'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya still together? Did the '90 Day Fiance' couple split? Did Yara have a baby? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/21/2021
90 Day Fiance's eighth season showed Yara Zaya questioning whether she should return to Ukraine right before her Las Vegas wedding with Jovi Dufren, so did the couple break up or go through with getting married? Do the latest 90 Day Fiance spoilers say Yara and Jovi are still together now?
[90 Day Fiance Spoilers Warning: This report contains spoilers that reveal if Jovi and Yara are still together and whether the 90 Day Fiance couple had a baby.]
Jovi, a 29-year-old who works in underwater robotics from New Orleans, LA, met Yara, a 25-year-old makeup artist from Kiev, Ukraine, through a travel app.
Yara felt she deserved more from Jovi and questioned whether he really cared for her at all. She didn't feel taken care of, or that she was Jovi's No. 1 priority
After the party, Yara gave Jovi and ultimatum and said if he wanted to be with her, he needed to stop his frequent drinking.
Yara gave Jovi permission to drink on special occasions but not every day or else he'd be visiting with his child on weekends while living apart from her.
Jovi agreed to drink a little bit less and take better care of his wife-to-be, and Yara demanded respect.
"I just want him to show that me and the baby [come] first," Yara told the cameras, later adding that living in the United States was never her dream.
Jovi had another work trip coming up soon, so he and Yara had to get married within two weeks. Jovi felt rushed but said he was going to make things work.
A few days after their engagement party, Yara said Jovi was doing more and treating her better. Not only did Jovi try to cook for her one night, but he was also spending evenings at home with her.
Jovi said he was beginning to understand the stress Yara was going through of being pregnant in a foreign country without any friends or relatives around, and he intended to be more sympathetic and supportive.
When Jovi only had 12 days left in New Orleans before another work trip, Yara was starting to feel a little better about staying in New Orleans long-term.
Yara enjoyed herself at a parade and Jovi hoped she would stay in this good mood because they were leaving for Las Vegas in just a few days for their wedding.
"I hope I can keep her in a good mood the whole way until we get married," Jovi said.
With eight days until her wedding, Yara went shopping for a wedding dress with Jovi's mother Gwen, and Yara sweetly decided to let Gwen attend the wedding since it meant so much to her.
Yara picked out a beautiful form-fitted, long-sleeve sequin dress with an open back.
When Yara had eight days left on her K-1 visa, Yara slipped and fell in the street and landed on her back.
A doctor told Yara that she was fine and the baby was fine, but Yara wasn't feeling well after her fall.
Jovi also felt guilt because his bachelor party was supposed to be that night and he'd have to leave Yara behind. Yara, however, gave him the "okay" to go as long as he promised not to get drunk and be home fairly early.
Jovi promised to keep things within reason and stay in control, and Yara hoped her fiance would take it easy and be responsible.
But Jovi ended up at the local stripclub, which was Jovi's "home away from home," according to one of his friends. Jovi apparently had a great time and ignored Yara's phone calls as he stayed out late into the evening.
At the stripclub, Jovi flirted with a dancer named Carter and his buddy instructed Carter to take Jovi "upstairs" and show him a good time. Jovi joked that his pal was forcing him to interact with the entertainer, but Jovi didn't seem to mind.
Jovi insisted he didn't touch the dancer and just had a good time. Yara had asked Jovi to return home at 11PM since she was pregnant and had fallen that day, but he stayed out until 1:26AM.
Jovi then only had a few hours to pack for Las Vegas and get in some sleep. Yara told Jovi that he smelled like alcohol and accused him of being drunk, and she was clearly disappointed and angry.
Yara was also frustrated Jovi had invited friends to their Las Vegas wedding when she was pregnant and couldn't drink or party with any of them. Yara also hadn't revealed to Jovi's friends that she was expecting, and so she figured they would view her as lame or boring.
Yara didn't want to talk to Jovi because she didn't feel like she was his priority. Yara didn't think Jovi cared about her at all.
"I feel like I want to go back to home... to Ukraine," Yara cried in a confessional.
So are Yara and Jovi now married and still together or has the 90 Day Fiance couple broken up?
Jovi and Yara got married within the 90-day period that Yara's K-1 visa allowed and the couple appears to still be together.
According to a screenshot posted by 90 Day Fiance Instagrammer John Yates, Jovi and Yara obtained a marriage license on February 13, 2020, In Touch Weekly reported.
Yara and Jovi reportedly exchanged vows in a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, NV, that same month.
Yara told Us Weekly in January 2021 she was "so happy" upon learning she was pregnant because she hoped her baby would look as "handsome" or "beautiful" as Jovi, whom she gushed about being in love with "so much."
It appears Yara delivered the couple's child in September 2020.
Before viewers saw Yara take a positive pregnancy test on 90 Day Fiance's eighth season, pregnancy rumors began floating around on December 31 when Yara posted an Instagram photo that appeared to show two unique ornaments on a Christmas tree she was posing next to. (Eagle-eyed fans also pointed out the tree looked like it was in Jovi's New Orleans apartment).
One of the ornaments was a baby and the other was a pink heart with the word "mom" written on it.
Yara also reportedly created an Amazon baby registry last year under the name "Yara Dufren," which seemingly provided evidence she and Jovi had tied the knot during her K-1 visa trip to the United States.
The baby registry was posted on January 4, 2020, according to In Touch, and the items Yara listed were for a baby girl due in September 2020.
The latest evidence indicating Jovi and Yara are still together is that they will be starring on the upcoming sixth season of90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premiering Sunday, April 25 on TLC, according to the @fraudedmedia Instagram account formerly called @fraudedbytlc.
It's also apparent Jovi and Yara's relationship is doing well based on their recent social-media activity. For example, Jovi's Instagram profile picture features Yara.
And on Yara's Instagram, her description says, "38 country, traveling with my [love]." Jovi has a similar description on his own Instagram page, saying he's been to 57 countries and is "on an adventure to see the world!"
As recently as March 2021, Yara hinted she and Jovi's relationship is still in good standing when she posted a picture of a bedside table decorated with candles and flowers. It appeared Jovi may have served Yara cake and coffee in bed in honor of International Women's Day.
"Happy International Women's Day, my girls, I hope you made your man buy you flowers," Yara captioned her post.
"In my country, March 8 is a great holiday when women are treated like queens. Women, be sure your man treat you the right way, buy for you flowers, take you to dinner. I do not feel like this is celebrated enough in America."
Jovi simultaneously shared a picture of himself on the same day and advised men to treat their girlfriends or wives the way the women deserve to be treated.
In mid-December 2020, Yara posted a picture of herself touching her hair, and an Instagram user noticed an engagement ring and wedding ring on Yara's left hand.
But when a fan commented, "Ooooooooo a wedding ring," Yara commented, "Not wedding, this is an ordinary ring, I wear it so that the engagement ring does not get lost, because it is big for me."
The fan wrote back that Jovi needs to size the ring for Yara, and she replied, "Hahahahah, i was thinking about that, but I newer have time."
In early December of last year, Yara posted a photo of herself filming behind-the-scenes and wrote alongside it, "I want Jovi to look at me with the same loving eyes as this woman looks at me in the first photo."
Yara also uploaded a photo of herself drinking wine with a cityscape in the background, and Jovi commented with the following flirty response: "Dayummmm. Are you single??"