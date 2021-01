By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/10/2021



[ Spoilers Warning: This report includes spoilers that reveal Jovi and Yara if the couple is still together and living in America together.]

Are Jovi and Yara still together or has the couple broken up?

couple Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya were shown disagreeing on where they'd like to live long-term and how they'd like to raise their children on Season 8 of , so what do spoilers reveal about if Jovi and Yara are still together now?Jovi, a 29-year-old who works in underwater robotics from New Orleans, LA, met Yara, a 25-year-old makeup artist from Kiev, Ukraine, through a travel app.Jovi said he thought Yara was very beautiful and they're both family-oriented and seemed to like a lot of the same things -- such as beaches, scubadiving and traveling.Jovi decided to meet Yara in-person during a work trip to Budapest. He said he had no expectations when they first met and, despite an awkward introduction, "really good sex" led to more hangout sessions.Jovi described Yara as a girly-girl who loves fashion, makeup and designer bags.During the first few months of their relationship, Jovi and Yara took vacations together all over the world, including a stop in Bali. Jovi also visited his girl in the Ukraine multiple times.Jovi revealed he got Yara pregnant six months into their relationship and that was a huge shock to him."I was dumbfounded, it was so unexpected. This is not what I'm ready for. I thought she was trying to trap me. I thought, 'This is her ticket to America,'" Jovi admitted. "But after the shock wore off, it actually pulled us pretty closer together."At that point, however, Jovi said he loved Yara, and so he decided to propose marriage to her during a trip to Cuba.Afterward, Jovi applied for a K-1 visa so he could marry Yara and they could become a family, but then the couple received bad news that they had lost the baby.Since Yara was no longer pregnant, Jovi confessed he experienced a case of cold feet and realized there was no rush to get married anymore and settle down together in America.But after more time passed, Jovi determined Yara was the person he wanted to be with and he felt good about having her in his life. And Yara was prepared to move to Louisiana in just a few days after her K-1 visa was approved.Jovi said his mother Gwen was Yara's biggest supporter, but Gwen was surprised about her son's choice of partner to marry. Gwen apparently always thought her son would wed a sweet southern girl, and she had trouble picturing Yara liking Jovi's lifestyle of hunting and fishing.Gwen warned Jovi that many Ukrainian women want to get to the United States and receive green cards. Jovi putting his trust into Yara was apparently a big thing for him.Due to Jovi's hectic work schedule, he said he'd only have two weeks with Yara before going off to work for a month. They wouldn't have 90 days like the average K-1 visa couple, so Jovi was a bit concerned they'd have less than 60 days together.Gwen thought the situation was "absolutely nuts" and didn't understand how Jovi and Yara were going to make this work. Gwen wasn't even convinced Jovi was truly ready for marriage.Jovi's friends also didn't think he was ready to be a husband and deal with the challenges of marriage. His best friend Kline's girlfriend Sara even predicted Jovi's life was going to spiral out of control.Jovi admitted he's a free spirit who likes to drink and doesn't really think before acting, so he acknowledged a woman coming into his life and trying to change him would be tough.But Jovi was completely smitten withn Yara and told the cameras, "If Yara and I don't work out, I'll be devastated."Jovi and Yara then reunited in the airport after Yara traveled for 30 hours.When asked to reveal what she loved most about Jovi, Yara wasn't sure what to say other than he had a good body when they first met.Yara disappointed Jovi that night by refusing to go out on the town. Yara just wanted to shower, sleep and rest after her long journey to America, but Jovi was hoping to party and introduce Yara to his friends."I don't think me and Yara are on the same page about a lot of things, but our 90 days start today and we have a lot to think about before we get married," Jovi said.During Yara's first full day in New Orleans, Jovi then gave Yara a tour of the city, including Bourbon Street, which Yara considered chaotic and crazy.Yara seemed overwhelmed by her environment and admitted she thought America was going to be "sweet dreams" but Ukraine was better -- although "more poor."Jovi then wanted to introduce Yara to his parents, but Yara didn't want to spend the night at Jovi's parents' place because she said she wouldn't feel comfortable. Jovi said Yara didn't have a choice because that's simply Louisiana culture.Yara jokingly threatened to return to Ukraine, but Jovi argued that America is a better country, which apparently upset Yara.Jovi said he needed the women to get along in order for him to have a comfortable marriage, and with 88 days to wed, Jovi took Yara to the Bayou to meet Gwen.Gwen told the cameras that if she got a bad feeling about her son's fiancee, she'd warn Jovi to prevent him from making a big mistake.Yara told Gwen that she'd be okay with sleeping over although it might be a bit uncomfortable for her. Gwen admitted she was a little sad knowing Yara actually considered not staying the night.Gwen asked the couple about their wedding plans, and Yara said she'd love to get married in Las Vegas. Jovi, however, wished his grandparents could attend a local wedding.Yara explained that she wanted her relatives to be able to attend the wedding and if they couldn't make it, she didn't want a wedding for one side of the family, meaning her groom's family.Yara and Jovi therefore decided on making a weekend out of it and going to Las Vegas to wed.Gwen felt sad and wondered if Yara was being "a little selfish" in wanting things her way, but Yara told the cameras she wasn't going to let Gwen control her like she allegedly controlled Jovi.Gwen hoped to talk about the topic more, noting she'd be "really, really disappointed" if she couldn't be a part of or do anything for her son's wedding.Gwen called Yara "a cool person" and said she could tell Jovi had a connection with her, but Gwen said she needed to spend more time with her son's fiance before being convinced she's the right girl for Jovi.Yara reminded Jovi that they were not going to have a wedding in his hometown and she didn't want a big wedding, adding, "I will not get married in a trailer park."Jovi later took Yara shopping so she could pick out a new rug and mirror for their place."I am the boss," Yara bragged, adding that Jovi has terrible "swamp taste."The saleswoman at the furniture store noticed Jovi seemed "snippy" because he hated the sparkly rug Yara had picked out. The woman told the cameras, "If Yara was my friend, I would tell her Jovi is maybe not The One."Yara left the store in an angry manner, and she said she was tired of people thinking she's "a b-tch" while Jovi is a perfect, kind person. Yara said Jovi needed to treat her better or else she wouldn't marry him."He [can't] talk to me like this and be so rude and mean to me," Yara complained, before telling Jovi that all he did was "b-tch" at her.The pair fought on the way home and Jovi called Yara "ridiculous." She told Jovi to buy whatever he wanted because he didn't seem to appreciate anything she had done for him, and they snapped at each other back and forth.When the couple returned to their apartment, Yara reminded Jovi that she had left everything in her country behind for Jovi and it would be nice if he could sacrifice something, like his taste in a living-room rug, for instance.Jovi argued he had done a lot for Yara as well, including cleaning his apartment so it would look decent for her arrival. But Yara countered by saying, "You don't care about nothing."Jovi eventually apologized for his behavior in the furniture store and said he just wanted to make Yara happy and feel at home."Everything I do is to basically make her feel more comfortable," Jovi told the cameras.Yara demanded that Jovi start calling his apartment "our" apartment.Jovi realized both he and Yara had "selfish tendencies" and needed to be more accommodating with each other and compromise more, so Jovi gave in and bought a white rug for their apartment's living room.Yara admitted she thought New Orleans was "a nasty village," and she said she just didn't like the city. Yara wished she and Jovi could move somewhere else, like Los Angeles, so she told Jovi to make her happy by relocating, but Jovi pictured raising a family in New Orleans.Since Jovi had to leave for work for a whole month, he gifted Yara with a new iPhone so she would be able to call and communicate with him. He didn't want Yara to be completely bored by herself in the city since his mother even lived an hour away.Yara was thrilled about the phone and gushed how Jovi was the best boyfriend ever in the moment.But Yara was sad about Jovi having to go to work for four weeks. She said she didn't know anybody in New Orleans and didn't like the idea of Jovi's mother being her only friend.The couple then discussed children while dining out, and Yara said she hated the idea of being left alone with the kids while Jovi worked a full month at a time away from home.Yara said she'd need help with their kids, but Jovi said his mother did a great job of raising him while his father was gone doing similar work.Jovi said he loved his upbringing and also thought it would be great to spend four weeks of interrupted time with his children once he returned home from work.Yara broke down into tears and recalled how Jovi had left her alone when she had an operation while pregnant with Jovi's child and so she no longer trusted him.Yara complained about Jovi leaving her when she had a miscarriage, adding that she might never be able to trust him again and would never want to be left alone with children again.Jovi recalled the turn of events differently and insisted he never meant to ditch Yara during her time of need. Jovi also said he never realized Yara was so resentful about him leaving her alone in Albania while she was pregnant with their child and lost the baby.Yara's time in America didn't get off to a great start, and Yara complains in a trailer teasing what's to come on 's eighth season that Jovi is an alcoholic and party animal."He needs to understand I [gave] up everything I have to be here," Yara says in a confessional.Yara later says she "deserves somebody better" after Jovi is shown joking with a friend how he wasn't married yet."I'm going to walk away," Jovi threatens his fiancee."You f-cking walk away," Yara dares him with tears in her eyes. "I'm just done with you."It appears Jovi and Yara are still together. For starters, Jovi's Instagram profile picture features Yara.And on Yara's Instagram, her description says, "38 country, traveling with my [love]." Jovi has a similar description on his own Instagram page, saying he's been to 57 countries and is "on an adventure to see the world!"Yara posted a photo of herself standing next to a Christmas tree and wished her followers a Happy New Year for 2021, and one eagle-eyed fan noticed the room looked like Jovi's apartment.In mid-December, Yara posted a picture of herself touching her hair, and an eagle-eyed Instagram user noticed an engagement ring and wedding ring on Yara's left hand.But when a fan commented, "Ooooooooo a wedding ring," Yara commented, "Not wedding, this is an ordinary ring, I wear it so that the engagement ring does not get lost, because it is big for me."The fan wrote back that Jovi needs to size the ring for Yara, and she replied, "Hahahahah, i was thinking about that, but I newer have time."Jovi posted the video clip of Yara saying he no longer had a good body, which was footage that aired in the premiere of 's eighth season."Well damnnnnn, that's harsh," Jovi playfully captioned his post along with crying-laughing emoticons.Yara shared the same video clip on her own Instagram account and said, "It's so funny. I'm definitely not a romantic person who can talk about feelings."When one fan wrote, "I can't wait to see more of you and jovi you two are so cute together."Yara replied, "Thank you," which seemingly confirms they are still a couple.On December 6, Jovi requested of his followers, "Tune in to see our story."And Yara commented on his post, "You are special!! WE DONT HAVE SEX IN THE FIRST NIGHT."Earlier this month, Yara posted a photo of herself filming behind-the-scenes and wrote alongside it, "I want Jovi to look at me with the same loving eyes as this woman looks at me in the first photo."Yara also uploaded a photo of herself drinking wine with a cityscape in the background, and Jovi commented on the picture, "Dayummmm. Are you single??"Jovi's flirtatious remark would seem to suggest they're still dating.The pair were definitely still together in early May, when Yara captioned a selfie of the couple with three red heart emojis.One follower gushed "gorgeous couple," and then Yara responded, "Thanks."Yara also posted a throwback photo of Jovi proposing marriage down on one knee. She wrote "memories" alongside the photo with a red heart emoji.And in February, Yara uploaded a few photos of herself in an ivory suite and pink shirt, and Jovi commented, "Like."Going back to late December 2019, Jovi posted a photo with Yara in which they were sitting in front of a fireplace at Christmas time.Yara commented, "I look ugly here."One month earlier, Yara posted photos with Jovi posing on a rooftop and captioned them, "Best [man] in the world, love you so much."Want more spoilers or couples updates? Click here to visit our homepage!