'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya still together or has the '90 Day Fiance' couple split up? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/17/2021
90 Day Fiance couple Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya were forced to spend weeks apart during Yara's 90-day stay in America on her K-1 visa as shown on Season 8 of the series, so what do 90 Day Fiance spoilers reveal about if Jovi and Yara are still together now?
[90 Day Fiance Spoilers Warning: This report contains spoilers revealing if Jovi and Yara are still together and the 90 Day Fiance couple is living in America.]
Jovi, a 29-year-old who works in underwater robotics from New Orleans, LA, met Yara, a 25-year-old makeup artist from Kiev, Ukraine, through a travel app.
Jovi said he thought Yara was very beautiful and they're both family-oriented and seemed to like a lot of the same things -- such as beaches, scubadiving and traveling.
Jovi decided to meet Yara in-person during a work trip to Budapest. He said he had no expectations when they first met and, despite an awkward introduction, "really good sex" led to more hangout sessions.
During the first few months of their relationship, Jovi and Yara took vacations together all over the world, including a stop in Bali. Jovi also visited his girl in the Ukraine multiple times.
Jovi revealed he got Yara pregnant six months into their relationship and that was a huge shock to him.
"I was dumbfounded, it was so unexpected. This is not what I'm ready for. I thought she was trying to trap me. I thought, 'This is her ticket to America,'" Jovi admitted. "But after the shock wore off, it actually pulled us pretty closer together."
At that point, however, Jovi said he loved Yara, and so he decided to propose marriage to her during a trip to Cuba.
Afterward, Jovi applied for a K-1 visa so he could marry Yara and they could become a family, but then the couple received bad news that they had lost the baby.
Since Yara was no longer pregnant, Jovi confessed he experienced a case of cold feet and realized there was no rush to get married anymore and settle down together in America.
But after more time passed, Jovi determined Yara was the person he wanted to be with and he felt good about having her in his life. And Yara was prepared to move to Louisiana in just a few days after her K-1 visa was approved.
Jovi's friends and family didn't think he was ready to settle down since the free spirit was used to a partying lifestyle, and Jovi's mother Gwen warned her son that many Ukrainian women want to get to the United States and receive green cards.
However, Jovi decided to change his ways for Yara and put his trust in her.
Jovi only had two weeks to spend with Yara before he had to take off and work on a boat for a month.
"If Yara and I don't work out, I'll be devastated," Jovi said, before the couple reunited at the airport.
When asked to reveal what she loved most about Jovi, Yara wasn't sure what to say other than he had a good body when they first met.
Yara disappointed Jovi that night by refusing to go out on the town. Yara just wanted to shower, sleep and rest after her long journey to America, but Jovi was hoping to party and introduce Yara to his friends.
"I don't think me and Yara are on the same page about a lot of things, but our 90 days start today and we have a lot to think about before we get married," Jovi said.
During Yara's first full day in New Orleans, Jovi then gave Yara a tour of the city, including Bourbon Street, which Yara considered chaotic and crazy.
Yara seemed overwhelmed by her environment and admitted she thought America was going to be "sweet dreams" but Ukraine was better -- although "more poor."
Jovi then introduced Yara to his mother, but Yara was uncomfortable about spending the night at Gwen's place, which was upsetting to Gwen.
Jovi said he needed the women to get along in order to have a happy future, but Gwen was once again disappointed upon hearing about the couple's Las Vegas wedding plans.
Gwen wanted to be able to attend the wedding, along with Jovi's grandparents, but Yara insisted she wanted his big day to be an intimate affair.
Gwen suggested that Yara was being a bit selfish, but Yara said she wasn't going to let Gwen control her.
"I will not get married in a trailer park," Yara said.
Yara and Jovi later argued while picking out furniture for their apartment together.
Yara didn't appreciated how Jovi treated her in front of other people, and she apparently grew tired of people thinking she was the "b-tch" in their relationship when he was allegedly "rude" and "mean" to her.
Yara reminded Jovi that she had left everything in her country behind for him and so it would be nice for him to make sacrifices for her as well, like a silly white rug for their living room.
Jovi eventually apologized for his behavior in the furniture store and said he just wanted to make Yara happy and feel at home.
"Everything I do is to basically make her feel more comfortable," Jovi told the cameras.
Jovi realized both he and Yara had "selfish tendencies" and needed to be more accommodating with each other and compromise more, so Jovi gave in and bought a white rug for their apartment's living room.
Yara admitted she thought New Orleans was "a nasty village," and she said she just didn't like the city. Yara wished she and Jovi could move somewhere else, like Los Angeles, so she told Jovi to make her happy by relocating, but Jovi pictured raising a family in New Orleans.
Since Jovi had to leave for work for a whole month, he gifted Yara with a new iPhone so she would be able to call and communicate with him. He didn't want Yara to be completely bored by herself in the city since his mother even lived an hour away.
Yara was thrilled about the phone and gushed how Jovi was the best boyfriend ever in the moment.
The couple then discussed children while dining out, and Yara said she hated the idea of being left alone with the kids while Jovi worked a full month at a time away from home.
Yara said she'd need help with their kids, but Jovi said his mother did a great job of raising him while his father was gone doing similar work.
Jovi said he loved his upbringing and also thought it would be great to spend four weeks of interrupted time with his children once he returned home from work.
Yara broke down into tears and recalled how Jovi had left her alone when she had an operation while pregnant with Jovi's child and so she no longer trusted him.
Yara complained about Jovi leaving her when she had a miscarriage, adding that she might never be able to trust him again and would never want to be left alone with children again.
Jovi recalled the turn of events differently and insisted he never meant to ditch Yara during her time of need. Jovi also said he never realized Yara was so resentful about him leaving her alone in Albania while she was pregnant with their child and lost the baby.
Yara was upset her last night with Jovi ended on a low note with her crying.
Jovi said he felt bad about the conversation because he did leave Yara after her miscarriage but he didn't know at the time she would have follow-up doctor appointments and the procedure Yara had mentioned.
Yara wasn't looking forward to living without Jovi, who knew it would be tough for Yara because she had no friends or family in New Orleans. Even Jovi's mother lived an hour away.
The pair hugged and kissed at the airport, and they both expressed how much they loved and would miss each other.
Yara was a little scared, sad and homesick, and as some time passed, she found herself incredibly bored and lonely. Yara also complained about how people in the city got drunk really early in the day, which drove her crazy.
Yara decided to meet up with Jovi's friend Sara to get their nails done. Yara said even if she and Sara didn't become best friends, it would be nice to have a girl to hang out with.
Yara told Sara that time had passed so quickly and her relationship was definitely interesting because now she and Jovi had time to miss each other.
Yara revealed she had no plans to have a baby in the near future and she'd like to open her own business, maybe a salon working as a makeup artist.
Yara also anticipated Jovi would find a different job for her so they'd be able to spend more time with each other, but Sara told the cameras Jovi loved his job and there was no shot he'd give it up for a woman.
Sara asked Yara whether she truly thought Jovi was ready to settle down because he definitely had a history of partying and getting drunk. Sara also warned Yara that Jovi used to be a regular at one of the local stripclubs.
"He would sleep with them," Sara said.
"That's a part of Jovi he don't tell me about," Yara replied. "I heard some things about his ex because everybody tell me that she was so bad."
Sara revealed Jovi's ex got so drunk one night that she had pissed herself in bed in the middle of the night. Yara laughed and said that girl sounded "nasty," but Sara pointed out that's who Jovi was before he got involved with Yara.
Yara said if Jovi partied hard all the time, she simply wouldn't want to be with him.
Yara told the cameras that she had gotten to know a totally different side of Jovi and a part of her feared she had been lying to herself the whole time or just not paying attention.
Click here to read Jovi's denial about having slept with strippers, and click here to see his reaction to Sarah throwing him under the bus to Yara.
Yara complains in a trailer teasing what's to come on 90 Day Fiance's eighth season that Jovi is an alcoholic and party animal.
"He needs to understand I [gave] up everything I have to be here," Yara says in a confessional.
Yara later says she "deserves somebody better" after Jovi is shown joking with a friend how he wasn't married yet.
"I'm going to walk away," Jovi threatens his fiancee.
"You f-cking walk away," Yara dares him with tears in her eyes. "I'm just done with you."
Did Jovi and Yara get married and are they still together, or has the 90 Day Fiance couple split?
It appears Jovi and Yara are still together and married within the 90-day period that followed her arrival in America. For starters, Jovi's Instagram profile picture features Yara.
And on Yara's Instagram, her description says, "38 country, traveling with my [love]." Jovi has a similar description on his own Instagram page, saying he's been to 57 countries and is "on an adventure to see the world!"