[90 Day Fiance Spoiler Warning: This report contains spoilers on whether Kalani and Asuelu are still together or have broken up since filming the currently-airing season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?].
Kalani, 31, and Asuelu, 24, began starring on TLC's 90 Day Fiance franchise with Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance, which aired in 2019, and they've also appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk since then.
Kalani, who is from Orange County, CA, met Asuelu, who is from Samoa, in July 2016 when she traveled to Samoa and stayed at a resort where Asuelu served as the activities director.
The couple kept in touch and a relationship blossomed, resulting in Kalani deciding to visit Samoa again to see her love interest.
During her second visit, Kalani lost her virginity and ultimately had a surprise pregnancy, which rocked and initially disappointed her entire Mormon family, who never really approved of Kalani and Asuelu's romance.
But Kalani and Asuelu went ahead with the K-1 visa process so Asuelu could move to the United States and become a hands-on father to Oliver and eventual husband.
Asuelu arrived in America for the first time when Oliver was already about five months old.
Although Kalani and Asuelu had their fair share of struggles -- such as Asuelu, coming from a small island, having to adapt to life in the United States and the responsibilities of being a new father -- the pair got married in September 2018.
90 Day Fiance's sixth season ended with Kalani's wedding and learning she's pregnant again.
Kalani and Asuelu found out they were expecting Baby No. 2 less than a year after she had given birth to Oliver.
Kalani reacted to the pregnancy news poorly at first as shown on an episode of 90 Day Fiance's sixth season and was the target of criticism as a result.
"Once the baby came, I had postpartum depression: I wasn't bonding with him, I cried all the time and wanted to die again. Please know that I was concerned about the well-being of my son because of my mental state when I'm pregnant, not that I was ungrateful to be pregnant."
Kalani and Asuelu are now parents of two sons: Kennedy, who was born in May 2019, and Oliver, whom the couple welcomed in January 2018.
But life with two young children has proved to be very difficult, especially for Kalani, who feels she has taken on most of the care, cooking and cleaning at home.
In September 2019, Kalani took to her Instagram Stories and posted a poll about gender roles and married life.
While she did not name Asuelu directly in her post, she made it clear she was venting about her husband's alleged laziness and his unrealistic expectations of her as a wife and mother of two.
"Do all husbands expect their wives to pay bills, clean the whole house, do all the laundry, feed/watch the kids 24/7 (unless said husband is in public or wants a selfie)?" Kalani asked in the poll.
"Asking for my gottdamn self. Is this normal?" she added.
Kalani also complained she and Asuelu hadn't been on a romantic date in four months.
"I just wish that Asuelu and I could get back to the point where we were in the beginning of our relationship, where we loved to be around each other. I just miss that, and if Asuelu refuses to change, I don't know if I can keep doing this anymore," Kalani said in a confessional.
Kalani's dad also said he was "still waiting" for Asuelu to "step up" and provide for his family. Kalani's dad said Asuelu's job was good for a high school kid, and Asuelu admitted he worked part-time and didn't make a lot of money.
ADVERTISEMENT
Asuelu told the cameras he was just playing volleyball for an hour or two and wasn't going to clubs, drinking or partying.
"I get concerned, you're going to have a problem. There's no more f-cking around," Kalani's dad told Asuelu. "I'm going to be keeping an eye on Asuelu. If he doesn't change what he's doing now, he's either going to get his ass whooped or sent back to Samoa."
Asuelu therefore later surprised his wife with flowers and chocolates and took her on a date. Asuelu took Kalani to a place where they could throw axes, which wasn't exactly romantic, but Kalani said it was fun.
During their outing, Asuelu revealed he missed his family back home and would like to visit them in Samoa. Asuelu hoped Kalani and the kids would join him, but Kalani said the cost of plane tickets alone would be $3,000, which wasn't a smart move financially.
Kalani said she didn't have the best relationship with Asuelu's family because they allegedly always asked for money when they called, but Kalani agreed to the trip as long as Asuelu would be very hands-on with the kids while traveling to Samoa.
Were Kalani and Asuelu able to work through their issues? Is the90 Day Fiance couple still together or have they split?
Based on the couple's social-media activity, they definitely appear to still be together and married.
Not only has Kalani posted recent photos with Asuelu on Instagram, but the couple has also shared two YouTube videos on their channel in the last month after not uploading anything on their channel for almost a year.
As recently as June 21, Kalani posted a smiling selfie with Asuelu on Instagram. In that same post, Kalani added a video of Asuelu laughing in a massage chair and brief throwback clips of the couple's axe-throwing date.
Kalani uploaded the photos and videos shortly after the June 21 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? aired on TLC, and she captioned the slideshow, "BTS of tonight's episode. What'd y'all think?"
On May 24, Kalani posted a video clip on Instagram of Asuelu and herself talking about how they had once walked through a jungle in Samoa and explored a cave together.