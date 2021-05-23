'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Jovi and Yara still together? Did the '90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' couple break up and divorce? (SPOILERS)
90 Day Fiance couple Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren have different parenting styles and plans for their future as shown on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, so did Yara and Jovi's relationship last or are they still together? What do 90 Day Fiance spoilers reveal about their current relationship?
Jovi, a 29-year-old who works in underwater robotics from New Orleans, LA, met Yara, a 25-year-old makeup artist from Kiev, Ukraine, through a travel app.
The couple began traveling the world together, and Jovi also visited Yara in the Ukraine multiple times.
Yara got pregnant six months into their relationship, and Jovi admitted he was "dumbfounded" at first and worried Yara was trying to "trap" him and get a ticket to the United States.
But Jovi came around to the idea of becoming a father and said the pregnancy brought them closer together.
Jovi therefore decided to propose marriage to Yara during a trip to Cuba and then apply for a K-1 visa once he returned to America. However, Yara unfortunately experienced a miscarriage.
Once Yara arrived to America, she and Jovi argued a lot over his partying and how Yara didn't feel she could trust Jovi to stand by her through tough times and be around for their future children given he works so much.
Yara also heard from one of Jovi's friends, Sara, that Jovi used to sleep with exotic dancers and had a wild and crazy side.
Yara then discovered she was pregnant again and vented in shock to the cameras, "I am not ready yet. I don't even know if I want to get married and live here."
She later added, "I honestly don't even know if [Jovi] wants to settle down with me and [stop] partying all the time. It just makes me feel crazy."
The pair even fought at their engagement party, with Yara wishing she could return to Ukraine a single woman and calling Jovi "an alcoholic."
Yara felt she deserved more from Jovi and questioned whether he really cared for her at all. She didn't feel taken care of, and so she gave Jovi an ultimatum that she must be his No. 1 priority or their relationship would be over.
Jovi agreed to drink a little bit less and take better care of his wife-to-be, and Yara said he eventually stepped up to the plate and was trying to prove he could be a better man.
Jovi had a little slip-up at his bachelor party when he received a private lapdance and returned home much later than promised, but he came to realize Yara would leave him if he didn't listen to his fiancee and be more supportive and understanding.
Jovi and Yara went through with a wedding in Las Vegas.
Yara admitted in the limo she didn't feel ready to get married -- and Jovi appeared a little hesitant or reluctant himself -- but the couple was hopeful for their future together.
"I just hope Jovi is not lying and he will really do what he tells me, that he will be a man... I really hope he will change and he will be nice," Yara told the cameras.
Jovi said his next step would be to apply for Yara's Green Card and move her over to the United States permanently. He also looked forward to welcoming his baby.
90 Day Fiance: Jovi and Yara's Baby Special in early April featured Yara and Jovi learning they had a baby girl on the way and Yara still trying to tame Jovi and make him more domestic.
Yara said she needed Jovi's help around the house and hoped he wouldn't go out with his friends all the time once the baby arrived, and Jovi swore to stick by his wife's side.
Yara then gave birth in a hospital and the couple named their daughter, who weighed seven pounds and nine ounces, Mylah Angelina.
"Beautiful just like her mommy," Jovi gushed.
Jovi said everything the couple had gone through together was worth it, and Yara said of her newborn, "I always want to cry when I look at [my daughter]. I love her so much... I [didn't] think I could love somebody so much in just a little bit of time."
On 90 Day Fiance's Season 8 Tell-All special, Yara said being a parent was "amazing" and gushed about how Jovi is a loving and caring father, which makes her fall deeper in love with him every day.
But then Yara was forced to watch back footage of Jovi going upstairs with an exotic dancer in a stripclub at his bachelor party as well as Jovi failing a lie detector test when asked whether he's ever slept with a stripper before.
"Jovi never told me nothing [about] what he was doing," she complained.
Yara admitted she felt "mad" and Jovi receiving a lapdance was "disrespectful" to her.
Yara pointed out, however, that Jovi is "a grown-ass man" and she can't control his actions. Jovi said it was difficult to see Yara upset but "the past is the past" and all of that was behind them.
Jovi promised Yara that he'd never do something like that again because he loves her "so much."
When the couple then made their debut on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s sixth season, Jovi and Yara were shown disagreeing over parenting techniques, with Jovi calling Yara a "control freak" and hoping she would begin listening to the advice of his mother more and accept her help as he'd be leaving the country for work for two months.
Jovi insisted he was happy not be partying so much anymore because he was taking his role as a father very seriously.
Yara wasn't looking forward to her husband, who works in underwater robotics, leaving again and being gone for two months. Jovi's flight out of the United States was scheduled in a month and Yara cried about the idea of being a mom alone in a foreign country.
Jovi was sympathetic to Yara, but he was also worried about his own needs. Jovi said he wanted to make sure his relationship was thriving and not focus on their baby every second of the day.
"This girl gives us no freedom -- no freedom to sleep and no freedom to eat... I know we're going through a lot of changes right now, and I understand it. But we just got married and we never got the opportunity to go through our newlywed stage," Jovi lamented.
"I've been sleeping in the living room so that Yara can get some rest. I'm away from her every night."
Jovi said although he and Yara couldn't have sex because Yara had just given birth, he thought it was still important to keep their relationship good and go on a honeymoon, for example.
Yara, however, didn't want to leave her daughter for even a second and admitted to being overprotective. Yara said she wanted to wait at least six months before leaving Mylah.
Jovi told the cameras they couldn't keep Mylah in a bubble and Yara would have to relax a little bit. He wanted her to stop being so bossy and allow him to be a father and learn from his mistakes.
Jovi wanted to figure out what works for him as a father rather than just following all of Yara's requests or demands.
Yara said she needed to be strong once Jovi left for work but it wasn't easy and she was going to essentially be a single mom.
So are Jovi and Yara still together now or did the 90 Day Fiance couple split up?
Jovi and Yara appear to still be together based on evidence on social media.
Jovi gushed about "enjoying the day" with Yara and their daughter on May 16, and one day earlier, Yara posted a family photo with Jovi and Mylah on Instagram and captioned it "family" along with a red-heart emoji.
On April 21, days after Part 2 of the90 Day Fiance Season 8 Tell-All aired, Jovi posted a selfie with Yara and their sweet baby girl and captioned it, "Just chillin."
And shortly after Part 1 of the Tell-All special aired, Yara took to Instagram and uploaded two photos of Jovi and herself pushing their baby in a stroller on a nice day outside with big smiles on their faces.
"Wonderful day," Yara wrote alongside the images with multiple heart emoticons.
On April 14, Jovi posted a photo of himself holding his daughter and wrote, "I can not commend Yara enough on how healthy she stayed throughout the pregnancy, and how much of a good mom she has been to my baby girl. I could not ask for anything better!"
Yara shared that she was enjoying "family time" on April 11.
The couple haven't been shy about sharing their love for one another on social media for months now.
Yara, for example, posted a picture of a bedside table decorated with candles and flowers in March. It appeared Jovi may have served Yara cake and coffee in bed in honor of International Women's Day.
"Happy International Women's Day, my girls, I hope you made your man buy you flowers," Yara captioned her post.
"In my country, March 8 is a great holiday when women are treated like queens. Women, be sure your man treat you the right way, buy for you flowers, take you to dinner. I do not feel like this is celebrated enough in America."
Jovi simultaneously shared a picture of himself on the same day and advised men to treat their girlfriends or wives the way the women deserve to be treated.
According to a screenshot posted by 90 Day Fiance Instagrammer John Yates, Jovi and Yara obtained a marriage license on February 13, 2020, In Touch Weekly reported.
Yara and Jovi reportedly exchanged vows in a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, NV, that same month.
Yara told Us Weekly in January 2021 she was "so happy" upon learning she was pregnant because she hoped her baby would look as "handsome" or "beautiful" as Jovi, whom she gushed about being in love with "so much."
Jovi and Yara reportedly welcomed their first child together only a few months before Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance premiered on TLC in December 2020, according to In Touch.
It appears Yara delivered the couple's child in September 2020.
Before viewers saw Yara take a positive pregnancy test on 90 Day Fiance's eighth season, pregnancy rumors began floating around on December 31 when Yara posted an Instagram photo that appeared to show two unique ornaments on a Christmas tree she was posing next to. (Eagle-eyed fans also pointed out the tree looked like it was in Jovi's New Orleans apartment).
One of the ornaments was a baby and the other was a pink heart with the word "mom" written on it.
Yara also reportedly created an Amazon baby registry last year under the name "Yara Dufren." The baby registry was posted on January 4, 2020, according to In Touch, and the items Yara listed were for a baby girl due in September 2020.