'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Julia and Brandon still together? Has the '90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' couple broken up? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/16/2021
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Julia Trubkina is hoping Brandon Gibbs will live up to his promises and move out of his parents' home, so did Brandon meet his wife's expectations and are they still together -- or have Brandon and Julia broken up recently? What do the latest 90 Day Fiance spoilers reveal about their relationship?
ADVERTISEMENT
[90 Day Fiance Spoiler Warning: This report contains spoilers that reveal if Brandon and Julia are still together now or if the 90 Day Fiance couple has broken up.]
Brandon, a 27-year-old pest-control technician who helps to run his parents' farm in Dinwiddie, VA, fell in love with Julia, a 26-year-old go-go club dancer from Krasnodar City, Russia, at first sight.
Brandon therefore flew to Russia after just a few weeks of getting to know her on the phone and through videochat. And after dating for five months long-distance, Brandon invited Julia to join him in Iceland, where he proposed marriage to her and the pair got engaged.
Brandon then applied for a K-1 visa and Julia moved to America.
But Julia was upset to learn she'd have to sleep in a separate bedroom from Brandon at his parents' house while Brandon attempted to save some money. She also didn't like how controlling Brandon's mother Betty seemed to be and the fact she had been pushing for Julia to take birth control.
Once at the farm in Virginia, it didn't take Julia long to realize she hated the chores -- such as feeding the pigs -- and waking up early every morning.
"I don't want this. This is not the life [of] my dreams. Brandon say we need to stay here before we marry, but I say to him, 'No, Brandon, this is not going to work.' I need to leave," Julia vented in a confessional.
Julia admitted she was ready to go back to Russia after only one day of working at his parents' farm, and Brandon wished Julia would give the farm a chance. Julia, however, never really sang a different tune.
In April 2020, Julia still had one month to go on her K-1 visa but coronavirus was rapidly spreading and posed a problem for her pending nuptials.
Brandon worried about rushing into a marriage, especially because Julia already threatened him with divorce during a fight, but he said he wasn't ready to give up on his relationship with Julia.
Brandon read his vows in Russian and said, "How did I get so lucky to meet you? How did I get so lucky to call you my love? I feel like the happiest man in the world. From this moment on, you are my priority. I love you and I need you forever."
Julia cried tears of joy as Brandon read his vows, and she responded by promising to love him always as well as appreciate and respect him. Julia vowed to always make protein cookies and love him forever as his "Russian angel."
On 90 Day Fiance's Season 8 Tell-All special, Julia revealed there were "more rules" in Brandon's parents' home than ever before and she and Betty were butting heads although they love each other.
Julia said she wanted to leave the farm and be "the boss" in her own life. She also mentioned how she wouldn't mind having a child if she were to get pregnant by accident, but Brandon insisted she wasn't even ready to take care of a dog.
On the sixth-season premiere of90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Brandon and Julia were shown traveling to Las Vegas for a vacation by themselves.
Brandon told the cameras he and Julia still had a lot to learn about each other but they both felt lucky to be married to one another.
Brandon revealed he was in debt but had received a new job offer. Brandon planned to move to a new company, working less hours but making more money -- which thrilled Julia.
Brandon's father Rob said Brandon had become "submissive" to Julia's every "whim," such as visiting Las Vegas. Ron joked that his son was "whipped" by Julia.
Julia suggested to Brandon they should move to Vegas, but Brandon laughed and said that's not real life and it wouldn't be realistic for them to live in a big expensive city like that.
Brandon explained to the cameras he and Julia weren't financially stable enough to make this jump overnight and he'd also have to obtain a license to work in Las Vegas, which would be a process.
Julia expressed how she was tired of Brandon making promises and not living up to them because he had said they'd move together after she relocated to the U.S.
Brandon recalled saying they'd save money before moving and Las Vegas was never an option. Brandon asked Julia to be patient because everything would work out in the long run.
"He make me angry and sad! I moved here from Russia and Brandon won't move to a different city for me," Julia lamented, adding that she could move somewhere alone once she received her work permit.
Julia was concerned Brandon may want "the farm life" forever, and she also found herself getting jealous of other women paying attention to Brandon at the pool.
Julia said she trusted Brandon but didn't trust other women around him.
While on vacation, however, Brandon and Julia agreed on living in Richmond, VA, for at least a period of time. Julia was happy to compromise, and then she learned her first interview for her Green Card had been scheduled.
Julia said she wanted to start working and making money by maybe doing a designer job, but Brandon worried her broken English might hold her back from many job positions.
Julia yelled at Brandon for not supporting her and for trying to break her dreams, but Brandon said he was just trying to be realistic and reasonable.
"I'm trying to suggest things that would help her and I think she takes that as I'm not being supportive, and that hurts," Brandon said in a confessional.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Julia views my realistic view on things as pessimistic, but sometimes I think she's also just too much of a dreamer and she may want to bump down her expectations."
When Brandon and Julia returned to Brandon's Virginia farm after their trip, Julia wasn't thrilled to be back although Brandon was happy to be home.
Julia said she wants to have a dog or two in their own happy home instead of 35 animals. She hoped Brandon was going to keep his promise of moving to Richmond, VA, soon.
Brandon said he was nervous about Julia's first Green-Card interview, especially since they didn't have certain documents they needed -- including household bills with both of their names on them.
It also turned out Julia didn't even know Brandon's favorite color, and both spouses could barely remember their wedding date of April 26, 2020.
Julia didn't want to get separated from Brandon and have to return to Russia alone. Brandon reluctantly said if Julia wasn't approved, he'd move to Russia if he had to, but he acknowledged it would be harder for him to acclimate.
"I think I give more [energy] to the relationship... [Brandon] gives more money, but I changed my life for him. If I'm not approved, then I go to Russia and Brandon not go with me, I guess. This is broken. We divorce," Julia complained.
Cameras weren't allowed in the immigration office for Julia's interview, but after hours, Brandon revealed, "She did not approve for the Green Card."
Julia, however, insisted everything was going to be okay.
"There is apparently a brand new requisite for the affidavit of support," Brandon explained. "[There is] a brand new document that might be needed, and even the officer doesn't know what it is yet and what the details are."
Brandon said the pair would either receive an approval letter or a request for more information in the mail in about two weeks.
ADVERTISEMENT
Brandon acknowledged it was a good thing Julia had not been "denied" her Green Card, but Julia worried she was "this close" to going back to Russia.
So did Brandon and Julia last? Did the 90 Day Fiance couple split up or are they still together?
Brandon and Julia definitely appear to still be a very happy couple, and there is photo evidence the couple hasn't broken up since the Tell-All special on social media.
Brandon and Julia apparently took a trip to New York in early May. Brandon posted photos of the couple on a boat and near the Statue of Liberty.
"Enjoying time with my wife. I sure will miss her when she gets her green card #90dayfiance #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #Brandonandjulia," Brandon joked in his caption.
And Julia gushed about how thoughtful Brandon is considering he had purchased a bag for her that she fell in love with in a store but didn't want to spend too much money on.
Julia also captioned her own New York photos, "Just love life and grateful for everything I have. #90dayfiance#90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #Brandonandjulia #model#newyork #maxim #america #russia."
In late April, Julia posted two photos of the couple and shared, "Today is our first anniversary! in Russia, each anniversary has a name. 1 year - chintz (calico) wedding."
On April 21, Brandon posted a photo of himself giving Julia a piggyback ride and captioned it, "Happy wife - Happy life."
And Julia shared similar photos on her own Instagram account on the same day. She wrote alongside them, "Everyone asks, did I have friends in America? here is my best friend. #90dayfiance #brandonandjulia #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter."
And Brandon and Julia recently took a trip to Miami, FL, together! Julia revealed on Instagram this vacation served as their honeymoon. Coronavirus probably delayed the pair's honeymoon.
On March 8, Brandon uploaded an image of Julia and himself with their arms around each other and wrote alongside it, "Happy International Women's Day," along with multiple flower emojis.
ADVERTISEMENT
Earlier in the month, Brandon posted a photo standing next to someone in a grey sweatshirt and captioned it, "Hey Julia... The bus is coming."
And Julia posted two photos of herself in a wedding gown around the same time to defend Brandon in light of the fact he had been unenthusiastic and seemingly bored while wedding dress shopping with his fiancee.
"Bad omens of a wedding. I do not believe in these signs. do you know how many of them? lots of. the whole world must be divorced, since all superstitions cannot be observed. Brandon didn't want to go to the store, but I insisted," Julia wrote.
"I try to learn everything but it's so hard for me," Julia added.
Julia also revealed she currently has a great relationship with Brandon's parents, although there was sometimes tension between them on 90 Day Fiance's eighth season.
A fan asked how Julia essentially puts up with her "parents-in-law," and Julia responded, "I love my parents a lot because my parents want what is best for me."
"If I could choose other parents I would never choose other parents because my parents are the best and I love them a lot."
In addition, Julia said she hopes she can "start working" soon and put her degree in design to good use in either apartments or homes.
As far as her favorite experience in the United States goes, Julia revealed, "I like people in America because everyone smiles and everyone tries to help. You never ask for help but people try. This is so cool."
When asked whether she likes Russia or America better, Julia said there are some things she likes better in Russia and other things she likes better in the United States.
She noted the countries are just "different." For example, Julia said she cannot drive yet in America while she has her license back in Russia.
Julia shared excitement, however, when someone mentioned all the states she can travel to in the United States. Julia said she'd love to visit New York especially.