'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya still together or did they split? Did the '90 Day Fiance' couple get married?
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 12/27/2020
90 Day Fiance couple Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya are at odds with Jovi's family over how to have their wedding, so did more problems arise and cause a split -- or are Jovi and Yara married now and still together?
[90 Day Fiance Spoilers Warning: This report includes spoilers that reveal the status of Jovi and Yara's relationship and if the 90 Day Fiance couple is still together.]
Jovi, a 29-year-old who works in underwater robotics from New Orleans, LA, had traveled to about 25 countries just for work, which requires him to work four weeks straight in exchange for having four weeks off.
Jovi met Yara, a 25-year-old makeup artist from Kiev, Ukraine, through a travel app, and he thought Yara was very beautiful. He also thought they liked a lot of the same things -- beaches, scubadiving and traveling.
Jovi decided to meet Yara in-person during one of his work trip to Budapest. He had no expectations when they first met other than to probably hook up, and he said their first night together was really awkward and with some moments of silence.
But after a few glasses of wine, Jovi said they "had really good sex and then things got better" from that point.
Jovi told the cameras Yara is a girly-girl who loves fashion, makeup and designer bags but he's a simple guy who thrives in the outdoors. However, Jovi pointed out they are both family-oriented and share similar values, which was important to him.
During the next few months after meeting, Jovi and Yara kept taking vacations together -- including to Bali and the Dominican Republic -- and Jovi visited his girl in the Ukraine multiple times.
Jovi revealed he got Yara pregnant six months into their relationship and that was a huge shock to him.
"I was dumbfounded, it was so unexpected. This is not what I'm ready for. I thought she was trying to trap me. I thought, 'This is her ticket to America,'" Jovi admitted. "But after the shock wore off, it actually pulled us pretty close together."
At that point, however, Jovi said he loved Yara -- and so he proposed marriage to her during a trip to Cuba.
Afterward, Jovi applied for a K-1 visa so he could marry Yara and they could become a family, but then the couple received bad news that they had lost the baby.
Since Yara was no longer pregnant, Jovi confessed he experienced a case of cold feet and realized there was no rush to get married anymore and settle down together in America.
But after more time passed, Jovi determined Yara was the person he wanted to be with and he felt good about having her in his life. And Yara was prepared to move to Louisiana in just a few days after her K-1 visa was approved.
Jovi said his mother Gwen was Yara's biggest supporter, but Gwen was surprised about her son's choice of partner to marry. Gwen apparently always thought her son would wed a sweet southern girl, and she had trouble picturing Yara liking Jovi's lifestyle of hunting and fishing.
Gwen warned Jovi that Ukrainian women want to get to the United States and she didn't want Yara to use him for residency in America. Jovi said he had trouble trusting people and so deciding to trust Yara was a big thing for him.
Due to Jovi's hectic work schedule, he said he'd only have two weeks with Yara to move into an apartment and then Jovi had to work for a month. They wouldn't have 90 days like the average K-1 visa couple, so Jovi was a bit concerned they'd have less than 60 days together.
Gwen thought the situation was "absolutely nuts" and didn't understand how Jovi and Yara were going to make this work. Gwen wasn't even convinced Jovi was truly ready for marriage.
Jovi's friends also didn't think he was ready to be a husband and deal with the challenges of marriage. His best friend Kline's girlfriend Sara even predicted Jovi's life was going to spiral out of control.
Jovi admitted he's a free spirit who likes to drink and doesn't really think before acting, so he acknowledged a woman coming into his life and trying to change him would be tough.
Jovi acknowledged this relationship was crazy and it even shocked himself that he was so wrapped up in one woman. Jovi just wanted Yara to like his city and his friends.
"If Yara and I don't work out, I'll be devastated," Jovi told the cameras.
Jovi and Yara then reunited in the airport after Yara traveled for 30 hours so Jovi could allegedly save money.
When asked to reveal what she loved most about Jovi, Yara wasn't sure what to say other than he had a good body when they first met.
Yara then told Jovi that she just wanted to take a shower and sleep, which disappointed Jovi, who was prepared to take Yara out for a night of good fun and drink.
Jovi confessed, "This was definitely not the first night in New Orleans I had imagined."
Jovi took Yara to his apartment in the best part of the city, but Yara complained about Jovi's place being small. Jovi said it was "frustrating" because he thought his apartment was really nice, and Yara also vented about how the place wasn't very clean.
Yara said Jovi has "bad taste," but Jovi told his fiancee that she could decorate their apartment however she wanted, and that at least made her feel a little better.
"I don't think me and Yara are on the same page about a lot of things, but our 90 days start today and we have a lot to think about before we get married," Jovi said.
Jovi then joked with Yara they were about to have sex for the first time in America.
During Yara's first full day in New Orleans, Jovi then gave Yara a tour of the city, including Bourbon Street, where people just hang out and drink.
Yara thought Bourbon Street was chaotic and crazy, and she appeared pretty overwhelmed. Yara admitted she thought America was going to be "sweet dreams" but Ukraine was better -- although "more poor."
Jovi then wanted to introduce Yara to his parents, but Yara didn't want to spend the night at Jovi's parents' place because she said she wouldn't feel comfortable. Jovi said Yara didn't have a choice because that's simply Louisiana culture.
Yara jokingly threatened to return to Ukraine, but Jovi argued that America is a better country, which apparently upset Yara.
Jovi couldn't wait to introduce Yara to his mother, saying it was a very important moment in his life and he wished Yara had been more excited about it. Jovi said he needed the women to get along in order for him to have a comfortable marriage.
With 88 days to wed, Jovi took Yara to the Bayou to meet his mother.
Jovi's mother Gwen hoped to like Yara, and Gwen said if she got a bad feeling about her son's fiancee, she'd warn Jovi to prevent him from making a big mistake.
Yara told Gwen that she'd be okay with sleeping over although it might be a bit uncomfortable for her. Gwen admitted she was a little sad knowing Yara actually considered not staying the night.
Jovi learned he might have to leave for his work trip a few days earlier than anticipated, and Yara was frustrated because she was still getting settled in and had more to see in New Orleans before being left alone.
Gwen asked the couple about their wedding plans, and Yara said she'd love to get married in Las Vegas. Jovi, however, wished his grandparents could attend a local wedding.
Yara explained that she wanted her relatives to be able to attend the wedding and if they couldn't make it, she didn't want a wedding for one side of the family, meaning her groom's family.
Yara and Jovi therefore decided on making a weekend out of it and going to Las Vegas to wed.
Gwen felt sad and wondered if Yara was being "a little selfish" in wanting things her way, but Yara told the cameras she wasn't going to let Gwen control her like she allegedly controlled Jovi.
Gwen hoped to talk about the topic more, noting she'd be "really, really disappointed" if she couldn't be a part of or do anything for her son's wedding.
Gwen called Yara "a cool person" and said she could tell Jovi had a connection with her, but Gwen said she needed to spend more time with her son's fiance before being convinced she's the right girl for Jovi.
Yara reminded Jovi that they were not going to have a wedding in his hometown and Gwen had asked her too many questions. Yara didn't want a big wedding and said, "I will not get married in a trailer park."
The pair's relationship didn't get off to a great start, and Yara complains in a trailer for the rest of90 Day Fiance's eighth season that Jovi is an alcoholic and party animal.
"He needs to understand I [gave] up everything I have to be here," Yara says in a confessional.
Yara later says she "deserves somebody better" after Jovi is shown joking with a friend how he wasn't married yet.
"I'm going to walk away," Jovi threatens his fiancee.
"You f-cking walk away," Yara dares him with tears in her eyes. "I'm just done with you."
So did Jovi and Yara split up or is the 90 Day Fiance couple still together?
For starters, Jovi's Instagram profile picture features Yara.
And on Yara's Instagram, her description says, "38 country, traveling with my [love]." Jovi has a similar description on his own Instagram page, saying he's been to 57 countries and is "on an adventure to see the world!"
In mid-December, Yara posted a picture of herself touching her hair, and an eagle-eyed Instagram user noticed an engagement ring and wedding ring on Yara's left hand.
But when a fan commented, "Ooooooooo a wedding ring," Yara commented, "Not wedding, this is an ordinary ring, I wear it so that the engagement ring does not get lost, because it is big for me."
The fan wrote back that Jovi needs to size the ring for Yara, and she replied, "Hahahahah, i was thinking about that, but I newer have time."