the currency in Mexico before traveling there. When Kenneth saw the hospital, he also hoped he wouldn't get sick.
Kenneth admitted the surroundings of his new home were run-down and it looked like a place he'd avoid in the United States.
"But this is where I'm living now," Kenneth said.
The pair then sat down at an outdoor restaurant and Kenneth asked what type of food they were serving, which a person sitting at a nearby table thought was ridiculous since they were in Mexico. Kenneth, however, pointed out American restaurants serve all different types of food.
When Kenneth ordered, Armando had to translate for him when speaking with the waitress, and it was clear Kenneth was becoming increasingly overwhelmed. Kenneth couldn't even order for himself or communicate with locals.
Kenneth thought his breakfast was "okay" but "greasy," and Armando called him "dramatic" -- but Kenneth clarified he was just being "cautious."
Kenneth realized he was just going to have to eat at home most of the time, and he was apparently shocked he was so out of his element because he had vacationed in Mexico before.
Kenneth said he had to learn how to get by on his own, without living through Armando, and it was a "scary" notion.
So did Kenneth adjust to life in Mexico or did he move back to the United States -- and are he and Armando still together?
In late July, Kenneth gushed about loving Mexico and hinted he "is" still living there.
"One of the many things I love about Mexico is the beautiful sky, the stars were never so bright... never more at peace, it was (is) serenity," Kenneth captioned an image of himself looking at the sky on Instagram, along with a smiley face.
Armando also shared a photo of the guys enjoying cocktails together and taking in a beautiful view in late July. Although the picture was apparently a throwback, Armando added a hashtag "#love" to his post.
"Cheers to finally reunitingï¸ #90dayfiance #90dayfiancetheotherway #90daytheotherway #love #movingforlove #gayfathers #lgbt #kennethandarmando," Armando wrote alongside the photo along with a red-heart emoji.
And in late June, Kenneth posted a photo of himself and Armando wearing matching #LoveWins shirts while taking a hike together.
Even if the picture was a throwback, Kenneth's caption suggested he was proud of Armando for coming out to his parents and they're still a happy couple.
"Last Monday night on TLC. Love won! #lovewins #comingout #acceptance. #90dayfiancetheotherway #90dayfiance #throwback," Kenneth wrote in regards to the June 22 episode.
One week earlier, Armando and Kenneth's daughter Cassidy made it clear they've become extremely close!
Cass captioned a promo video for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, "The time is now!! Get to know my family and hear my dads story airing TONIGHT at 9/8c on @tlc for the official premier of @90dayfiance:the other way @kenneth_90day @armando_90day."
Armando replied with an emoticon that has stars for eyes and then Cassidy wrote to him, "@armando_90day I love love love you! So excited."
Armando sweetly responded, "@cultivation.and.inspiration love youuuu!! Here we go!"
Armando has also commented on other photos posted on Cassidy's Instagram page recently.
Around that same time, Kenneth hinted he and Armando are still in "love" during an interview with E! News.
When asked why they signed up for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Kenneth explained, "We both went into this wanting to tell our story. We want to show our love and we want people to see that. I said in one of the teasers, love is a powerful thing. Love can stop wars. We're hoping that love can melt hearts and love can open minds."
Kenneth added that he hopes viewers "might tune in and watch out story and they might change their minds and open their hearts even wider."
According to hints made by Kenneth's daughter Cass Niedermeier in late April, Kenneth and Armando are also still living together in Mexico.
"Seriously missin my daddy.... can't believe you moved to Mexico almost 5 months ago, life is not the same around here w/ out you, I miss seeing your face and hearing your voice all the time," Cass wrote April 28 on Instagram in a since-deleted post.
"Literally in tears right now writing this, my daddy is my best friend and although I am so happy he's livin his best life in Mexico with the love of his life, my heart isn't the same without him around."
"And with this quarantine canceling my trip to see you at the end of March, and not knowing when I can book another plane ticket, it's got me feeling emotional. I love you with all my heart daddy!!!" she added.
The heartfelt message served as the caption to a photo of Cass and her father posing for a picture together in Rosarito, Mexico, which suggests Cass had visited Kenneth at his new home at some point.
According to Starcasm, Kenneth replied to the post, "Oh Cass, you have made tears come down my face...you will never understand how much my life has been about you, your sisters, brother and Coop, why my move was so hard, you guys have been my world...it was so painful and my heart was so sad when I moved... my love for you all has no boundaries, always know that."
"You will visit sooner than later I know that!" he added. "You are my child twin, the Apple definitely didn't fall far from the tree with you! Love your to life my beautiful daughter."
Kenneth revealed October 27, 2019 on Instagram he was moving to Mexico to be with Armando soon.
"#Countdown, little over a month and our #forever starts. #love him #gaycouple #movingforlove #mexico #maydecember #proudofhim #instagay #lucky," Kenneth captioned a selfie of the couple.
Armando replied, "Can't come soon enough my love! Been waiting for this moment so long, will be the best."
Kenneth's house in Florida sold in July 2019 for close to $350,000, and then he left for Mexico four months later on November 30 with his dog Truffles on a four-day road trip, Starcasm reported.
"When I left my hometown of Toledo Ohio when I was 19, I was running away from something, running from who I couldn't be... in Florida I found myself and who I was meant to be! Tomorrow I am running again, not away, but towards something, to love, #lovewins #loveislove," Kenneth reportedly wrote in part on Instagram at the time.