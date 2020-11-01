'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Jenny and Sumit still together? Has the '90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' couple split up?
90 Day Fiance star Sumit is inching his way closer to marrying Jenny Slatten on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, so did the couple last and end up together or have they broken up since Sumit had taken a stand against his parents?
Jenny, a 61-year-old from Palm Springs, CA, met Sumit, a 32-year-old from India, on Facebook, and Jenny was shown moving to India on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.
Jenny believed she and Sumit were going to marry, but little did she know he was still technically married to a woman in India! Sumit had been married for two years, and he was also lying to his family about his affair with Jenny.
"I was dating Jenny when my parents set up an arranged marriage, and I barely knew the girl before I married her... No one should force me into a marriage... It's my decision. I want to be with Jenny. It's my right to be happy," Sumit said in a confessional on the show.
Towards the end of Season 1, Sumit was ambushed at his apartment by more than a dozen of his family members, including his father-in-law, who all expressed disappointment and disgust over his love affair with Jenny.
Sumit's family took him away from Jenny, who was left alone in India for almost a week without any idea of what was happening to Sumit. Sumit's family had even threatened to get the police involved.
When Sumit and Jenny finally reunited after all the drama unfolded, Sumit explained he had been forced into marriage and Jenny was his one true love whom he truly wanted to marry -- but Jenny's time in India had expired and she had to return to the United States.
Sumit felt torn between pleasing his traditional and conservative Indian parents or following his heart and being with Jenny, and the pair had a very emotional goodbye in India, with Jenny saying her heart had been ripped out of her chest.
During the Tell-All special for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's first season, Sumit revealed his legal wife had filed a case against him and so their divorce was pending.
Sumit claimed he and his wife fought all the time and their divorce was expected to proceed peacefully. Sumit therefore assumed Jenny would not be in any danger if she decided to return to India and be with him.
Jenny got her finances in order and just hoped Sumit had been honest about standing up to his family, leaving his wife, and filing for a mutual divorce from his wife.
Jenny predicted it would take up to six months to make Sumit's divorce official, but Sumit promised Jenny he would never lie to her again and they'd be "together happy forever."
Sumit insisted no one was going to bother them, especially because he was in the process of paying his father-in-law $20,000 in the divorce.
Jenny then traveled over 20 hours to New Delhi with no car or money, and the house she moved into with Sumit was far from the city and apparently less than desirable.
"This time I promise you, we will get married," Sumit told Jenny, who was afraid of looking like "an idiot" again.
Sumit later took Jenny to meet with his lawyer, Nareh, to finally receive confirmation once and for all that Sumit had filed for divorce.
Nareh told Jenny that divorce can take a long time to finalize, between two and five years, in India. Jenny was shocked to hear that, but Nareh said Sumit's case was different since both parties agreed to divorce and the parties had already completed the first motion.
"After six months, we can file the second motion," Nareh said.
Sumit therefore had five more months to wait, and Nareh explained the pending divorce was on record in the "Marriage Act," which is a private document.
Nareh confirmed to the cameras Sumit was "doing everything to make the divorce possible."
As far as Jenny and Sumit getting married, Jenny said her knowledge was that she and Sumit would have to register and then wait for a 30-day notice to be sent out to his permanent address, which was actually his parents' home.
Jenny therefore asked what if Sumit's parents objected to them getting married, and Nareh responded, "You cannot marry, if they have sound reason to object."
Jenny didn't think Sumit's parents would have a valid reason to object, but she and Sumit still figured they would.
Sumit's friends were also worried Sumit would lost contact with his whole family over Jenny, and his pal Rajeev said the couple was going to find it very difficult "to survive" in India.
In the mid-season finale of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season, Sumit was finally read to sit down and talk to his parents about his relationship with Jenny.
Jenny had a Tourist Visa good for 10 years, but she had to leave the country every 108 days. She therefore planned to marry Sumit before the six months is up so she could stay in India permanently.
Sumit's parents Sahna and Anil then appeared on camera for the first time. Sahna and Anil said when Jenny first traveled to India in 2013, she said she was just a Facebook friend of Sumit's and had asked to stay with them for a week tops.
However, Jenny ended up living with Sumit and his parents for four months. Sahna and Anil apparently thought Jenny was wonderful and the women got along great, but Sumit's parents had no idea at the time Sumit and Jenny were more than friends.
When Anil was sleeping, he noticed Sumit was spending time with Jenny late into the night, which gave him the idea they had more of a romantic relationship happening.
"I was shocked. She is too old," Anil said.
"She wanted to marry him, but we didn't allow her to marry him. She has been in an inappropriate relationship with him," Sahna said. "She should have treated Sumit like her son. I thought Jenny had a good nature, but after seeing this, I don't like her at all."
Sahna said she hated how Sumit was spending so much time away from them, and Anil said Sumit had "smashed" his dreams of playing with his grandchildren one day given Jenny is almost double Sumit's age.
"I love Jenny and I'm going to fight for her," Sumit told the cameras. "I have to make them understand Jenny and I love each other and it's a true love. And that's what's more important than what society thinks."
Jenny had been living in India with Sumit for three weeks when Sumit met with his parents to have a conversation about his relationship.
Sumit was prepared to fight for love and stand up for Jenny, but Jenny feared his parents would continue to disapprove of their union and attempt to block or prevent their marriage.
Sumit's parents said they missed their son and Sumit had been distant from them, but Sahna admitted, "We won't let him marry her."
Sumit told his parents that he wanted their support, but Sahna said, "No, I will never accept Jenny. She is not with us. If she was younger, I would have happily accepted her into our home. Forget her. This is not your life."
Anil agreed Jenny is more than twice Sumit's age and this type of relationship is "not acceptable" in Indian society. Anil said their family could not change Indian society and Sumit wouldn't be able to welcome children with Jenny.
"If you want to live in harmony with society, then you have to follow the rules. As husband and wife, in another 10-15 years, she will be around 75," Anil said of Jenny.
"Maybe you'll need to care for us. We are getting old. But you may also need to take care of her. How will you choose who you will look after?"
Sumit promised to take care of both his parents and Jenny, and then Sahna started crying and said it seemed like her son was going to leave his parents for a woman.
Sahna therefore reminded Sumit of all they had done for him, including Anil paying about $20,000 to settle Sumit's divorce case. Anil said he had worked his whole life to save that amount of money.
Anil called Sumit's relationship "downright odd," and then Sahna told Sumit that he was only thinking of his own happiness and was acting selfishly. Sumit explained that Jenny made him happy and he was "dying" in his marriage.
Sahna and Anil admitted to having made a mistake by forcing Sumit into marriage, and Sumit agreed, saying he stopped sharing his thoughts with his parents for over two years because of what they had done to him.
"You are sad because you are so obsessed with what random people in society are saying," Sumit shouted at his parents, adding, "I was the one who was suffering! I told you three times that I wanted to commit suicide."
Sumit said, "I am your son. I am getting true love with Jenny. You are asking me to choose between you two. Why can't I choose both? Think about it."
Anil responded by saying, "We'll try our best," and Sumit seemed content and optimistic. With that being said, he hugged his crying mother, and Anil noted that he didn't want to see Sumit in pain.
"But if he asks us to marry Jenny, we cannot say that this will happen or that will happen. Time will tell. Everything is decided by the time," Anil told the cameras.
When Jenny and Sumit reunited, Sumit told Jenny what his parents had said and how he had an emotional conversation with them. Jenny assured Sumit that she was in good health and wouldn't need him to take care of her any time soon.
Sumit told Jenny that he was 100 percent sure he wanted to be with her despite his parents' feelings on the matter, and Jenny was at least happy his parents were willing to listen.
"We can consider this a small win," Sumit said.
Jenny told Sumit that she appreciated everything Sumit was doing for them, and she showed him her love by being intimate with him that night.
Jenny then gifted Sumit a ring, symbolizing how she had promised herself to him.
Sumit said they already had a plan to get married, and so Jenny took back the ring and noted she'd wait. Jenny was embarrassed Sumit had shot her down like that.
"This reaction wasn't what I was expecting at all. I am just sick of waiting [to marry]," Jenny complained.
Sumit said he wanted to do a formal ring ceremony and exchange promises of commitment and love the right way. Sumit also said he had to check with his lawyer whether he could get engaged and/or married before settling his divorce.
Later on, Sumit had to go to court for an old criminal case his wife had filed against him.
"Sumit told me a while ago that his wife has filed false allegations of abuse against him because she found out about me, but she was supposed to drop those charges once they agreed to a mutual divorce and Sumit paying her $20,000," Jenny shared with the cameras.
Sumit revealed the charges would not be dropped against him easily and he was prepared to fight.
"I never tried to hurt my wife, never... The relationship between me and her is not good, but it doesn't mean that I would hurt my wife. I believe she said this in order to give strength to her case. That's why she did," Sumit said.
Sumit's wife was also asking for $500 a month in monthly maintenance. Jenny said there was "no way" they could afford that, and she was very upset. The couple was living off Jenny's social security, and they also needed to pay a lawyer.
Sumit's wife apparently filed the charges against Sumit and his whole family, which Sumit said was "really heartbreaking" for his parents since they had treated Sumit's wife like a daughter-in-law.
Sumit said he felt like he was in hell and one of his friends worried Sumit's wife's family was playing games in order to get more money out of him.
"My wife is doing all this just to hurt me, and I hope the judge will [drop] all the charges. If not, I'm really screwed," Sumit lamented.
An on-screen graphic later read that Sumit's wife and father-in-law had withdrawn the criminal case against him and his family. As a result, the judge dropped all charges.
When Sumit returned home, he revealed to Jenny, "Finally, we present a copy of our mutual divorce first motion. We present it in front of the judge. She checked that okay, we already going through a mutual divorce. So there's no reason for filing all this and I don't need to pay any maintenance."
Jenny was so relieved, but Sumit still owed $10,000 before he'd be able to receive his divorce papers.
"And then it's our turn. Your day will come," Sumit told Jenny.
Jenny said she could see the light at the end of the tunnel but the clock was ticking and they needed to wed before her visa expired.
Did Sumit's family succeed in breaking Jenny and Sumit up or is the 90 Day Fiance couple still together now?
Jenny and Sumit are definitely still in a relationship, and they appear to be very happy together.
In late October, Sumit posted a video of himself feeding a dog as well as a selfie of the couple on Instagram in which they were both flashing big smiles.
"In true love the smallest distance is too great and the greatest distance can be bridged. Getting my smile back on my face. Wish good time will teach same as bad time does," Sumit wrote alongside the image.
Sumit also added the following hashtags: "#smile #happyness #love #you #loveyouforever #luckyme #thankyou #foryourlove #90daysfiance #90daysfiancetheotherway #season2 #tlc #tv #tvshow #realityshows #realitytv #thankyouall #loveyouall."
In mid-October, Sumit also posted splitscreen photos of Jenny and himself drinking tea.
"Humanity runs on coffee and chai, so keep drinking and enjoy life," Sumit captioned the image.
"What's your first wake up drink of the day? Mine is chai means tea not chai tea #goodmorning #iknowiamlate #tea #coffee #chaitea #ilovemytea #90dayfiance #90dayfiancetheotherway #season2 #tlc #tvshows #realitytv #realityshow #keepwatching #spreadlove #nojudgement #loveall."
If fans look at the photo carefully, a ring can be seen on Sumit's ring finger on his left hand.
Since Sumit wouldn't accept a ring from Jenny on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season before making their relationship official and exchanging vows, this could be an indication they are now married.
Back on September 16, Sumit posted a photo with Jenny in which they were sitting at a restaurant or cafe.
"All that you are is all that I'll ever need... #90daysfiance #90daysfiancetheotherway #tlc #tvshow #realityshow ...#loveyouall," Sumit captioned the photo, along with multiple kissing and smiling emoticons.
In late August, Jenny posted a video on her own Instagram account of Sumit and herself cuddled up close while traveling in a rickshaw through the city streets in India.
Jenny said she and Sumit were headed "back to home," confirming she still resides in India.
Jenny also added the following hashtags to her revealing post, "#happycouple #90dayfiancetheotherway #90dayfiance #provethemwrong #tlcrealityshow #9yearstogether @sumitjenny @blend_it_boo @gains_ta #stopjudging #peace."
Only a few days earlier, Jenny posted a video of Sumit lighting off a firework and captioned it, "When love goes boooooooommmm."
In mid-August, Sumit also posted a couple photos with Jenny in which they went out for coffee together and were embracing.
While the pictures could be throwbacks, Sumit and Jenny appeared so happy together.
"Our painting job turn out good. We are happy with our work," Sumit captioned one of the images.
Sumit gushed about Jenny on his Instagram account on August 1, 2020 when he shared a selfie.
"Your love makes me happy," Sumit wrote, before tagging Jenny in his post. "#love #loveconquersall #loveyou #loveyouforever #90dayfiance #90dayfiancetheotherway #season2 #staysafe #socialdistancing #loveisbeautiful."
In mid-July, Sumit posted a selfie with Jenny on Instagram and wrote a very sweet caption to her.
"Every time I see you I'm more convinced we belong together. @jan_frmsan #welove #90dayfiance #90daystheotherway #season2 #tlc #tlcnetwork #tvshow #realityshow #dontjudge #fightforlove #loveus or #justleave #please," Sumit wrote.
Jenny also told E! News in late June that she and Sumit were going strong.
"Sumit and I are not done with each other. We're still in a relationship," Jenny told the website.
"He was married...the marriage wasn't his choice. He didn't want to be married. We're just not done with each other."
"We're in this relationship...going on 9 years," she added. "We've invested a lot into this relationship, and we love each other...if people don't like it then that's the way it is."
During an interview with Access that took place earlier this summer, Jenny acknowledged "the past is in the past" when it comes to the mistakes Sumit has made.
"I mean, I was happy to be with Sumit in India and unfortunately what happened, happened, and I can't change it. But the fact we still love each other, that hasn't changed. So that's what I can say," Jenny said.
Jenny also insisted she and Sumit signed up for the90 Day Fiance franchise for the right reasons.
"[A lot of people] think we're just going on the show to make money or have fame, that we have some sort of agenda or something else going on... and none of that's true -- at least not with me, it's not. I have nothing else going on," Jenny explained.
"My [motive] was strictly just to get back with Sumit, and that was it. There's no other agenda for me. I would say we're all just coming on the show to be together and we love each other and want to be in our relationship and share it with the world."
"There's no other agenda going on; I'm not trying to be famous or anything," she added.
In early June, Jenny discussed with Entertainment Tonight how she and Sumit tune out the haters who criticize their relationship or question their intentions.
"It's gonna happen regardless," Jenny said of having critics.
"It's really difficult for us. We just love each other... We don't pay attention to those around us. It doesn't matter and we just don't pay attention to it."
"Of course there's haters," she continued, "but we just want people to understand that we love each other regardless of our age difference, our culture and background -- Indian, American -- it doesn't matter."
Jenny said she and Sumit are in their "own little bubble."
"We don't even pay attention to it. Trust us, we know there's a lot [of critics]," Jenny noted in her interview with ET, adding that she understood why Sumit initially lied to her about his marriage.
"I mean, I still love him the same. I understand his culture."