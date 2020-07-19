'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Kalani and Asuelu still together? Did the '90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' couple break up?
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/19/2020
90 Day Fiancestar Kalani Faagata apparently feels there is a wedge between herself and Asuelu Pulaa after many fights and misunderstandings as shown on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, so did the couple work through their issues or split -- and are they still together now?
ADVERTISEMENT
[90 Day Fiance Spoiler Warning: This report features spoilers revealing if Kalani and Asuelu have split or if the90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple is still together.]
Kalani, a 31-year-old from Orange County, CA, and Asuelu, a 24-year-old from Samoa, met in July 2016 when she was visiting a resort where Asuelu worked as the activities director. They first starred on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance in 2019.
The couple remained in contact, and after dating long distance, Kalani returned to Samoa and their relationship blossomed quickly. In fact, Kalani lost her virginity to Asuelu, which resulted in an unplanned and unexpected pregnancy.
The surprise pregnancy rocked and initially disappointed Kalani's Mormon family because they never really approved of Kalani dating Asuelu to begin with and were uncertain whether Asuelu could provide for a wife and family.
But Kalani and Asuelu went forward with the K-1 visa process anyway so that Asuelu could move to the United States and become a hands-on father.
When Asuelu moved to America, his son Oliver was already five months old.
Although Kalani and Asuelu had their fair share of struggles -- such as Asuelu having to adapt to life in the United States and the responsibilities of being a new father -- the pair got married in September 2018.
90 Day Fiance's sixth season ended with Kalani and Asuelu's wedding as well as Kalani learning she was pregnant again.
Kalani and Asuelu found out they were expecting their second child together less than a year after she had given birth to Oliver, which was another big surprise!
Kalani reacted to the pregnancy news poorly at first as shown on an episode of 90 Day Fiance's sixth season and was the target of criticism as a result.
"Once the baby came, I had postpartum depression: I wasn't bonding with him, I cried all the time and wanted to die again. Please know that I was concerned about the well-being of my son because of my mental state when I'm pregnant, not that I was ungrateful to be pregnant."
Kalani and Asuelu are now parents of two sons: Kennedy, who was born in May 2019, and Oliver, whom the couple welcomed in January 2018.
But life with two young children has proved to be very difficult for Kalani, who feels she has taken on most of the care, cooking and cleaning at home.
In September 2019, Kalani took to her Instagram Stories and posted a poll about gender roles and married life.
While she did not name Asuelu directly in her post, she made it clear she was venting about her husband's alleged laziness and his unrealistic expectations of her as a wife and mother of two.
"Do all husbands expect their wives to pay bills, clean the whole house, do all the laundry, feed/watch the kids 24/7 (unless said husband is in public or wants a selfie)?" Kalani asked in the poll.
"Asking for my gottdamn self. Is this normal?" she added.
Apparently 70 percent of Kalani's followers who participated in the poll answered "No."
However, the couple appeared to be a very happy family at Christmas time in December 2019.
On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth season, Asuelu was shown at work passing out free samples. The couple had been married for one year and three months at the time of filming.
Kalani suggested her marriage was suffering and she was exhausted all the time, so her parents moved in with the couple to help them out with Oliver and Kennedy, which made Asuelu feel a bit uncomfortable since he could no longer be the man of the house.
Kalani said she wanted Asuelu to help out more with the babies and also help out more around the house, but Asuelu grew up believing those are the wife's responsibilities.
Kalani argued Asuelu would rather play volleyball or video games after work than assist her and spend time with his family. She also complained they hadn't been on a romantic date in four months.
"I just wish that Asuelu and I could get back to the point where we were in the beginning of our relationship, where we loved to be around each other. I just miss that, and if Asuelu refuses to change, I don't know if I can keep doing this anymore," Kalani said in a confessional.
Kalani's dad Low also wanted Asuelu to "step up" and stop "f-cking around." Low said Asuelu would get his "ass whooped or sent back to Samoa" if things didn't change for the better.
Asuelu therefore brought Kalani out on a fun date, but their happiness didn't last long because Asuelu asked his wife to travel to Samoa with him so their children could see where he grew up.
Not only would the trip cost thousands of dollars in plane fare alone, but Asuelu's sister also told him there had been a Measles outbreak recently and children were dying from it.
Asuelu and Kalani's son Kennedy wasn't vaccinated and wasn't supposed to get that MMR vaccine until 12-24 months old, according to his doctor.
Given Kennedy was only seven months old at the time, Kalani was worried and decided to postpone the trip until a later date, which left Asuelu feeling angry, resentful and unsupported.
Instead of going to Samoa, Kalani drove her family to California in order to celebrate Oliver's second birthday, but Asuelu was noticeably in a bad mood.
Kalani said if Asuelu is mad at her or things don't go his way, he'll criticize her and try to make her feel bad about everything she does.
ADVERTISEMENT
During the car ride to California, Asuelu called Kalani's job as a mother "easy" and then admitted he thinks American women's jobs in general are easy. Asuelu rattled off a list of chores such as cleaning, loading the dishwasher and laundry. He said the kids can watch TV while the mother cooks and cleans.
"Then why don't you do it, if it's so easy?" Kalani asked.
"Because [there's] other stuff I do," Asuelu replied, later adding that women in Samoa don't complain about the tasks they must do. "I think Kalani can't do what mother in Samoa do."
In the car, Kalani told Asuelu that she was the one up all night with both of their sick kids when she was sick too, and Asuelu called her out for being a "lying b-tch."
"I'm the one that planned Oliver's birthday. I do everything for them. It's nowhere near fair, and if it's so easy, why don't you do any of it then?" Kalani asked.
"Because that's a woman job. And the sound of your voice is so f-cking annoying too," Asuelu countered.
Kalani's mother was driving the car and scolded Asuelu for talking to her daughter that way, which only made Asuelu more frustrated.
"I don't know how your husband talk to you when you guys been together. But it's my wife; I can talk whatever," Asuelu said. "Your daughter asks stupid questions."
Kalani's mother called Asuelu "disrespectful," and Kalani felt Asuelu was trying to sabotage the weekend and ruin it for everyone as a way to get back at her for canceling their trip to Samoa.
"It just shows me that he doesn't really care about me and the boys and he's just No. 1 to himself," Kalani complained in a confessional, later adding that she'd never be "subservient" to a man.
During a heated confrontation in the backyard, Kalani called Asuelu "a manipulator" because of his attempts to change the subject every time he wanted to back himself out of an uncomfortable conversation.
ADVERTISEMENT
Kalani told Asuelu that she wanted him to change from a boy into "a man" and was tired of making excuses for him. She desired "an equal partnership" and felt she was "doing everything."
Since the pair couldn't reach a resolution and Asuelu felt Kalani didn't respect what he contributed, Asuelu took off with his suitcase and left the house. Oliver followed Asuelu out the door, but he just kept walking.
After walking all the way down the road, Asuelu hopped on a random bus that was apparently heading to Utah, and he said he was going to find a place to stay. Kalani called Asuelu "ridiculous."
That night, Asuelu apparently sent Kalani three false locations to drive to in order to pick him up, and once she was ready to give up, he gave his actual location.
Kalani said Asuelu didn't want to talk to her once he got home, and Kalani's dad admitted he was pissed off and didn't appreciate how Asuelu disrespected his wife and daughter.
Kalani's father said Asuelu owed Kalani an apology, and Kalani's sister Kolini worried future holidays were going to be the same way. Kolini thought Asuelu "sucked the life" out of her sister, and she acknowledged it was hard to see.
Kalani agreed with her family that Asuelu was "in the wrong" and had behaved rudely, and so she hoped Asuelu would come around and apologize. But instead, it appeared Asuelu just wanted to play video games alone in their bedroom.
"Whatever, do what you want," Kalani said in frustration.
Once Oliver's party commenced, Asuelu refused to leave their room, and so Kalani didn't even know if her husband was going to attend. Kalani noted it was "typical Asuelu" to make their son's birthday party all about him.
Kalani later talked to Asuelu in the bedroom behind closed doors, and he said he didn't care if she was frustrated. Kalani essentially begged her husband to come outside and join the party, but he wouldn't listen and didn't want to budge.
"It's frustrating. It's like talking to a four year old," Kalani vented to her sister.
ADVERTISEMENT
Kalani's family felt Asuelu was "acting like a little child," and so her father Low decided to pull Asuelu aside for a chat. Low told Asuelu that he needed to put his problems aside because it was his son's birthday and he needed to spend time with his wife and child.
Asuelu nodded his head and agreed to put on a good face, and so he went outside and told his wife that the decorations looked good. Kolini said Asuelu was just "putting on a show for everyone, which is what he does."
"Asuelu is a fine actor. I know his bullsh-t -- but whatever makes him feel better," Kolini told the cameras.
Asuelu felt good about making the babies happy but he didn't apologize to his wife. Kalani said they had a history of sweeping problems under the rug, and so she didn't really know what was happening between them.
Did Kalani and Asuelu's relationship fall apart or is the 90 Day Fiance couple still together?
Asuelu is still working at the same nutrition store in Utah -- which is near the home he shares with Kalani -- where he was shown passing out free samples on an episode of90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
Also, the pair definitely appear to still be married based on their social-media activity.
In early July, Asuelu wished Kalani a happy birthday on his Instagram account by posting a video of his wife and son. He wrote over the video "love of my life."
And in the caption, Asuelu gushed, "My wife's birthday. Cheers for 32nd years my love @kalanifaagata and many more to come."
Not only has Kalani also posted recent photos with Asuelu on Instagram, but the couple has additionally shared two YouTube videos on their channel in the last month after not uploading anything on their channel for almost a year.
As recently as June 30, Kalani posted a sweet photo of Asuelu cuddling with their boys on Instagram Stories.
ADVERTISEMENT
One week earlier, Kalani posted a smiling selfie with Asuelu, a video of Asuelu laughing in a massage chair, and brief throwback clips of the couple's axe-throwing date.
Kalani uploaded the photos and videos shortly after the June 21 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? aired on TLC, and she captioned the slideshow, "BTS of tonight's episode. What'd y'all think?"
On May 24, Kalani posted a video clip on Instagram of Asuelu and herself talking about how they had once walked through a jungle in Samoa and explored a cave together.
The couple was promoting a video they had posted on YouTube.
"In honor of #samoanlanguageweek, we posted a YouTube video where I butcher basic Samoan, and we talk about our dating life in Samoa (pictures included)," Kalani wrote on Instagram.
A couple of weeks earlier on May 8, Kalani and Asuelu posted a YouTube video of how they celebrated Kennedy's first birthday.
Kalani and Asuelu enjoyed many laughs as Kennedy was spoiled with a fun pool day, gifts, cake, bubbles and a pinata.
On April 27, Kalani posted a slideshow of photos with Asuelu and captioned the post, "Pretending we're in Samoa."
And going back to March 1, Kalani uploaded a photo of the married pair, revealing they had met Robyn and Kody from TLC's Sister Wives.
The two couples met each other while enjoying brunch at a restaurant and Kalani mentioned they should double-date soon.