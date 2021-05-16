'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Kalani and Asuelu still together? Has the '90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' couple broken up? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/16/2021
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Kalani Faagata has been shown giving her marriage to Asuelu Pulaa one last chance on Season 6 of the series, so did their relationship crumble? Are Kalani and Asuelu still together now, or what do 90 Day Fiance spoilers reveal about the couple's current relationship?
[90 Day Fiance Spoiler Warning: This report contains spoilers that reveal if Kalani and Asuelu are still together now or if the 90 Day Fiance couple has broken up.]
Kalani, a 31-year-old from Orange County, CA, and Asuelu, a 24-year-old from Samoa, met in July 2016 and first starred on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance in 2019.
Kalani and Asuelu met when Kalani was visiting a resort where Asuelu worked as the activities director.
During Kalani's second trip to Samoa, Kalani lost her virginity and got pregnant, which rocked Kalani's world and shocked her whole family.
Kalani's conservative Mormon family was disappointed in Kalani's actions and choice of partner, especially since her father Low didn't want any of daughters to get involved with a Samoan man like himself, but Kalani opted to follow her heart.
Kalani went ahead and applied for a K-1 visa so Asuelu could move to the United States and become a hands-on father. At this time, Kalani and Asuelu's son Oliver was five months old.
Although Asuelu struggled to acclimate to American culture, 90 Day Fiance's sixth season concluded with Kalani and Asuelu's September 2018 wedding ceremony as well as Kalani finding out she was pregnant with their second child.
Kalani and Asuelu found out they were expecting Baby No. 2 together less than a year after she had given birth to Oliver, and the news was totally unexpected.
Kalani and Asuelu are now parents of son Oliver, whom the couple welcomed in January 2018, and son Kennedy, who was born in May 2019.
On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth season, Asuelu and Kalani had been married for one year and three months at the time of filming. Asuelu was working part-time and shown passing out free samples at a frozen yogurt shop.
Kalani suggested her marriage was suffering and she was exhausted all the time, so her parents moved in with the couple to help them out with the boys, which apparently upset Asuelu, who desired owning his house and being the man of that house.
Kalani said she and Asuelu were fighting all the time and he needed to stop hanging out with his friends because it was exposing her family to COVID-19. Kalani accused Asuelu of also lying to her about his whereabouts sometimes.
"I'm with someone who just gives me nothing. At this point, I don't really see the point of being married anymore. I really am just done... I don't see the point of it all. I've just been fighting and trying my hardest, and it's just me trying," Kalani cried.
"There's, like, 20 percent of me that's waiting to see if he'll change or do something different, but I'm not going to hold my breath."
During Part 1 of Happily Ever After?'s Season 5 Tell-All that aired in September 2020, Kalani and Asuelu apparently hadn't been communicating much at all and were in "a really rocky place."
Kalani explained she and her husband were in a toxic pattern of fighting -- Asuelu leaving, Asuelu returning, getting along, and then fighting again -- and Asuelu had to stop being so combative and defensive.
On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s sixth-season premiere, Kalani and Asuelu were looking for a new house to move into so they could be a family in their own space.
Asuelu apparently nailed down a full-time job of driving for a ride-sharing service. He said he was making a lot of money and they were doing much better financially.
Kalani then learned her sister Kolini would be staying at her parents' house as well for a month or two, and Kalani feared the situation would "turn out to be a nightmare" since Kolini and Asuelu had a history of fighting.
"I don't know if they'll ever really see eye to eye... I don't think they'll ever really get along, and that puts me in a tough position," Kalani said.
But Asuelu -- who had been acting "better" and helping out more with the kids, according to Kalani -- surprised his wife with his positive and happy reaction to Kolini's upcoming visit.
Asuelu insisted he was a new man and he and Kolini would have a fresh start, and Kalani was thrilled because she wanted her whole family to get along.
"I hope both of our families will come closer," Asuelu noted.
Kalani was glad Asuelu was being supportive and accommodating, but she said she wasn't sure if Asuelu was being sincere and honest because he had tricked and manipulated her in the past with his tears. Kalani therefore intended to proceed with caution.
Kalani and Asuelu were then shown decorating Kalani's parents' home with balloons and streamers to welcome Kolini, which had actually been Asuelu's idea.
"Lately, I try to get along with Kalani's family. I want to show Kalani I really make a big effort for our relationship and I hope she [feels] the same way and [won't] treat me how she [treated] me in the past," Asuelu explained.
Kolini told the cameras Asuelu's kind and generous behavior seemed "a little fake" and "rehearsed," like "an act," but she appeared willing to give Kalani's husband the benefit of the doubt.
Kolini wondered if Asuelu was going to fail to live up to his promises, and Kalani noted it all felt "a little too good to be true."
"I just feel like I've been duped so many times. But, I mean, I'm not going to quit until I 100 percent know, and right now, I'm just at like 80 percent done... At this point, it's all up in the air and hopefully it's not just another round of bullsh-t," Kalani said.
The morning after Kolini's arrival, Kalani and Asuelu shared how they had been shopping for a house to buy. Asuelu predicted he'd be happier in his marriage if Kalani's parents weren't around "trying to control" him all the time.
Kolini suggested the pair should just get a six-month lease because buying a home is really expensive and a huge commitment. She was concerned Asuelu just wanted to live alone so her family would no longer hold him accountable for his actions.
Kolini asked why the couple would buy a house together when they weren't even sure they wanted to stay together, and Asuelu said hearing the word "divorce" really changed his mood and he didn't appreciate Kolini "butting into" his relationship just one day into her stay.
Asuelu looked forward to providing and being the man of the house, but Kolini said a man needs to do more than just make money and Asuelu needed to help out more with his children.
Kolini wanted her sister to remain "realistic" about her situation and keep her eyes open.
So are Asuelu and Kalani still together now or has the 90 Day Fiance couple split up?
Kalani and Asuelu -- who recently competed on90 Day Fiance: Love Games on Discovery's new discovery+ streaming service -- appear to still be together and married.
In February 2021, Kalani revealed she and Asuelu were trying to work out their issues.
"I think the pandemic was hard for all couples, and we already had a bunch of issues going into it, so I think we've just been trying our best, and that's just where we are," Kalani told Entertainment Tonight.
"I feel like it changes on a daily basis, like a lot of marriages. I think we are in an okay spot."
Kalani confirmed she wouldn't say she's in a "great" or "perfect" spot.
"But I think we're good. We're working, we're both putting in the effort. It's not horrible like it was, but it's not amazing. We're getting there," Kalani shared.
"I would say we are getting to the right way. We are on the right track," Asuelu added.
However, Kalani is apparently approaching her marriage with a realistic point of view -- that it may not work out in the end.
"I just think that marriage is very hard and when you have a lot of other issues, like cultural issues and language issues and all of these things, it just makes it very complicated," Kalani told ET.
"But for right now, we are trying our best and hopefully, that works out. But, I mean, you never really know."
Asuelu also confirmed he started taking coronavirus seriously and "stopping going out" and "hanging out" with his friends.
"He's being a lot more cautious now, which is nice," Kalani shared.
Asuelu also said he regrets how he treated Kalani at times on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, including calling Kalani a "lying b-tch" in front of her mother.
Asuelu, calling that insult his "lowest point," explained to ET, "I think that's not who I am. I watch it and I hate it, and I don't want to be that person, but you know, it's good. I learned, it's a good lesson... [I'm] growing up, and... [becoming] a better person."
Kalani said Asuelu got attacked on social media for how he had treated her on the show.
"It just made him be better because a lot of people attacked him, so it made him look at himself and say, 'Yeah, probably shouldn't talk like that or do things like that.' So, I think overall, it probably helped our relationship more than anything," Kalani shared.
Kalani and Asuelu don't post about each other on Instagram or share photos with one another. Asuelu, for instance, has a surplus of videos with his two boys but Kalani isn't featured in any of them.
However, Kalani appeared to enjoy a family beach trip with Asuelu, her father, her two boys and her sister Kolini.
Although Kalani cropped Asuelu's head out of the photos, his leg tattoos are a dead giveaway he was there.
And to ring in 2021, Kalani posted a video montage on Instagram of pictures taken in 2020, and Asuelu was featured in most of them.
Kalani and Asuelu also celebrated Christmas together in December 2020, and it seems they were still a couple one month earlier at Thanksgiving.