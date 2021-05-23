'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Kalani and Asuelu still together? Did the '90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' couple break up and divorce? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/23/2021
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Kalani Faagata doesn't seem happy in her marriage to Asuelu Pulaa on Season 6 of the series, so did she separate or file for divorce from Asuelu? Is the 90 Day Fiance couple broken up or still together now, and what do the latest 90 Day Fiance spoilers reveal about the couple's current relationship?
[90 Day Fiance Spoiler Warning: This report feature spoilers revealing if Kalani and Asuelu are still together now or if the 90 Day Fiance couple has split up.]
Kalani, a 31-year-old from Orange County, CA, and Asuelu, a 24-year-old from Samoa, met in July 2016 in Samoa and first starred on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance in 2019.
The couple met when Kalani was visiting a resort where Asuelu worked as the activities director.
During Kalani's second trip to Samoa, Kalani lost her virginity and got pregnant, which rocked Kalani's world and shocked her whole family.
Kalani's conservative Mormon family was disappointed in Kalani's actions and choice of partner, especially since her father Low didn't want any of daughters to get involved with a Samoan man like himself, but Kalani opted to follow her heart.
Kalani went ahead and applied for a K-1 visa so Asuelu could move to the United States and become a hands-on father to Oliver, who was five months old at the time.
Although Asuelu struggled to acclimate to American culture, 90 Day Fiance's sixth season concluded with Kalani and Asuelu's September 2018 wedding ceremony as well as Kalani finding out she was pregnant with their second child.
Kalani and Asuelu found out they were expecting Baby No. 2 together less than a year after she had given birth to Oliver, and the news was totally unexpected.
Kalani and Asuelu are now parents of son Oliver, whom the couple welcomed in January 2018, and son Kennedy, who was born in May 2019.
On90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth season, Asuelu was working part-time at a frozen yogurt shop and Kalani suggested her marriage was suffering and she was exhausted all the time.
Kalani and Asuelu therefore moved in with Kalani's parents so they could help her out with the kids. Asuelu, however, apparently hated the decision because he wants to be the man of the house.
Kalani believed Asuelu would rather play volleyball or video games after work than spend time with his family, and her father Low also wanted Asuelu to "step up" and stop "f-cking around."
Low said Asuelu would get his "ass whooped or sent back to Samoa" if things didn't change for the better.
But Asuelu continued to disappoint Kalani and her family. He even called Kalani "annoying" and "a b-tch" in front of her mother during a trip to California for Oliver's second birthday.
Kalani subsequently called Asuelu "a manipulator" and said she demands "an equal partnership."
Kalani wished her marriage was about love, happiness and supporting each other, but she believed Asuelu just wanted to take possession of her.
Kalani therefore persuaded Asuelu to go to therapy or counseling together because she had reached her "breaking point" and his verbal apologies weren't enough.
Kalani and Asuelu's counseling progress led to a fairly happy three months until the global outbreak of coronavirus in early 2020, which put additional stress on Kalani and Asuelu's relationship.
Kalani said she and Asuelu were fighting all the time and he was lying about hanging out with his friends amid COVID-19.
"I'm with someone who just gives me nothing. At this point, I don't really see the point of being married anymore. I really am just done... I don't see the point of it all. I've just been fighting and trying my hardest, and it's just me trying," Kalani cried.
"There's, like, 20 percent of me that's waiting to see if he'll change or do something different, but I'm not going to hold my breath."
During Part 1 of Happily Ever After?'s Season 5 Tell-All that aired in September 2020, Kalani and Asuelu apparently hadn't been communicating much at all and were in "a really rocky place."
Kalani explained she and her husband were in a toxic pattern of fighting -- Asuelu leaving, Asuelu returning, getting along, and then fighting again -- and Asuelu had to stop being so combative and defensive.
On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s sixth-season premiere, Kalani and Asuelu were looking for a new house to move into so they could be a family in their own space.
Asuelu apparently nailed down a full-time job of driving for a ride-sharing service. He said he was making a lot of money and they were doing much better financially.
Kalani then learned her sister Kolini would be staying at her parents' house as well for a month or two, and Asuelu surprisingly reacted well to the news and promised to get along with Kolini.
Asuelu insisted he was a new man and that he and Kolini would have a fresh start.
Kalani was glad Asuelu was being supportive and accommodating, but she said she wasn't sure if Asuelu was being sincere and honest because he had tricked and manipulated her in the past with his tears. Kalani therefore intended to proceed with caution.
Kolini told the cameras Asuelu's kind and generous behavior seemed "a little fake" and "rehearsed," like "an act," but she appeared willing to give Kalani's husband the benefit of the doubt.
Kolini wondered if Asuelu was going to fail to live up to his promises, and Kalani noted it all felt "a little too good to be true" and she hoped "another round of bullsh-t" wasn't right around the corner.
The morning after Kolini's arrival, Kolini suggested Kalani and Asuelu should just get a six-month lease instead of buying a home, which is really expensive and a huge commitment. She was concerned Asuelu just wanted to live alone so her family would no longer hold him accountable for his actions.
Kolini asked why the couple would buy a house together when they weren't even sure they wanted to stay together, and Asuelu said hearing the word "divorce" really changed his mood and he didn't appreciate Kolini "butting into" his relationship just one day into her stay.
Asuelu looked forward to providing and being the man of the house, but Kolini said a man needs to do more than just make money and Asuelu needed to help out more with his children.
Kolini wanted her sister to remain "realistic" about her situation and keep her eyes open.
While furniture shopping with her sister, Kalani revealed Asuelu wanted "a game room" or "sleep room" in their house because Asuelu typically slept in a different room from her, which seemed to rub Kolini the wrong way.
"He basically comes in the room and just wants to have sex at this point," Kalani shared. "It's like we have conjugal visits at this point."
Kalani said there was no romance in her relationship and she basically lived with "a friend with benefits," although she admitted there weren't really any benefits for her in the situation.
Kalani told Kolini that Asuelu never took her out on dates, and Kolini could tell that her sister was really unhappy.
Kolini pointed out that Asuelu wasn't even giving Kalani "the bare minimum" in their relationship because Kalani didn't feel loved, and Kolini asked her sister to think about herself, her happiness, and the example she'll be setting for her young boys.
"At this point, I just feel like a broken record. I've reached my breaking point and I don't know where to go from here," Kalani told the cameras.
"He thinks no matter what he does, we're going to stay together... He doesn't think there are any consequences for his actions."
Kalani added, "Why am I in a relationship by myself? I am 'Single, Married,' and I don't want to be anymore."
Kalani shared how she was feeling with Asuelu and said they needed work in the sex and romance departments. Kalani said she and Asuelu had sex constantly when they started dating and she didn't have much of a drive anymore.
Kalani insisted Asuelu was well taken care of, but then she suggested doing some role-playing or introducing some sex toys into the bedroom.
Kalani asked Asuelu to maintain an open mind because regular sex was "boring" and they needed to take things up a notch. Asuelu told Kalani that he'd be willing to shop in a sex store.
Asuelu told Kalani that he brought her pizza and food sometimes, but she said that's not romance because her brother sometimes brings her food and they clearly had two different definitions of the word "romance."
Asuelu was annoyed Kalani had brought her brother into the conversation, but there seemed to be a language barrier between them and some miscommunication because Kalani was just trying to distinguish a gesture of love from romance with a partner or spouse.
"The littlest thing can set him off, and it's usually the dumbest thing," Kalani complained.
"I can't ever really tell him my real feelings or try to tell him what I think we should fix because he takes offense to everything... The whole thing is just crazy and psychotic."
Asuelu called Kalani's crying "annoying," but Kalani complained bottling up one's emotions and then exploding is more annoying and not normal.
"I feel like I, yet again, fooled myself into thinking that this marriage was on the right track and that Asuelu was finally going to change, but of course I was wrong and the whole thing just collapsed again," Kalani said in a confessional.
"If this is who he really is, I don't see us buying a house together. And quite frankly, I don't really see a relationship with us in the future. I can't keep doing this anymore."
So are Asuelu and Kalani still together now or has the 90 Day Fiance couple broken up and divorced?
Kalani and Asuelu -- who recently competed on 90 Day Fiance: Love Games on Discovery's new discovery+ streaming service -- appear to still be together and married.
In February 2021, Kalani revealed she and Asuelu were trying to work out their issues.
"I think the pandemic was hard for all couples, and we already had a bunch of issues going into it, so I think we've just been trying our best, and that's just where we are," Kalani told Entertainment Tonight.
"I feel like it changes on a daily basis, like a lot of marriages. I think we are in an okay spot."
Kalani confirmed she wouldn't say she's in a "great" or "perfect" spot.
"But I think we're good. We're working, we're both putting in the effort. It's not horrible like it was, but it's not amazing. We're getting there," Kalani shared.
"I would say we are getting to the right way. We are on the right track," Asuelu added.
However, Kalani is apparently approaching her marriage with a realistic point of view -- that it may not work out in the end.
"I just think that marriage is very hard and when you have a lot of other issues, like cultural issues and language issues and all of these things, it just makes it very complicated," Kalani told ET.
"But for right now, we are trying our best and hopefully, that works out. But, I mean, you never really know."
Asuelu also confirmed he started taking coronavirus seriously and "stopping going out" and "hanging out" with his friends.
"He's being a lot more cautious now, which is nice," Kalani shared.
Asuelu also said he regrets how he treated Kalani at times on Season 5 of90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, including calling Kalani a "lying b-tch" in front of her mother.
Asuelu, calling that insult his "lowest point," explained to ET, "I think that's not who I am. I watch it and I hate it, and I don't want to be that person, but you know, it's good. I learned, it's a good lesson... [I'm] growing up, and... [becoming] a better person."
Kalani said Asuelu got attacked on social media for how he had treated her on the show.
"It just made him be better because a lot of people attacked him, so it made him look at himself and say, 'Yeah, probably shouldn't talk like that or do things like that.' So, I think overall, it probably helped our relationship more than anything," Kalani shared.
Kalani and Asuelu don't post about each other on Instagram or share photos with one another. Asuelu, for instance, has a surplus of videos with his two boys but Kalani isn't featured in any of them.
However, Kalani appeared to enjoy a family beach trip with Asuelu, her father, her two boys and her sister Kolini in March 2021.
Although Kalani cropped Asuelu's head out of the photos, his leg tattoos are a dead giveaway he was there.
And to ring in 2021, Kalani posted a video montage on Instagram of pictures taken in 2020, and Asuelu was featured in most of them.
Kalani and Asuelu also celebrated Christmas together in December 2020, and it seems they were still a couple one month earlier at Thanksgiving.