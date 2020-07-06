'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Jenny and Sumit still together? Has the '90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' couple broken up?
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/06/2020
90 Day Fiance couple Jenny Slatten and Sumit still have obstacles to overcome in order to get married on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, so did the couple stay together or were challenges enough to break them up despite their love for each other?
[90 Day Fiance Spoilers: This report features spoilers which reveal if Jenny and Sumit are still together or whether the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple has split].
Jenny, a 61-year-old from Palm Springs, CA, and Sumit, a 32-year-old from India, joined the 90 Day Fiance franchise when they appeared on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.
After meeting on Facebook, Jenny was shown on Season 1 leaving her life in America to move to India with the intention of living with Sumit permanently and marrying him.
However, while Jenny was adjusting to Indian culture and living in a foreign country, Sumit was lying to his parents about their romance -- and he was also lying to Jenny about the fact he was married to another woman.
Sumit had actually been married for over two years at that point to an Indian woman he was set up with by his parents.
"I was dating Jenny when my parents set up an arranged marriage, and I barely knew the girl before I married her... No one should force me into a marriage... It's my decision. I want to be with Jenny. It's my right to be happy," Sumit told the cameras on the show.
Towards the end of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's first season, Sumit was ambushed at his apartment by more than a dozen of his family members, including his father-in-law, who all expressed disappointment and disgust over his affair with Jenny.
Sumit's family took him away from Jenny and left her all alone in India for almost a week.
The family threatened to get the police involved, and Jenny was terrified because she was innocent in the situation and didn't even know Sumit had been legally married to someone else.
Once Sumit and Jenny finally reunited and hashed things out, Jenny had run out of time in India. The pair therefore had a very emotional goodbye, with Sumit feeling guilty as well as completely helpless and powerless.
"If you want to be with me and you really want us to be together, please take care of things... Please don't just let me go or it will never be the same," Jenny begged Sumit in tears before leaving India on the show.
"Please try to do something for us and fix everything and make everything okay. Broken hearts kill people -- do you know that? My heart is going to be ripped out of my chest."
During the Tell-All special for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's first season, Sumit revealed his wife had filed a case against him and so their divorce was pending.
"I plan on going back to India. That is the plan," Jenny shared at the time.
Sumit claimed all he did with his wife was fight, and he said on the Tell-All that if his divorce proceeded peacefully, Jenny would have nothing to worry about upon her return to India and she wouldn't be in any danger.
During the premiere of the series' second season, Jenny was preparing for another trip to India after five months of being apart from Sumit. She was getting her finances in order so she could live in India long-term with Sumit.
"Sumit is filing for divorce. He has proven to me that he wants to be with me and I'm the one he loves," Jenny noted.
Jenny said Sumit was no longer living with his wife and the spouses were no longer together after the big "blowup happened."
Jenny added Sumit and his wife had agreed to a mutual divorce, so she anticipated it would take up to six months to make it official.
"I think he's done lying. I hope so. At least he better be," Jenny told her daughter Christina.
Jenny also explained to the cameras, "If Sumit's not being truthful about his ability to get a divorce, if he lies to me again, that's the worst thing he can do to me... I don't deserve that."
But Sumit promised Jenny they would get married.
"No hiding. No lies. Nobody is going to bother us, and we will be together happy forever," he insisted.
Sumit said he was in the process of paying his father-in-law $20,000 in the divorce, but he insisted Jenny was worth it, even though his parents were still disapproving of Sumit's relationship with Jenny.
Jenny noted that if things didn't work out with Sumit during her next trip to India, she would definitely be "done" with him, and she expected nothing but honesty from Sumit going forward.
Meanwhile, Sumit told his brother Amit that he wanted to feel supported by his parents and have them be understanding of his relationship, but if not, he'd be willing to cut ties with them entirely and tell them to mind their own business.
Jenny was then shown traveling over 20 hours to New Delhi with a full and open heart.
Jenny had no car, apartment, furniture or money, so she required that Sumit get a divorce, marry her and never lie to her again. If Sumit couldn't meet those requirements, she said their relationship would be over for good.
Sumit said after losing Jenny once, he was never going to let her go again.
"Last time, when I was at this airport, you can say I was hiding a bunch of lies, but now I'm feeling so free and you can say this is a moment of happiness. I got lucky that she understood me and is giving me another chance," Sumit told the cameras.
Jenny and Sumit then reunited in the airport and hugged and kissed, but the pair had to drive over two hours to get to the new house Sumit had found for them, which needed to be fixed up and was very far from the big city.
"We are poor now," Sumit told Jenny. "It's still cheaper [than our old apartment]. I cannot afford much. We need to be more alert and patient."
Sumit had to pay $20,000 back for his divorce, so he had a lot of debts to pay, and that left Jenny worrying.
Sumit also warned Jenny that crime was high in their area and all they had to protect them was a gate rather than a security guard at the door. Sumit told her to be careful.
"Over here, people kill other guys just for 10 dollars," Sumit said.
So has the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple broken up or are Jenny and Sumit still together?
Jenny and Sumit are apparently still going strong.
"Sumit and I are not done with each other. We're still in a relationship," Jenny told E! News in late June.
"He was married...the marriage wasn't his choice. He didn't want to be married. We're just not done with each other."
"We're in this relationship...going on 9 years," she added. "We've invested a lot into this relationship, and we love each other...if people don't like it then that's the way it is."
There is also evidence on Jenny and Sumit's Instagram accounts that they are a couple of lovebirds.
Jenny's main profile picture on Instagram has Sumit in it, and on June 30, Jenny posted a collage of photos featuring Sumit and herself enjoying each other's company on several different occasions.
In all four photos, Jenny was smiling big next to her man.
"Jenny and Sumit sweetness overload @sumitjenny @blend_it_bootique @gains_ta #90dayfiancetheotherway #pillowtalk #tlcrealityshow #90dayfiance #lovewins," she captioned the post.
On June 22, Jenny also uploaded a picture of Sumit on a bicycle in India.
It appeared to be a throwback photo since Jenny wrote Sumit was on his way to get her, presumably from the airport. But Jenny noticeably captioned the picture with an emoticon surrounded with red hearts, suggesting she still loves him and their relationship is going good.
Jenny also added the following hashtags to her post: "Sumit and Jenny @sumitjenny #90dayfiancetheotherway #tlcrealityshow #90dayfiance #pillowtalk #sillypost #letslaugh."
In turn, Sumit's Instagram profile picture features Jenny.
During a recent interview with Access, Jenny acknowledged "the past is in the past" when it comes to the mistakes Sumit has made.
"I mean, I was happy to be with Sumit in India and unfortunately what happened, happened, and I can't change it. But the fact we still love each other, that hasn't changed. So that's what I can say," Jenny said.
Jenny also insisted she and Sumit signed up for the 90 Day Fiance franchise for the right reasons.
"[A lot of people] think we're just going on the show to make money or have fame, that we have some sort of agenda or something else going on... and none of that's true -- at least not with me, it's not. I have nothing else going on," Jenny explained.
"My [motive] was strictly just to get back with Sumit, and that was it. There's no other agenda for me. I would say we're all just coming on the show to be together and we love each other and want to be in our relationship and share it with the world."
"There's no other agenda going on; I'm not trying to be famous or anything," she added.
In early June, Jenny discussed with Entertainment Tonight how she and Sumit tune out the haters who criticize their relationship or question their intentions.
"It's gonna happen regardless," Jenny said of having critics.
"It's really difficult for us. We just love each other... We don't pay attention to those around us. It doesn't matter and we just don't pay attention to it."
"Of course there's haters," she continued, "but we just want people to understand that we love each other regardless of our age difference, our culture and background -- Indian, American -- it doesn't matter."
Jenny said she and Sumit are in their "own little bubble."
"We don't even pay attention to it. Trust us, we know there's a lot [of critics]," Jenny noted in her interview with ET, adding that she understood why Sumit initially lied to her about his marriage.
"I mean, I still love him the same. I understand his culture."