'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Jenny and Sumit still together? Did the '90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' couple split up?
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/20/2020
90 Day Fiance star Jenny Slatten isn't sure whether she can trust Sumit again on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, so what happened between the couple -- did they break up or are they still together today?
[90 Day Fiance Spoilers: This report includes spoilers that reveal if Jenny and Sumit are still together or whether the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple has split.]
Jenny, a 61-year-old from Palm Springs, CA, and Sumit, a 32-year-old from India, got their start on the90 Day Fiance franchise by starring on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.
Jenny and Sumit, who met on Facebook, were shown choosing to start a life together in India on Season 1 of the spin off, which meant Jenny would have to leave her life -- including her daughter Christina and all of her belongings -- in America behind.
Jenny said Sumit was the love of her life and she intended on marrying him in India, but Sumit was lying to both Jenny and his own family.
While Sumit was pursuing a future with Jenny, he was actually married to another woman and had been married for over two years at that point. Sumit never told Jenny he had a wife, and he was lying to his family about his affair with an American woman, Jenny.
Sumit also never told his parents that Jenny was moving to India to be with him.
"I was dating Jenny when my parents set up an arranged marriage, and I barely knew the girl before I married her... No one should force me into a marriage... It's my decision. I want to be with Jenny. It's my right to be happy," Sumit told the cameras on the show.
Towards the end of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's first season, Sumit was ambushed at his apartment by more than a dozen of his family members, including his father-in-law, who all expressed disappointment and disgust over his affair with Jenny.
Sumit's family took him away from Jenny and left her by herself in India for almost a week. It was bad enough Jenny was trying to adjust to life in a foreign country, nevermind having to do it alone
Sumit's family threatened to get the police involved, and Jenny was sure her relationship with Sumit was going to be over forever.
However, Sumit eventually reunited with Jenny and explained himself and how he never wanted to marry his wife to begin with. Sumit felt trapped in a place between following his heart and pleasing his traditional and conservative Indian parents.
But Jenny's time in India ran out and she had to return home, so Sumit was left feeling guilty, emotional and completely helpless.
"If you want to be with me and you really want us to be together, please take care of things... Please don't just let me go or it will never be the same," Jenny begged Sumit in tears before leaving India on the show.
"Please try to do something for us and fix everything and make everything okay. Broken hearts kill people -- do you know that? My heart is going to be ripped out of my chest."
During the Tell-All special for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's first season, Sumit revealed his wife had filed a case against him and so their divorce was pending, and Jenny said she intended to go back to India.
Sumit claimed all he did with his wife was fight, and he said on the Tell-All that if his divorce proceeded peacefully, Jenny would have nothing to worry about upon her future return to India and she wouldn't be in any danger.
During the premiere of the series' second season, Jenny was preparing for another trip to India after five months of being apart from Sumit. She was getting her finances in order so she could live in India long-term with Sumit.
"Sumit is filing for divorce. He has proven to me that he wants to be with me and I'm the one he loves," Jenny noted.
Jenny said Sumit was no longer living with his wife and the spouses were no longer together after the big "blowup happened."
Jenny added Sumit and his wife had agreed to a mutual divorce, so she anticipated it would take up to six months to make it official.
"If Sumit's not being truthful about his ability to get a divorce, if he lies to me again, that's the worst thing he can do to me... I don't deserve that," Jenny told the cameras.
But Sumit promised Jenny they would get married and insisted, "No hiding. No lies. Nobody is going to bother us, and we will be together happy forever."
Sumit said he was in the process of paying his father-in-law $20,000 in the divorce but Jenny was worth it, even though his parents were still disapproving of Sumit's new relationship with an older American woman.
Jenny noted that if things didn't work out with Sumit during her next trip to India, she would definitely be "done" with him, and she expected nothing but honesty from Sumit going forward.
Meanwhile, Sumit told his brother Amit that he wanted to feel supported by his parents and have them be understanding of his relationship, but if not, he'd be willing to cut ties with them entirely and tell them to mind their own business.
Jenny was then shown traveling over 20 hours to New Delhi with a full and open heart.
Jenny had no car, apartment, furniture or money, so she required that Sumit get a divorce, marry her and never lie to her again.
"Last time, when I was at this airport, you can say I was hiding a bunch of lies, but now I'm feeling so free and you can say this is a moment of happiness. I got lucky that she understood me and is giving me another chance," Sumit told the cameras.
Jenny and Sumit then reunited in the airport and hugged and kissed, but the pair had to drive over two hours to get to the new house Sumit had found for them, which needed to be fixed up and was very far from the big city.
"We are poor now," Sumit told Jenny. "It's still cheaper [than our old apartment]. I cannot afford much. We need to be more alert and patient."
Sumit had to pay $20,000 back for his divorce, so he had a lot of debts to pay, and that left Jenny worrying.
Sumit also warned Jenny that crime was high in their area and all they had to protect them was a gate rather than a security guard at the door. Sumit told her to be careful.
"Over here, people kill other guys just for 10 dollars," Sumit said.
Sumit and Jenny agreed it was amazing to sleep with each other and wake up next to each other in the morning. Jenny said it felt great to be back in Sumit's arms, but her mind was not at ease because she had yet to see Sumit's divorce papers.
Jenny knew there was a chance Sumit might still be lying to her, and that apparently weighed on her heavily.
Once Jenny asked Sumit to see the evidence he was divorcing his wife, Sumit replied, "I don't have," and Jenny wasn't pleased. Jenny said she had taken a risk for their relationship and needed peace of mind.
Sumit explained to the cameras it was very hard to obtain divorce papers before finalization. Sumit therefore suggested he could show Jenny at court how difficult it is to go through the divorce process in India.
"This time I promise you, we will get married," Sumit told Jenny.
Jenny said if Sumit was lying or didn't live up to his words this time, she "would have to leave the relationship."
Jenny and Sumit were then shown meeting up with one of Sumit's friends, Neeraj, who was apparently one of several people that made an attempt to get to know Jenny in India when she had first moved there.
Neeraj said he never meant to hurt Jenny by lying about Sumit having been married but he was just trying to support his friend since he was well aware that Sumit was in love with Jenny.
Neeraj was going through a divorce at the time, and he said four years had passed and things still weren't resolved because she was asking for money and the pair was fighting in court.
Jenny feared as a result this could mean Sumit's divorce might take that long as well, but Sumit assured Jenny that he was "ready to pay" and was going through "a mutual divorce."
"So his is not going to take four years?" Jenny asked.
"No, of course not," Neeraj replied, "as long as he can pay."
Jenny grew very worried and wanted to see the divorce paperwork, but Sumit pushed back a little bit and said he'd show her proof once they got some time.
Jenny, however, was aggressive about her stance on this and demanded they talk with Sumit's lawyer the very next day. Jenny was desperate for peace of mind because she didn't want to look like "an idiot" again.
So are Jenny and Sumit still together or did the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple break up?
Jenny and Sumit are still in a relationship and seem very happy together.
In mid-July, Sumit posted a selfie with Jenny on Instagram and wrote a very sweet caption to her.
"Every time I see you I'm more convinced we belong together. @jan_frmsan #welove #90dayfiance #90daystheotherway #season2 #tlc #tlcnetwork #tvshow #realityshow #dontjudge #fightforlove #loveus or #justleave #please," Sumit wrote.
Jenny also told E! News in late June that she and Sumit were going strong.
"Sumit and I are not done with each other. We're still in a relationship," Jenny told the website.
"He was married...the marriage wasn't his choice. He didn't want to be married. We're just not done with each other."
"We're in this relationship...going on 9 years," she added. "We've invested a lot into this relationship, and we love each other...if people don't like it then that's the way it is."
There is also evidence on Jenny and Sumit's Instagram accounts that they are a couple of lovebirds.
Jenny's main profile picture on Instagram has Sumit in it, and on June 30, Jenny posted a collage of photos featuring Sumit and herself enjoying each other's company on several different occasions.
In all four photos, Jenny was smiling big next to her man.
"Jenny and Sumit sweetness overload @sumitjenny @blend_it_bootique @gains_ta #90dayfiancetheotherway #pillowtalk #tlcrealityshow #90dayfiance #lovewins," she captioned the post.
On June 22, Jenny also uploaded a picture of Sumit on a bicycle in India.
It appeared to be a throwback photo since Jenny wrote Sumit was on his way to get her, presumably from the airport. But Jenny noticeably captioned the picture with an emoticon surrounded with red hearts, suggesting she still loves him and their relationship is going good.
Jenny also added the following hashtags to her post: "Sumit and Jenny @sumitjenny #90dayfiancetheotherway #tlcrealityshow #90dayfiance #pillowtalk #sillypost #letslaugh."
In turn, Sumit's Instagram profile picture features Jenny.
During a recent interview with Access, Jenny acknowledged "the past is in the past" when it comes to the mistakes Sumit has made.
"I mean, I was happy to be with Sumit in India and unfortunately what happened, happened, and I can't change it. But the fact we still love each other, that hasn't changed. So that's what I can say," Jenny said.
Jenny also insisted she and Sumit signed up for the 90 Day Fiance franchise for the right reasons.
"[A lot of people] think we're just going on the show to make money or have fame, that we have some sort of agenda or something else going on... and none of that's true -- at least not with me, it's not. I have nothing else going on," Jenny explained.
"My [motive] was strictly just to get back with Sumit, and that was it. There's no other agenda for me. I would say we're all just coming on the show to be together and we love each other and want to be in our relationship and share it with the world."
"There's no other agenda going on; I'm not trying to be famous or anything," she added.
In early June, Jenny discussed with Entertainment Tonight how she and Sumit tune out the haters who criticize their relationship or question their intentions.
"It's gonna happen regardless," Jenny said of having critics.
"It's really difficult for us. We just love each other... We don't pay attention to those around us. It doesn't matter and we just don't pay attention to it."
"Of course there's haters," she continued, "but we just want people to understand that we love each other regardless of our age difference, our culture and background -- Indian, American -- it doesn't matter."
Jenny said she and Sumit are in their "own little bubble."
"We don't even pay attention to it. Trust us, we know there's a lot [of critics]," Jenny noted in her interview with ET, adding that she understood why Sumit initially lied to her about his marriage.
"I mean, I still love him the same. I understand his culture."