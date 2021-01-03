'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya still together or did the '90 Day Fiance' couple split? Did they get married? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/03/2021
90 Day Fiance couple Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya are definitely butting heads on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance, but did their relationship improve or did they call it quits? What do 90 Day Fiance spoilers reveal about if Jovi and Yara are still together now?
[90 Day Fiance Spoilers Warning: This report contains spoilers revealing if Jovi and Yara broke up or if the 90 Day Fiance couple is still together and living in the United States together.]
Jovi, a 29-year-old who works in underwater robotics from New Orleans, LA, met Yara, a 25-year-old makeup artist from Kiev, Ukraine, through a travel app.
Jovi said he thought Yara was very beautiful and they're both family-oriented and seemed to like a lot of the same things -- such as beaches, scubadiving and traveling.
Jovi decided to meet Yara in-person during one of his work trip to Budapest. He had no expectations when they first met other than to probably hook up, but he said "really good sex" led to more hangout sessions.
Jovi described Yara as a girly-girl who loves fashion, makeup and designer bags.
During the first few months of their relationship, Jovi and Yara took vacations together all over the world, including a stop in Bali. Jovi also visited his girl in the Ukraine multiple times.
Jovi revealed he got Yara pregnant six months into their relationship and that was a huge shock to him.
"I was dumbfounded, it was so unexpected. This is not what I'm ready for. I thought she was trying to trap me. I thought, 'This is her ticket to America,'" Jovi admitted. "But after the shock wore off, it actually pulled us pretty close together."
At that point, however, Jovi said he loved Yara, and so he decided to propose marriage to her during a trip to Cuba.
Afterward, Jovi applied for a K-1 visa so he could marry Yara and they could become a family, but then the couple received bad news that they had lost the baby.
Since Yara was no longer pregnant, Jovi confessed he experienced a case of cold feet and realized there was no rush to get married anymore and settle down together in America.
But after more time passed, Jovi determined Yara was the person he wanted to be with and he felt good about having her in his life. And Yara was prepared to move to Louisiana in just a few days after her K-1 visa was approved.
Jovi said his mother Gwen was Yara's biggest supporter, but Gwen was surprised about her son's choice of partner to marry. Gwen apparently always thought her son would wed a sweet southern girl, and she had trouble picturing Yara liking Jovi's lifestyle of hunting and fishing.
Gwen warned Jovi that many Ukrainian women want to get to the United States and receive green cards. Jovi putting his trust into Yara was apparently a big thing for him.
Due to Jovi's hectic work schedule, he said he'd only have two weeks with Yara to move into an apartment and then Jovi had to work for a month. They wouldn't have 90 days like the average K-1 visa couple, so Jovi was a bit concerned they'd have less than 60 days together.
Gwen thought the situation was "absolutely nuts" and didn't understand how Jovi and Yara were going to make this work. Gwen wasn't even convinced Jovi was truly ready for marriage.
Jovi's friends also didn't think he was ready to be a husband and deal with the challenges of marriage. His best friend Kline's girlfriend Sara even predicted Jovi's life was going to spiral out of control.
Jovi admitted he's a free spirit who likes to drink and doesn't really think before acting, so he acknowledged a woman coming into his life and trying to change him would be tough.
But Jovi was totally wrapped up in Yara, and he told the cameras, "If Yara and I don't work out, I'll be devastated."
Jovi and Yara then reunited in the airport after Yara traveled for 30 hours so Jovi could allegedly save money.
When asked to reveal what she loved most about Jovi, Yara wasn't sure what to say other than he had a good body when they first met.
Yara disappointed Jovi that night by refusing to go out on the town. Yara just wanted to shower, sleep and rest after her long journey to America, but Jovi was hoping to party and introduce Yara to his friends.
"I don't think me and Yara are on the same page about a lot of things, but our 90 days start today and we have a lot to think about before we get married," Jovi said.
Jovi then joked with Yara they were about to have sex for the first time in America.
During Yara's first full day in New Orleans, Jovi then gave Yara a tour of the city, including Bourbon Street, which Yara considered chaotic and crazy.
Yara seemed overwhelmed by her environment and admitted she thought America was going to be "sweet dreams" but Ukraine was better -- although "more poor."
Jovi then wanted to introduce Yara to his parents, but Yara didn't want to spend the night at Jovi's parents' place because she said she wouldn't feel comfortable. Jovi said Yara didn't have a choice because that's simply Louisiana culture.
Yara jokingly threatened to return to Ukraine, but Jovi argued that America is a better country, which apparently upset Yara.
Jovi said he needed the women to get along in order for him to have a comfortable marriage, and with 88 days to wed, Jovi took Yara to the Bayou to meet Gwen.
Gwen told the cameras that if she got a bad feeling about her son's fiancee, she'd warn Jovi to prevent him from making a big mistake.
Yara told Gwen that she'd be okay with sleeping over although it might be a bit uncomfortable for her. Gwen admitted she was a little sad knowing Yara actually considered not staying the night.
Jovi learned he might have to leave for his work trip a few days earlier than anticipated, and Yara was frustrated because she was still getting settled in and had more to see in New Orleans before being left alone.
Gwen asked the couple about their wedding plans, and Yara said she'd love to get married in Las Vegas. Jovi, however, wished his grandparents could attend a local wedding.
Yara explained that she wanted her relatives to be able to attend the wedding and if they couldn't make it, she didn't want a wedding for one side of the family, meaning her groom's family.
Yara and Jovi therefore decided on making a weekend out of it and going to Las Vegas to wed.
Gwen felt sad and wondered if Yara was being "a little selfish" in wanting things her way, but Yara told the cameras she wasn't going to let Gwen control her like she allegedly controlled Jovi.
Gwen hoped to talk about the topic more, noting she'd be "really, really disappointed" if she couldn't be a part of or do anything for her son's wedding.
Gwen called Yara "a cool person" and said she could tell Jovi had a connection with her, but Gwen said she needed to spend more time with her son's fiance before being convinced she's the right girl for Jovi.
Yara reminded Jovi that they were not going to have a wedding in his hometown and Gwen had asked her too many questions. Yara didn't want a big wedding and said, "I will not get married in a trailer park."
Jovi later took Yara shopping so she could pick out a new rug and mirror for their place.
"I am the boss," Yara bragged, adding that Jovi has terrible "swamp taste."
The saleswoman at the furniture store noticed Jovi seemed "snippy," telling the cameras, "If Yara was my friend, I would tell her Jovi is maybe not The One."
Jovi said he hated a sparkly rug Yara had selected and he wasn't going to put it in his apartment.
Yara left the store in an angry manner, and she said she was tired of people thinking she's "a b-tch" while Jovi is a perfect, kind person. Yara said Jovi needed to treat her better or else she wouldn't marry him.
"He [can't] talk to me like this and be so rude and mean to me," Yara complained, before telling Jovi that all he did was "b-tch" at her.
The pair fought on the way home and Jovi called Yara "ridiculous." She told Jovi to buy whatever he wanted because he didn't seem to appreciate anything she had done for him, and they snapped at each other back and forth.
When the couple returned to their apartment, Yara reminded Jovi that she had left everything in her country behind for Jovi and it would be nice if he could sacrifice something, like his taste in a living-room rug, for instance.
Jovi argued he had done a lot for Yara as well, including cleaning his apartment so it would look decent for her arrival. But Yara countered by saying, "You don't care about nothing."
Jovi eventually apologized for his behavior in the furniture store and came around to the idea of Yara choosing whatever she wanted for their apartment so she would be happy and feel at home.
"Everything I do is to basically make her feel more comfortable," Jovi told the cameras.
Yara demanded that Jovi throw many of his belongings away, and she reminded him that he needed to call his apartment "our" apartment.
The pair's relationship didn't get off to a great start, and Yara complains in a trailer teasing what's to come on90 Day Fiance's eighth season that Jovi is an alcoholic and party animal.
"He needs to understand I [gave] up everything I have to be here," Yara says in a confessional.
Yara later says she "deserves somebody better" after Jovi is shown joking with a friend how he wasn't married yet.
"I'm going to walk away," Jovi threatens his fiancee.
"You f-cking walk away," Yara dares him with tears in her eyes. "I'm just done with you."
So did Jovi and Yara break up after her move to America or is the 90 Day Fiance couple still together?
It appears Jovi and Yara are still together. For starters, Jovi's Instagram profile picture features Yara.
And on Yara's Instagram, her description says, "38 country, traveling with my [love]." Jovi has a similar description on his own Instagram page, saying he's been to 57 countries and is "on an adventure to see the world!"